Milwaukee County Now Has 13th Worst COVID-19 Spread
Washington and Waukesha still lead Milwaukee over past two weeks. Iron County worst in state and now second worst all time.
Milwaukee County’s COVID-19 spread continues to slow.
The latest COVID-19 activity level report from the state Department of Health Services shows that 12 counties in the state have larger per-capita spreads in the past two weeks than Milwaukee, up from nine last week
The Milwaukee County per-capita rate continues to fall, from a 14-day figure of 400 cases per 100,000 residents a month ago to 252 last week to 220 as of Wednesday’s report.
Milwaukee remains behind two of its neighbors, Washington and Waukesha counties (300 and 240). Washington County saw its two-week rate grow from 278.8 to 280 while Waukesha County‘s rate fell to 240 from 280.5. Ozaukee and Racine counties remain behind Milwaukee at 170 cases per 100,000 residents.
Iron County has the highest rate in the state, and one that is almost three times that of Milwaukee, at 670 cases per 100,000 residents.
But because of the size of the county, Iron County has recorded only 39 new cases in the past two weeks, while Milwaukee County has recorded 2,118.
Wisconsin has a two-week case rate of 170 cases per 100,000 residents.
Data released Wednesday showed that across the state 768 people tested positive for COVID-19 for the first time. The results come from 10,378 tests, a positive case rate 7.40 percent.
The seven- and 14-day positive case rate now stands at 8.05 and 8.01 percent. The 14-day figure is at its highest point since early May when testing was restricted primarily to symptomatic individuals.
DHS reports 72,260 Wisconsin residents have tested positive for the disease since the outbreak began, with 4,767 in the past week and 9,997 in the past 14 days. DHS reports that 88 percent of individuals with a confirmed case have “recovered,” as defined by a documented abatement of symptoms or a diagnosis over 30 days ago. A total of 59,185 tests have been processed in the past seven days.
There are currently 344 people hospitalized, a figure down 10 from yesterday and 40 from a week ago. A total of 5,651 people with a confirmed case of the disease have required hospitalization, with 41 newly hospitalized in the past 24 hours.
DHS reported six new deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the statewide total to 1,100. An average of 6.9 deaths per day have been recorded in the past 30 days and 6.41 in the past 100 days.
According to DHS data, 2,464.2 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 (up from 2,451.9) since the outbreak began. Iron County, the northern-most county that borders Michigan, has 2,012.2 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,942.3). Racine County has recorded 1,994.9 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,979). Brown County has record 1,979.7 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1953.1).
Kenosha (1,729.9), Walworth (1,588.1), Marinette (1,416), Trempealeau (1,382.6), Waukesha (1,342), Dodge (1,204.2), Waupaca (1,195.5), Washington (1,130.6), Lafayette (1,099.5) and Oconto (1,041.1) are the only other counties with more than 1,000 cases per 100,000 residents.
The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 1,237.2 (up from 1,226.2 yesterday). Wisconsin has recorded a per-capita rate of 182.7 per 100,000 in the past two weeks according to the DHS activity level report released Wednesday.
Charts and Maps
Percent of COVID-19 cases by hospitalization status
|Hospitalization status
|Number of confirmed cases as of 8/26/2020
|Percent of confirmed cases as of 8/26/2020
|Ever hospitalized
|5,651
|8%
|Never hospitalized
|42,299
|59%
|Unknown
|24,310
|34%
|Total
|72,260
|100%
Percent of COVID-19 cases resulting in hospitalization within age group
Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender
Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race
Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity
Number of positive cases and deaths by county
|Wisconsin County
|Positive as of 8/26/2020
|Negative as of 8/26/2020
|Deaths as of 8/26/2020
|Rate (positive cases per 100,000 people) as of 8/26/2020
|Case fatality percentage (percent of cases who died) as of 8/26/2020
|Adams
|102
|3,063
|3
|508.1
|3%
|Ashland
|33
|1,984
|1
|210.0
|3%
|Barron
|362
|6,880
|3
|800.0
|1%
|Bayfield
|41
|2,408
|1
|273.5
|2%
|Brown
|5,143
|57,201
|58
|1979.7
|1%
|Buffalo
|58
|1,905
|2
|440.5
|3%
|Burnett
|37
|2,021
|1
|242.5
|3%
|Calumet
|461
|7,642
|2
|925.6
|0%
|Chippewa
|312
|11,727
|0
|490.3
|0%
|Clark
|234
|4,231
|8
|678.4
|3%
|Columbia
|334
|11,379
|2
|586.4
|1%
|Crawford
|98
|3,861
|0
|601.7
|0%
|Dane
|5,209
|156,961
|39
|983.1
|1%
|Dodge
|1,057
|18,713
|5
|1204.2
|0%
|Door
|128
|5,093
|3
|466.5
|2%
|Douglas
|243
|5,965
|0
|559.9
|0%
|Dunn
|159
|6,447
|0
|357.3
|0%
|Eau Claire
|748
|17,439
|6
|726.3
|1%
|Florence
|23
|707
|0
|530.3
|0%
|Fond du Lac
|1,010
|17,596
|9
|987.1
|1%
|Forest
|66
|1,142
|4
|731.9
|6%
|Grant
|426
|10,514
|17
|821.9
|4%
|Green
|256
|5,937
|1
|694.4
|0%
|Green Lake
|87
|2,943
|0
|463.8
|0%
|Iowa
|113
|4,312
|0
|478.4
|0%
|Iron
|115
|1,323
|1
|2012.2
|1%
|Jackson
|72
|5,836
|1
|351.1
|1%
|Jefferson
|844
|15,330
|6
|997.0
|1%
|Juneau
|182
|6,822
|1
|688.9
|1%
|Kenosha
|2,912
|32,185
|61
|1729.9
|2%
|Kewaunee
|154
|2,912
|2
|756.4
|1%
|La Crosse
|1,077
|20,379
|1
|913.9
|0%
|Lafayette
|184
|2,728
|0
|1099.5
|0%
|Langlade
|77
|2,649
|2
|401.8
|3%
|Lincoln
|76
|3,886
|1
|272.9
|1%
|Manitowoc
|478
|12,016
|1
|602.0
|0%
|Marathon
|748
|17,085
|13
|553.0
|2%
|Marinette
|574
|8,240
|6
|1416.0
|1%
|Marquette
|85
|2,440
|1
|559.0
|1%
|Menominee
|28
|1,913
|0
|611.5
|0%
|Milwaukee
|23,514
|214,419
|485
|2464.2
|2%
|Monroe
|271
|8,493
|2
|595.6
|1%
|Oconto
|391
|7,068
|1
|1041.1
|0%
|Oneida
|199
|6,188
|0
|563.0
|0%
|Outagamie
|1,646
|30,678
|19
|890.9
|1%
|Ozaukee
|870
|15,141
|18
|985.5
|2%
|Pepin
|47
|1,138
|0
|647.2
|0%
|Pierce
|276
|5,743
|5
|663.4
|2%
|Polk
|164
|7,049
|2
|378.3
|1%
|Portage
|534
|10,472
|1
|756.4
|0%
|Price
|35
|2,099
|0
|259.5
|0%
|Racine
|3,897
|52,878
|86
|1994.4
|2%
|Richland
|44
|3,361
|4
|250.9
|9%
|Rock
|1,597
|28,618
|26
|987.2
|2%
|Rusk
|24
|1,588
|1
|169.2
|4%
|Sauk
|604
|15,963
|3
|949.7
|0%
|Sawyer
|150
|3,819
|0
|916.3
|0%
|Shawano
|239
|7,376
|0
|582.8
|0%
|Sheboygan
|980
|18,447
|8
|850.7
|1%
|St. Croix
|605
|12,578
|7
|688.1
|1%
|Taylor
|87
|2,203
|3
|427.4
|3%
|Trempealeau
|407
|5,457
|2
|1382.6
|0%
|Vernon
|89
|4,536
|0
|291.7
|0%
|Vilas
|95
|3,327
|0
|440.0
|0%
|Walworth
|1,636
|19,322
|26
|1588.1
|2%
|Washburn
|58
|2,332
|0
|369.7
|0%
|Washington
|1,521
|20,204
|27
|1130.6
|2%
|Waukesha
|5,353
|66,024
|71
|1342.0
|1%
|Waupaca
|615
|8,888
|17
|1195.5
|3%
|Waushara
|139
|5,746
|1
|576.4
|1%
|Winnebago
|1,402
|32,248
|21
|825.1
|1%
|Wood
|425
|11,363
|2
|580.0
|0%
|Total
|72,260
|1,138,581
|1,100
|1250.5
|2%
