The number of people being tested for the first time continues to decline.

Wisconsin’s COVID-19 testing volume continues to decline.

The state reported figure, which includes only unique individuals tested, has trended downward in recent weeks. Sunday’s reported figure was 4,814 according to the Department of Health Services. That’s the lowest total reported since June 1st.

Cases have declined, but not to the same level. A total of 453 residents have a new case of the disease from the same 24-hour window, a positive case rate of 9.41 percent.

The seven- and 14-day averages now stand at 7.96 and 7.54 percent, the highest the figures have been since early May when testing was much more limited.

The actual number of tests processed, which includes tests for people that have been tested more than once over the course of the pandemic, continues to trend at over twice the number of DHS-reported unqiue tests.

The state reports that 83 labs, both public and private, have the capacity to process 26,162 tests per day.

DHS reports 70,462 Wisconsin residents have tested positive for the disease since the outbreak began, with 4,721 in the past week and 9,908 in the past 14 days. DHS reports that 88 percent of individuals with a confirmed case have “recovered,” as defined by a documented abatement of symptoms or a diagnosis over 30 days ago. A total of 59,337 tests have been processed in the past seven days.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that 321 people were actively hospitalized as of Sunday afternoon, a figure down 12 day-over-day. DHS reported that 13 people were newly hospitalized in the past 24 hours, the lowest figure since July 5th and below the 30-day average of 41.

The death toll from the disease remains at 1,081. The state has averaged 6.77 deaths per day over the past 30 days and 6.36 per day over the past 100 days.

According to DHS data, 2,432.3 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 (up from 2,425.5) since the outbreak began. Racine County has 1,65.2 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,958.1). Brown County, which is anchored by Green Bay, has 1,908.9 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,888.5).

Iron (1,889.8), Kenosha (1,706.8), Walworth (1,544.5), Marinette (1,388.9), Trempealeau (1,341.8), Waukesha (1,306.9), Dodge (1,151.8), Waupaca (1,150.8), Washington (1,083.7) and Lafayette (1,081.6) are the only other counties with more than 1,000 cases per 100,000 residents.

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 1,219.4 (up from 1,211.6 yesterday). Wisconsin has recorded a per-capita rate of 182.7 per 100,000 in the past two weeks according to the DHS activity level report released Wednesday.

Charts and Maps

Percent of COVID-19 cases by hospitalization status

Hospitalization status Number of confirmed cases as of 8/23/2020 Percent of confirmed cases as of 8/23/2020 Ever hospitalized 5,558 8% Never hospitalized 41,118 58% Unknown 23,786 34% Total 70,462 100%

Percent of COVID-19 cases resulting in hospitalization within age group

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity

Number of positive cases and deaths by county