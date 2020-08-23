Jeramey Jannene
Lowest COVID-19 Testing Total Since June 1st

The number of people being tested for the first time continues to decline.

Aug 23rd, 2020
COVID-19. Credit: U.S. Army.

Wisconsin’s COVID-19 testing volume continues to decline.

The state reported figure, which includes only unique individuals tested, has trended downward in recent weeks. Sunday’s reported figure was 4,814 according to the Department of Health Services. That’s the lowest total reported since June 1st.

Cases have declined, but not to the same level. A total of 453 residents have a new case of the disease from the same 24-hour window, a positive case rate of 9.41 percent.

The seven- and 14-day averages now stand at 7.96 and 7.54 percent, the highest the figures have been since early May when testing was much more limited.

The actual number of tests processed, which includes tests for people that have been tested more than once over the course of the pandemic, continues to trend at over twice the number of DHS-reported unqiue tests.

The state reports that 83 labs, both public and private, have the capacity to process 26,162 tests per day.

DHS reports 70,462 Wisconsin residents have tested positive for the disease since the outbreak began, with 4,721 in the past week and 9,908 in the past 14 days. DHS reports that 88 percent of individuals with a confirmed case have “recovered,” as defined by a documented abatement of symptoms or a diagnosis over 30 days ago. A total of 59,337 tests have been processed in the past seven days.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that 321 people were actively hospitalized as of Sunday afternoon, a figure down 12 day-over-day. DHS reported that 13 people were newly hospitalized in the past 24 hours, the lowest figure since July 5th and below the 30-day average of 41.

The death toll from the disease remains at 1,081. The state has averaged 6.77 deaths per day over the past 30 days and 6.36 per day over the past 100 days.

According to DHS data, 2,432.3 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 (up from 2,425.5) since the outbreak began. Racine County has 1,65.2 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,958.1). Brown County, which is anchored by Green Bay, has 1,908.9 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,888.5).

Iron (1,889.8), Kenosha (1,706.8), Walworth (1,544.5), Marinette (1,388.9), Trempealeau (1,341.8), Waukesha (1,306.9), Dodge (1,151.8), Waupaca (1,150.8), Washington (1,083.7) and Lafayette (1,081.6) are the only other counties with more than 1,000 cases per 100,000 residents.

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 1,219.4 (up from 1,211.6 yesterday). Wisconsin has recorded a per-capita rate of 182.7 per 100,000 in the past two weeks according to the DHS activity level report released Wednesday.

Charts and Maps

Data from DHS.

Percent of COVID-19 cases by hospitalization status

Hospitalization status Number of confirmed cases as of 8/23/2020 Percent of confirmed cases as of 8/23/2020
Ever hospitalized 5,558 8%
Never hospitalized 41,118 58%
Unknown 23,786 34%
Total 70,462 100%

Percent of COVID-19 cases resulting in hospitalization within age group

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity

Data from DHS.

Number of positive cases and deaths by county

Wisconsin County Positive as of 8/23/2020 Negative as of 8/23/2020 Deaths as of 8/23/2020 Rate (positive cases per 100,000 people) as of 8/23/2020 Case fatality percentage (percent of cases who died) as of 8/23/2020
Adams 99 3,000 2 493.2 2%
Ashland 31 1,932 1 197.3 3%
Barron 358 6,860 3 791.1 1%
Bayfield 41 2,287 1 273.5 2%
Brown 4,959 56,048 57 1908.9 1%
Buffalo 52 1,883 2 394.9 4%
Burnett 33 1,957 1 216.3 3%
Calumet 442 7,424 2 887.4 0%
Chippewa 301 11,538 0 473.0 0%
Clark 228 4,149 8 661.0 4%
Columbia 319 11,200 2 560.1 1%
Crawford 95 3,826 0 583.3 0%
Dane 5,088 153,617 39 960.3 1%
Dodge 1,011 18,243 5 1151.8 0%
Door 124 4,979 3 451.9 2%
Douglas 239 5,934 0 550.7 0%
Dunn 154 6,331 0 346.1 0%
Eau Claire 722 17,056 6 701.0 1%
Florence 19 697 0 438.1 0%
Fond du Lac 942 17,085 9 920.7 1%
Forest 64 1,106 4 709.7 6%
Grant 420 10,323 16 810.4 4%
Green 249 5,790 1 675.5 0%
Green Lake 76 2,830 0 405.2 0%
Iowa 109 4,227 0 461.5 0%
Iron 108 1,308 1 1889.8 1%
Jackson 71 5,802 1 346.2 1%
Jefferson 819 15,027 6 967.5 1%
Juneau 171 6,711 1 647.3 1%
Kenosha 2,873 31,295 61 1706.8 2%
Kewaunee 156 2,871 2 766.2 1%
La Crosse 1,038 19,934 1 880.8 0%
Lafayette 181 2,685 0 1081.6 0%
Langlade 76 2,608 2 396.6 3%
Lincoln 76 3,772 1 272.9 1%
Manitowoc 452 11,780 1 569.2 0%
Marathon 731 16,576 13 540.4 2%
Marinette 563 8,138 6 1388.9 1%
Marquette 82 2,408 1 539.2 1%
Menominee 28 1,881 0 611.5 0%
Milwaukee 23,209 210,966 479 2432.3 2%
Monroe 266 8,313 2 584.6 1%
Oconto 358 6,873 1 953.2 0%
Oneida 192 6,066 0 543.2 0%
Outagamie 1,550 29,852 17 839.0 1%
Ozaukee 853 14,729 18 966.2 2%
Pepin 46 1,121 0 633.4 0%
Pierce 270 5,647 4 649.0 1%
Polk 156 6,948 2 359.9 1%
Portage 507 10,230 0 718.1 0%
Price 33 2,057 0 244.6 0%
Racine 3,840 51,794 85 1965.2 2%
Richland 41 3,301 4 233.8 10%
Rock 1,560 27,990 26 964.3 2%
Rusk 23 1,545 1 162.2 4%
Sauk 588 15,760 3 924.6 1%
Sawyer 142 3,702 0 867.4 0%
Shawano 231 7,218 0 563.3 0%
Sheboygan 933 18,061 8 809.9 1%
St. Croix 590 12,342 6 671.1 1%
Taylor 83 2,174 3 407.7 4%
Trempealeau 395 5,378 2 1341.8 1%
Vernon 86 4,451 0 281.8 0%
Vilas 90 3,251 0 416.8 0%
Walworth 1,591 18,974 25 1544.5 2%
Washburn 55 2,287 0 350.6 0%
Washington 1,458 19,341 26 1083.7 2%
Waukesha 5,213 64,510 70 1306.9 1%
Waupaca 592 8,696 17 1150.8 3%
Waushara 133 5,673 1 551.5 1%
Winnebago 1,361 31,618 20 800.9 1%
Wood 417 11,163 2 569.1 0%
Total 70,462 1,115,149 1,081 1219.4 2%

