950 New Cases As Testing Falls 39%
Saturday's results reflect highest case total when less than 10,000 tests were reported.
Wisconsin recorded 950 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours as testing continues to fall.
The latest update, released Saturday afternoon by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, shows the cases coming from 8,700 tests. It’s the highest case total recorded when under 10,000 tests were processed.
A total of 60,622 people have been tested for the first time in the past seven days, down from a 99,484 recorded August 5th. The seven-day case total stands at 4,953, down from a July 26th high of 6,512 cases. Testing is down 39 percent from its peak, while testing has fallen 24 percent.
As a result of the testing reduction, the positive case rate (the percentage of tests registering a new case) has increased. The one-day figure of 10.92 percent pushed the seven- and 14-day averages up to 8.17 and 7.52 percent. Both figures were last higher in early May, when testing availability was still a major issue.
The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that 333 people were actively hospitalized, a figure down 17 day-over-day and down four in the past week. DHS reported that 40 people were newly hospitalized in the past 24 hours, below the 30-day average of 42.
The death toll from the disease grew to 1,081, an increase of 13 in the past 24 hours. The state has averaged 6.77 deaths per day over the past 30 days and 6.47 per day over the past 100 days.
According to DHS data, 2,425.5 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 (up from 2,406.2) since the outbreak began. Racine County has 1,958.1 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,941.7). Brown County, which is anchored by Green Bay, has 1,888.5 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,824.2).
Iron (1,854.8), Kenosha (1,705.6), Walworth (1,5445), Marinette (1,376.5), Trempealeau (1,341.8), Waukesha (1,306.9), Dodge (1,140.4), Waupaca (1,127.4), Lafayette (1,075.6) and Washington (1,071.1) are the only other counties with more than 1,000 cases per 100,000 residents.
The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 1,211.6 (up from 1,195.1 yesterday). Wisconsin has recorded a per-capita rate of 182.7 per 100,000 in the past two weeks according to the DHS activity level report released Wednesday.
Charts and Maps
Percent of COVID-19 cases by hospitalization status
|Hospitalization status
|Number of confirmed cases as of 8/22/2020
|Percent of confirmed cases as of 8/22/2020
|Ever hospitalized
|5,545
|8%
|Never hospitalized
|40,883
|58%
|Unknown
|23,581
|34%
|Total
|70,009
|100%
Percent of COVID-19 cases resulting in hospitalization within age group
Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender
Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race
Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity
Number of positive cases and deaths by county
|Wisconsin County
|Positive as of 8/22/2020
|Negative as of 8/22/2020
|Deaths as of 8/22/2020
|Rate (positive cases per 100,000 people) as of 8/22/2020
|Case fatality percentage (percent of cases who died) as of 8/22/2020
|Adams
|98
|2,984
|2
|488.2
|2%
|Ashland
|30
|1,919
|1
|190.9
|3%
|Barron
|353
|6,860
|3
|780.1
|1%
|Bayfield
|41
|2,271
|1
|273.5
|2%
|Brown
|4,906
|55,992
|57
|1888.5
|1%
|Buffalo
|51
|1,877
|2
|387.3
|4%
|Burnett
|33
|1,957
|1
|216.3
|3%
|Calumet
|438
|7,394
|2
|879.4
|0%
|Chippewa
|293
|11,458
|0
|460.4
|0%
|Clark
|224
|4,118
|8
|649.4
|4%
|Columbia
|314
|11,113
|2
|551.3
|1%
|Crawford
|94
|3,803
|0
|577.1
|0%
|Dane
|5,053
|152,773
|39
|953.7
|1%
|Dodge
|1,001
|18,135
|5
|1140.4
|0%
|Door
|123
|4,979
|3
|448.3
|2%
|Douglas
|238
|5,913
|0
|548.4
|0%
|Dunn
|153
|6,301
|0
|343.8
|0%
|Eau Claire
|706
|16,918
|6
|685.5
|1%
|Florence
|18
|693
|0
|415.0
|0%
|Fond du Lac
|905
|16,885
|9
|884.5
|1%
|Forest
|64
|1,102
|4
|709.7
|6%
|Grant
|419
|10,289
|16
|808.4
|4%
|Green
|247
|5,740
|1
|670.0
|0%
|Green Lake
|74
|2,812
|0
|394.5
|0%
|Iowa
|107
|4,219
|0
|453.0
|0%
|Iron
|106
|1,304
|1
|1854.8
|1%
|Jackson
|70
|5,788
|1
|341.4
|1%
|Jefferson
|812
|14,916
|6
|959.2
|1%
|Juneau
|169
|6,704
|1
|639.7
|1%
|Kenosha
|2,871
|31,296
|61
|1705.6
|2%
|Kewaunee
|156
|2,867
|2
|766.2
|1%
|La Crosse
|1,030
|19,936
|1
|874.0
|0%
|Lafayette
|180
|2,661
|0
|1075.6
|0%
|Langlade
|76
|2,577
|2
|396.6
|3%
|Lincoln
|75
|3,770
|1
|269.3
|1%
|Manitowoc
|446
|11,779
|1
|561.7
|0%
|Marathon
|722
|16,471
|13
|533.8
|2%
|Marinette
|558
|8,107
|6
|1376.5
|1%
|Marquette
|82
|2,392
|1
|539.2
|1%
|Menominee
|28
|1,878
|0
|611.5
|0%
|Milwaukee
|23,144
|210,592
|479
|2425.5
|2%
|Monroe
|265
|8,200
|2
|582.4
|1%
|Oconto
|353
|6,844
|1
|939.9
|0%
|Oneida
|191
|6,013
|0
|540.4
|0%
|Outagamie
|1,537
|29,735
|17
|831.9
|1%
|Ozaukee
|840
|14,596
|18
|951.5
|2%
|Pepin
|46
|1,117
|0
|633.4
|0%
|Pierce
|266
|5,594
|4
|639.4
|2%
|Polk
|153
|6,893
|2
|352.9
|1%
|Portage
|505
|10,205
|0
|715.3
|0%
|Price
|33
|2,061
|0
|244.6
|0%
|Racine
|3,826
|51,746
|85
|1958.1
|2%
|Richland
|41
|3,285
|4
|233.8
|10%
|Rock
|1,554
|27,851
|26
|960.6
|2%
|Rusk
|23
|1,539
|1
|162.2
|4%
|Sauk
|569
|15,727
|3
|894.7
|1%
|Sawyer
|140
|3,605
|0
|855.2
|0%
|Shawano
|229
|7,191
|0
|558.4
|0%
|Sheboygan
|929
|17,969
|8
|806.4
|1%
|St. Croix
|574
|12,236
|6
|652.9
|1%
|Taylor
|81
|2,162
|3
|397.9
|4%
|Trempealeau
|395
|5,360
|2
|1341.8
|1%
|Vernon
|86
|4,431
|0
|281.8
|0%
|Vilas
|89
|3,247
|0
|412.2
|0%
|Walworth
|1,591
|18,966
|25
|1544.5
|2%
|Washburn
|55
|2,283
|0
|350.6
|0%
|Washington
|1,441
|19,231
|26
|1071.1
|2%
|Waukesha
|5,213
|64,229
|70
|1306.9
|1%
|Waupaca
|580
|8,680
|17
|1127.4
|3%
|Waushara
|133
|5,654
|1
|551.5
|1%
|Winnebago
|1,350
|31,478
|20
|794.5
|1%
|Wood
|413
|11,117
|2
|563.6
|0%
|Total
|70,009
|1,110,788
|1,081
|1211.6
|2%
If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.
More about the Coronavirus Pandemic
- WI Daily: 950 New Cases As Testing Falls 39% - Jeramey Jannene - Aug 22nd, 2020
- BBB Scam Alert: Afraid of Getting Sick? Avoid a Coronavirus con - Wisconsin Better Business Bureau - Aug 22nd, 2020
- WI Daily: 826 New COVID-19 Cases - Jeramey Jannene - Aug 21st, 2020
- UW-System Competed With Feds for COVID-19 Tests - Rich Kremer - Aug 21st, 2020
- March Against Mass Incarceration During COVID-19 - Ethan Duran - Aug 21st, 2020
- Will Restaurants Survive the Winter? - Corri Hess - Aug 21st, 2020
- Milwaukee County Continues To Suppress COVID-19 - Graham Kilmer - Aug 21st, 2020
- Relief: PSC extends moratorium on utility shut-offs until October 1 - Ald. Khalif Rainey - Aug 21st, 2020
- Following Alarming Reports on COVID-19 Risks from Vaping/Smoking, Baldwin and Colleagues Call for Action from Trump Administration - U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin - Aug 21st, 2020
- WI Daily: Waukesha, Washington Counties Have Faster COVID-19 Spreads Than Milwaukee - Jeramey Jannene - Aug 20th, 2020
Read more about Coronavirus Pandemic here