Wisconsin recorded 950 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours as testing continues to fall.

The latest update, released Saturday afternoon by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, shows the cases coming from 8,700 tests. It’s the highest case total recorded when under 10,000 tests were processed.

A total of 60,622 people have been tested for the first time in the past seven days, down from a 99,484 recorded August 5th. The seven-day case total stands at 4,953, down from a July 26th high of 6,512 cases. Testing is down 39 percent from its peak, while testing has fallen 24 percent.

As a result of the testing reduction, the positive case rate (the percentage of tests registering a new case) has increased. The one-day figure of 10.92 percent pushed the seven- and 14-day averages up to 8.17 and 7.52 percent. Both figures were last higher in early May, when testing availability was still a major issue.

A total of 70,009 Wisconsin residents have tested positive for the disease since the outbreak began, with 4,953 in the past week and 10,076 in the past 14 days. DHS reports that 87 percent of individuals with a confirmed case have “recovered,” as defined by a documented abatement of symptoms or a diagnosis over 30 days ago. A total of 60,622 tests have been processed in the past seven days.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that 333 people were actively hospitalized, a figure down 17 day-over-day and down four in the past week. DHS reported that 40 people were newly hospitalized in the past 24 hours, below the 30-day average of 42.

The death toll from the disease grew to 1,081, an increase of 13 in the past 24 hours. The state has averaged 6.77 deaths per day over the past 30 days and 6.47 per day over the past 100 days.

According to DHS data, 2,425.5 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 (up from 2,406.2) since the outbreak began. Racine County has 1,958.1 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,941.7). Brown County, which is anchored by Green Bay, has 1,888.5 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,824.2).

Iron (1,854.8), Kenosha (1,705.6), Walworth (1,5445), Marinette (1,376.5), Trempealeau (1,341.8), Waukesha (1,306.9), Dodge (1,140.4), Waupaca (1,127.4), Lafayette (1,075.6) and Washington (1,071.1) are the only other counties with more than 1,000 cases per 100,000 residents.

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 1,211.6 (up from 1,195.1 yesterday). Wisconsin has recorded a per-capita rate of 182.7 per 100,000 in the past two weeks according to the DHS activity level report released Wednesday.

Hospitalization status Number of confirmed cases as of 8/22/2020 Percent of confirmed cases as of 8/22/2020 Ever hospitalized 5,545 8% Never hospitalized 40,883 58% Unknown 23,581 34% Total 70,009 100%

