Jeramey Jannene
WI Daily

950 New Cases As Testing Falls 39%

Saturday's results reflect highest case total when less than 10,000 tests were reported.

By - Aug 22nd, 2020 05:09 pm
COVID-19. Credit: U.S. Army.

Wisconsin recorded 950 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours as testing continues to fall.

The latest update, released Saturday afternoon by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, shows the cases coming from 8,700 tests. It’s the highest case total recorded when under 10,000 tests were processed.

A total of 60,622 people have been tested for the first time in the past seven days, down from a 99,484 recorded August 5th. The seven-day case total stands at 4,953, down from a July 26th high of 6,512 cases. Testing is down 39 percent from its peak, while testing has fallen 24 percent.

As a result of the testing reduction, the positive case rate (the percentage of tests registering a new case) has increased. The one-day figure of 10.92 percent pushed the seven- and 14-day averages up to 8.17 and 7.52 percent. Both figures were last higher in early May, when testing availability was still a major issue.

A total of 70,009 Wisconsin residents have tested positive for the disease since the outbreak began, with 4,953 in the past week and 10,076 in the past 14 days. DHS reports that 87 percent of individuals with a confirmed case have “recovered,” as defined by a documented abatement of symptoms or a diagnosis over 30 days ago. A total of 60,622 tests have been processed in the past seven days.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that 333 people were actively hospitalized, a figure down 17 day-over-day and down four in the past week. DHS reported that 40 people were newly hospitalized in the past 24 hours, below the 30-day average of 42.

The death toll from the disease grew to 1,081, an increase of 13 in the past 24 hours. The state has averaged 6.77 deaths per day over the past 30 days and 6.47 per day over the past 100 days.

According to DHS data, 2,425.5 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 (up from 2,406.2) since the outbreak began. Racine County has 1,958.1 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,941.7). Brown County, which is anchored by Green Bay, has 1,888.5 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,824.2).

Iron (1,854.8), Kenosha (1,705.6), Walworth (1,5445), Marinette (1,376.5), Trempealeau (1,341.8), Waukesha (1,306.9), Dodge (1,140.4), Waupaca (1,127.4), Lafayette (1,075.6) and Washington (1,071.1) are the only other counties with more than 1,000 cases per 100,000 residents.

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 1,211.6 (up from 1,195.1 yesterday). Wisconsin has recorded a per-capita rate of 182.7 per 100,000 in the past two weeks according to the DHS activity level report released Wednesday.

Charts and Maps

Data from DHS.

Percent of COVID-19 cases by hospitalization status

Hospitalization status Number of confirmed cases as of 8/22/2020 Percent of confirmed cases as of 8/22/2020
Ever hospitalized 5,545 8%
Never hospitalized 40,883 58%
Unknown 23,581 34%
Total 70,009 100%

Percent of COVID-19 cases resulting in hospitalization within age group

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity

Data from DHS.

Number of positive cases and deaths by county

Wisconsin County Positive as of 8/22/2020 Negative as of 8/22/2020 Deaths as of 8/22/2020 Rate (positive cases per 100,000 people) as of 8/22/2020 Case fatality percentage (percent of cases who died) as of 8/22/2020
Adams 98 2,984 2 488.2 2%
Ashland 30 1,919 1 190.9 3%
Barron 353 6,860 3 780.1 1%
Bayfield 41 2,271 1 273.5 2%
Brown 4,906 55,992 57 1888.5 1%
Buffalo 51 1,877 2 387.3 4%
Burnett 33 1,957 1 216.3 3%
Calumet 438 7,394 2 879.4 0%
Chippewa 293 11,458 0 460.4 0%
Clark 224 4,118 8 649.4 4%
Columbia 314 11,113 2 551.3 1%
Crawford 94 3,803 0 577.1 0%
Dane 5,053 152,773 39 953.7 1%
Dodge 1,001 18,135 5 1140.4 0%
Door 123 4,979 3 448.3 2%
Douglas 238 5,913 0 548.4 0%
Dunn 153 6,301 0 343.8 0%
Eau Claire 706 16,918 6 685.5 1%
Florence 18 693 0 415.0 0%
Fond du Lac 905 16,885 9 884.5 1%
Forest 64 1,102 4 709.7 6%
Grant 419 10,289 16 808.4 4%
Green 247 5,740 1 670.0 0%
Green Lake 74 2,812 0 394.5 0%
Iowa 107 4,219 0 453.0 0%
Iron 106 1,304 1 1854.8 1%
Jackson 70 5,788 1 341.4 1%
Jefferson 812 14,916 6 959.2 1%
Juneau 169 6,704 1 639.7 1%
Kenosha 2,871 31,296 61 1705.6 2%
Kewaunee 156 2,867 2 766.2 1%
La Crosse 1,030 19,936 1 874.0 0%
Lafayette 180 2,661 0 1075.6 0%
Langlade 76 2,577 2 396.6 3%
Lincoln 75 3,770 1 269.3 1%
Manitowoc 446 11,779 1 561.7 0%
Marathon 722 16,471 13 533.8 2%
Marinette 558 8,107 6 1376.5 1%
Marquette 82 2,392 1 539.2 1%
Menominee 28 1,878 0 611.5 0%
Milwaukee 23,144 210,592 479 2425.5 2%
Monroe 265 8,200 2 582.4 1%
Oconto 353 6,844 1 939.9 0%
Oneida 191 6,013 0 540.4 0%
Outagamie 1,537 29,735 17 831.9 1%
Ozaukee 840 14,596 18 951.5 2%
Pepin 46 1,117 0 633.4 0%
Pierce 266 5,594 4 639.4 2%
Polk 153 6,893 2 352.9 1%
Portage 505 10,205 0 715.3 0%
Price 33 2,061 0 244.6 0%
Racine 3,826 51,746 85 1958.1 2%
Richland 41 3,285 4 233.8 10%
Rock 1,554 27,851 26 960.6 2%
Rusk 23 1,539 1 162.2 4%
Sauk 569 15,727 3 894.7 1%
Sawyer 140 3,605 0 855.2 0%
Shawano 229 7,191 0 558.4 0%
Sheboygan 929 17,969 8 806.4 1%
St. Croix 574 12,236 6 652.9 1%
Taylor 81 2,162 3 397.9 4%
Trempealeau 395 5,360 2 1341.8 1%
Vernon 86 4,431 0 281.8 0%
Vilas 89 3,247 0 412.2 0%
Walworth 1,591 18,966 25 1544.5 2%
Washburn 55 2,283 0 350.6 0%
Washington 1,441 19,231 26 1071.1 2%
Waukesha 5,213 64,229 70 1306.9 1%
Waupaca 580 8,680 17 1127.4 3%
Waushara 133 5,654 1 551.5 1%
Winnebago 1,350 31,478 20 794.5 1%
Wood 413 11,117 2 563.6 0%
Total 70,009 1,110,788 1,081 1211.6 2%

