826 New COVID-19 Cases
Positive case rate on a sustained upward trend as testing falls.
Wisconsin recorded 826 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours according to data released Friday afternoon by the Department of Health Services. A total of 10,570 tests were processed in the past 24 hours, snapping a five-day streak, the longest since May, where under 10,000 tests were processed each day.
The data released Friday afternoon indicates a positive case rate, the percentage of tests that confirmed a new case, of 7.81 percent. The seven- and 14-day averages stand at 7.64 and 7.44 percent, the latter the highest it has been since early May. The increasing rate may not tell the whole story, as places like Advocate Aurora Health Care temporarily stopped testing all individuals in medical facilities for impatient procedures (a likely negative population group) while its labs await a resupply of reagents used for test processing.
Labs, public and private, across the state can process a daily total of 26,162 tests, and routinely record cumulative totals in excess of 20,000. But that includes people being tested multiple times, for a host of reasons. The number of people uniquely tested for the first time per day averages 9,884 over the past 14 days, the lowest total since July 11th.
The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that 350 people were actively hospitalized, a one-week increase of 14, but a total 17 lower than what was reported the day prior. DHS reported that 36 people were newly hospitalized in the past 24 hours, below the 30-day average of 43.
The death toll from the disease grew to 1,068, an increase of one in the past 24 hours. The state has averaged 6.77 deaths per day over the past 30 days and 6.40 per day over the past 100 days.
According to DHS data, 2,406.2 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 (up from 2,387.1) since the outbreak began. Racine County has 1,941.7 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,925.3). Brown County, which is anchored by Green Bay, has 1,824.2 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,802.3).
Iron (1,749.8), Kenosha (1,694.3), Walworth (1,527), Trempealeau (1,337.1), Marinette (1,331.6), Waukesha (1,288.1), Dodge (1,131.3), Waupaca (1,109.9), Lafayette (1,075.6) and Washington (1,042.9) are the only other counties with more than 1,000 cases per 100,000 residents.
The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 1,195.1 (up from 1,180.8 yesterday). Wisconsin has recorded a per-capita rate of 182.7 per 100,000 in the past two weeks according to the DHS activity level report released Wednesday.
Charts and Maps
Percent of COVID-19 cases by hospitalization status
|Hospitalization status
|Number of confirmed cases as of 8/21/2020
|Percent of confirmed cases as of 8/21/2020
|Ever hospitalized
|5,505
|8%
|Never hospitalized
|40,377
|58%
|Unknown
|23,177
|34%
|Total
|69,059
|100%
Percent of COVID-19 cases resulting in hospitalization within age group
Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender
Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race
Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity
Number of positive cases and deaths by county
|Wisconsin County
|Positive as of 8/21/2020
|Negative as of 8/21/2020
|Deaths as of 8/21/2020
|Rate (positive cases per 100,000 people) as of 8/21/2020
|Case fatality percentage (percent of cases who died) as of 8/21/2020
|Adams
|98
|2,960
|2
|488.2
|2%
|Ashland
|30
|1,902
|1
|190.9
|3%
|Barron
|347
|6,827
|3
|766.8
|1%
|Bayfield
|40
|2,246
|1
|266.8
|3%
|Brown
|4,739
|55,833
|57
|1824.2
|1%
|Buffalo
|51
|1,854
|2
|387.3
|4%
|Burnett
|33
|1,918
|1
|216.3
|3%
|Calumet
|428
|7,304
|2
|859.3
|0%
|Chippewa
|293
|11,401
|0
|460.4
|0%
|Clark
|211
|4,087
|8
|611.8
|4%
|Columbia
|310
|11,036
|2
|544.3
|1%
|Crawford
|94
|3,776
|0
|577.1
|0%
|Dane
|4,998
|152,175
|39
|943.3
|1%
|Dodge
|993
|18,059
|5
|1131.3
|1%
|Door
|123
|4,956
|3
|448.3
|2%
|Douglas
|235
|5,883
|0
|541.4
|0%
|Dunn
|152
|6,258
|0
|341.6
|0%
|Eau Claire
|699
|16,716
|4
|678.7
|1%
|Florence
|18
|691
|0
|415.0
|0%
|Fond du Lac
|868
|16,761
|8
|848.4
|1%
|Forest
|63
|1,095
|4
|698.6
|6%
|Grant
|414
|10,148
|16
|798.8
|4%
|Green
|235
|5,677
|1
|637.5
|0%
|Green Lake
|68
|2,781
|0
|362.5
|0%
|Iowa
|107
|4,185
|0
|453.0
|0%
|Iron
|100
|1,300
|1
|1749.8
|1%
|Jackson
|66
|5,779
|1
|321.9
|2%
|Jefferson
|801
|14,789
|6
|946.2
|1%
|Juneau
|163
|6,629
|1
|617.0
|1%
|Kenosha
|2,852
|31,211
|60
|1694.3
|2%
|Kewaunee
|153
|2,836
|2
|751.5
|1%
|La Crosse
|1,016
|19,787
|1
|862.1
|0%
|Lafayette
|180
|2,638
|0
|1075.6
|0%
|Langlade
|76
|2,556
|2
|396.6
|3%
|Lincoln
|74
|3,750
|1
|265.7
|1%
|Manitowoc
|436
|11,628
|1
|549.1
|0%
|Marathon
|720
|16,334
|13
|532.3
|2%
|Marinette
|542
|8,037
|5
|1337.1
|1%
|Marquette
|81
|2,355
|1
|532.6
|1%
|Menominee
|28
|1,868
|0
|611.5
|0%
|Milwaukee
|22,960
|209,188
|475
|2406.2
|2%
|Monroe
|261
|8,175
|2
|573.6
|1%
|Oconto
|341
|6,770
|1
|908.0
|0%
|Oneida
|190
|5,947
|0
|537.6
|0%
|Outagamie
|1,507
|29,591
|17
|815.7
|1%
|Ozaukee
|830
|14,503
|18
|940.1
|2%
|Pepin
|46
|1,113
|0
|633.4
|0%
|Pierce
|261
|5,561
|4
|627.4
|2%
|Polk
|152
|6,840
|2
|350.6
|1%
|Portage
|497
|10,124
|0
|704.0
|0%
|Price
|33
|2,050
|0
|244.6
|0%
|Racine
|3,794
|51,286
|85
|1941.7
|2%
|Richland
|40
|3,236
|4
|228.1
|10%
|Rock
|1,535
|27,598
|26
|948.9
|2%
|Rusk
|22
|1,527
|1
|155.1
|5%
|Sauk
|560
|15,668
|3
|880.6
|1%
|Sawyer
|134
|3,589
|0
|818.6
|0%
|Shawano
|228
|7,132
|0
|556.0
|0%
|Sheboygan
|917
|17,832
|8
|796.0
|1%
|St. Croix
|562
|12,153
|6
|639.2
|1%
|Taylor
|79
|2,130
|2
|388.1
|3%
|Trempealeau
|392
|5,333
|2
|1331.6
|1%
|Vernon
|84
|4,365
|0
|275.3
|0%
|Vilas
|88
|3,223
|0
|407.5
|0%
|Walworth
|1,573
|18,844
|25
|1527.0
|2%
|Washburn
|53
|2,270
|0
|337.8
|0%
|Washington
|1,403
|18,941
|25
|1042.9
|2%
|Waukesha
|5,138
|63,662
|70
|1288.1
|1%
|Waupaca
|571
|8,611
|16
|1109.9
|3%
|Waushara
|132
|5,644
|1
|547.4
|1%
|Winnebago
|1,335
|31,088
|19
|785.6
|1%
|Wood
|406
|11,018
|2
|554.1
|0%
|Total
|69,059
|1,103,038
|1,068
|1195.1
|2%
