Jeramey Jannene
WI Daily

826 New COVID-19 Cases

Positive case rate on a sustained upward trend as testing falls.

By - Aug 21st, 2020 04:19 pm
COVID-19. Credit: U.S. Army.

Wisconsin recorded 826 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours according to data released Friday afternoon by the Department of Health Services. A total of 10,570 tests were processed in the past 24 hours, snapping a five-day streak, the longest since May, where under 10,000 tests were processed each day.

The data released Friday afternoon indicates a positive case rate, the percentage of tests that confirmed a new case, of 7.81 percent. The seven- and 14-day averages stand at 7.64 and 7.44 percent, the latter the highest it has been since early May. The increasing rate may not tell the whole story, as places like Advocate Aurora Health Care temporarily stopped testing all individuals in medical facilities for impatient procedures (a likely negative population group) while its labs await a resupply of reagents used for test processing.

Labs, public and private, across the state can process a daily total of 26,162 tests, and routinely record cumulative totals in excess of 20,000. But that includes people being tested multiple times, for a host of reasons. The number of people uniquely tested for the first time per day averages 9,884 over the past 14 days, the lowest total since July 11th.

A total of 69,059 Wisconsin residents have tested positive for the disease since the outbreak began, with 4,832 in the past week and 10,291 in the past 14 days. DHS reports that 87 percent of individuals with a confirmed case have “recovered,” as defined by a documented abatement of symptoms or a diagnosis over 30 days ago. A total of 63,257 tests have been processed in the past seven days.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that 350 people were actively hospitalized, a one-week increase of 14, but a total 17 lower than what was reported the day prior. DHS reported that 36 people were newly hospitalized in the past 24 hours, below the 30-day average of 43.

The death toll from the disease grew to 1,068, an increase of one in the past 24 hours. The state has averaged 6.77 deaths per day over the past 30 days and 6.40 per day over the past 100 days.

According to DHS data, 2,406.2 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 (up from 2,387.1) since the outbreak began. Racine County has 1,941.7 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,925.3). Brown County, which is anchored by Green Bay, has 1,824.2 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,802.3).

Iron (1,749.8), Kenosha (1,694.3), Walworth (1,527), Trempealeau (1,337.1), Marinette (1,331.6), Waukesha (1,288.1), Dodge (1,131.3), Waupaca (1,109.9), Lafayette (1,075.6) and Washington (1,042.9) are the only other counties with more than 1,000 cases per 100,000 residents.

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 1,195.1 (up from 1,180.8 yesterday). Wisconsin has recorded a per-capita rate of 182.7 per 100,000 in the past two weeks according to the DHS activity level report released Wednesday.

Charts and Maps

Data from DHS.

Percent of COVID-19 cases by hospitalization status

Hospitalization status Number of confirmed cases as of 8/21/2020 Percent of confirmed cases as of 8/21/2020
Ever hospitalized 5,505 8%
Never hospitalized 40,377 58%
Unknown 23,177 34%
Total 69,059 100%

Percent of COVID-19 cases resulting in hospitalization within age group

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity

Data from DHS.

Number of positive cases and deaths by county

Wisconsin County Positive as of 8/21/2020 Negative as of 8/21/2020 Deaths as of 8/21/2020 Rate (positive cases per 100,000 people) as of 8/21/2020 Case fatality percentage (percent of cases who died) as of 8/21/2020
Adams 98 2,960 2 488.2 2%
Ashland 30 1,902 1 190.9 3%
Barron 347 6,827 3 766.8 1%
Bayfield 40 2,246 1 266.8 3%
Brown 4,739 55,833 57 1824.2 1%
Buffalo 51 1,854 2 387.3 4%
Burnett 33 1,918 1 216.3 3%
Calumet 428 7,304 2 859.3 0%
Chippewa 293 11,401 0 460.4 0%
Clark 211 4,087 8 611.8 4%
Columbia 310 11,036 2 544.3 1%
Crawford 94 3,776 0 577.1 0%
Dane 4,998 152,175 39 943.3 1%
Dodge 993 18,059 5 1131.3 1%
Door 123 4,956 3 448.3 2%
Douglas 235 5,883 0 541.4 0%
Dunn 152 6,258 0 341.6 0%
Eau Claire 699 16,716 4 678.7 1%
Florence 18 691 0 415.0 0%
Fond du Lac 868 16,761 8 848.4 1%
Forest 63 1,095 4 698.6 6%
Grant 414 10,148 16 798.8 4%
Green 235 5,677 1 637.5 0%
Green Lake 68 2,781 0 362.5 0%
Iowa 107 4,185 0 453.0 0%
Iron 100 1,300 1 1749.8 1%
Jackson 66 5,779 1 321.9 2%
Jefferson 801 14,789 6 946.2 1%
Juneau 163 6,629 1 617.0 1%
Kenosha 2,852 31,211 60 1694.3 2%
Kewaunee 153 2,836 2 751.5 1%
La Crosse 1,016 19,787 1 862.1 0%
Lafayette 180 2,638 0 1075.6 0%
Langlade 76 2,556 2 396.6 3%
Lincoln 74 3,750 1 265.7 1%
Manitowoc 436 11,628 1 549.1 0%
Marathon 720 16,334 13 532.3 2%
Marinette 542 8,037 5 1337.1 1%
Marquette 81 2,355 1 532.6 1%
Menominee 28 1,868 0 611.5 0%
Milwaukee 22,960 209,188 475 2406.2 2%
Monroe 261 8,175 2 573.6 1%
Oconto 341 6,770 1 908.0 0%
Oneida 190 5,947 0 537.6 0%
Outagamie 1,507 29,591 17 815.7 1%
Ozaukee 830 14,503 18 940.1 2%
Pepin 46 1,113 0 633.4 0%
Pierce 261 5,561 4 627.4 2%
Polk 152 6,840 2 350.6 1%
Portage 497 10,124 0 704.0 0%
Price 33 2,050 0 244.6 0%
Racine 3,794 51,286 85 1941.7 2%
Richland 40 3,236 4 228.1 10%
Rock 1,535 27,598 26 948.9 2%
Rusk 22 1,527 1 155.1 5%
Sauk 560 15,668 3 880.6 1%
Sawyer 134 3,589 0 818.6 0%
Shawano 228 7,132 0 556.0 0%
Sheboygan 917 17,832 8 796.0 1%
St. Croix 562 12,153 6 639.2 1%
Taylor 79 2,130 2 388.1 3%
Trempealeau 392 5,333 2 1331.6 1%
Vernon 84 4,365 0 275.3 0%
Vilas 88 3,223 0 407.5 0%
Walworth 1,573 18,844 25 1527.0 2%
Washburn 53 2,270 0 337.8 0%
Washington 1,403 18,941 25 1042.9 2%
Waukesha 5,138 63,662 70 1288.1 1%
Waupaca 571 8,611 16 1109.9 3%
Waushara 132 5,644 1 547.4 1%
Winnebago 1,335 31,088 19 785.6 1%
Wood 406 11,018 2 554.1 0%
Total 69,059 1,103,038 1,068 1195.1 2%

