Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Wisconsin recorded 826 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours according to data released Friday afternoon by the Department of Health Services. A total of 10,570 tests were processed in the past 24 hours, snapping a five-day streak, the longest since May, where under 10,000 tests were processed each day.

The data released Friday afternoon indicates a positive case rate, the percentage of tests that confirmed a new case, of 7.81 percent. The seven- and 14-day averages stand at 7.64 and 7.44 percent, the latter the highest it has been since early May. The increasing rate may not tell the whole story, as places like Advocate Aurora Health Care temporarily stopped testing all individuals in medical facilities for impatient procedures (a likely negative population group) while its labs await a resupply of reagents used for test processing.

Labs, public and private, across the state can process a daily total of 26,162 tests, and routinely record cumulative totals in excess of 20,000. But that includes people being tested multiple times, for a host of reasons. The number of people uniquely tested for the first time per day averages 9,884 over the past 14 days, the lowest total since July 11th.

A total of 69,059 Wisconsin residents have tested positive for the disease since the outbreak began, with 4,832 in the past week and 10,291 in the past 14 days. DHS reports that 87 percent of individuals with a confirmed case have “recovered,” as defined by a documented abatement of symptoms or a diagnosis over 30 days ago. A total of 63,257 tests have been processed in the past seven days.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that 350 people were actively hospitalized, a one-week increase of 14, but a total 17 lower than what was reported the day prior. DHS reported that 36 people were newly hospitalized in the past 24 hours, below the 30-day average of 43.

The death toll from the disease grew to 1,068, an increase of one in the past 24 hours. The state has averaged 6.77 deaths per day over the past 30 days and 6.40 per day over the past 100 days.

According to DHS data, 2,406.2 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 (up from 2,387.1) since the outbreak began. Racine County has 1,941.7 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,925.3). Brown County, which is anchored by Green Bay, has 1,824.2 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,802.3).

Iron (1,749.8), Kenosha (1,694.3), Walworth (1,527), Trempealeau (1,337.1), Marinette (1,331.6), Waukesha (1,288.1), Dodge (1,131.3), Waupaca (1,109.9), Lafayette (1,075.6) and Washington (1,042.9) are the only other counties with more than 1,000 cases per 100,000 residents.

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 1,195.1 (up from 1,180.8 yesterday). Wisconsin has recorded a per-capita rate of 182.7 per 100,000 in the past two weeks according to the DHS activity level report released Wednesday.

Charts and Maps

Percent of COVID-19 cases by hospitalization status

Hospitalization status Number of confirmed cases as of 8/21/2020 Percent of confirmed cases as of 8/21/2020 Ever hospitalized 5,505 8% Never hospitalized 40,377 58% Unknown 23,177 34% Total 69,059 100%

Percent of COVID-19 cases resulting in hospitalization within age group

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity

Number of positive cases and deaths by county