455 New Cases, No Deaths
Monday data release often has lowest reported totals of the week, August 17th is no exception.
Wisconsin recorded 455 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, the lowest total in two weeks. The data comes from the state’s Monday afternoon release, regularly the lowest testing total of the week.
A total of 5,962 tests were processed in the past 24 hours, yielding a positive case rate (the percentage of tests indicating a new case) of 7.63 percent.
The seven- and 14-day positive case rate continued their upward trend (7.36 and 6.57 percent) as testing continued to slow. The Department of Health Services reports that 69,770 tests have been processed in the past week, the lowest total since July 10th.
There are now 365 people actively hospitalized with a confirmed case of the disease according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association, an increase of 18 from the day prior. A total of 5,327 people have been hospitalized with a confirmed case of the disease, with 23 in the past 24 hours.
The state recorded no COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours, holding the total to 1,039. The 30-day average is 6.53 per day and the 100-day average is 6.41 per day.
According to DHS data, 2,340.6 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 (up from 2,327.8) since the outbreak began. Racine County has 1,887.9 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,881.3). Brown County, which is anchored by Green Bay, has 1,734.1 cases per 100,000 residents (no change).
Kenosha (1,658.6), Iron (1,487.3), Walworth (1,471.7), Trempealeau (1,256.9.3), Marinette (1,235.9), Waukesha (1,216.9), Dodge (1,073.2), Waupaca (1,032.2), Lafayette (1,027.8), Washington (935.8), Rock (923.5) and Dane (919.9) are the only other counties with more than 900 cases per 100,000 residents.
The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 1,137.7 (up from 1,125.8 yesterday). Wisconsin has recorded a per-capita rate of 194 per 100,000 in the past two weeks according to data last updated Wednesday by DHS.
Charts and Maps
Percent of COVID-19 cases by hospitalization status
|Hospitalization status
|Number of confirmed cases as of 8/17/2020
|Percent of confirmed cases as of 8/17/2020
|Ever hospitalized
|5,327
|8%
|Never hospitalized
|38,507
|58%
|Unknown
|22,362
|34%
|Total
|66,196
|100%
Percent of COVID-19 cases resulting in hospitalization within age group
Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender
Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race
Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity
Number of positive cases and deaths by county
|Wisconsin County
|Positive as of 8/17/2020
|Negative as of 8/17/2020
|Deaths as of 8/17/2020
|Rate (positive cases per 100,000 people) as of 8/17/2020
|Case fatality percentage (percent of cases who died) as of 8/17/2020
|Adams
|94
|2,878
|2
|468.3
|2%
|Ashland
|30
|1,858
|1
|190.9
|3%
|Barron
|328
|6,625
|3
|724.8
|1%
|Bayfield
|37
|2,187
|1
|246.8
|3%
|Brown
|4,505
|54,076
|55
|1734.1
|1%
|Buffalo
|47
|1,808
|2
|357.0
|4%
|Burnett
|28
|1,792
|1
|183.5
|4%
|Calumet
|402
|7,051
|2
|807.1
|0%
|Chippewa
|279
|11,094
|0
|438.4
|0%
|Clark
|200
|3,977
|8
|579.9
|4%
|Columbia
|291
|10,642
|2
|510.9
|1%
|Crawford
|90
|3,668
|0
|552.6
|0%
|Dane
|4,874
|146,403
|39
|919.9
|1%
|Dodge
|942
|17,512
|5
|1073.2
|1%
|Door
|118
|4,839
|3
|430.0
|3%
|Douglas
|225
|5,629
|0
|518.4
|0%
|Dunn
|142
|6,043
|0
|319.1
|0%
|Eau Claire
|668
|16,157
|4
|648.6
|1%
|Florence
|16
|673
|0
|368.9
|0%
|Fond du Lac
|791
|16,190
|8
|773.1
|1%
|Forest
|61
|1,062
|4
|676.4
|7%
|Grant
|398
|9,420
|16
|767.9
|4%
|Green
|220
|5,430
|1
|596.8
|0%
|Green Lake
|63
|2,692
|0
|335.9
|0%
|Iowa
|100
|4,001
|0
|423.4
|0%
|Iron
|85
|1,261
|1
|1487.3
|1%
|Jackson
|62
|5,680
|1
|302.4
|2%
|Jefferson
|732
|14,328
|5
|864.7
|1%
|Juneau
|152
|6,534
|1
|575.3
|1%
|Kenosha
|2,792
|30,775
|60
|1658.6
|2%
|Kewaunee
|143
|2,709
|2
|702.4
|1%
|La Crosse
|973
|19,152
|1
|825.6
|0%
|Lafayette
|172
|2,556
|0
|1027.8
|0%
|Langlade
|74
|2,495
|1
|386.1
|1%
|Lincoln
|73
|3,544
|0
|262.1
|0%
|Manitowoc
|406
|11,277
|1
|511.3
|0%
|Marathon
|703
|15,668
|12
|519.7
|2%
|Marinette
|501
|7,800
|5
|1235.9
|1%
|Marquette
|81
|2,275
|1
|532.6
|1%
|Menominee
|26
|1,796
|0
|567.8
|0%
|Milwaukee
|22,334
|204,154
|466
|2340.6
|2%
|Monroe
|254
|7,761
|2
|558.2
|1%
|Oconto
|290
|6,466
|1
|772.2
|0%
|Oneida
|179
|5,680
|0
|506.4
|0%
|Outagamie
|1,401
|28,330
|14
|758.3
|1%
|Ozaukee
|784
|13,730
|18
|888.0
|2%
|Pepin
|46
|1,074
|0
|633.4
|0%
|Pierce
|247
|5,344
|4
|593.7
|2%
|Polk
|143
|6,580
|2
|329.9
|1%
|Portage
|470
|9,830
|0
|665.7
|0%
|Price
|33
|1,967
|0
|244.6
|0%
|Racine
|3,689
|49,204
|81
|1887.9
|2%
|Richland
|38
|3,121
|4
|216.7
|11%
|Rock
|1,494
|26,755
|26
|923.5
|2%
|Rusk
|23
|1,487
|1
|162.2
|4%
|Sauk
|513
|15,376
|3
|806.7
|1%
|Sawyer
|113
|3,379
|0
|690.3
|0%
|Shawano
|221
|6,892
|0
|538.9
|0%
|Sheboygan
|850
|17,481
|8
|737.8
|1%
|St. Croix
|544
|11,705
|6
|618.8
|1%
|Taylor
|78
|2,078
|2
|383.2
|3%
|Trempealeau
|370
|5,216
|2
|1256.9
|1%
|Vernon
|77
|4,220
|0
|252.3
|0%
|Vilas
|74
|3,049
|0
|342.7
|0%
|Walworth
|1,516
|18,386
|25
|1471.7
|2%
|Washburn
|50
|2,199
|0
|318.7
|0%
|Washington
|1,259
|17,721
|23
|935.8
|2%
|Waukesha
|4,854
|60,593
|65
|1216.9
|1%
|Waupaca
|531
|8,398
|16
|1032.2
|3%
|Waushara
|128
|5,544
|1
|530.8
|1%
|Winnebago
|1,288
|30,168
|19
|758.0
|1%
|Wood
|381
|10,595
|2
|520.0
|1%
|Total
|66,196
|1,066,040
|1,039
|1145.6
|2%
If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.
More about the Coronavirus Pandemic
- WI Daily: 455 New Cases, No Deaths - Jeramey Jannene - Aug 17th, 2020
- Faculty, Students Protest at MU President’s House - Ethan Duran - Aug 17th, 2020
- MATC Announces Plans to Offer a Mixture of Online, In-Person and Hybrid/Blended Courses for the Fall Semester: Receives Health Department Approval - Milwaukee Area Technical College - Aug 17th, 2020
- WI Daily: COVID-19 Spread Accelerating In Wisconsin Teenagers - Jeramey Jannene - Aug 16th, 2020
- WI Daily: 829 New Cases, 13 Deaths - Jeramey Jannene - Aug 15th, 2020
- New Chart Shows Wisconsin’s True COVID-19 Testing Utilization - Jeramey Jannene - Aug 15th, 2020
- 44% of Seneca Food Plant Workers Test Positive - Rich Kremer - Aug 15th, 2020
- Milwaukee Natives Leading City’s COVID-19 Response - Bridget Fogarty - Aug 15th, 2020
- WI Daily: Over 1,000 New Cases, But Active Hospitalizations Drop - Jeramey Jannene - Aug 14th, 2020
- Senator Baldwin and Representatives Moore, Kind, and Pocan Call on President Trump to Extend Full Federal Funding for Wisconsin National Guard to Fight COVID-19 Pandemic - U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin - Aug 14th, 2020
Read more about Coronavirus Pandemic here