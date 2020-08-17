Monday data release often has lowest reported totals of the week, August 17th is no exception.

Wisconsin recorded 455 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, the lowest total in two weeks. The data comes from the state’s Monday afternoon release, regularly the lowest testing total of the week.

A total of 5,962 tests were processed in the past 24 hours, yielding a positive case rate (the percentage of tests indicating a new case) of 7.63 percent.

The seven- and 14-day positive case rate continued their upward trend (7.36 and 6.57 percent) as testing continued to slow. The Department of Health Services reports that 69,770 tests have been processed in the past week, the lowest total since July 10th.

There are now 365 people actively hospitalized with a confirmed case of the disease according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association, an increase of 18 from the day prior. A total of 5,327 people have been hospitalized with a confirmed case of the disease, with 23 in the past 24 hours.

The state recorded no COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours, holding the total to 1,039. The 30-day average is 6.53 per day and the 100-day average is 6.41 per day.

According to DHS data, 2,340.6 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 (up from 2,327.8) since the outbreak began. Racine County has 1,887.9 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,881.3). Brown County, which is anchored by Green Bay, has 1,734.1 cases per 100,000 residents (no change).

Kenosha (1,658.6), Iron (1,487.3), Walworth (1,471.7), Trempealeau (1,256.9.3), Marinette (1,235.9), Waukesha (1,216.9), Dodge (1,073.2), Waupaca (1,032.2), Lafayette (1,027.8), Washington (935.8), Rock (923.5) and Dane (919.9) are the only other counties with more than 900 cases per 100,000 residents.

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 1,137.7 (up from 1,125.8 yesterday). Wisconsin has recorded a per-capita rate of 194 per 100,000 in the past two weeks according to data last updated Wednesday by DHS.

Hospitalization status Number of confirmed cases as of 8/17/2020 Percent of confirmed cases as of 8/17/2020 Ever hospitalized 5,327 8% Never hospitalized 38,507 58% Unknown 22,362 34% Total 66,196 100%

