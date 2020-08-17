Jeramey Jannene
WI Daily

455 New Cases, No Deaths

Monday data release often has lowest reported totals of the week, August 17th is no exception.

By - Aug 17th, 2020 10:43 pm
COVID-19. Credit: U.S. Army.

COVID-19. Credit: U.S. Army.

Wisconsin recorded 455 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, the lowest total in two weeks. The data comes from the state’s Monday afternoon release, regularly the lowest testing total of the week.

A total of 5,962 tests were processed in the past 24 hours, yielding a positive case rate (the percentage of tests indicating a new case) of 7.63 percent.

The seven- and 14-day positive case rate continued their upward trend (7.36 and 6.57 percent) as testing continued to slow. The Department of Health Services reports that 69,770 tests have been processed in the past week, the lowest total since July 10th.

There are now 365 people actively hospitalized with a confirmed case of the disease according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association, an increase of 18 from the day prior. A total of 5,327 people have been hospitalized with a confirmed case of the disease, with 23 in the past 24 hours.

The state recorded no COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours, holding the total to 1,039. The 30-day average is 6.53 per day and the 100-day average is 6.41 per day.

According to DHS data, 2,340.6 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 (up from 2,327.8) since the outbreak began. Racine County has 1,887.9 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,881.3). Brown County, which is anchored by Green Bay, has 1,734.1 cases per 100,000 residents (no change).

Kenosha (1,658.6), Iron (1,487.3), Walworth (1,471.7), Trempealeau (1,256.9.3), Marinette (1,235.9), Waukesha (1,216.9), Dodge (1,073.2), Waupaca (1,032.2), Lafayette (1,027.8), Washington (935.8), Rock (923.5) and Dane (919.9) are the only other counties with more than 900 cases per 100,000 residents.

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 1,137.7 (up from 1,125.8 yesterday). Wisconsin has recorded a per-capita rate of 194 per 100,000 in the past two weeks according to data last updated Wednesday by DHS.

Charts and Maps

Percent of COVID-19 cases by hospitalization status

Hospitalization status Number of confirmed cases as of 8/17/2020 Percent of confirmed cases as of 8/17/2020
Ever hospitalized 5,327 8%
Never hospitalized 38,507 58%
Unknown 22,362 34%
Total 66,196 100%

Percent of COVID-19 cases resulting in hospitalization within age group

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity

Data from DHS.

Number of positive cases and deaths by county

Wisconsin County Positive as of 8/17/2020 Negative as of 8/17/2020 Deaths as of 8/17/2020 Rate (positive cases per 100,000 people) as of 8/17/2020 Case fatality percentage (percent of cases who died) as of 8/17/2020
Adams 94 2,878 2 468.3 2%
Ashland 30 1,858 1 190.9 3%
Barron 328 6,625 3 724.8 1%
Bayfield 37 2,187 1 246.8 3%
Brown 4,505 54,076 55 1734.1 1%
Buffalo 47 1,808 2 357.0 4%
Burnett 28 1,792 1 183.5 4%
Calumet 402 7,051 2 807.1 0%
Chippewa 279 11,094 0 438.4 0%
Clark 200 3,977 8 579.9 4%
Columbia 291 10,642 2 510.9 1%
Crawford 90 3,668 0 552.6 0%
Dane 4,874 146,403 39 919.9 1%
Dodge 942 17,512 5 1073.2 1%
Door 118 4,839 3 430.0 3%
Douglas 225 5,629 0 518.4 0%
Dunn 142 6,043 0 319.1 0%
Eau Claire 668 16,157 4 648.6 1%
Florence 16 673 0 368.9 0%
Fond du Lac 791 16,190 8 773.1 1%
Forest 61 1,062 4 676.4 7%
Grant 398 9,420 16 767.9 4%
Green 220 5,430 1 596.8 0%
Green Lake 63 2,692 0 335.9 0%
Iowa 100 4,001 0 423.4 0%
Iron 85 1,261 1 1487.3 1%
Jackson 62 5,680 1 302.4 2%
Jefferson 732 14,328 5 864.7 1%
Juneau 152 6,534 1 575.3 1%
Kenosha 2,792 30,775 60 1658.6 2%
Kewaunee 143 2,709 2 702.4 1%
La Crosse 973 19,152 1 825.6 0%
Lafayette 172 2,556 0 1027.8 0%
Langlade 74 2,495 1 386.1 1%
Lincoln 73 3,544 0 262.1 0%
Manitowoc 406 11,277 1 511.3 0%
Marathon 703 15,668 12 519.7 2%
Marinette 501 7,800 5 1235.9 1%
Marquette 81 2,275 1 532.6 1%
Menominee 26 1,796 0 567.8 0%
Milwaukee 22,334 204,154 466 2340.6 2%
Monroe 254 7,761 2 558.2 1%
Oconto 290 6,466 1 772.2 0%
Oneida 179 5,680 0 506.4 0%
Outagamie 1,401 28,330 14 758.3 1%
Ozaukee 784 13,730 18 888.0 2%
Pepin 46 1,074 0 633.4 0%
Pierce 247 5,344 4 593.7 2%
Polk 143 6,580 2 329.9 1%
Portage 470 9,830 0 665.7 0%
Price 33 1,967 0 244.6 0%
Racine 3,689 49,204 81 1887.9 2%
Richland 38 3,121 4 216.7 11%
Rock 1,494 26,755 26 923.5 2%
Rusk 23 1,487 1 162.2 4%
Sauk 513 15,376 3 806.7 1%
Sawyer 113 3,379 0 690.3 0%
Shawano 221 6,892 0 538.9 0%
Sheboygan 850 17,481 8 737.8 1%
St. Croix 544 11,705 6 618.8 1%
Taylor 78 2,078 2 383.2 3%
Trempealeau 370 5,216 2 1256.9 1%
Vernon 77 4,220 0 252.3 0%
Vilas 74 3,049 0 342.7 0%
Walworth 1,516 18,386 25 1471.7 2%
Washburn 50 2,199 0 318.7 0%
Washington 1,259 17,721 23 935.8 2%
Waukesha 4,854 60,593 65 1216.9 1%
Waupaca 531 8,398 16 1032.2 3%
Waushara 128 5,544 1 530.8 1%
Winnebago 1,288 30,168 19 758.0 1%
Wood 381 10,595 2 520.0 1%
Total 66,196 1,066,040 1,039 1145.6 2%

If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.

Categories: Health, What You Need To Know

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us