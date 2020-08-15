Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Wisconsin record 829 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours from 11,335 processed tests. The data comes from a daily release from the state Department of Health Services.

The one-day positive case rate of 7.31 percent was above the seven- and 14-day averages of 6.99 and 6.49 percent, with both figures trending upward in recent weeks as testing has slowed. The 14-day figure had a recent high of 7.19 percent (July 21st) and low of 2.69 percent (June 19th).

A total of 64,227 Wisconsin residents have tested positive for the disease since the outbreak began, with 5,123 in the past week and 11,054 in the past 14 days. DHS reports that 83 percent of individuals with a confirmed case have “recovered,” as defined by a documented abatement of symptoms or a diagnosis over 30 days ago.

A total of 73,297 tests have been processed in the past seven days, but as shown in a new chart from DHS the figure undercounts the number of actual tests processed because the public report is unique to Wisconsin residents, filtering out duplicates, repeat testers and non-residents. The number of actual tests is closer to the state’s reported daily capacity of 23,898 tests.

Active hospitalizations now stand at 337, an increase of one from the day prior. DHS reported that 40 people were newly hospitalized with a confirmed case of the disease in the past 24 hours.

An average of 44 people have been newly hospitalized each day over the past 30 days, the highest average since the pandemic began. But the new cases of the disease remain concentrated in those under the age of 40 who require less hospitalization and have a lower death rate.

The state recorded 13 deaths in the past 24 hours, pushing the total to 1,038. The 24-hour figure was above the 30-day average of 6.9 per day and 100-day average of 6.64 per day. The 30-day figure has risen from below four per day less than a month ago following a surge in the total number of cases.

According to DHS data, 2,311.2 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 (up from 2,292.9) since the outbreak began. Racine County has 1,875.7 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,864.4). Brown County, which is anchored by Green Bay, has 1,720.3 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,703.3).

Kenosha (1,646.2), Walworth (1,435.7), Iron (1,364.8), Trempealeau (1,256.9), Marinette (1,196.4), Waukesha (1,189.8), Dodge (1,048.1), Waupaca (1,010.8), Lafayette (1,009.9), Rock (913) and Dane (902.7) are the only other counties with more than 900 cases per 100,000 residents.

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 1,125.8 (up from 1,111.5 yesterday). Wisconsin has recorded a per-capita rate of 194 per 100,000 in the past two weeks according to data last updated Wednesday by DHS.

Hospitalization status Number of confirmed cases as of 8/15/2020 Percent of confirmed cases as of 8/15/2020 Ever hospitalized 5,275 8% Never hospitalized 37,954 58% Unknown 21,827 34% Total 65,056 100%

