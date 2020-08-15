829 New Cases, 13 Deaths
Hospitalizations hold steady
Wisconsin record 829 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours from 11,335 processed tests. The data comes from a daily release from the state Department of Health Services.
The one-day positive case rate of 7.31 percent was above the seven- and 14-day averages of 6.99 and 6.49 percent, with both figures trending upward in recent weeks as testing has slowed. The 14-day figure had a recent high of 7.19 percent (July 21st) and low of 2.69 percent (June 19th).
A total of 64,227 Wisconsin residents have tested positive for the disease since the outbreak began, with 5,123 in the past week and 11,054 in the past 14 days. DHS reports that 83 percent of individuals with a confirmed case have “recovered,” as defined by a documented abatement of symptoms or a diagnosis over 30 days ago.
A total of 73,297 tests have been processed in the past seven days, but as shown in a new chart from DHS the figure undercounts the number of actual tests processed because the public report is unique to Wisconsin residents, filtering out duplicates, repeat testers and non-residents. The number of actual tests is closer to the state’s reported daily capacity of 23,898 tests.
An average of 44 people have been newly hospitalized each day over the past 30 days, the highest average since the pandemic began. But the new cases of the disease remain concentrated in those under the age of 40 who require less hospitalization and have a lower death rate.
The state recorded 13 deaths in the past 24 hours, pushing the total to 1,038. The 24-hour figure was above the 30-day average of 6.9 per day and 100-day average of 6.64 per day. The 30-day figure has risen from below four per day less than a month ago following a surge in the total number of cases.
According to DHS data, 2,311.2 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 (up from 2,292.9) since the outbreak began. Racine County has 1,875.7 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,864.4). Brown County, which is anchored by Green Bay, has 1,720.3 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,703.3).
Kenosha (1,646.2), Walworth (1,435.7), Iron (1,364.8), Trempealeau (1,256.9), Marinette (1,196.4), Waukesha (1,189.8), Dodge (1,048.1), Waupaca (1,010.8), Lafayette (1,009.9), Rock (913) and Dane (902.7) are the only other counties with more than 900 cases per 100,000 residents.
The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 1,125.8 (up from 1,111.5 yesterday). Wisconsin has recorded a per-capita rate of 194 per 100,000 in the past two weeks according to data last updated Wednesday by DHS.
Charts and Maps
Percent of COVID-19 cases by hospitalization status
|Hospitalization status
|Number of confirmed cases as of 8/15/2020
|Percent of confirmed cases as of 8/15/2020
|Ever hospitalized
|5,275
|8%
|Never hospitalized
|37,954
|58%
|Unknown
|21,827
|34%
|Total
|65,056
|100%
Percent of COVID-19 cases resulting in hospitalization within age group
Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender
Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race
Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity
Number of positive cases and deaths by county
|Wisconsin County
|Positive as of 8/15/2020
|Negative as of 8/15/2020
|Deaths as of 8/15/2020
|Rate (positive cases per 100,000 people) as of 8/15/2020
|Case fatality percentage (percent of cases who died) as of 8/15/2020
|Adams
|94
|2,831
|2
|468.3
|2%
|Ashland
|30
|1,829
|1
|190.9
|3%
|Barron
|323
|6,622
|3
|713.8
|1%
|Bayfield
|32
|2,057
|1
|213.4
|3%
|Brown
|4,469
|54,025
|55
|1720.3
|1%
|Buffalo
|47
|1,777
|2
|357.0
|4%
|Burnett
|27
|1,789
|1
|177.0
|4%
|Calumet
|387
|6,731
|2
|777.0
|1%
|Chippewa
|266
|10,888
|0
|418.0
|0%
|Clark
|195
|3,941
|8
|565.4
|4%
|Columbia
|287
|10,497
|2
|503.9
|1%
|Crawford
|84
|3,563
|0
|515.7
|0%
|Dane
|4,783
|145,285
|39
|902.7
|1%
|Dodge
|920
|17,281
|5
|1048.1
|1%
|Door
|115
|4,758
|3
|419.1
|3%
|Douglas
|218
|5,616
|0
|502.3
|0%
|Dunn
|139
|5,984
|0
|312.4
|0%
|Eau Claire
|654
|15,982
|4
|635.0
|1%
|Florence
|15
|658
|0
|345.9
|0%
|Fond du Lac
|757
|15,969
|8
|739.9
|1%
|Forest
|60
|1,055
|4
|665.3
|7%
|Grant
|391
|9,351
|16
|754.4
|4%
|Green
|210
|5,289
|1
|569.7
|0%
|Green Lake
|62
|2,656
|0
|330.5
|0%
|Iowa
|97
|3,953
|0
|410.7
|0%
|Iron
|78
|1,247
|1
|1364.8
|1%
|Jackson
|60
|5,637
|1
|292.6
|2%
|Jefferson
|701
|14,035
|5
|828.1
|1%
|Juneau
|151
|6,461
|1
|571.6
|1%
|Kenosha
|2,771
|30,369
|60
|1646.2
|2%
|Kewaunee
|142
|2,707
|2
|697.4
|1%
|La Crosse
|959
|18,940
|1
|813.7
|0%
|Lafayette
|169
|2,499
|0
|1009.9
|0%
|Langlade
|73
|2,442
|1
|380.9
|1%
|Lincoln
|73
|3,542
|0
|262.1
|0%
|Manitowoc
|391
|11,242
|1
|492.4
|0%
|Marathon
|691
|15,482
|12
|510.9
|2%
|Marinette
|485
|7,712
|5
|1196.4
|1%
|Marquette
|81
|2,254
|1
|532.6
|1%
|Menominee
|26
|1,795
|0
|567.8
|0%
|Milwaukee
|22,054
|202,983
|465
|2311.2
|2%
|Monroe
|252
|7,652
|2
|553.8
|1%
|Oconto
|272
|6,460
|1
|724.3
|0%
|Oneida
|173
|5,598
|0
|489.5
|0%
|Outagamie
|1,369
|27,974
|14
|741.0
|1%
|Ozaukee
|770
|13,732
|18
|872.2
|2%
|Pepin
|44
|1,056
|0
|605.9
|0%
|Pierce
|239
|5,243
|4
|574.5
|2%
|Polk
|140
|6,506
|2
|323.0
|1%
|Portage
|457
|9,669
|0
|647.3
|0%
|Price
|32
|1,968
|0
|237.2
|0%
|Racine
|3,665
|49,078
|81
|1875.7
|2%
|Richland
|38
|3,083
|4
|216.7
|11%
|Rock
|1,477
|26,396
|26
|913.0
|2%
|Rusk
|22
|1,457
|1
|155.1
|5%
|Sauk
|502
|14,713
|3
|789.4
|1%
|Sawyer
|101
|2,901
|0
|617.0
|0%
|Shawano
|214
|6,804
|0
|521.8
|0%
|Sheboygan
|835
|17,266
|8
|724.8
|1%
|St. Croix
|534
|11,546
|6
|607.4
|1%
|Taylor
|76
|2,057
|2
|373.4
|3%
|Trempealeau
|370
|5,161
|2
|1256.9
|1%
|Vernon
|71
|4,167
|0
|232.7
|0%
|Vilas
|73
|2,973
|0
|338.1
|0%
|Walworth
|1,479
|18,007
|25
|1435.7
|2%
|Washburn
|49
|2,176
|0
|312.3
|0%
|Washington
|1,207
|17,720
|23
|897.2
|2%
|Waukesha
|4,746
|59,735
|65
|1189.8
|1%
|Waupaca
|520
|8,391
|16
|1010.8
|3%
|Waushara
|127
|5,508
|1
|526.6
|1%
|Winnebago
|1,263
|29,945
|19
|743.3
|2%
|Wood
|372
|10,443
|2
|507.7
|1%
|Total
|65,056
|1,055,119
|1,038
|1125.8
|2%
