829 New Cases, 13 Deaths

Hospitalizations hold steady

By - Aug 15th, 2020 06:45 pm
COVID-19. Credit: U.S. Army.

Wisconsin record 829 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours from 11,335 processed tests. The data comes from a daily release from the state Department of Health Services.

The one-day positive case rate of 7.31 percent was above the seven- and 14-day averages of 6.99 and 6.49 percent, with both figures trending upward in recent weeks as testing has slowed. The 14-day figure had a recent high of 7.19 percent (July 21st) and low of 2.69 percent (June 19th).

A total of 64,227 Wisconsin residents have tested positive for the disease since the outbreak began, with 5,123 in the past week and 11,054 in the past 14 days. DHS reports that 83 percent of individuals with a confirmed case have “recovered,” as defined by a documented abatement of symptoms or a diagnosis over 30 days ago.

A total of 73,297 tests have been processed in the past seven days, but as shown in a new chart from DHS the figure undercounts the number of actual tests processed because the public report is unique to Wisconsin residents, filtering out duplicates, repeat testers and non-residents. The number of actual tests is closer to the state’s reported daily capacity of 23,898 tests.

Active hospitalizations now stand at 337, an increase of one from the day prior. DHS reported that 40 people were newly hospitalized with a confirmed case of the disease in the past 24 hours.

An average of 44 people have been newly hospitalized each day over the past 30 days, the highest average since the pandemic began. But the new cases of the disease remain concentrated in those under the age of 40 who require less hospitalization and have a lower death rate.

The state recorded 13 deaths in the past 24 hours, pushing the total to 1,038. The 24-hour figure was above the 30-day average of 6.9 per day and 100-day average of 6.64 per day. The 30-day figure has risen from below four per day less than a month ago following a surge in the total number of cases.

According to DHS data, 2,311.2 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 (up from 2,292.9) since the outbreak began. Racine County has 1,875.7 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,864.4). Brown County, which is anchored by Green Bay, has 1,720.3 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,703.3).

Kenosha (1,646.2), Walworth (1,435.7), Iron (1,364.8), Trempealeau (1,256.9), Marinette (1,196.4), Waukesha (1,189.8), Dodge (1,048.1), Waupaca (1,010.8), Lafayette (1,009.9), Rock (913) and Dane (902.7) are the only other counties with more than 900 cases per 100,000 residents.

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 1,125.8 (up from 1,111.5 yesterday). Wisconsin has recorded a per-capita rate of 194 per 100,000 in the past two weeks according to data last updated Wednesday by DHS.

Charts and Maps

Data from DHS.

Percent of COVID-19 cases by hospitalization status

Hospitalization status Number of confirmed cases as of 8/15/2020 Percent of confirmed cases as of 8/15/2020
Ever hospitalized 5,275 8%
Never hospitalized 37,954 58%
Unknown 21,827 34%
Total 65,056 100%

Percent of COVID-19 cases resulting in hospitalization within age group

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity

Data from DHS.

Number of positive cases and deaths by county

Wisconsin County Positive as of 8/15/2020 Negative as of 8/15/2020 Deaths as of 8/15/2020 Rate (positive cases per 100,000 people) as of 8/15/2020 Case fatality percentage (percent of cases who died) as of 8/15/2020
Adams 94 2,831 2 468.3 2%
Ashland 30 1,829 1 190.9 3%
Barron 323 6,622 3 713.8 1%
Bayfield 32 2,057 1 213.4 3%
Brown 4,469 54,025 55 1720.3 1%
Buffalo 47 1,777 2 357.0 4%
Burnett 27 1,789 1 177.0 4%
Calumet 387 6,731 2 777.0 1%
Chippewa 266 10,888 0 418.0 0%
Clark 195 3,941 8 565.4 4%
Columbia 287 10,497 2 503.9 1%
Crawford 84 3,563 0 515.7 0%
Dane 4,783 145,285 39 902.7 1%
Dodge 920 17,281 5 1048.1 1%
Door 115 4,758 3 419.1 3%
Douglas 218 5,616 0 502.3 0%
Dunn 139 5,984 0 312.4 0%
Eau Claire 654 15,982 4 635.0 1%
Florence 15 658 0 345.9 0%
Fond du Lac 757 15,969 8 739.9 1%
Forest 60 1,055 4 665.3 7%
Grant 391 9,351 16 754.4 4%
Green 210 5,289 1 569.7 0%
Green Lake 62 2,656 0 330.5 0%
Iowa 97 3,953 0 410.7 0%
Iron 78 1,247 1 1364.8 1%
Jackson 60 5,637 1 292.6 2%
Jefferson 701 14,035 5 828.1 1%
Juneau 151 6,461 1 571.6 1%
Kenosha 2,771 30,369 60 1646.2 2%
Kewaunee 142 2,707 2 697.4 1%
La Crosse 959 18,940 1 813.7 0%
Lafayette 169 2,499 0 1009.9 0%
Langlade 73 2,442 1 380.9 1%
Lincoln 73 3,542 0 262.1 0%
Manitowoc 391 11,242 1 492.4 0%
Marathon 691 15,482 12 510.9 2%
Marinette 485 7,712 5 1196.4 1%
Marquette 81 2,254 1 532.6 1%
Menominee 26 1,795 0 567.8 0%
Milwaukee 22,054 202,983 465 2311.2 2%
Monroe 252 7,652 2 553.8 1%
Oconto 272 6,460 1 724.3 0%
Oneida 173 5,598 0 489.5 0%
Outagamie 1,369 27,974 14 741.0 1%
Ozaukee 770 13,732 18 872.2 2%
Pepin 44 1,056 0 605.9 0%
Pierce 239 5,243 4 574.5 2%
Polk 140 6,506 2 323.0 1%
Portage 457 9,669 0 647.3 0%
Price 32 1,968 0 237.2 0%
Racine 3,665 49,078 81 1875.7 2%
Richland 38 3,083 4 216.7 11%
Rock 1,477 26,396 26 913.0 2%
Rusk 22 1,457 1 155.1 5%
Sauk 502 14,713 3 789.4 1%
Sawyer 101 2,901 0 617.0 0%
Shawano 214 6,804 0 521.8 0%
Sheboygan 835 17,266 8 724.8 1%
St. Croix 534 11,546 6 607.4 1%
Taylor 76 2,057 2 373.4 3%
Trempealeau 370 5,161 2 1256.9 1%
Vernon 71 4,167 0 232.7 0%
Vilas 73 2,973 0 338.1 0%
Walworth 1,479 18,007 25 1435.7 2%
Washburn 49 2,176 0 312.3 0%
Washington 1,207 17,720 23 897.2 2%
Waukesha 4,746 59,735 65 1189.8 1%
Waupaca 520 8,391 16 1010.8 3%
Waushara 127 5,508 1 526.6 1%
Winnebago 1,263 29,945 19 743.3 2%
Wood 372 10,443 2 507.7 1%
Total 65,056 1,055,119 1,038 1125.8 2%

