Jeramey Jannene
WI Daily

COVID-19 Spreading Faster in Waukesha County Than Milwaukee

As Milwaukee slows, the suburban cases grow.

By - Aug 12th, 2020 04:46 pm
Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee
COVID-19. Credit: U.S. Army.

COVID-19. Credit: U.S. Army.

Over the past two weeks COVID-19 has been spreading faster in Waukesha County than in Milwaukee County. It’s the first time Milwaukee’s western neighbor has recorded a faster sustained spread.

The data comes from the weekly activity level report from the state Department of Health Services. On a per-capita basis, 280.5 of every 100,000 Waukesha County residents have tested positive for the disease in the past two weeks, with Milwaukee at 278.1

Racine County, located immediately to the south of Milwaukee, is experiencing a spread faster than either Milwaukee or Waukesha with 286.8 cases per 100,000 residents in the past two weeks.

The rates in the three southeastern Wisconsin counties have actually fallen from last week, with Milwaukee’s 14-day figure falling from 359.8 last week and over 400 the week prior.

But Milwaukee’s other direct neighbors, Washington and Ozaukee counties, have growing spreads currently at 273.6 and 259.2 cases per 100,000 residents.

All of the counties have a faster spread than the state average of 194 cases per 100,000 residents, down from 209 last week.

Twenty of the 72 counties in the state have a spread rating of less than “high,” an improvement from last week. Seven counties have a spread faster than Milwaukee’s, including Waukesha and Racine. Marinette County is the only county with a spread faster than 400 cases per 100,000 residents (427.5, 175 actual cases).

Testing hit a non-weekend recent low of 9,924 processed tests, but the positive case rate did not spike. A total of 478 new cases were reported, a positive case rate of 4.82 percent. The seven- and 14-day positive case rates stand at 6.33 and 6.11 percent, with the former climbing steadily over the past week.

A total of 62,263 Wisconsin residents have tested positive for the disease since the outbreak began, with 5,323 in the past week and 11,214 in the past 14 days. DHS reports that 83 percent of individuals with a confirmed case have “recovered,” as defined by a documented abatement of symptoms or a diagnosis over 30 days ago. A total of 84,602 tests have been processed in the past seven days, the figure time the rolling total has been below 90,000 since July 25th.

Active hospitalization data from the Wisconsin Hospital Association was not updated by the time of publication. The figure stood at 364 yesterday. A total of 33 people were newly admitted for hospitalization with a confirmed case of the disease according to data released by DHS.

The death toll from the disease grew to 1,011, an increase of five. DHS has reported 6.37 deaths per day over the past 30 days and 6.71 deaths per day over the past 100 days.

According to DHS data, 2,242.3 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 (up from 2,235.5) since the outbreak began. Racine County has 1,827.6 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,825.5). Brown County, which is anchored by Green Bay, has 1,675.2 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,670.6).

Kenosha (1,603.4), Iron (1,329.8), Walworth (1,319.3), Trempealeau (1,202.5), Waukesha (1,103.6), Marinette (1,065.7), Dodge (976.3), Waupaca (933.1), Lafayette (920.2), Rock (894.5), Dane (873.8), Washington (828.8) and Ozaukee (818.9) are the only other counties with more than 800 cases per 100,000 residents.

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 1,077.5 (up from 1,069.2 yesterday).

Charts and Maps

Data from DHS.

Percent of COVID-19 cases by hospitalization status

Hospitalization status Number of confirmed cases as of 8/12/2020 Percent of confirmed cases as of 8/12/2020
Ever hospitalized 5,125 8%
Never hospitalized 36,289 58%
Unknown 20,849 33%
Total 62,263 100%

Percent of COVID-19 cases resulting in hospitalization within age group

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity

Data from DHS.

Number of positive cases and deaths by county

Wisconsin County Positive as of 8/12/2020 Negative as of 8/12/2020 Deaths as of 8/12/2020 Rate (positive cases per 100,000 people) as of 8/12/2020 Case fatality percentage (percent of cases who died) as of 8/12/2020
Adams 89 2,720 2 443.4 2%
Ashland 27 1,798 1 171.8 4%
Barron 308 6,207 3 680.6 1%
Bayfield 29 2,016 1 193.4 3%
Brown 4,352 51,908 54 1675.2 1%
Buffalo 45 1,731 2 341.8 4%
Burnett 23 1,703 1 150.7 4%
Calumet 340 6,288 2 682.6 1%
Chippewa 244 10,621 0 383.4 0%
Clark 190 3,844 8 550.9 4%
Columbia 273 10,156 2 479.3 1%
Crawford 78 3,485 0 478.9 0%
Dane 4,630 141,780 38 873.8 1%
Dodge 857 16,898 5 976.3 1%
Door 107 4,602 3 390.0 3%
Douglas 198 5,004 0 456.2 0%
Dunn 131 5,853 0 294.4 0%
Eau Claire 612 15,463 4 594.2 1%
Florence 8 643 0 184.5 0%
Fond du Lac 700 15,519 8 684.2 1%
Forest 60 1,025 4 665.3 7%
Grant 368 9,144 15 710.0 4%
Green 179 5,085 1 485.6 1%
Green Lake 57 2,595 0 303.9 0%
Iowa 86 3,843 0 364.1 0%
Iron 76 1,220 1 1329.8 1%
Jackson 59 5,509 1 287.7 2%
Jefferson 657 13,677 5 776.1 1%
Juneau 139 6,285 1 526.1 1%
Kenosha 2,699 29,762 59 1603.4 2%
Kewaunee 135 2,635 2 663.1 1%
La Crosse 932 18,557 1 790.8 0%
Lafayette 154 2,408 0 920.2 0%
Langlade 64 2,364 1 334.0 2%
Lincoln 70 3,474 0 251.4 0%
Manitowoc 354 10,881 1 445.8 0%
Marathon 668 14,472 10 493.8 1%
Marinette 432 7,489 4 1065.7 1%
Marquette 80 2,183 1 526.1 1%
Menominee 26 1,771 0 567.8 0%
Milwaukee 21,396 198,858 462 2242.3 2%
Monroe 248 7,492 2 545.0 1%
Oconto 253 6,262 1 673.7 0%
Oneida 156 5,378 0 441.4 0%
Outagamie 1,310 27,086 14 709.1 1%
Ozaukee 723 13,398 18 818.9 2%
Pepin 42 1,025 0 578.4 0%
Pierce 230 5,044 3 552.8 1%
Polk 138 6,307 2 318.3 1%
Portage 428 9,366 0 606.2 0%
Price 33 1,922 0 244.6 0%
Racine 3,571 47,234 78 1827.6 2%
Richland 37 2,986 4 211.0 11%
Rock 1,447 25,760 26 894.5 2%
Rusk 21 1,412 1 148.1 5%
Sauk 472 14,043 3 742.2 1%
Sawyer 82 2,870 0 500.9 0%
Shawano 205 6,591 0 499.9 0%
Sheboygan 786 16,815 8 682.3 1%
St. Croix 514 11,261 5 584.6 1%
Taylor 73 1,983 1 358.6 1%
Trempealeau 354 5,066 2 1202.5 1%
Vernon 67 4,107 0 219.6 0%
Vilas 65 2,849 0 301.0 0%
Walworth 1,369 17,405 23 1329.0 2%
Washburn 47 2,107 0 299.6 0%
Washington 1,115 17,376 22 828.8 2%
Waukesha 4,402 56,882 59 1103.6 1%
Waupaca 480 8,176 15 933.1 3%
Waushara 120 5,437 1 497.6 1%
Winnebago 1,216 28,730 18 715.6 1%
Wood 327 9,877 2 446.3 1%
Total 62,263 1,023,723 1,011 1077.5 2%

If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.

Categories: Health, What You Need To Know

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us