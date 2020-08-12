Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Over the past two weeks COVID-19 has been spreading faster in Waukesha County than in Milwaukee County. It’s the first time Milwaukee’s western neighbor has recorded a faster sustained spread.

The data comes from the weekly activity level report from the state Department of Health Services. On a per-capita basis, 280.5 of every 100,000 Waukesha County residents have tested positive for the disease in the past two weeks, with Milwaukee at 278.1

Racine County, located immediately to the south of Milwaukee, is experiencing a spread faster than either Milwaukee or Waukesha with 286.8 cases per 100,000 residents in the past two weeks.

The rates in the three southeastern Wisconsin counties have actually fallen from last week, with Milwaukee’s 14-day figure falling from 359.8 last week and over 400 the week prior.

But Milwaukee’s other direct neighbors, Washington and Ozaukee counties, have growing spreads currently at 273.6 and 259.2 cases per 100,000 residents.

All of the counties have a faster spread than the state average of 194 cases per 100,000 residents, down from 209 last week.

Twenty of the 72 counties in the state have a spread rating of less than “high,” an improvement from last week. Seven counties have a spread faster than Milwaukee’s, including Waukesha and Racine. Marinette County is the only county with a spread faster than 400 cases per 100,000 residents (427.5, 175 actual cases).

Testing hit a non-weekend recent low of 9,924 processed tests, but the positive case rate did not spike. A total of 478 new cases were reported, a positive case rate of 4.82 percent. The seven- and 14-day positive case rates stand at 6.33 and 6.11 percent, with the former climbing steadily over the past week.

A total of 62,263 Wisconsin residents have tested positive for the disease since the outbreak began, with 5,323 in the past week and 11,214 in the past 14 days. DHS reports that 83 percent of individuals with a confirmed case have “recovered,” as defined by a documented abatement of symptoms or a diagnosis over 30 days ago. A total of 84,602 tests have been processed in the past seven days, the figure time the rolling total has been below 90,000 since July 25th.

Active hospitalization data from the Wisconsin Hospital Association was not updated by the time of publication. The figure stood at 364 yesterday. A total of 33 people were newly admitted for hospitalization with a confirmed case of the disease according to data released by DHS.

The death toll from the disease grew to 1,011, an increase of five. DHS has reported 6.37 deaths per day over the past 30 days and 6.71 deaths per day over the past 100 days.

According to DHS data, 2,242.3 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 (up from 2,235.5) since the outbreak began. Racine County has 1,827.6 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,825.5). Brown County, which is anchored by Green Bay, has 1,675.2 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,670.6).

Kenosha (1,603.4), Iron (1,329.8), Walworth (1,319.3), Trempealeau (1,202.5), Waukesha (1,103.6), Marinette (1,065.7), Dodge (976.3), Waupaca (933.1), Lafayette (920.2), Rock (894.5), Dane (873.8), Washington (828.8) and Ozaukee (818.9) are the only other counties with more than 800 cases per 100,000 residents.

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 1,077.5 (up from 1,069.2 yesterday).

Charts and Maps

Percent of COVID-19 cases by hospitalization status

Hospitalization status Number of confirmed cases as of 8/12/2020 Percent of confirmed cases as of 8/12/2020 Ever hospitalized 5,125 8% Never hospitalized 36,289 58% Unknown 20,849 33% Total 62,263 100%

Percent of COVID-19 cases resulting in hospitalization within age group

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity

Number of positive cases and deaths by county