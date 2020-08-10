Big Ten Expected to Cancel Football Season
Reports say 12-2 vote supported cancellation. PAC 12 conference expected to cancel this week.
The Big Ten is likely to cancel fall sports, including football, over coronavirus concerns, according to several reports. The announcement is expected in the coming days.
This comes less than a week after the league released its 2020 football schedule and its coronavirus-related health and safety guidelines.
Last week, Colten Bartholomew, a Wisconsin Badgers beat reporter at the Wisconsin State Journal, told WPR that the Big Ten’s schedule isn’t “set in stone.”
“The Big Ten was very intentional about saying, just because we’re releasing a schedule doesn’t mean we are guaranteeing we’re going to play,” he said.
Big Ten university presidents met over the weekend to discuss the fate of fall sports. On Saturday, the league announced a delay to padded football practices — an inauspicious sign with the season scheduled to open in less than a month.
The meeting ended Sunday with Commissioner Kevin Warren asking programs to take it easy in football practice Monday, according to Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports.
A majority of Big Ten university officials support canceling football season, Thamel reports. But a number of college football players took to social media Sunday using #WeWantToPlay, including Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields.
Dan says that he heard Big Ten voted 12-2 not to have a season last night. Nebraska and Iowa wanted to play.
— Andrew Perloff (@andrewperloff) August 10, 2020
For now, the chances of watching college football in 2020 remain up in the air. The SEC and Big 12 are quiet about whether they’re considering canceling the season as well, and the Pac-12 is expected to call off its football season this week.
The Badgers would have entered the season with high expectations. They were ranked No. 12 in the preseason coaches poll.
According to the University of Wisconsin-Madison athletic department, 259 student-athletes in a variety of sports have participated in voluntary workouts this summer. The department has conducted 1,788 COVID-19 tests since early June, with 21 student-athletes testing positive.
Athletic Director Barry Alvarez has said the Badgers could miss out on $100 million in revenue this year if football season is canceled: $40 million from television contracts, $30 million in ticket and concession sales, $15 million in donations and $15 million in sponsorships and licensing fees.
The department launched the Badger Legacy Campaign last week to help offset some of those losses. Revenue from football helps fund scholarships and athletic opportunities for nearly 800 student-athletes, Alvarez said.
Reports: Big Ten Expected To Cancel Fall Football Season was originally published by Wisconsin Public Radio.
