5,000 Wisconsin Residents Hospitalized Because of COVID-19
But only 352 currently.
Exactly 5,000 Wisconsin residents have been hospitalized with a confirmed case of COVID-19 since the outbreak began.
The figure comes from data released Sunday afternoon by the state Department of Health Services.
Geography aside, those individuals aren’t likely to have seen each other at the hospital. A total of 352 Wisconsin residents are hospitalized as of data released Sunday afternoon by the Wisconsin Hospital Association.
While specific data on the length of hospital stays and treatment practices is not available in any public health dashboard, the number of people newly admitted has increased at a rate faster than the number actively hospitalized indicating a likely reduction in stay length.
Part of that could be due to the majority of cases continuing to be concentrated in individuals under the age of 40, primarily under the age of 30. Hospitalization and death rates increase dramatically with age.
A total of 20 people were newly admitted to hospitals in the past 24 hours, below the 30-day average of 41. The figure is at its highest point throughout the pandemic.
Part of the increase can likely be attributed to the surge in cases over the past month. Saturday’s report included a record high, 1,165. But that figure was almost cut in half Sunday, with 621 new cases reported. In 28 of the last 32 days at least 700 new cases have been reported. Prior to that stretch, the state had only eclipsed the 700 case threshold once.
Sunday’s results come from 7,418 tests, the lowest total reported on a Sunday in over a month.
A total of 60,554 Wisconsin residents have tested positive for the disease since the outbreak began, with 5,630 in the past week and 11,727 in the past 14 days. DHS reports that 83 percent of individuals with a confirmed case have “recovered,” as defined by a documented abatement of symptoms or a diagnosis over 30 days ago. A total of 94,706 tests have been processed in the past seven days.
According to DHS data, 2,207.3 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 (up from 2,192.4) since the outbreak began. Racine County has 1,798.4 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,790.7). Brown County, which is anchored by Green Bay, has 1,641.4 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,632.1).
Kenosha (1,584.4), Iron (1,312.3), Walworth (1,296), Trempealeau (1,141.4), Waukesha (1,061.5), Marinette (974.4), Dodge (933.1), Rock (885.2), Waupaca (880.6), Dane (856.1) and Lafayette (830.6) are the only other counties with more than 800 cases per 100,000 residents.
The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 1,047.9 (up from 1,037.2 yesterday). An activity level report, last updated on Wednesday, gives a per-capita rate of 209 over the last 14 days.
Charts and Maps
Percent of COVID-19 cases by hospitalization status
|Hospitalization status
|Number of confirmed cases as of 8/9/2020
|Percent of confirmed cases as of 8/9/2020
|Ever hospitalized
|5,000
|8%
|Never hospitalized
|35,038
|58%
|Unknown
|20,516
|34%
|Total
|60,554
|100%
Percent of COVID-19 cases resulting in hospitalization within age group
Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender
Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race
Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity
Number of positive cases and deaths by county
|Wisconsin County
|Positive as of 8/9/2020
|Negative as of 8/9/2020
|Deaths as of 8/9/2020
|Rate (positive cases per 100,000 people) as of 8/9/2020
|Case fatality percentage (percent of cases who died) as of 8/9/2020
|Adams
|85
|2,591
|2
|423.5
|2%
|Ashland
|25
|1,741
|1
|159.1
|4%
|Barron
|293
|6,110
|3
|647.5
|1%
|Bayfield
|27
|1,877
|1
|180.1
|4%
|Brown
|4,264
|50,383
|54
|1641.4
|1%
|Buffalo
|43
|1,698
|2
|326.6
|5%
|Burnett
|22
|1,628
|1
|144.2
|5%
|Calumet
|320
|6,099
|2
|642.5
|1%
|Chippewa
|230
|10,416
|0
|361.4
|0%
|Clark
|184
|3,763
|7
|533.5
|4%
|Columbia
|248
|9,850
|1
|435.4
|0%
|Crawford
|75
|3,414
|0
|460.5
|0%
|Dane
|4,536
|136,795
|39
|856.1
|1%
|Dodge
|819
|16,613
|5
|933.1
|1%
|Door
|106
|4,475
|3
|386.3
|3%
|Douglas
|173
|4,979
|0
|398.6
|0%
|Dunn
|123
|5,738
|0
|276.4
|0%
|Eau Claire
|588
|14,814
|4
|570.9
|1%
|Florence
|8
|636
|0
|184.5
|0%
|Fond du Lac
|657
|15,007
|7
|642.1
|1%
|Forest
|59
|996
|4
|654.2
|7%
|Grant
|356
|9,023
|15
|686.9
|4%
|Green
|162
|4,932
|1
|439.5
|1%
|Green Lake
|56
|2,552
|0
|298.6
|0%
|Iowa
|80
|3,689
|0
|338.7
|0%
|Iron
|75
|1,184
|1
|1312.3
|1%
|Jackson
|58
|5,418
|1
|282.8
|2%
|Jefferson
|631
|13,410
|5
|745.4
|1%
|Juneau
|137
|6,220
|1
|518.6
|1%
|Kenosha
|2,667
|29,341
|60
|1584.4
|2%
|Kewaunee
|131
|2,574
|2
|643.4
|2%
|La Crosse
|908
|17,892
|1
|770.5
|0%
|Lafayette
|139
|2,350
|0
|830.6
|0%
|Langlade
|65
|2,283
|1
|339.2
|2%
|Lincoln
|68
|3,353
|0
|244.2
|0%
|Manitowoc
|337
|10,671
|1
|424.4
|0%
|Marathon
|646
|13,658
|9
|477.6
|1%
|Marinette
|395
|7,317
|3
|974.4
|1%
|Marquette
|80
|2,102
|1
|526.1
|1%
|Menominee
|22
|1,743
|0
|480.5
|0%
|Milwaukee
|21,062
|194,005
|456
|2207.3
|2%
|Monroe
|243
|7,359
|2
|534.0
|1%
|Oconto
|248
|6,046
|0
|660.3
|0%
|Oneida
|131
|4,879
|0
|370.6
|0%
|Outagamie
|1,252
|26,248
|14
|677.7
|1%
|Ozaukee
|692
|13,055
|17
|783.8
|2%
|Pepin
|42
|1,010
|0
|578.4
|0%
|Pierce
|222
|4,903
|2
|533.6
|1%
|Polk
|132
|6,125
|2
|304.5
|2%
|Portage
|411
|9,130
|0
|582.2
|0%
|Price
|32
|1,877
|0
|237.2
|0%
|Racine
|3,514
|46,279
|78
|1798.4
|2%
|Richland
|37
|2,920
|4
|211.0
|11%
|Rock
|1,432
|25,081
|26
|885.2
|2%
|Rusk
|20
|1,353
|1
|141.0
|5%
|Sauk
|444
|12,973
|3
|698.2
|1%
|Sawyer
|67
|2,747
|0
|409.3
|0%
|Shawano
|196
|6,458
|0
|477.9
|0%
|Sheboygan
|746
|16,275
|9
|647.5
|1%
|St. Croix
|493
|10,920
|5
|560.8
|1%
|Taylor
|69
|1,916
|1
|339.0
|1%
|Trempealeau
|336
|4,978
|2
|1141.4
|1%
|Vernon
|64
|4,037
|0
|209.7
|0%
|Vilas
|53
|2,476
|0
|245.4
|0%
|Walworth
|1,335
|16,943
|23
|1296.0
|2%
|Washburn
|47
|2,039
|0
|299.6
|0%
|Washington
|1,066
|17,098
|22
|792.4
|2%
|Waukesha
|4,234
|54,814
|58
|1061.5
|1%
|Waupaca
|453
|7,977
|15
|880.6
|3%
|Waushara
|116
|5,357
|1
|481.0
|1%
|Winnebago
|1,176
|27,565
|18
|692.1
|2%
|Wood
|291
|9,564
|1
|397.1
|0%
|Total
|60,554
|993,742
|998
|1047.9
|2%
If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.
More about the Coronavirus Pandemic
- WI Daily: 5,000 Wisconsin Residents Hospitalized Because of COVID-19 - Jeramey Jannene - Aug 9th, 2020
- Why Don Natzke Couldn’t Vote - Enjoyiana Nururdin - Aug 9th, 2020
- WI Daily: New One-Day COVID-19 Case Record - Jeramey Jannene - Aug 8th, 2020
- Mexican Fiesta Organizers Make 45,000 Masks - Matt Martinez - Aug 8th, 2020
- WEDC, Milwaukee Downtown Tout “We’re All In” Safety Campaign - Jeramey Jannene - Aug 7th, 2020
- WI Daily: One in 100 Wisconsin Residents Have Tested Positive For COVID-19 - Jeramey Jannene - Aug 7th, 2020
- Healthcare Workers Support Mask Mandate - Erik Gunn - Aug 7th, 2020
- The City of Milwaukee Phase 4.1 Order Update - City of Milwaukee Health Department - Aug 7th, 2020
- Pandemic Imperils Arts and Culture Industry - Bridgit Bowden - Aug 7th, 2020
- Johnson Introduces Bill to Ensure Assistance for Businesses in Need, Transparency in PPP Loans - U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson - Aug 7th, 2020
Read more about Coronavirus Pandemic here