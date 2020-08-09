Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Exactly 5,000 Wisconsin residents have been hospitalized with a confirmed case of COVID-19 since the outbreak began.

The figure comes from data released Sunday afternoon by the state Department of Health Services.

Geography aside, those individuals aren’t likely to have seen each other at the hospital. A total of 352 Wisconsin residents are hospitalized as of data released Sunday afternoon by the Wisconsin Hospital Association.

While specific data on the length of hospital stays and treatment practices is not available in any public health dashboard, the number of people newly admitted has increased at a rate faster than the number actively hospitalized indicating a likely reduction in stay length.

Part of that could be due to the majority of cases continuing to be concentrated in individuals under the age of 40, primarily under the age of 30. Hospitalization and death rates increase dramatically with age.

A total of 20 people were newly admitted to hospitals in the past 24 hours, below the 30-day average of 41. The figure is at its highest point throughout the pandemic.

The death total continues to tick upward, at an increasing rate in recent weeks. The official data release Sunday includes two new deaths, pushing the statewide total to 998.

Part of the increase can likely be attributed to the surge in cases over the past month. Saturday’s report included a record high, 1,165. But that figure was almost cut in half Sunday, with 621 new cases reported. In 28 of the last 32 days at least 700 new cases have been reported. Prior to that stretch, the state had only eclipsed the 700 case threshold once.

Sunday’s results come from 7,418 tests, the lowest total reported on a Sunday in over a month.

A total of 60,554 Wisconsin residents have tested positive for the disease since the outbreak began, with 5,630 in the past week and 11,727 in the past 14 days. DHS reports that 83 percent of individuals with a confirmed case have “recovered,” as defined by a documented abatement of symptoms or a diagnosis over 30 days ago. A total of 94,706 tests have been processed in the past seven days.

According to DHS data, 2,207.3 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 (up from 2,192.4) since the outbreak began. Racine County has 1,798.4 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,790.7). Brown County, which is anchored by Green Bay, has 1,641.4 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,632.1).

Kenosha (1,584.4), Iron (1,312.3), Walworth (1,296), Trempealeau (1,141.4), Waukesha (1,061.5), Marinette (974.4), Dodge (933.1), Rock (885.2), Waupaca (880.6), Dane (856.1) and Lafayette (830.6) are the only other counties with more than 800 cases per 100,000 residents.

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 1,047.9 (up from 1,037.2 yesterday). An activity level report, last updated on Wednesday, gives a per-capita rate of 209 over the last 14 days.

Charts and Maps

Percent of COVID-19 cases by hospitalization status

Hospitalization status Number of confirmed cases as of 8/9/2020 Percent of confirmed cases as of 8/9/2020 Ever hospitalized 5,000 8% Never hospitalized 35,038 58% Unknown 20,516 34% Total 60,554 100%

Percent of COVID-19 cases resulting in hospitalization within age group

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity

Number of positive cases and deaths by county