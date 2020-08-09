Jeramey Jannene
WI Daily

5,000 Wisconsin Residents Hospitalized Because of COVID-19

But only 352 currently.

By - Aug 9th, 2020 08:30 pm
Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee
COVID-19. Credit: U.S. Army.

COVID-19. Credit: U.S. Army.

Exactly 5,000 Wisconsin residents have been hospitalized with a confirmed case of COVID-19 since the outbreak began.

The figure comes from data released Sunday afternoon by the state Department of Health Services.

Geography aside, those individuals aren’t likely to have seen each other at the hospital. A total of 352 Wisconsin residents are hospitalized as of data released Sunday afternoon by the Wisconsin Hospital Association.

While specific data on the length of hospital stays and treatment practices is not available in any public health dashboard, the number of people newly admitted has increased at a rate faster than the number actively hospitalized indicating a likely reduction in stay length.

Part of that could be due to the majority of cases continuing to be concentrated in individuals under the age of 40, primarily under the age of 30. Hospitalization and death rates increase dramatically with age.

A total of 20 people were newly admitted to hospitals in the past 24 hours, below the 30-day average of 41. The figure is at its highest point throughout the pandemic.

The death total continues to tick upward, at an increasing rate in recent weeks. The official data release Sunday includes two new deaths, pushing the statewide total to 998.

Part of the increase can likely be attributed to the surge in cases over the past month. Saturday’s report included a record high, 1,165. But that figure was almost cut in half Sunday, with 621 new cases reported. In 28 of the last 32 days at least 700 new cases have been reported. Prior to that stretch, the state had only eclipsed the 700 case threshold once.

Sunday’s results come from 7,418 tests, the lowest total reported on a Sunday in over a month.

A total of 60,554 Wisconsin residents have tested positive for the disease since the outbreak began, with 5,630 in the past week and 11,727 in the past 14 days. DHS reports that 83 percent of individuals with a confirmed case have “recovered,” as defined by a documented abatement of symptoms or a diagnosis over 30 days ago. A total of 94,706 tests have been processed in the past seven days.

According to DHS data, 2,207.3 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 (up from 2,192.4) since the outbreak began. Racine County has 1,798.4 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,790.7). Brown County, which is anchored by Green Bay, has 1,641.4 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,632.1).

Kenosha (1,584.4), Iron (1,312.3), Walworth (1,296), Trempealeau (1,141.4), Waukesha (1,061.5), Marinette (974.4), Dodge (933.1), Rock (885.2), Waupaca (880.6), Dane (856.1) and Lafayette (830.6) are the only other counties with more than 800 cases per 100,000 residents.

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 1,047.9 (up from 1,037.2 yesterday). An activity level report, last updated on Wednesday, gives a per-capita rate of 209 over the last 14 days.

Charts and Maps

Data from DHS.

Percent of COVID-19 cases by hospitalization status

Hospitalization status Number of confirmed cases as of 8/9/2020 Percent of confirmed cases as of 8/9/2020
Ever hospitalized 5,000 8%
Never hospitalized 35,038 58%
Unknown 20,516 34%
Total 60,554 100%

Percent of COVID-19 cases resulting in hospitalization within age group

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity

Data from DHS.

Number of positive cases and deaths by county

Wisconsin County Positive as of 8/9/2020 Negative as of 8/9/2020 Deaths as of 8/9/2020 Rate (positive cases per 100,000 people) as of 8/9/2020 Case fatality percentage (percent of cases who died) as of 8/9/2020
Adams 85 2,591 2 423.5 2%
Ashland 25 1,741 1 159.1 4%
Barron 293 6,110 3 647.5 1%
Bayfield 27 1,877 1 180.1 4%
Brown 4,264 50,383 54 1641.4 1%
Buffalo 43 1,698 2 326.6 5%
Burnett 22 1,628 1 144.2 5%
Calumet 320 6,099 2 642.5 1%
Chippewa 230 10,416 0 361.4 0%
Clark 184 3,763 7 533.5 4%
Columbia 248 9,850 1 435.4 0%
Crawford 75 3,414 0 460.5 0%
Dane 4,536 136,795 39 856.1 1%
Dodge 819 16,613 5 933.1 1%
Door 106 4,475 3 386.3 3%
Douglas 173 4,979 0 398.6 0%
Dunn 123 5,738 0 276.4 0%
Eau Claire 588 14,814 4 570.9 1%
Florence 8 636 0 184.5 0%
Fond du Lac 657 15,007 7 642.1 1%
Forest 59 996 4 654.2 7%
Grant 356 9,023 15 686.9 4%
Green 162 4,932 1 439.5 1%
Green Lake 56 2,552 0 298.6 0%
Iowa 80 3,689 0 338.7 0%
Iron 75 1,184 1 1312.3 1%
Jackson 58 5,418 1 282.8 2%
Jefferson 631 13,410 5 745.4 1%
Juneau 137 6,220 1 518.6 1%
Kenosha 2,667 29,341 60 1584.4 2%
Kewaunee 131 2,574 2 643.4 2%
La Crosse 908 17,892 1 770.5 0%
Lafayette 139 2,350 0 830.6 0%
Langlade 65 2,283 1 339.2 2%
Lincoln 68 3,353 0 244.2 0%
Manitowoc 337 10,671 1 424.4 0%
Marathon 646 13,658 9 477.6 1%
Marinette 395 7,317 3 974.4 1%
Marquette 80 2,102 1 526.1 1%
Menominee 22 1,743 0 480.5 0%
Milwaukee 21,062 194,005 456 2207.3 2%
Monroe 243 7,359 2 534.0 1%
Oconto 248 6,046 0 660.3 0%
Oneida 131 4,879 0 370.6 0%
Outagamie 1,252 26,248 14 677.7 1%
Ozaukee 692 13,055 17 783.8 2%
Pepin 42 1,010 0 578.4 0%
Pierce 222 4,903 2 533.6 1%
Polk 132 6,125 2 304.5 2%
Portage 411 9,130 0 582.2 0%
Price 32 1,877 0 237.2 0%
Racine 3,514 46,279 78 1798.4 2%
Richland 37 2,920 4 211.0 11%
Rock 1,432 25,081 26 885.2 2%
Rusk 20 1,353 1 141.0 5%
Sauk 444 12,973 3 698.2 1%
Sawyer 67 2,747 0 409.3 0%
Shawano 196 6,458 0 477.9 0%
Sheboygan 746 16,275 9 647.5 1%
St. Croix 493 10,920 5 560.8 1%
Taylor 69 1,916 1 339.0 1%
Trempealeau 336 4,978 2 1141.4 1%
Vernon 64 4,037 0 209.7 0%
Vilas 53 2,476 0 245.4 0%
Walworth 1,335 16,943 23 1296.0 2%
Washburn 47 2,039 0 299.6 0%
Washington 1,066 17,098 22 792.4 2%
Waukesha 4,234 54,814 58 1061.5 1%
Waupaca 453 7,977 15 880.6 3%
Waushara 116 5,357 1 481.0 1%
Winnebago 1,176 27,565 18 692.1 2%
Wood 291 9,564 1 397.1 0%
Total 60,554 993,742 998 1047.9 2%

If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.

Categories: Health, What You Need To Know

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us