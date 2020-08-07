State testing data shows state hits threshold for first time. Milwaukee County is greater than one in 50.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 989 new COVID-19 cases on Friday afternoon from 14,086 tests

The new case total pushes Wisconsin over a notable threshold. On a per-capita basis, 1,017 out of every 100,000 Wisconsin residents have tested positive for the disease. Reducing the denominator shows that figure as one out of every 100 residents. Only seven counties (listed below) have a higher per-capita rate, including Milwaukee which has a rate more than double the state average.

But the rolling 14-day case total continues to trend downward. A total of 11,851 positive tests have been recorded in the past two weeks, down from a high of 12,609 on August 2nd.

The downward case trend comes even as testing has surged. An average of 13,679 tests per day have been processed over the past two weeks, with 98,627 in the past week.

Friday’s testing total snaps a streak of three-straight days with over 17,000 tests. The positive case rate, the percentage of tests that confirmed a new case, was 7.02 percent. The seven-day and 14-day averages now stand at 5.91 and 6.19 percent, both figures are up slightly from yesterday.

But even as cases slow, the number of new cases continues to come in at near-record levels. In 27 of the last 30 days at least 700 new cases have been reported. Prior to that stretch the state had only eclipsed the 700 case threshold once.

A total of 58,768 Wisconsin residents have tested positive for the disease since the outbreak began, with 5,828 in the past week and 11,851 in the past 14 days. DHS reports that 82 percent of individuals with a confirmed case have “recovered,” as defined by a documented abatement of symptoms or a diagnosis over 30 days ago.

Eleven deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours, bringing the statewide total to 989. A total of 6.07 people per day have died over the past 30 days, with 6.81 deaths per day recorded over the past 100 days.

The majority of new cases continue to be individuals under the age of 40, with those individuals having a lower rate of hospitalization and substantially lower risk of death.

According to DHS data, 2,162.7 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 (up from 2,136.7) since the outbreak began. Racine County has 1,770.2 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,721.6). Brown County, which is anchored by Green Bay, has 1,614 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,597.9).

Kenosha (1,549.9), Iron (1,294.8), Walworth (1,260), Trempealeau (1,127.8), Waukesha (1,010.3), Marinette (927.5), Dodge (890.9), Rock (871.6), Dane (837.2) and Waupaca (835.9) are the only other counties with more than 800 cases per 100,000 residents.

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 1017 (up from 999.9 yesterday). An activity level report, last updated on Wednesday, gives a 14-day per-capita rate of 209 for the state.

Hospitalization data was not updated by the time of publication on Friday.

Hospitalization status Number of confirmed cases as of 8/7/2020 Percent of confirmed cases as of 8/7/2020 Ever hospitalized 4,930 8% Never hospitalized 33,992 58% Unknown 19,846 34% Total 58,768 100%

