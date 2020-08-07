Jeramey Jannene
WI Daily

One in 100 Wisconsin Residents Have Tested Positive For COVID-19

State testing data shows state hits threshold for first time. Milwaukee County is greater than one in 50.

By - Aug 7th, 2020 03:13 pm
COVID-19. Credit: U.S. Army.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 989 new COVID-19 cases on Friday afternoon from 14,086 tests

The new case total pushes Wisconsin over a notable threshold. On a per-capita basis, 1,017 out of every 100,000 Wisconsin residents have tested positive for the disease. Reducing the denominator shows that figure as one out of every 100 residents. Only seven counties (listed below) have a higher per-capita rate, including Milwaukee which has a rate more than double the state average.

But the rolling 14-day case total continues to trend downward. A total of 11,851 positive tests have been recorded in the past two weeks, down from a high of 12,609 on August 2nd.

The downward case trend comes even as testing has surged. An average of 13,679 tests per day have been processed over the past two weeks, with 98,627 in the past week.

Friday’s testing total snaps a streak of three-straight days with over 17,000 tests. The positive case rate, the percentage of tests that confirmed a new case, was 7.02 percent. The seven-day and 14-day averages now stand at 5.91 and 6.19 percent, both figures are up slightly from yesterday.

But even as cases slow, the number of new cases continues to come in at near-record levels. In 27 of the last 30 days at least 700 new cases have been reported. Prior to that stretch the state had only eclipsed the 700 case threshold once.

A total of 58,768 Wisconsin residents have tested positive for the disease since the outbreak began, with 5,828 in the past week and 11,851 in the past 14 days. DHS reports that 82 percent of individuals with a confirmed case have “recovered,” as defined by a documented abatement of symptoms or a diagnosis over 30 days ago.

Eleven deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours, bringing the statewide total to 989. A total of 6.07 people per day have died over the past 30 days, with 6.81 deaths per day recorded over the past 100 days.

The majority of new cases continue to be individuals under the age of 40, with those individuals having a lower rate of hospitalization and substantially lower risk of death.

According to DHS data, 2,162.7 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 (up from 2,136.7) since the outbreak began. Racine County has 1,770.2 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,721.6). Brown County, which is anchored by Green Bay, has 1,614 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,597.9).

Kenosha (1,549.9), Iron (1,294.8), Walworth (1,260), Trempealeau (1,127.8), Waukesha (1,010.3), Marinette (927.5), Dodge (890.9), Rock (871.6), Dane (837.2) and Waupaca (835.9) are the only other counties with more than 800 cases per 100,000 residents.

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 1017 (up from 999.9 yesterday). An activity level report, last updated on Wednesday, gives a 14-day per-capita rate of 209 for the state.

Hospitalization data was not updated by the time of publication on Friday.

Charts and Maps

Data from DHS.

Percent of COVID-19 cases by hospitalization status

Hospitalization status Number of confirmed cases as of 8/7/2020 Percent of confirmed cases as of 8/7/2020
Ever hospitalized 4,930 8%
Never hospitalized 33,992 58%
Unknown 19,846 34%
Total 58,768 100%

Percent of COVID-19 cases resulting in hospitalization within age group

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity

Data from DHS.

Number of positive cases and deaths by county

Wisconsin County Positive as of 8/7/2020 Negative as of 8/7/2020 Deaths as of 8/7/2020 Rate (positive cases per 100,000 people) as of 8/7/2020 Case fatality percentage (percent of cases who died) as of 8/7/2020
Adams 82 2,561 2 408.5 2%
Ashland 24 1,709 1 152.7 4%
Barron 282 6,029 3 623.2 1%
Bayfield 22 1,861 1 146.7 5%
Brown 4,193 49,700 52 1614.0 1%
Buffalo 44 1,673 2 334.2 5%
Burnett 21 1,604 1 137.6 5%
Calumet 296 5,939 2 594.3 1%
Chippewa 223 10,250 0 350.4 0%
Clark 183 3,682 7 530.6 4%
Columbia 241 9,653 1 423.1 0%
Crawford 72 3,345 0 442.0 0%
Dane 4,436 134,490 38 837.2 1%
Dodge 782 16,371 5 890.9 1%
Door 102 4,434 3 371.7 3%
Douglas 159 4,968 0 366.3 0%
Dunn 119 5,636 0 267.4 0%
Eau Claire 563 14,218 4 546.6 1%
Florence 7 622 0 161.4 0%
Fond du Lac 612 14,832 7 598.2 1%
Forest 59 974 4 654.2 7%
Grant 346 8,874 15 667.6 4%
Green 149 4,775 1 404.2 1%
Green Lake 55 2,509 0 293.2 0%
Iowa 74 3,598 0 313.3 0%
Iron 74 1,170 1 1294.8 1%
Jackson 55 5,307 1 268.2 2%
Jefferson 612 13,137 5 723.0 1%
Juneau 135 6,118 1 511.0 1%
Kenosha 2,609 28,536 59 1549.9 2%
Kewaunee 127 2,543 2 623.8 2%
La Crosse 889 17,859 1 754.3 0%
Lafayette 122 2,279 0 729.0 0%
Langlade 59 2,226 1 307.9 2%
Lincoln 67 3,327 0 240.6 0%
Manitowoc 325 10,373 1 409.3 0%
Marathon 623 13,196 9 460.6 1%
Marinette 376 7,180 3 927.5 1%
Marquette 76 2,052 1 499.8 1%
Menominee 20 1,728 0 436.8 0%
Milwaukee 20,637 190,153 453 2162.7 2%
Monroe 242 7,273 2 531.8 1%
Oconto 219 5,986 0 583.1 0%
Oneida 112 4,638 0 316.9 0%
Outagamie 1,208 25,726 14 653.8 1%
Ozaukee 647 12,786 17 732.9 3%
Pepin 42 1,002 0 578.4 0%
Pierce 204 4,761 2 490.3 1%
Polk 126 6,012 2 290.7 2%
Portage 389 8,914 0 551.0 0%
Price 29 1,860 0 215.0 0%
Racine 3,459 45,549 78 1770.2 2%
Richland 36 2,865 4 205.3 11%
Rock 1,410 24,661 26 871.6 2%
Rusk 17 1,330 1 119.9 6%
Sauk 425 12,614 3 668.3 1%
Sawyer 52 2,738 0 317.7 0%
Shawano 178 6,338 0 434.1 0%
Sheboygan 733 16,043 9 636.3 1%
St. Croix 481 10,650 5 547.1 1%
Taylor 64 1,821 0 314.4 0%
Trempealeau 332 4,907 2 1127.8 1%
Vernon 59 3,955 0 193.3 0%
Vilas 48 2,372 0 222.3 0%
Walworth 1,298 16,663 23 1260.0 2%
Washburn 41 1,983 0 261.3 0%
Washington 991 16,642 22 736.6 2%
Waukesha 4,030 53,779 58 1010.3 1%
Waupaca 430 7,950 15 835.9 3%
Waushara 114 5,313 1 472.7 1%
Winnebago 1,124 26,954 18 661.5 2%
Wood 276 9,372 1 376.7 0%
Total 58,768 974,948 990 1017.0 2%

