Healthcare Workers Support Mask Mandate
Healthcare workers knock Republicans for doing nothing for unemployed.
Frustrated at threats from Republican lawmakers to overturn Wisconsin’s statewide mask mandate aimed at reducing the spread of COVID-19, a group of health care workers and supporters told reporters on the steps of the state Capitol on Thursday that the Legislature should set other priorities.
The Thursday press conference was organized by nurses and the Services Employees International Union’s SEIU Healthcare Wisconsin division. It was in response to statements this week by Republican legislative leaders and lawmakers calling for an extraordinary session to overturn both the new Health Emergency order signed by Gov. Tony Evers as well as the mandatory mask requirement the governor instituted effective Saturday, Aug. 1.
“For months we’ve been calling and emailing our elected leaders to tell them what we need and to ask them to vote on the Healthcare Heroes Act,” said Tami Burns, a Madison nurse. That proposal, unveiled in June by Democrats in the Legislature, would require paid sick leave and hazard pay for health care workers and coverage for their health care if they contract COVID-19. It would also authorize the state to take the federal subsidy to expand Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act.
“On top of working a full shift, and overtime for a lot of us in a busy hospital, we’re then coming down here to ask our representatives to do their jobs — to do the bare minimum of what we expect from them,” Walton added. “It’s infuriating, it’s frustrating and it shouldn’t have to happen.”
Michele Ritt, a teacher, said her colleagues and their union, Madison Teachers Inc., stood in support of health care workers and the mask requirement. Ritt — who has volunteered in making cloth masks for health care workers and others to wear — said that when the Madison School District decided it will start the new school year virtually instead of person, she felt both relief and guilt.
“I’m grateful that I will not be forced to choose between my students and my health and the health of my family,” said Ritt. But at the same time, she added, “I miss my students, and I know that they need in-person school.”
Masks can help make that possible by reducing the spread of the virus, she said. “I want schools to open. I want people to go back to work. I want the economy to grow again. I want people to be healthy. I want to hug my mom. That is why I wear a mask and socially distance. If we all come together we can protect ourselves and each other.”
Reprinted with permission of Wisconsin Examiner.
More about the Coronavirus Pandemic
- WEDC, Milwaukee Downtown Tout “We’re All In” Safety Campaign - Jeramey Jannene - Aug 7th, 2020
- WI Daily: One in 100 Wisconsin Residents Have Tested Positive For COVID-19 - Jeramey Jannene - Aug 7th, 2020
- Healthcare Workers Support Mask Mandate - Erik Gunn - Aug 7th, 2020
- The City of Milwaukee Phase 4.1 Order Update - City of Milwaukee Health Department - Aug 7th, 2020
- Pandemic Imperils Arts and Culture Industry - Bridgit Bowden - Aug 7th, 2020
- UW System Orders 350,000 COVID-19 Tests - Rich Kremer - Aug 7th, 2020
- Baldwin, Colleagues Continue Push for Expanded Work Share Provisions in Next Relief Package - U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin - Aug 7th, 2020
- WI Daily: Wisconsin On COVID-19 Testing Surge - Jeramey Jannene - Aug 6th, 2020
- Baldwin Joins Effort to Prevent Pharmaceutical Companies from Price Gouging COVID-19 Vaccines, Treatments - U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin - Aug 6th, 2020
- Concert Venues Seeking COVID-19 Relief - Erik Gunn - Aug 6th, 2020
Read more about Coronavirus Pandemic here
More about the Statewide Mask Mandate
- Healthcare Workers Support Mask Mandate - Erik Gunn - Aug 7th, 2020
- Lt. Gov. Barnes Delivers Democratic Radio Address Thanking Wisconsinites for Masking Up - Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes - Aug 6th, 2020
- Data Wonk: A Mask Mandate is Not Enough - Bruce Thompson - Aug 5th, 2020
- Evers Says No Statewide School Re-Opening Plan - Erik Gunn - Aug 5th, 2020
- Health Departments Can Enforce State Mask-Mandate - Rich Kremer - Aug 5th, 2020
- Waukesha County Seeing Spike in COVID-19 - Corri Hess - Aug 4th, 2020
- Mask-Mandate Won’t Affect Voting In-Person - Brady Carlson - Aug 3rd, 2020
- Statement from Tom Palzewicz Regarding Fitzgerald’s Response To Governor’s Mask Order - Tom Palzewicz - Jul 31st, 2020
- Erpenbach Statement on GOP Emergency - State Sen. Jon Erpenbach - Jul 31st, 2020
- GOP Senators Plan Override of Mask Mandate - Laurel White - Jul 31st, 2020
Read more about Statewide Mask Mandate here