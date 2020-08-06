Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Wisconsin’s COVID-19 testing surge continues, even as Aurora Advocate Health announced Thursday that it would temporarily suspend all but one of its community testing sites in Wisconsin because of a delay in receiving an item to perform the tests.

For the third day in a row the Department of Health Services (DHS) reported over 17,000 tests were processed. The Wisconsin National Guard continues to staff testing sites across the state with tests from Exact Sciences and support from local health departments and DHS. A number of other providers offer tests.

A total of 17,706 tests were processed in the past 24 hours, with 839 positive tests.

And while the state has reported more than 700 cases in 26 of the last 29 days, after eclipsing the mark only once before the stretch began, the rolling seven-day case total is now at a level it was last at on July 15th.

In brief, the case continues to see high levels of COVID-19 spread, but the spread doesn’t appear to be accelerating.

Part of that could be due to a slowdown in Milwaukee County, particularly in the city proper. On a per-capita basis new case totals remain well above the state average but have come down.

The one-day positive case rate was 4.74 percent, with the seven-day rate at 5.68 percent and the 14-day rate at 6.10 percent. Both rates are down from over seven percent on July 24th but still over double their mid-June levels.

A total of 57,779 Wisconsin residents have tested positive for the disease since the outbreak began, with 5,671 in the past week and 11,880 in the past 14 days. DHS reports that 82 percent of individuals with a confirmed case have “recovered,” as defined by a documented abatement of symptoms or a diagnosis over 30 days ago.

The number of people actively hospitalized with a confirmed case of the disease stands at 330, the same as yesterday. DHS reports that 55 people were newly hospitalized in the past day, above the 30-day average of 41.

Eight deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours, bringing the statewide total to 978. A total of 5.77 people per day have died over the past 30 days, with 6.78 deaths per day recorded over the past 100 days.

The majority of new cases continue to be individuals under the age of 40, with those individuals having a lower rate of hospitalization and substantially lower risk of death.

According to DHS data, 2,136.7 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 (up from 2,114.3) since the outbreak began. Racine County has 1,721.6 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,710.9). Brown County, which is anchored by Green Bay, has 1,597.9 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,578.2).

Kenosha (1,542.8), Iron (1,277.3), Walworth (1,246.4), Trempealeau (1,117.6, Waukesha (985.3), Marinette (878.2), Dodge (862.4), Rock (862.3), Dane (825.9) and Waupaca (810.6) are the only other counties with more than 800 cases per 100,000 residents.

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 999.9 (up from 985.4 yesterday).

Charts and Maps

Percent of COVID-19 cases by hospitalization status

Hospitalization status Number of confirmed cases as of 8/6/2020 Percent of confirmed cases as of 8/6/2020 Ever hospitalized 4,881 8% Never hospitalized 33,440 58% Unknown 19,458 34% Total 57,779 100%

Percent of COVID-19 cases resulting in hospitalization within age group

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity

Number of positive cases and deaths by county