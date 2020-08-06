Jeramey Jannene
WI Daily

Wisconsin On COVID-19 Testing Surge

Over 17,000 tests for three days in a row.

By - Aug 6th, 2020 08:47 pm
COVID-19. Credit: U.S. Army.

Wisconsin’s COVID-19 testing surge continues, even as Aurora Advocate Health announced Thursday that it would temporarily suspend all but one of its community testing sites in Wisconsin because of a delay in receiving an item to perform the tests.

For the third day in a row the Department of Health Services (DHS) reported over 17,000 tests were processed. The Wisconsin National Guard continues to staff testing sites across the state with tests from Exact Sciences and support from local health departments and DHS. A number of other providers offer tests.

A total of 17,706 tests were processed in the past 24 hours, with 839 positive tests.

And while the state has reported more than 700 cases in 26 of the last 29 days, after eclipsing the mark only once before the stretch began, the rolling seven-day case total is now at a level it was last at on July 15th.

In brief, the case continues to see high levels of COVID-19 spread, but the spread doesn’t appear to be accelerating.

Part of that could be due to a slowdown in Milwaukee County, particularly in the city proper. On a per-capita basis new case totals remain well above the state average but have come down.

The one-day positive case rate was 4.74 percent, with the seven-day rate at 5.68 percent and the 14-day rate at 6.10 percent. Both rates are down from over seven percent on July 24th but still over double their mid-June levels.

A total of 57,779 Wisconsin residents have tested positive for the disease since the outbreak began, with 5,671 in the past week and 11,880 in the past 14 days. DHS reports that 82 percent of individuals with a confirmed case have “recovered,” as defined by a documented abatement of symptoms or a diagnosis over 30 days ago.

The number of people actively hospitalized with a confirmed case of the disease stands at 330, the same as yesterday. DHS reports that 55 people were newly hospitalized in the past day, above the 30-day average of 41.

Eight deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours, bringing the statewide total to 978. A total of 5.77 people per day have died over the past 30 days, with 6.78 deaths per day recorded over the past 100 days.

The majority of new cases continue to be individuals under the age of 40, with those individuals having a lower rate of hospitalization and substantially lower risk of death.

According to DHS data, 2,136.7 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 (up from 2,114.3) since the outbreak began. Racine County has 1,721.6 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,710.9). Brown County, which is anchored by Green Bay, has 1,597.9 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,578.2).

Kenosha (1,542.8), Iron (1,277.3), Walworth (1,246.4), Trempealeau (1,117.6, Waukesha (985.3), Marinette (878.2), Dodge (862.4), Rock (862.3), Dane (825.9) and Waupaca (810.6) are the only other counties with more than 800 cases per 100,000 residents.

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 999.9 (up from 985.4 yesterday).

Charts and Maps

Data from DHS.

Percent of COVID-19 cases by hospitalization status

Hospitalization status Number of confirmed cases as of 8/6/2020 Percent of confirmed cases as of 8/6/2020
Ever hospitalized 4,881 8%
Never hospitalized 33,440 58%
Unknown 19,458 34%
Total 57,779 100%

Percent of COVID-19 cases resulting in hospitalization within age group

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity

Data from DHS.

Number of positive cases and deaths by county

Wisconsin County Positive as of 8/6/2020 Negative as of 8/6/2020 Deaths as of 8/6/2020 Rate (positive cases per 100,000 people) as of 8/6/2020 Case fatality percentage (percent of cases who died) as of 8/6/2020
Adams 82 2,535 2 408.5 2%
Ashland 22 1,695 1 140.0 5%
Barron 276 5,936 3 609.9 1%
Bayfield 21 1,841 1 140.1 5%
Brown 4,151 49,062 52 1597.9 1%
Buffalo 42 1,655 2 319.0 5%
Burnett 22 1,568 1 144.2 5%
Calumet 288 5,868 2 578.2 1%
Chippewa 218 10,151 0 342.6 0%
Clark 180 3,637 7 521.9 4%
Columbia 238 9,523 1 417.9 0%
Crawford 70 3,312 0 429.8 0%
Dane 4,376 132,875 37 825.9 1%
Dodge 757 16,061 5 862.4 1%
Door 101 4,403 3 368.1 3%
Douglas 149 4,867 0 343.3 0%
Dunn 112 5,573 0 251.7 0%
Eau Claire 541 14,189 4 525.3 1%
Florence 6 621 0 138.3 0%
Fond du Lac 598 14,673 6 584.5 1%
Forest 59 963 4 654.2 7%
Grant 341 8,819 14 657.9 4%
Green 137 4,728 1 371.6 1%
Green Lake 54 2,488 0 287.9 0%
Iowa 70 3,566 0 296.4 0%
Iron 73 1,167 1 1277.3 1%
Jackson 52 5,242 1 253.6 2%
Jefferson 596 12,960 5 704.1 1%
Juneau 135 6,050 1 511.0 1%
Kenosha 2,597 27,984 58 1542.8 2%
Kewaunee 122 2,525 2 599.2 2%
La Crosse 881 17,542 1 747.6 0%
Lafayette 116 2,243 0 693.2 0%
Langlade 57 2,185 1 297.4 2%
Lincoln 65 3,303 0 233.4 0%
Manitowoc 321 10,272 1 404.2 0%
Marathon 612 12,899 8 452.4 1%
Marinette 356 7,090 3 878.2 1%
Marquette 76 2,028 1 499.8 1%
Menominee 20 1,710 0 436.8 0%
Milwaukee 20,389 186,632 452 2136.7 2%
Monroe 241 7,220 2 529.6 1%
Oconto 207 5,918 0 551.2 0%
Oneida 102 4,596 0 288.6 0%
Outagamie 1,180 25,473 14 638.7 1%
Ozaukee 624 12,725 17 706.8 3%
Pepin 42 987 0 578.4 0%
Pierce 197 4,704 0 473.5 0%
Polk 126 5,942 2 290.7 2%
Portage 377 8,817 0 534.0 0%
Price 26 1,837 0 192.7 0%
Racine 3,364 44,658 78 1721.6 2%
Richland 34 2,840 4 193.9 12%
Rock 1,395 24,482 26 862.3 2%
Rusk 17 1,314 1 119.9 6%
Sauk 423 12,476 3 665.1 1%
Sawyer 52 2,701 0 317.7 0%
Shawano 173 6,263 0 421.9 0%
Sheboygan 720 15,892 9 625.0 1%
St. Croix 476 10,513 4 541.4 1%
Taylor 61 1,792 0 299.7 0%
Trempealeau 329 4,887 2 1117.6 1%
Vernon 59 3,934 0 193.3 0%
Vilas 45 2,325 0 208.4 0%
Walworth 1,284 16,520 22 1246.4 2%
Washburn 41 1,952 0 261.3 0%
Washington 967 16,461 22 718.8 2%
Waukesha 3,930 53,080 57 985.3 1%
Waupaca 417 7,884 15 810.6 4%
Waushara 112 5,264 0 464.4 0%
Winnebago 1,111 26,692 18 653.8 2%
Wood 268 9,261 1 365.8 0%
Total 57,779 961,851 978 999.9 2%

