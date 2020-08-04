Testing continues to climb, positive case rate falling, but state still recording large numbers of new cases.

Wisconsin set a single-day COVID-19 testing record on Tuesday with the state Department of Health Services reported 18,138 tests were processed over the past 24 hours. That eclipses an earlier high of 17,270 tests set July 30th.

The metric isn’t an exact indicator of the number of people who had samples taken during the period, but instead an accounting of tests entered into an electronic records system.

From those tests the state recorded 728 new cases of the disease, a positive case rate of 4.01 percent.

Those results sent the seven- and 14-day positive case rates further downward, to 6.05 and 6.27 percent respectively. Testing, as measured by a 14-day average, is now at an all-time high of 13,586 tests per day, while the 14-day case total has fallen to 11,921.

The number of new cases recorded continues to remain at highly-elevated levels, even if the percentage of positive tests is declining. In 24 of the last 27 days Wisconsin has recorded over 700 new cases of the disease, a threshold it had eclipsed only once prior to the stretch.

The number of people actively hospitalized fell to 327 from 345 the day prior. The news come as 51 people were newly hospitalized in the past 24 hours, above the 40-day average of 40.

The death toll from the disease grew to 961 as 12 new deaths were recorded. The state has recorded 5.5 deaths per day over the past 30 days and 6.89 over the past 100 days. The 30-day figure has ticked upwards recently from under four per day.

A total of 56,056 Wisconsin residents have tested positive for the disease since the outbreak began, with 5,877 in the past week and 11,921 in the past 14 days. DHS reports that 80 percent of individuals with a confirmed case have “recovered,” as defined by a documented abatement of symptoms or a diagnosis over 30 days ago.

According to DHS data, 2,096.3 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 (up from 2,080.8) since the outbreak began. Racine County has 1,694.5 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,662.8). Brown County, which is anchored by Green Bay, has 1,564 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,544).

Kenosha (1,495.3), Iron (1,259.8), Walworth (1,228), Trempealeau (1,063.3), Waukesha (943.9), Rock (850), Marinette (843.7) Dodge (829.4) and Dane (804.6) are the only other counties with more than 800 cases per 100,000 residents.

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 970.1 (up from 957.5 yesterday). The state’s county-by-county activity report, last updated Wednesday, gives a figure of 200 cases per 100,000 residents over the past two weeks.

Hospitalization status Number of confirmed cases as of 8/4/2020 Percent of confirmed cases as of 8/4/2020 Ever hospitalized 4,783 9% Never hospitalized 32,189 57% Unknown 19,084 34% Total 56,056 100%

