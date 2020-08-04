Jeramey Jannene
WI Daily

New COVID-19 Testing Record, 728 New Cases

Testing continues to climb, positive case rate falling, but state still recording large numbers of new cases.

By - Aug 4th, 2020 05:26 pm
Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee
COVID-19. Credit: U.S. Army.

COVID-19. Credit: U.S. Army.

Wisconsin set a single-day COVID-19 testing record on Tuesday with the state Department of Health Services reported 18,138 tests were processed over the past 24 hours. That eclipses an earlier high of 17,270 tests set July 30th.

The metric isn’t an exact indicator of the number of people who had samples taken during the period, but instead an accounting of tests entered into an electronic records system.

From those tests the state recorded 728 new cases of the disease, a positive case rate of 4.01 percent.

Those results sent the seven- and 14-day positive case rates further downward, to 6.05 and 6.27 percent respectively. Testing, as measured by a 14-day average, is now at an all-time high of 13,586 tests per day, while the 14-day case total has fallen to 11,921.

The number of new cases recorded continues to remain at highly-elevated levels, even if the percentage of positive tests is declining. In 24 of the last 27 days Wisconsin has recorded over 700 new cases of the disease, a threshold it had eclipsed only once prior to the stretch.

The number of people actively hospitalized fell to 327 from 345 the day prior. The news come as 51 people were newly hospitalized in the past 24 hours, above the 40-day average of 40.

The death toll from the disease grew to 961 as 12 new deaths were recorded. The state has recorded 5.5 deaths per day over the past 30 days and 6.89 over the past 100 days. The 30-day figure has ticked upwards recently from under four per day.

A total of 56,056 Wisconsin residents have tested positive for the disease since the outbreak began, with 5,877 in the past week and 11,921 in the past 14 days. DHS reports that 80 percent of individuals with a confirmed case have “recovered,” as defined by a documented abatement of symptoms or a diagnosis over 30 days ago.

According to DHS data, 2,096.3 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 (up from 2,080.8) since the outbreak began. Racine County has 1,694.5 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,662.8). Brown County, which is anchored by Green Bay, has 1,564 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,544).

Kenosha (1,495.3), Iron (1,259.8), Walworth (1,228), Trempealeau (1,063.3), Waukesha (943.9), Rock (850), Marinette (843.7) Dodge (829.4) and Dane (804.6) are the only other counties with more than 800 cases per 100,000 residents.

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 970.1 (up from 957.5 yesterday). The state’s county-by-county activity report, last updated Wednesday, gives a figure of 200 cases per 100,000 residents over the past two weeks.

Charts and Maps

Data from DHS.

Percent of COVID-19 cases by hospitalization status

Hospitalization status Number of confirmed cases as of 8/4/2020 Percent of confirmed cases as of 8/4/2020
Ever hospitalized 4,783 9%
Never hospitalized 32,189 57%
Unknown 19,084 34%
Total 56,056 100%

Percent of COVID-19 cases resulting in hospitalization within age group

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity

Data from DHS.

Number of positive cases and deaths by county

Wisconsin County Positive as of 8/4/2020 Negative as of 8/4/2020 Deaths as of 8/4/2020 Rate (positive cases per 100,000 people) as of 8/4/2020 Case fatality percentage (percent of cases who died) as of 8/4/2020
Adams 76 2,465 2 378.6 3%
Ashland 20 1,672 0 127.3 0%
Barron 264 5,917 3 583.4 1%
Bayfield 21 1,823 1 140.1 5%
Brown 4,063 47,047 52 1564.0 1%
Buffalo 42 1,632 2 319.0 5%
Burnett 19 1,491 1 124.5 5%
Calumet 266 5,712 2 534.1 1%
Chippewa 212 9,974 0 333.1 0%
Clark 179 3,553 7 519.0 4%
Columbia 228 9,295 1 400.3 0%
Crawford 65 3,266 0 399.1 0%
Dane 4,263 126,806 37 804.6 1%
Dodge 728 15,730 5 829.4 1%
Door 91 4,317 3 331.6 3%
Douglas 139 4,773 0 320.3 0%
Dunn 107 5,447 0 240.5 0%
Eau Claire 517 14,025 3 502.0 1%
Florence 7 615 0 161.4 0%
Fond du Lac 573 14,364 6 560.0 1%
Forest 59 945 4 654.2 7%
Grant 331 8,714 14 638.7 4%
Green 131 4,596 1 355.4 1%
Green Lake 53 2,442 0 282.6 0%
Iowa 65 3,443 0 275.2 0%
Iron 72 1,080 1 1259.8 1%
Jackson 49 5,161 1 239.0 2%
Jefferson 573 12,678 5 676.9 1%
Juneau 129 5,936 1 488.3 1%
Kenosha 2,517 27,385 58 1495.3 2%
Kewaunee 111 2,461 2 545.2 2%
La Crosse 836 17,137 1 709.4 0%
Lafayette 112 2,185 0 669.3 0%
Langlade 51 2,139 1 266.1 2%
Lincoln 65 3,186 0 233.4 0%
Manitowoc 311 10,138 1 391.7 0%
Marathon 589 12,308 7 435.4 1%
Marinette 342 6,959 3 843.7 1%
Marquette 71 1,969 1 466.9 1%
Menominee 21 1,669 0 458.6 0%
Milwaukee 20,003 178,326 447 2096.3 2%
Monroe 229 7,074 1 503.3 0%
Oconto 191 5,693 0 508.6 0%
Oneida 93 4,397 0 263.1 0%
Outagamie 1,132 24,797 13 612.7 1%
Ozaukee 592 12,339 17 670.6 3%
Pepin 41 970 0 564.6 0%
Pierce 178 4,561 0 427.9 0%
Polk 125 5,788 2 288.4 2%
Portage 358 8,611 0 507.1 0%
Price 22 1,801 0 163.1 0%
Racine 3,311 42,985 77 1694.5 2%
Richland 32 2,745 4 182.5 13%
Rock 1,375 24,001 26 850.0 2%
Rusk 16 1,274 1 112.8 6%
Sauk 405 12,254 3 636.8 1%
Sawyer 43 2,627 0 262.7 0%
Shawano 163 6,093 0 397.5 0%
Sheboygan 636 15,527 6 552.1 1%
St. Croix 457 10,293 2 519.8 0%
Taylor 55 1,745 0 270.2 0%
Trempealeau 313 4,808 2 1063.3 1%
Vernon 60 3,879 0 196.6 0%
Vilas 39 2,216 0 180.6 0%
Walworth 1,265 15,534 21 1228.0 2%
Washburn 38 1,882 0 242.2 0%
Washington 913 15,976 22 678.6 2%
Waukesha 3,765 50,342 57 943.9 2%
Waupaca 392 7,506 15 762.0 4%
Waushara 109 5,184 0 452.0 0%
Winnebago 1,082 26,149 18 636.7 2%
Wood 255 9,013 1 348.0 0%
Total 56,056 928,845 961 970.1 2%

If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.

Categories: Health, What You Need To Know

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us