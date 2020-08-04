Urban Milwaukee members can get tickets to a virtual cocktail class hosted by Bittercube.

On Friday, August 7 at 6:00 p.m., local bitters producer Bittercube is hosting a virtual cocktail class with spirits from Heirloom Liqueurs.

The team at Bittercube will be chatting about their partnership with Heirloom Liqueurs, their handcrafted bitters and the fantastic cocktails you can make with them. This class in particular will announce Heirloom Liqueurs’ new ready-to-drink cocktails with their attendees getting to test the first sips, and we want some of our members to join.

We have a handful of cocktail kits to give away to our members, which includes a ticket to Friday evening’s virtual event. These kits, which normally cost $34 each, are completely free to our members while supplies last. And if you missed out on your chance to get a cocktail kit but would like to join the virtual class, you can click here to pick up a ticket, valued at $10 each, while supplies last.

Cocktail kits must be picked up at the Bittercube headquarters located at 4828 W. Lisbon Ave. in Milwaukee’s Uptown Neighborhood. Kits can be picked up between Wednesday, August 5 and Friday, August 7 from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. A virtual link will be emailed once you have reserved your spot in the class.

These kits and tickets will not last long, so reserve your spot while you can!

Not yet a member of Urban Milwaukee?

Urban Milwaukee offers the city’s only news-site membership program, with many perks such as this one. By becoming a member, not only will you help support Urban Milwaukee’s journalism, but you’ll help us continue to grow our publication, which now publishes more than 75 stories and 100 press releases per week.

This event is only one of the great perks you get by becoming an Urban Milwaukee member. Here are just a few others:

Invitations to member-only events and online chats with a chance to meet and converse with Urban Milwaukee staff

Free tickets to concerts, festivals, and other great events as they become available through our partners

A 10 percent discount on all merchandise at Urban Milwaukee: The Store, when we rebuild post-fire

The ability to comment on articles

Completely ad-free content on our website and daily newsletter

A chance to provide support that assures Urban Milwaukee can continue focusing on smart, substantive news coverage rather than clickbait

All of this is just $9/month, or $99 per year. Signing up is easy, and you are welcome to cancel at any time. Join us today. Once you’ve become a member, you can follow this link to claim your ticket, or a cocktail kit.