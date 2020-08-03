Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Data released Monday afternoon the Wisconsin Department of Health Services shows the state recorded only 404 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, a 35-day low.

The total comes from 7,173 processed tests, the lowest total reported in the past week.

DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm has cautioned against anchoring too heavily to a single day’s data and instead focusing on larger trends. And the larger trend does show a surge in cases and testing. The 14-day average testing total is now at an all-time high of 13,325 tests per day. Meanwhile the state has reported over 700 new cases of COVID-19 in 23 of the last 26 days, having eclipsed the threshold only once before the stretch.

The positive case rate, the percentage of tests that confirm a new case, is falling when looking at the seven- and 14-day averages. The figures stand at 6.33 and 6.60 percent, down from recent highs of 7.45 and 7.19 percent, but still far above the 14-day average’s pandemic low of 2.69 percent on June 19th.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that 345 people were actively hospitalized on Monday afternoon. DHS reported that 15 people were newly admitted to the hospital in the past 24 hours, below the 30-day average of 39.

DHS reported one new death in the past 24 hours from the disease, bringing the statewide total to 949. The 30-day average stands at 5.1 recorded deaths per day while the DHS reported an average of 6.83 over the past 100 days.

Monday’s data release, which includes data from Sunday afternoon and evening, regularly includes the lowest testing total of the week. And August 3rd was no exception, but the testing total was higher than each of the past three weeks (6,946, 6,992 and 6,621 tests).

A total of 55,328 Wisconsin residents have tested positive for the disease since the outbreak began, with 5,911 in the past week and 12,310 in the past 14 days. DHS reports that 80 percent of individuals with a confirmed case have “recovered,” as defined by a documented abatement of symptoms or a diagnosis over 30 days ago.

According to DHS data, 2,080.8 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 (up from 2,067.4) since the outbreak began. Racine County has 1,662.8 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,660.7). Brown County, which is anchored by Green Bay, has 1,544 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,542.8).

Kenosha (1,484.6), Iron (1,259.8), Walworth (1,221.2), Trempealeau (1,042.9), Waukesha (925.8), Rock (847.5), Marinette (816.5) and Dodge (803.2) are the only other counties with more than 800 cases per 100,000 residents.

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 957.5 (up from 950.5 yesterday). The state’s county-by-county activity report, last updated Wednesday, gives a figure of 200 cases per 100,000 residents over the past two weeks.

Charts and Maps

Percent of COVID-19 cases by hospitalization status

Hospitalization status Number of confirmed cases as of 8/3/2020 Percent of confirmed cases as of 8/3/2020 Ever hospitalized 4,732 9% Never hospitalized 31,586 57% Unknown 19,010 34% Total 55,328 100%

Percent of COVID-19 cases resulting in hospitalization within age group

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity

Number of positive cases and deaths by county