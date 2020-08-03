Jeramey Jannene
Lowest COVID-19 Case Total In a Month

Testing continues to trend upward.

By - Aug 3rd, 2020 07:13 pm
COVID-19. Credit: U.S. Army.

Data released Monday afternoon the Wisconsin Department of Health Services shows the state recorded only 404 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, a 35-day low.

The total comes from 7,173 processed tests, the lowest total reported in the past week.

DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm has cautioned against anchoring too heavily to a single day’s data and instead focusing on larger trends. And the larger trend does show a surge in cases and testing. The 14-day average testing total is now at an all-time high of 13,325 tests per day. Meanwhile the state has reported over 700 new cases of COVID-19 in 23 of the last 26 days, having eclipsed the threshold only once before the stretch.

The positive case rate, the percentage of tests that confirm a new case, is falling when looking at the seven- and 14-day averages. The figures stand at 6.33 and 6.60 percent, down from recent highs of 7.45 and 7.19 percent, but still far above the 14-day average’s pandemic low of 2.69 percent on June 19th.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that 345 people were actively hospitalized on Monday afternoon. DHS reported that 15 people were newly admitted to the hospital in the past 24 hours, below the 30-day average of 39.

DHS reported one new death in the past 24 hours from the disease, bringing the statewide total to 949. The 30-day average stands at 5.1 recorded deaths per day while the DHS reported an average of 6.83 over the past 100 days.

Monday’s data release, which includes data from Sunday afternoon and evening, regularly includes the lowest testing total of the week. And August 3rd was no exception, but the testing total was higher than each of the past three weeks (6,946, 6,992 and 6,621 tests).

A total of 55,328 Wisconsin residents have tested positive for the disease since the outbreak began, with 5,911 in the past week and 12,310 in the past 14 days. DHS reports that 80 percent of individuals with a confirmed case have “recovered,” as defined by a documented abatement of symptoms or a diagnosis over 30 days ago.

According to DHS data, 2,080.8 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 (up from 2,067.4) since the outbreak began. Racine County has 1,662.8 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,660.7). Brown County, which is anchored by Green Bay, has 1,544 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,542.8).

Kenosha (1,484.6), Iron (1,259.8), Walworth (1,221.2), Trempealeau (1,042.9), Waukesha (925.8), Rock (847.5), Marinette (816.5) and Dodge (803.2) are the only other counties with more than 800 cases per 100,000 residents.

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 957.5 (up from 950.5 yesterday). The state’s county-by-county activity report, last updated Wednesday, gives a figure of 200 cases per 100,000 residents over the past two weeks.

Charts and Maps

Data from DHS.

Percent of COVID-19 cases by hospitalization status

Hospitalization status Number of confirmed cases as of 8/3/2020 Percent of confirmed cases as of 8/3/2020
Ever hospitalized 4,732 9%
Never hospitalized 31,586 57%
Unknown 19,010 34%
Total 55,328 100%

Percent of COVID-19 cases resulting in hospitalization within age group

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity

Data from DHS.

Number of positive cases and deaths by county

Wisconsin County Positive as of 8/3/2020 Negative as of 8/3/2020 Deaths as of 8/3/2020 Rate (positive cases per 100,000 people) as of 8/3/2020 Case fatality percentage (percent of cases who died) as of 8/3/2020
Adams 73 2,453 2 363.7 3%
Ashland 20 1,633 0 127.3 0%
Barron 259 5,855 3 572.4 1%
Bayfield 20 1,806 1 133.4 5%
Brown 4,011 46,252 51 1544.0 1%
Buffalo 41 1,613 2 311.4 5%
Burnett 18 1,484 1 118.0 6%
Calumet 258 5,634 2 518.0 1%
Chippewa 210 9,933 0 330.0 0%
Clark 177 3,532 7 513.2 4%
Columbia 227 9,231 1 398.6 0%
Crawford 62 3,252 0 380.6 0%
Dane 4,230 123,562 37 798.3 1%
Dodge 705 15,430 5 803.2 1%
Door 85 4,185 3 309.8 4%
Douglas 135 4,736 0 311.0 0%
Dunn 105 5,415 0 236.0 0%
Eau Claire 507 13,833 3 492.3 1%
Florence 7 609 0 161.4 0%
Fond du Lac 571 14,228 6 558.1 1%
Forest 59 905 4 654.2 7%
Grant 329 8,647 14 634.8 4%
Green 131 4,560 1 355.4 1%
Green Lake 52 2,426 0 277.2 0%
Iowa 65 3,378 0 275.2 0%
Iron 72 984 1 1259.8 1%
Jackson 49 5,126 1 239.0 2%
Jefferson 564 12,554 5 666.3 1%
Juneau 129 5,892 1 488.3 1%
Kenosha 2,499 27,202 53 1484.6 2%
Kewaunee 110 2,405 2 540.3 2%
La Crosse 825 16,654 1 700.0 0%
Lafayette 110 2,176 0 657.3 0%
Langlade 49 2,093 1 255.7 2%
Lincoln 64 3,072 0 229.8 0%
Manitowoc 306 9,864 1 385.4 0%
Marathon 580 12,096 6 428.8 1%
Marinette 331 6,864 3 816.5 1%
Marquette 71 1,937 1 466.9 1%
Menominee 20 1,655 0 436.8 0%
Milwaukee 19,855 174,405 446 2080.8 2%
Monroe 226 7,058 1 496.7 0%
Oconto 183 5,618 0 487.3 0%
Oneida 89 4,331 0 251.8 0%
Outagamie 1,113 24,206 13 602.4 1%
Ozaukee 568 12,135 17 643.4 3%
Pepin 40 958 0 550.8 0%
Pierce 174 4,529 0 418.2 0%
Polk 120 5,698 2 276.8 2%
Portage 355 8,461 0 502.8 0%
Price 21 1,767 0 155.7 0%
Racine 3,249 42,041 76 1662.8 2%
Richland 32 2,726 4 182.5 13%
Rock 1,371 23,810 26 847.5 2%
Rusk 16 1,241 1 112.8 6%
Sauk 392 12,222 3 616.4 1%
Sawyer 40 2,595 0 244.3 0%
Shawano 161 6,016 0 392.6 0%
Sheboygan 622 15,292 5 539.9 1%
St. Croix 452 10,215 2 514.1 0%
Taylor 54 1,730 0 265.3 0%
Trempealeau 307 4,782 2 1042.9 1%
Vernon 58 3,852 0 190.1 0%
Vilas 38 2,175 0 176.0 0%
Walworth 1,258 14,945 21 1221.2 2%
Washburn 35 1,845 0 223.1 0%
Washington 880 15,757 22 654.1 3%
Waukesha 3,693 48,978 55 925.8 1%
Waupaca 379 7,429 15 736.7 4%
Waushara 107 5,155 0 443.7 0%
Winnebago 1,063 25,419 18 625.6 2%
Wood 241 8,878 1 328.9 0%
Total 55,328 911,435 949 957.5 2%

