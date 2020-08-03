Lowest COVID-19 Case Total In a Month
Testing continues to trend upward.
Data released Monday afternoon the Wisconsin Department of Health Services shows the state recorded only 404 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, a 35-day low.
The total comes from 7,173 processed tests, the lowest total reported in the past week.
DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm has cautioned against anchoring too heavily to a single day’s data and instead focusing on larger trends. And the larger trend does show a surge in cases and testing. The 14-day average testing total is now at an all-time high of 13,325 tests per day. Meanwhile the state has reported over 700 new cases of COVID-19 in 23 of the last 26 days, having eclipsed the threshold only once before the stretch.
The positive case rate, the percentage of tests that confirm a new case, is falling when looking at the seven- and 14-day averages. The figures stand at 6.33 and 6.60 percent, down from recent highs of 7.45 and 7.19 percent, but still far above the 14-day average’s pandemic low of 2.69 percent on June 19th.
DHS reported one new death in the past 24 hours from the disease, bringing the statewide total to 949. The 30-day average stands at 5.1 recorded deaths per day while the DHS reported an average of 6.83 over the past 100 days.
Monday’s data release, which includes data from Sunday afternoon and evening, regularly includes the lowest testing total of the week. And August 3rd was no exception, but the testing total was higher than each of the past three weeks (6,946, 6,992 and 6,621 tests).
A total of 55,328 Wisconsin residents have tested positive for the disease since the outbreak began, with 5,911 in the past week and 12,310 in the past 14 days. DHS reports that 80 percent of individuals with a confirmed case have “recovered,” as defined by a documented abatement of symptoms or a diagnosis over 30 days ago.
According to DHS data, 2,080.8 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 (up from 2,067.4) since the outbreak began. Racine County has 1,662.8 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,660.7). Brown County, which is anchored by Green Bay, has 1,544 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,542.8).
Kenosha (1,484.6), Iron (1,259.8), Walworth (1,221.2), Trempealeau (1,042.9), Waukesha (925.8), Rock (847.5), Marinette (816.5) and Dodge (803.2) are the only other counties with more than 800 cases per 100,000 residents.
The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 957.5 (up from 950.5 yesterday). The state’s county-by-county activity report, last updated Wednesday, gives a figure of 200 cases per 100,000 residents over the past two weeks.
Charts and Maps
Percent of COVID-19 cases by hospitalization status
|Hospitalization status
|Number of confirmed cases as of 8/3/2020
|Percent of confirmed cases as of 8/3/2020
|Ever hospitalized
|4,732
|9%
|Never hospitalized
|31,586
|57%
|Unknown
|19,010
|34%
|Total
|55,328
|100%
Percent of COVID-19 cases resulting in hospitalization within age group
Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender
Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race
Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity
Number of positive cases and deaths by county
|Wisconsin County
|Positive as of 8/3/2020
|Negative as of 8/3/2020
|Deaths as of 8/3/2020
|Rate (positive cases per 100,000 people) as of 8/3/2020
|Case fatality percentage (percent of cases who died) as of 8/3/2020
|Adams
|73
|2,453
|2
|363.7
|3%
|Ashland
|20
|1,633
|0
|127.3
|0%
|Barron
|259
|5,855
|3
|572.4
|1%
|Bayfield
|20
|1,806
|1
|133.4
|5%
|Brown
|4,011
|46,252
|51
|1544.0
|1%
|Buffalo
|41
|1,613
|2
|311.4
|5%
|Burnett
|18
|1,484
|1
|118.0
|6%
|Calumet
|258
|5,634
|2
|518.0
|1%
|Chippewa
|210
|9,933
|0
|330.0
|0%
|Clark
|177
|3,532
|7
|513.2
|4%
|Columbia
|227
|9,231
|1
|398.6
|0%
|Crawford
|62
|3,252
|0
|380.6
|0%
|Dane
|4,230
|123,562
|37
|798.3
|1%
|Dodge
|705
|15,430
|5
|803.2
|1%
|Door
|85
|4,185
|3
|309.8
|4%
|Douglas
|135
|4,736
|0
|311.0
|0%
|Dunn
|105
|5,415
|0
|236.0
|0%
|Eau Claire
|507
|13,833
|3
|492.3
|1%
|Florence
|7
|609
|0
|161.4
|0%
|Fond du Lac
|571
|14,228
|6
|558.1
|1%
|Forest
|59
|905
|4
|654.2
|7%
|Grant
|329
|8,647
|14
|634.8
|4%
|Green
|131
|4,560
|1
|355.4
|1%
|Green Lake
|52
|2,426
|0
|277.2
|0%
|Iowa
|65
|3,378
|0
|275.2
|0%
|Iron
|72
|984
|1
|1259.8
|1%
|Jackson
|49
|5,126
|1
|239.0
|2%
|Jefferson
|564
|12,554
|5
|666.3
|1%
|Juneau
|129
|5,892
|1
|488.3
|1%
|Kenosha
|2,499
|27,202
|53
|1484.6
|2%
|Kewaunee
|110
|2,405
|2
|540.3
|2%
|La Crosse
|825
|16,654
|1
|700.0
|0%
|Lafayette
|110
|2,176
|0
|657.3
|0%
|Langlade
|49
|2,093
|1
|255.7
|2%
|Lincoln
|64
|3,072
|0
|229.8
|0%
|Manitowoc
|306
|9,864
|1
|385.4
|0%
|Marathon
|580
|12,096
|6
|428.8
|1%
|Marinette
|331
|6,864
|3
|816.5
|1%
|Marquette
|71
|1,937
|1
|466.9
|1%
|Menominee
|20
|1,655
|0
|436.8
|0%
|Milwaukee
|19,855
|174,405
|446
|2080.8
|2%
|Monroe
|226
|7,058
|1
|496.7
|0%
|Oconto
|183
|5,618
|0
|487.3
|0%
|Oneida
|89
|4,331
|0
|251.8
|0%
|Outagamie
|1,113
|24,206
|13
|602.4
|1%
|Ozaukee
|568
|12,135
|17
|643.4
|3%
|Pepin
|40
|958
|0
|550.8
|0%
|Pierce
|174
|4,529
|0
|418.2
|0%
|Polk
|120
|5,698
|2
|276.8
|2%
|Portage
|355
|8,461
|0
|502.8
|0%
|Price
|21
|1,767
|0
|155.7
|0%
|Racine
|3,249
|42,041
|76
|1662.8
|2%
|Richland
|32
|2,726
|4
|182.5
|13%
|Rock
|1,371
|23,810
|26
|847.5
|2%
|Rusk
|16
|1,241
|1
|112.8
|6%
|Sauk
|392
|12,222
|3
|616.4
|1%
|Sawyer
|40
|2,595
|0
|244.3
|0%
|Shawano
|161
|6,016
|0
|392.6
|0%
|Sheboygan
|622
|15,292
|5
|539.9
|1%
|St. Croix
|452
|10,215
|2
|514.1
|0%
|Taylor
|54
|1,730
|0
|265.3
|0%
|Trempealeau
|307
|4,782
|2
|1042.9
|1%
|Vernon
|58
|3,852
|0
|190.1
|0%
|Vilas
|38
|2,175
|0
|176.0
|0%
|Walworth
|1,258
|14,945
|21
|1221.2
|2%
|Washburn
|35
|1,845
|0
|223.1
|0%
|Washington
|880
|15,757
|22
|654.1
|3%
|Waukesha
|3,693
|48,978
|55
|925.8
|1%
|Waupaca
|379
|7,429
|15
|736.7
|4%
|Waushara
|107
|5,155
|0
|443.7
|0%
|Winnebago
|1,063
|25,419
|18
|625.6
|2%
|Wood
|241
|8,878
|1
|328.9
|0%
|Total
|55,328
|911,435
|949
|957.5
|2%
