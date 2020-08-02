Jeramey Jannene
957 New Cases, Only One Death

Data released Sunday largely mirrors that released last Sunday.

By - Aug 2nd, 2020 03:08 pm
COVID-19. Credit: U.S. Army.

According to data released Sunday afternoon by the Department of Health Services, Wisconsin recorded 922 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours from 9,643 tests. The results largely mirror what was reported last Sunday, when 957 cases were confirmed from 9,978 tests. Sunday’s data release is often the second-lowest testing total of the week and for much of the past month the positive case rate (the percentage of positive tests) has hovered near 10 percent.

Sunday’s positive case rate was 9.56 percent, ahead of the seven- and 14-day positive case rates of 6.54 and 6.77 percent. Both of the trending percentages fell on Sunday, with the 14-day average falling steadily over the course of the week. The figure hit a low of 2.69 percent on June 19th before climbing steadily through much of the next month as case totals surged in excess of a surge in testing.

A total of 54,924 Wisconsin residents have tested positive for the disease since the outbreak began, with 6,097 in the past week and 12,609 in the past 14 days. DHS reports that 80 percent of individuals with a confirmed case have “recovered,” as defined by a documented abatement of symptoms or a diagnosis over 30 days ago.

The number of people actively hospitalized was not available at the time of publication. It was reported at 337 yesterday by the Wisconsin Hospital Association and has fluctuated greatly over the past 10 days as hospitals and the state have moved to catch up to new federal reporting requirements.

A total of 36 people were newly hospitalized in the past 24 hours, below the 30-day average of 39 but ahead of the 100-day average of 34.

The death toll from the virus increased by one according to state records and now stands at 948. DHS has reported an average of 5.07 deaths per day over the past 30 days and 6.86 over the last 30. The 30-day figure was under four less than two weeks ago, but has climbed recently. Friday and Saturday were the first days the state has reported back-to-back double-digit death totals since June 19th and 20th.

According to DHS data, 2,067.4 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 (up from 2,045.6) since the outbreak began. Racine County has 1,660.7 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,633.1). Brown County, which is anchored by Green Bay, has 1,542.8 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,525.1).

Kenosha (1,469.7), Iron (1,259.8), Walworth (1,200.8), Trempealeau (1,042.9), Waukesha (918.3), Rock (844.4), Dodge (799.8), Dane (792.3), Marinette (777.1) and Waupaca (719.2) are the only other counties with more than 700 cases per 100,000 residents.

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 950.5 (up from 934.6 yesterday). The state’s county-by-county activity report, last updated Wednesday, gives a figure of 200 cases per 100,000 residents over the past two weeks.

Charts and Maps

Data from DHS.

Percent of COVID-19 cases by hospitalization status

Hospitalization status Number of confirmed cases as of 8/2/2020 Percent of confirmed cases as of 8/2/2020
Ever hospitalized 4,717 9%
Never hospitalized 31,370 57%
Unknown 18,837 34%
Total 54,924 100%

Percent of COVID-19 cases resulting in hospitalization within age group

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity

Data from DHS.

Number of positive cases and deaths by county

Wisconsin County Positive as of 8/2/2020 Negative as of 8/2/2020 Deaths as of 8/2/2020 Rate (positive cases per 100,000 people) as of 8/2/2020 Case fatality percentage (percent of cases who died) as of 8/2/2020
Adams 73 2,422 2 363.7 3%
Ashland 20 1,633 0 127.3 0%
Barron 255 5,838 3 563.5 1%
Bayfield 20 1,799 1 133.4 5%
Brown 4,008 45,826 51 1542.8 1%
Buffalo 41 1,611 2 311.4 5%
Burnett 14 1,483 1 91.8 7%
Calumet 256 5,563 2 514.0 1%
Chippewa 209 9,877 0 328.4 0%
Clark 174 3,514 7 504.5 4%
Columbia 224 9,157 1 393.3 0%
Crawford 62 3,235 0 380.6 0%
Dane 4,198 122,434 37 792.3 1%
Dodge 702 15,271 5 799.8 1%
Door 85 4,185 3 309.8 4%
Douglas 133 4,395 0 306.4 0%
Dunn 105 5,362 0 236.0 0%
Eau Claire 503 13,731 3 488.4 1%
Florence 7 606 0 161.4 0%
Fond du Lac 560 14,020 6 547.3 1%
Forest 59 905 4 654.2 7%
Grant 328 8,613 14 632.9 4%
Green 130 4,518 1 352.6 1%
Green Lake 52 2,414 0 277.2 0%
Iowa 63 3,376 0 266.7 0%
Iron 72 971 1 1259.8 1%
Jackson 48 5,126 1 234.1 2%
Jefferson 556 12,457 5 656.8 1%
Juneau 129 5,884 1 488.3 1%
Kenosha 2,474 26,961 53 1469.7 2%
Kewaunee 110 2,405 2 540.3 2%
La Crosse 821 16,650 1 696.6 0%
Lafayette 108 2,165 0 645.4 0%
Langlade 48 2,092 1 250.5 2%
Lincoln 63 3,072 0 226.2 0%
Manitowoc 301 9,853 1 379.1 0%
Marathon 578 11,867 6 427.3 1%
Marinette 315 6,736 3 777.1 1%
Marquette 71 1,929 1 466.9 1%
Menominee 19 1,653 0 414.9 0%
Milwaukee 19,727 173,362 446 2067.4 2%
Monroe 222 7,003 1 487.9 0%
Oconto 183 5,617 0 487.3 0%
Oneida 88 4,318 0 249.0 0%
Outagamie 1,102 24,042 13 596.5 1%
Ozaukee 568 12,134 17 643.4 3%
Pepin 40 956 0 550.8 0%
Pierce 170 4,489 0 408.6 0%
Polk 120 5,669 2 276.8 2%
Portage 354 8,438 0 501.4 0%
Price 22 1,767 0 163.1 0%
Racine 3,245 42,040 76 1660.7 2%
Richland 32 2,657 4 182.5 13%
Rock 1,366 23,532 26 844.4 2%
Rusk 16 1,240 1 112.8 6%
Sauk 386 11,998 3 607.0 1%
Sawyer 37 2,569 0 226.0 0%
Shawano 158 5,985 0 385.3 0%
Sheboygan 609 15,165 5 528.6 1%
St. Croix 447 10,151 2 508.4 0%
Taylor 52 1,703 0 255.5 0%
Trempealeau 307 4,761 2 1042.9 1%
Vernon 58 3,788 0 190.1 0%
Vilas 38 2,167 0 176.0 0%
Walworth 1,237 14,936 21 1200.8 2%
Washburn 34 1,763 0 216.7 0%
Washington 880 15,754 22 654.1 3%
Waukesha 3,663 48,577 55 918.3 2%
Waupaca 370 7,388 15 719.2 4%
Waushara 106 5,134 0 439.5 0%
Winnebago 1,055 25,124 17 620.9 2%
Wood 238 8,830 1 324.8 0%
Total 54,924 904,666 948 950.5 2%

