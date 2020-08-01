Jeramey Jannene
WI Daily

Second-Highest COVID-19 New Case Total

Daily death total trending upward

By - Aug 1st, 2020 06:02 pm
Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee
COVID-19. Credit: U.S. Army.

COVID-19. Credit: U.S. Army.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 1,062 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday afternoon.

The results, a 24-hour snapshot, mark the second-highest one-day case total. In 23 of the last 25 days the state has reported over 700 new cases, a mark it had eclipsed only once before.

Saturday’s data release covers 14,858 tests, marking a positive case rate of 7.15 percent. The rate’s trend is an indicator of the disease’s spread and if sufficient testing is being administered. The rate surged throughout late June and much of July before leveling out at the end of the month.

The seven- and 14-day positive case rates stand at 6.55 and 6.77 percent, the former increasing day-over-day while the latter declined. An average of 13,201 tests per day have been administered over the past 14 days, the highest since the outbreak began. But the 14-day case total of 12,517 is also at its peak.

The 14-day positive case rate is up from a low of 2.69 percent on June 19th.

The number of people newly hospitalized each day is increasing, with 44 in the past 24 hours and an average of 39 over the past 30 days. But the number of actively hospitalized, 337, declined from 341 yesterday.

The number of intensive care unit beds available, 260, is the lowest its been since the Wisconsin Hospital Association began reporting the figure in early April. But the one day figure has been volatile and its the first time we have reported the figure since a federal reporting change went into effect on July 21st and data was unavailable for over a week. According to a Milwaukee County dashboard, 65 percent of ICU beds are in use in the city’s most populous county.

The death toll from the virus increased by 13 according to state records and now stands at 947. The state has reported an average of 5.13 deaths per day over the past 30 days and 6.9 over the last 30. The 30-day figure was under four less than two weeks ago, but has climbed recently. Friday and Saturday were the first days the state has reported back-to-back double-digit death totals since June 19th and 20th.

A total of 54,002 Wisconsin residents have tested positive for the disease since the outbreak began, with 6,132 in the past week and 12,517 in the past 14 days. DHS reports that 80 percent of individuals with a confirmed case have “recovered,” as defined by a documented abatement of symptoms or a diagnosis over 30 days ago.

According to DHS data, 2,045.6 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 (up from 2,017.2) since the outbreak began. Racine County has 1,633.1 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,583.9). Brown County, which is anchored by Green Bay, has 1,525.1 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,508.5).

Kenosha (1,457.3), Iron (1,242.3), Walworth (1,189.2), Trempealeau (1,036.1), Waukesha (897), Rock (838.9), Dane (776.1), Dodge (769) and Marinette (735.1) are the only other counties with more than 700 cases per 100,000 residents.

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 934.6 (up from 916.2 yesterday).

Charts and Maps

Data from DHS.

Percent of COVID-19 cases by hospitalization status

Hospitalization status Number of confirmed cases as of 8/1/2020 Percent of confirmed cases as of 8/1/2020
Ever hospitalized 4,681 9%
Never hospitalized 30,963 57%
Unknown 18,358 34%
Total 54,002 100%

Percent of COVID-19 cases resulting in hospitalization within age group

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity

Data from DHS.

Number of positive cases and deaths by county

Wisconsin County Positive as of 8/1/2020 Negative as of 8/1/2020 Deaths as of 8/1/2020 Rate (positive cases per 100,000 people) as of 8/1/2020 Case fatality percentage (percent of cases who died) as of 8/1/2020
Adams 69 2,378 2 343.7 3%
Ashland 19 1,623 0 120.9 0%
Barron 253 5,745 3 559.1 1%
Bayfield 19 1,783 1 126.7 5%
Brown 3,962 45,313 51 1525.1 1%
Buffalo 41 1,609 2 311.4 5%
Burnett 14 1,483 1 91.8 7%
Calumet 246 5,526 2 493.9 1%
Chippewa 209 9,811 0 328.4 0%
Clark 173 3,488 7 501.6 4%
Columbia 219 9,073 1 384.5 0%
Crawford 57 3,198 0 350.0 0%
Dane 4,112 120,819 37 776.1 1%
Dodge 675 15,079 5 769.0 1%
Door 85 4,185 3 309.8 4%
Douglas 122 4,394 0 281.1 0%
Dunn 105 5,310 0 236.0 0%
Eau Claire 485 13,728 3 470.9 1%
Florence 7 602 0 161.4 0%
Fond du Lac 545 14,018 6 532.7 1%
Forest 59 906 4 654.2 7%
Grant 320 8,473 14 617.4 4%
Green 125 4,494 1 339.1 1%
Green Lake 52 2,357 0 277.2 0%
Iowa 63 3,341 0 266.7 0%
Iron 71 964 1 1242.3 1%
Jackson 47 5,055 1 229.2 2%
Jefferson 550 12,332 5 649.7 1%
Juneau 122 5,828 1 461.8 1%
Kenosha 2,453 25,875 53 1457.3 2%
Kewaunee 110 2,405 2 540.3 2%
La Crosse 795 16,653 1 674.6 0%
Lafayette 105 2,144 0 627.4 0%
Langlade 46 2,009 1 240.0 2%
Lincoln 61 3,071 0 219.0 0%
Manitowoc 295 9,849 1 371.5 0%
Marathon 561 11,754 6 414.7 1%
Marinette 298 6,667 3 735.1 1%
Marquette 69 1,914 1 453.7 1%
Menominee 18 1,647 0 393.1 0%
Milwaukee 19,519 171,923 446 2045.6 2%
Monroe 212 6,809 1 465.9 0%
Oconto 178 5,617 0 474.0 0%
Oneida 87 4,247 0 246.1 0%
Outagamie 1,077 24,032 13 582.9 1%
Ozaukee 558 12,043 17 632.1 3%
Pepin 40 952 0 550.8 0%
Pierce 169 4,452 0 406.2 0%
Polk 117 5,587 2 269.9 2%
Portage 344 8,435 0 487.3 0%
Price 21 1,767 0 155.7 0%
Racine 3,191 41,962 76 1633.1 2%
Richland 27 2,641 4 153.9 15%
Rock 1,357 23,296 26 838.9 2%
Rusk 15 1,225 1 105.8 7%
Sauk 372 11,918 3 584.9 1%
Sawyer 36 2,532 0 219.9 0%
Shawano 153 5,943 0 373.1 0%
Sheboygan 586 15,002 5 508.7 1%
St. Croix 442 10,047 2 502.7 0%
Taylor 50 1,686 0 245.6 0%
Trempealeau 305 4,734 2 1036.1 1%
Vernon 58 3,750 0 190.1 0%
Vilas 30 2,129 0 138.9 0%
Walworth 1,225 14,662 21 1189.2 2%
Washburn 29 1,750 0 184.8 0%
Washington 860 15,622 22 639.2 3%
Waukesha 3,578 48,169 54 897.0 2%
Waupaca 359 7,342 15 697.8 4%
Waushara 100 5,083 0 414.7 0%
Winnebago 1,041 24,952 17 612.6 2%
Wood 229 8,733 1 312.5 0%
Total 54,002 895,945 947 934.6 2%

If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.

Categories: Health, What You Need To Know

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us