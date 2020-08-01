Second-Highest COVID-19 New Case Total
Daily death total trending upward
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 1,062 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday afternoon.
The results, a 24-hour snapshot, mark the second-highest one-day case total. In 23 of the last 25 days the state has reported over 700 new cases, a mark it had eclipsed only once before.
Saturday’s data release covers 14,858 tests, marking a positive case rate of 7.15 percent. The rate’s trend is an indicator of the disease’s spread and if sufficient testing is being administered. The rate surged throughout late June and much of July before leveling out at the end of the month.
The seven- and 14-day positive case rates stand at 6.55 and 6.77 percent, the former increasing day-over-day while the latter declined. An average of 13,201 tests per day have been administered over the past 14 days, the highest since the outbreak began. But the 14-day case total of 12,517 is also at its peak.
The 14-day positive case rate is up from a low of 2.69 percent on June 19th.
The number of intensive care unit beds available, 260, is the lowest its been since the Wisconsin Hospital Association began reporting the figure in early April. But the one day figure has been volatile and its the first time we have reported the figure since a federal reporting change went into effect on July 21st and data was unavailable for over a week. According to a Milwaukee County dashboard, 65 percent of ICU beds are in use in the city’s most populous county.
The death toll from the virus increased by 13 according to state records and now stands at 947. The state has reported an average of 5.13 deaths per day over the past 30 days and 6.9 over the last 30. The 30-day figure was under four less than two weeks ago, but has climbed recently. Friday and Saturday were the first days the state has reported back-to-back double-digit death totals since June 19th and 20th.
A total of 54,002 Wisconsin residents have tested positive for the disease since the outbreak began, with 6,132 in the past week and 12,517 in the past 14 days. DHS reports that 80 percent of individuals with a confirmed case have “recovered,” as defined by a documented abatement of symptoms or a diagnosis over 30 days ago.
According to DHS data, 2,045.6 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 (up from 2,017.2) since the outbreak began. Racine County has 1,633.1 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,583.9). Brown County, which is anchored by Green Bay, has 1,525.1 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,508.5).
Kenosha (1,457.3), Iron (1,242.3), Walworth (1,189.2), Trempealeau (1,036.1), Waukesha (897), Rock (838.9), Dane (776.1), Dodge (769) and Marinette (735.1) are the only other counties with more than 700 cases per 100,000 residents.
The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 934.6 (up from 916.2 yesterday).
Charts and Maps
Percent of COVID-19 cases by hospitalization status
|Hospitalization status
|Number of confirmed cases as of 8/1/2020
|Percent of confirmed cases as of 8/1/2020
|Ever hospitalized
|4,681
|9%
|Never hospitalized
|30,963
|57%
|Unknown
|18,358
|34%
|Total
|54,002
|100%
Percent of COVID-19 cases resulting in hospitalization within age group
Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender
Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race
Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity
Number of positive cases and deaths by county
|Wisconsin County
|Positive as of 8/1/2020
|Negative as of 8/1/2020
|Deaths as of 8/1/2020
|Rate (positive cases per 100,000 people) as of 8/1/2020
|Case fatality percentage (percent of cases who died) as of 8/1/2020
|Adams
|69
|2,378
|2
|343.7
|3%
|Ashland
|19
|1,623
|0
|120.9
|0%
|Barron
|253
|5,745
|3
|559.1
|1%
|Bayfield
|19
|1,783
|1
|126.7
|5%
|Brown
|3,962
|45,313
|51
|1525.1
|1%
|Buffalo
|41
|1,609
|2
|311.4
|5%
|Burnett
|14
|1,483
|1
|91.8
|7%
|Calumet
|246
|5,526
|2
|493.9
|1%
|Chippewa
|209
|9,811
|0
|328.4
|0%
|Clark
|173
|3,488
|7
|501.6
|4%
|Columbia
|219
|9,073
|1
|384.5
|0%
|Crawford
|57
|3,198
|0
|350.0
|0%
|Dane
|4,112
|120,819
|37
|776.1
|1%
|Dodge
|675
|15,079
|5
|769.0
|1%
|Door
|85
|4,185
|3
|309.8
|4%
|Douglas
|122
|4,394
|0
|281.1
|0%
|Dunn
|105
|5,310
|0
|236.0
|0%
|Eau Claire
|485
|13,728
|3
|470.9
|1%
|Florence
|7
|602
|0
|161.4
|0%
|Fond du Lac
|545
|14,018
|6
|532.7
|1%
|Forest
|59
|906
|4
|654.2
|7%
|Grant
|320
|8,473
|14
|617.4
|4%
|Green
|125
|4,494
|1
|339.1
|1%
|Green Lake
|52
|2,357
|0
|277.2
|0%
|Iowa
|63
|3,341
|0
|266.7
|0%
|Iron
|71
|964
|1
|1242.3
|1%
|Jackson
|47
|5,055
|1
|229.2
|2%
|Jefferson
|550
|12,332
|5
|649.7
|1%
|Juneau
|122
|5,828
|1
|461.8
|1%
|Kenosha
|2,453
|25,875
|53
|1457.3
|2%
|Kewaunee
|110
|2,405
|2
|540.3
|2%
|La Crosse
|795
|16,653
|1
|674.6
|0%
|Lafayette
|105
|2,144
|0
|627.4
|0%
|Langlade
|46
|2,009
|1
|240.0
|2%
|Lincoln
|61
|3,071
|0
|219.0
|0%
|Manitowoc
|295
|9,849
|1
|371.5
|0%
|Marathon
|561
|11,754
|6
|414.7
|1%
|Marinette
|298
|6,667
|3
|735.1
|1%
|Marquette
|69
|1,914
|1
|453.7
|1%
|Menominee
|18
|1,647
|0
|393.1
|0%
|Milwaukee
|19,519
|171,923
|446
|2045.6
|2%
|Monroe
|212
|6,809
|1
|465.9
|0%
|Oconto
|178
|5,617
|0
|474.0
|0%
|Oneida
|87
|4,247
|0
|246.1
|0%
|Outagamie
|1,077
|24,032
|13
|582.9
|1%
|Ozaukee
|558
|12,043
|17
|632.1
|3%
|Pepin
|40
|952
|0
|550.8
|0%
|Pierce
|169
|4,452
|0
|406.2
|0%
|Polk
|117
|5,587
|2
|269.9
|2%
|Portage
|344
|8,435
|0
|487.3
|0%
|Price
|21
|1,767
|0
|155.7
|0%
|Racine
|3,191
|41,962
|76
|1633.1
|2%
|Richland
|27
|2,641
|4
|153.9
|15%
|Rock
|1,357
|23,296
|26
|838.9
|2%
|Rusk
|15
|1,225
|1
|105.8
|7%
|Sauk
|372
|11,918
|3
|584.9
|1%
|Sawyer
|36
|2,532
|0
|219.9
|0%
|Shawano
|153
|5,943
|0
|373.1
|0%
|Sheboygan
|586
|15,002
|5
|508.7
|1%
|St. Croix
|442
|10,047
|2
|502.7
|0%
|Taylor
|50
|1,686
|0
|245.6
|0%
|Trempealeau
|305
|4,734
|2
|1036.1
|1%
|Vernon
|58
|3,750
|0
|190.1
|0%
|Vilas
|30
|2,129
|0
|138.9
|0%
|Walworth
|1,225
|14,662
|21
|1189.2
|2%
|Washburn
|29
|1,750
|0
|184.8
|0%
|Washington
|860
|15,622
|22
|639.2
|3%
|Waukesha
|3,578
|48,169
|54
|897.0
|2%
|Waupaca
|359
|7,342
|15
|697.8
|4%
|Waushara
|100
|5,083
|0
|414.7
|0%
|Winnebago
|1,041
|24,952
|17
|612.6
|2%
|Wood
|229
|8,733
|1
|312.5
|0%
|Total
|54,002
|895,945
|947
|934.6
|2%
If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.
More about the Coronavirus Pandemic
- WI Daily: Second-Highest COVID-19 New Case Total - Jeramey Jannene - Aug 1st, 2020
- Private School Skirts Health Order, Moves Classes to ‘Tosa - Ethan Duran - Aug 1st, 2020
- COVID-19 Pandemic Hitting Low-Wage Workers Hardest - Elizabeth Dohms-Harter - Aug 1st, 2020
- Statement from Tom Palzewicz Regarding Fitzgerald’s Response To Governor’s Mask Order - Tom Palzewicz - Jul 31st, 2020
- Erpenbach Statement on GOP Emergency - State Sen. Jon Erpenbach - Jul 31st, 2020
- GOP Senators Plan Override of Mask Mandate - Laurel White - Jul 31st, 2020
- WI Daily: One In Every 50 Milwaukee County Residents Has Tested Positive For COVID-19 - Jeramey Jannene - Jul 31st, 2020
- Baldwin, Colleagues Urge Senate to Reject Conditioning Federal Funds to Schools on Re-Opening In-Person - U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin - Jul 31st, 2020
- COVID-19 Effect on Economy is Widespread, Complex - Rachael Vasquez - Jul 31st, 2020
- New Order Allows Milwaukee Schools To Reopen, Could Halt Indoor Dining - Jeramey Jannene - Jul 31st, 2020
Read more about Coronavirus Pandemic here