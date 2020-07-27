Eighteen-day streak of over 700 new cases stops as testing falls.

Wisconsin reported the smallest number of new COVID-19 cases in two weeks on Monday. But the low, a normal occurrence for the Department of Health Services‘ Monday data release, didn’t include a drop in the percentage of tests that came back positive.

A total of 590 positive cases were newly confirmed from 6,946 positive cases, a positive case rate of 8.49 percent. The seven- and 14-day positive case rate averages stand at 6.87 and 7.05 percent. An average of 12,635 tests per day have been processed in the past 14 days.

The total snaps an 18-day streak where more than 700 new cases were reported each day. Before the streak began Wisconsin reported over 700 cases in 24 hours only once.

A total of 49,417 people have tested positive for the disease since the outbreak began, with 6,512 in the past week and 12,475 in the past 14 days. DHS reports that 78 percent of individuals with a confirmed case have “recovered,” as defined by a documented abatement of symptoms or a diagnosis over 30 days ago.

The number of active hospitalizations, a lagging indicator of the disease’s spread, remains elusive. A message on the Wisconsin Hospital Association dashboard said the organization is making changes to accommodate “recently announced requirements from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services . We are working to make any disruption as short and minimal as possible.”

DHS did report that 26 people were newly hospitalized below the 30-day average of 35. A total of 4,394 Wisconsin residents have required hospitalization over the course of the outbreak.

One death was recorded in the past 24 hours, pushing the outbreak total to 893. An average of 3.87 deaths per day have been reported over the past 30 days, below the 100-day average of 6.82.

Milwaukee County continues to have the worst outbreak in the state, both in total number and per-capita rate.

According to DHS data, 1,918 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 (up from 1,901.1) since the outbreak began. Racine County has 1,510.3 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,487.2), Brown County, which is anchored by Green Bay, has 1,450.4 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,449.7).

Kenosha (1,361.6), Iron (1,084.9), Walworth (1,035.8), Trempealeau (890), Rock (803), Waukesha (775.2), Dane (730.4), Dodge (708.6), Waupaca (641.5), La Crosse (639.8), Forest (632.1) and Jefferson (609.6) are the only other counties with more than 600 cases per 100,000 residents.

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 855.2 (up from 845 yesterday).

