590 New COVID-19 Cases, One Death

Eighteen-day streak of over 700 new cases stops as testing falls.

By - Jul 27th, 2020 04:47 pm
COVID-19. Credit: U.S. Army.

Wisconsin reported the smallest number of new COVID-19 cases in two weeks on Monday. But the low, a normal occurrence for the Department of Health Services‘ Monday data release, didn’t include a drop in the percentage of tests that came back positive.

A total of 590 positive cases were newly confirmed from 6,946 positive cases, a positive case rate of 8.49 percent. The seven- and 14-day positive case rate averages stand at 6.87 and 7.05 percent. An average of 12,635 tests per day have been processed in the past 14 days.

The total snaps an 18-day streak where more than 700 new cases were reported each day. Before the streak began Wisconsin reported over 700 cases in 24 hours only once.

A total of 49,417 people have tested positive for the disease since the outbreak began, with 6,512 in the past week and 12,475 in the past 14 days. DHS reports that 78 percent of individuals with a confirmed case have “recovered,” as defined by a documented abatement of symptoms or a diagnosis over 30 days ago.

The number of active hospitalizations, a lagging indicator of the disease’s spread, remains elusive. A message on the Wisconsin Hospital Association dashboard said the organization is making changes to accommodate “recently announced requirements from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. We are working to make any disruption as short and minimal as possible.”

DHS did report that 26 people were newly hospitalized below the 30-day average of 35. A total of 4,394 Wisconsin residents have required hospitalization over the course of the outbreak.

One death was recorded in the past 24 hours, pushing the outbreak total to 893. An average of 3.87 deaths per day have been reported over the past 30 days, below the 100-day average of 6.82.

Milwaukee County continues to have the worst outbreak in the state, both in total number and per-capita rate.

According to DHS data, 1,918 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 (up from 1,901.1) since the outbreak began. Racine County has 1,510.3 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,487.2), Brown County, which is anchored by Green Bay, has 1,450.4 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,449.7).

Kenosha (1,361.6), Iron (1,084.9), Walworth (1,035.8), Trempealeau (890), Rock (803), Waukesha (775.2), Dane (730.4), Dodge (708.6), Waupaca (641.5), La Crosse (639.8), Forest (632.1) and Jefferson (609.6) are the only other counties with more than 600 cases per 100,000 residents.

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 855.2 (up from 845 yesterday).

Charts and Maps

Data from DHS.

Percent of COVID-19 cases by hospitalization status

Hospitalization status Number of confirmed cases as of 7/27/2020 Percent of confirmed cases as of 7/27/2020
Ever hospitalized 4,420 9%
Never hospitalized 28,022 57%
Unknown 16,975 34%
Total 49,417 100%

Percent of COVID-19 cases resulting in hospitalization within age group

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity

Data from DHS.

Number of positive cases and deaths by county

Wisconsin County Positive as of 7/27/2020 Negative as of 7/27/2020 Deaths as of 7/27/2020 Rate (positive cases per 100,000 people) as of 7/27/2020 Case fatality percentage (percent of cases who died) as of 7/27/2020
Adams 62 2,225 2 308.9 3%
Ashland 15 1,551 0 95.5 0%
Barron 125 4,838 3 276.2 2%
Bayfield 19 1,719 1 126.7 5%
Brown 3,768 41,311 50 1450.4 1%
Buffalo 36 1,519 2 273.4 6%
Burnett 11 1,331 1 72.1 9%
Calumet 218 5,140 2 437.7 1%
Chippewa 194 9,426 0 304.9 0%
Clark 158 3,291 7 458.1 4%
Columbia 196 8,555 1 344.1 1%
Crawford 52 3,077 0 319.3 0%
Dane 3,870 107,888 34 730.4 1%
Dodge 622 14,409 5 708.6 1%
Door 82 3,851 3 298.8 4%
Douglas 92 3,987 0 212.0 0%
Dunn 91 4,985 0 204.5 0%
Eau Claire 436 13,006 3 423.3 1%
Florence 5 532 0 115.3 0%
Fond du Lac 499 13,301 6 487.7 1%
Forest 57 823 4 632.1 7%
Grant 291 8,156 14 561.5 5%
Green 120 4,280 1 325.5 1%
Green Lake 49 2,232 0 261.2 0%
Iowa 57 3,581 0 241.3 0%
Iron 62 864 1 1084.9 2%
Jackson 40 4,832 1 195.1 3%
Jefferson 516 11,483 4 609.6 1%
Juneau 109 5,551 1 412.6 1%
Kenosha 2,292 24,883 50 1361.6 2%
Kewaunee 100 2,212 1 491.2 1%
La Crosse 754 16,046 1 639.8 0%
Lafayette 99 2,051 0 591.6 0%
Langlade 31 1,872 1 161.8 3%
Lincoln 55 2,864 0 197.5 0%
Manitowoc 255 8,995 1 321.1 0%
Marathon 499 10,756 4 368.9 1%
Marinette 232 6,244 3 572.3 1%
Marquette 67 1,670 1 440.6 1%
Menominee 17 1,550 0 371.3 0%
Milwaukee 18,302 158,495 427 1918.0 2%
Monroe 181 6,455 1 397.8 1%
Oconto 143 5,253 0 380.8 0%
Oneida 69 3,967 0 195.2 0%
Outagamie 975 22,495 12 527.7 1%
Ozaukee 468 9,355 16 530.1 3%
Pepin 39 901 0 537.0 0%
Pierce 148 4,135 0 355.7 0%
Polk 98 5,222 2 226.1 2%
Portage 322 7,925 0 456.1 0%
Price 19 1,628 0 140.8 0%
Racine 2,951 38,745 72 1510.3 2%
Richland 21 2,456 4 119.7 19%
Rock 1,299 22,103 25 803.0 2%
Rusk 13 1,124 1 91.7 8%
Sauk 293 11,158 3 460.7 1%
Sawyer 25 2,337 0 152.7 0%
Shawano 132 5,562 0 321.9 0%
Sheboygan 483 13,769 5 419.3 1%
St. Croix 398 9,465 2 452.7 1%
Taylor 41 1,597 0 201.4 0%
Trempealeau 262 4,493 1 890.0 0%
Vernon 48 3,470 0 157.3 0%
Vilas 22 1,920 0 101.9 0%
Walworth 1,067 13,290 21 1035.8 2%
Washburn 12 1,610 0 76.5 0%
Washington 703 12,051 19 522.5 3%
Waukesha 3,092 42,596 43 775.2 1%
Waupaca 330 6,839 14 641.5 4%
Waushara 77 4,845 0 319.3 0%
Winnebago 960 23,720 16 565.0 2%
Wood 171 8,037 1 233.4 1%
Total 49,417 823,905 893 855.2 2%

