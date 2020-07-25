Jeramey Jannene
WI Daily

6,385 New COVID-19 Cases, 91,270 Tests In Past Week

Positive case rate appears to have stabilized, a sign that disease spread might not be accelerating.

By - Jul 25th, 2020 04:41 pm
COVID-19. Credit: U.S. Army.

Wisconsin recorded 953 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.  That’s according to data released by the Department of Health Services that covers a 24-hour window.

A total of 14,201 tests were processed, yielding a one-day positive case rate of 6.71 percent. The seven and 14-day averages both stand at 7.00 percent. The figure measures the percentage of tests that confirm a new case.

Officials have looked for the positive case rate to trend downward as testing increases as an indication of a slowing of the disease spread and an adequate amount of tests being administered. But the 14-day average has climbed steadily from a pandemic low of 2.69 percent on June 19th.

A total of 91,270 tests have been processed in the past week, the highest total throughout the pandemic. The two-week daily testing average has climbed to 12,444 tests per day.

Data on active hospitalizations remains elusive. A message on the Wisconsin Hospital Association dashboard said the organization is making changes to accommodate “recently announced requirements from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. We are working to make any disruption as short and minimal as possible.” A figure of 312 was reported yesterday and 209 today, the latter of which would be a 100-day low, but likely owes more to a data issue than a surge in the number of people recovering from serious bouts of the disease.

DHS did report that 41 people were newly hospitalized in excess of the 30-day average of 35. A total of 4,370 Wisconsin residents have required hospitalization over the course of the outbreak.

A total of 13 new deaths were recorded, pushing the outbreak total to 891. An average of 4.17 deaths per day have been reported over the past 30 days, below the 100-day average of 6.94.

Over half of the new cases in the past 30 days have been in individuals under the age of 40. Over the past month, one-third of new cases have been people in their 20s. Younger people have substantially lower hospitalization and death rates from the disease.

A total of 47,870 people have tested positive for the disease since the outbreak began, with 21,643 of those coming in the past 30 days and 6,385 in the past week. DHS reports that 78 percent of individuals with a confirmed case have “recovered,” as defined by a documented abatement of symptoms or a diagnosis over 30 days ago. The percent fell from a high of 79 as a surge in new cases was reported.

Milwaukee County continues to have the worst outbreak in the state, both in total number and per-capita rate.

According to DHS data, 1,871.8 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 (up from 1,837.9) since the outbreak began. Racine County has 1,474.9 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,452.9), Brown County, which is anchored by Green Bay, has 1,437.7 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,419.6).

Kenosha (1,324.2), Walworth (994), Trempealeau (869.6), Iron (790.6), Rock (790.6), Waukesha (717.8), Dane (713.6), Dodge (693.8), Forest (632.1) and La Crosse (615.2) are the only other counties with more than 600 cases per 100,000 residents.

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 828.4 (up from 811.9 yesterday).

Charts and Maps

Data from DHS.

Percent of COVID-19 cases by hospitalization status

Hospitalization status Number of confirmed cases as of 7/24/2020 Percent of confirmed cases as of 7/24/2020
Ever hospitalized 4,327 9%
Never hospitalized 26,806 57%
Unknown 15,784 34%
Total 46,917 100%

Percent of COVID-19 cases resulting in hospitalization within age group

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity

Data from DHS.

Number of positive cases and deaths by county

Wisconsin County Positive as of 7/24/2020 Negative as of 7/24/2020 Deaths as of 7/24/2020 Rate (positive cases per 100,000 people) as of 7/24/2020 Case fatality percentage (percent of cases who died) as of 7/24/2020
Adams 56 2,136 2 279.0 4%
Ashland 14 1,501 0 89.1 0%
Barron 96 4,794 2 212.1 2%
Bayfield 16 1,675 1 106.7 6%
Brown 3,688 40,364 49 1419.6 1%
Buffalo 34 1,415 2 258.2 6%
Burnett 9 1,286 1 59.0 11%
Calumet 204 4,913 2 409.6 1%
Chippewa 183 9,072 0 287.6 0%
Clark 154 3,210 7 446.5 5%
Columbia 181 8,240 1 317.8 1%
Crawford 50 3,005 0 307.0 0%
Dane 3,732 104,060 33 704.4 1%
Dodge 599 14,056 5 682.4 1%
Door 80 3,731 3 291.6 4%
Douglas 87 3,864 0 200.5 0%
Dunn 84 4,700 0 188.8 0%
Eau Claire 423 12,504 3 410.7 1%
Florence 6 520 0 138.3 0%
Fond du Lac 473 12,867 6 462.3 1%
Forest 55 796 4 609.9 7%
Grant 266 7,760 14 513.2 5%
Green 119 4,107 1 322.8 1%
Green Lake 49 2,175 0 261.2 0%
Iowa 56 3,478 0 237.1 0%
Iron 42 685 1 734.9 2%
Jackson 38 4,668 1 185.3 3%
Jefferson 482 10,335 4 569.4 1%
Juneau 86 5,128 1 325.5 1%
Kenosha 2,203 23,384 49 1308.7 2%
Kewaunee 98 2,156 1 481.3 1%
La Crosse 715 15,285 1 606.7 0%
Lafayette 94 1,950 0 561.7 0%
Langlade 20 1,801 1 104.4 5%
Lincoln 50 2,827 0 179.5 0%
Manitowoc 224 8,775 1 282.1 0%
Marathon 442 10,429 3 326.8 1%
Marinette 208 5,963 3 513.1 1%
Marquette 64 1,603 1 420.9 2%
Menominee 16 1,526 0 349.4 0%
Milwaukee 17,537 153,445 422 1837.9 2%
Monroe 168 6,212 1 369.2 1%
Oconto 134 5,110 0 356.8 0%
Oneida 60 3,824 0 169.8 0%
Outagamie 903 21,787 12 488.8 1%
Ozaukee 449 8,978 16 508.6 4%
Pepin 36 871 0 495.7 0%
Pierce 140 3,877 0 336.5 0%
Polk 94 5,030 2 216.8 2%
Portage 316 7,709 0 447.6 0%
Price 18 1,423 0 133.4 0%
Racine 2,839 37,982 69 1452.9 2%
Richland 21 2,377 4 119.7 19%
Rock 1,255 21,362 25 775.8 2%
Rusk 13 1,114 1 91.7 8%
Sauk 262 10,443 3 412.0 1%
Sawyer 21 2,279 0 128.3 0%
Shawano 124 5,387 0 302.4 0%
Sheboygan 446 13,156 5 387.1 1%
St. Croix 375 9,130 2 426.5 1%
Taylor 38 1,535 0 186.7 0%
Trempealeau 255 4,379 1 866.2 0%
Vernon 46 3,357 0 150.7 0%
Vilas 22 1,848 0 101.9 0%
Walworth 1,006 13,057 20 976.6 2%
Washburn 9 1,543 0 57.4 0%
Washington 662 11,820 19 492.1 3%
Waukesha 2,774 41,337 42 695.4 2%
Waupaca 270 6,639 14 524.8 5%
Waushara 59 4,660 0 244.7 0%
Winnebago 913 23,174 16 537.3 2%
Wood 156 7,691 1 212.9 1%
Total 46,917 795,280 878 811.9 2%

