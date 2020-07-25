Positive case rate appears to have stabilized, a sign that disease spread might not be accelerating.

Wisconsin recorded 953 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. That’s according to data released by the Department of Health Services that covers a 24-hour window.

A total of 14,201 tests were processed, yielding a one-day positive case rate of 6.71 percent. The seven and 14-day averages both stand at 7.00 percent. The figure measures the percentage of tests that confirm a new case.

Officials have looked for the positive case rate to trend downward as testing increases as an indication of a slowing of the disease spread and an adequate amount of tests being administered. But the 14-day average has climbed steadily from a pandemic low of 2.69 percent on June 19th.

A total of 91,270 tests have been processed in the past week, the highest total throughout the pandemic. The two-week daily testing average has climbed to 12,444 tests per day.

Data on active hospitalizations remains elusive. A message on the Wisconsin Hospital Association dashboard said the organization is making changes to accommodate “recently announced requirements from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. We are working to make any disruption as short and minimal as possible.” A figure of 312 was reported yesterday and 209 today, the latter of which would be a 100-day low, but likely owes more to a data issue than a surge in the number of people recovering from serious bouts of the disease.

DHS did report that 41 people were newly hospitalized in excess of the 30-day average of 35. A total of 4,370 Wisconsin residents have required hospitalization over the course of the outbreak.

A total of 13 new deaths were recorded, pushing the outbreak total to 891. An average of 4.17 deaths per day have been reported over the past 30 days, below the 100-day average of 6.94.

Over half of the new cases in the past 30 days have been in individuals under the age of 40. Over the past month, one-third of new cases have been people in their 20s. Younger people have substantially lower hospitalization and death rates from the disease.

A total of 47,870 people have tested positive for the disease since the outbreak began, with 21,643 of those coming in the past 30 days and 6,385 in the past week. DHS reports that 78 percent of individuals with a confirmed case have “recovered,” as defined by a documented abatement of symptoms or a diagnosis over 30 days ago. The percent fell from a high of 79 as a surge in new cases was reported.

Milwaukee County continues to have the worst outbreak in the state, both in total number and per-capita rate.

According to DHS data, 1,871.8 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 (up from 1,837.9) since the outbreak began. Racine County has 1,474.9 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,452.9), Brown County, which is anchored by Green Bay, has 1,437.7 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,419.6).

Kenosha (1,324.2), Walworth (994), Trempealeau (869.6), Iron (790.6), Rock (790.6), Waukesha (717.8), Dane (713.6), Dodge (693.8), Forest (632.1) and La Crosse (615.2) are the only other counties with more than 600 cases per 100,000 residents.

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 828.4 (up from 811.9 yesterday).

