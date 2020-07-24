Jeramey Jannene
WI Daily

Wisconsin Sets COVID-19 Testing Record, 1,018 New Cases

Third time in four days Wisconsin has recorded over 1,000 new cases.

By - Jul 24th, 2020 02:54 pm
Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee
COVID-19. Credit: U.S. Army.

COVID-19. Credit: U.S. Army.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reported a 24-hour COVID-19 testing high on Friday afternoon. Labs across the state processed 17,456 tests in the past day, eclipsing the previous high of 16,451 set June 3rd.

The testing surge comes as part of a sustained increase, with an average of 12,288.07 tests per day processed over the past two weeks. DHS reports 83 labs across the state have a combined daily testing capacity of 24,156.

From the tests, DHS reported 1,018 individuals have a new case of the disease. That’s the third time in the past four days the state has reported over 1,000 new cases, having never eclipsed the figure before.

Cases have increased with testing, but not just because increased testing is finding more asymptomatic cases. The positive case rate, the percentage of tests that confirm a new case of the disease, has increased over the past month.

DHS reported a positive case rate of 5.83 percent on Friday. The last time the testing high was set the positive case rate was 2.94 percent (483 cases).

The seven and 14-day positive case rate averages stand at 7.16 and 7.07 percent. Since July 1st, the 14-day testing average has climbed from 9,544 tests per day to 12,288 tests per day, while the 14-day positive case rate has climbed from 4.30 percent to 7.07 percent. Public health officials have looked for the case rate to trend downward as testing expands as an indicator that enough testing is being done and the disease’s spread is slowing.

A total of 46,917 people have tested positive for the disease since the outbreak began, with 21,154 of those coming in the past 30 days and 6,410 in the past week. DHS reports that 77 percent of individuals with a confirmed case have “recovered,” as defined by a documented abatement of symptoms or a diagnosis over 30 days ago. The percentage fell from a high of 79 as a surge in new cases was reported.

DHS reports 312 people are actively hospitalized. The figure could swing dramatically in the coming days not because of a change in on-the-ground reality, but of reporting requirements from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Hospitals are transitioning to new requirements according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association. The figure has been unavailable for much of the week.

DHS reported that 54 people were newly hospitalized in the past 24 hours with a confirmed case of the disease.

No new deaths were reported. The statewide death total stands at 848. An average of 4.03 deaths per day have been reported over the past 30 days.

Milwaukee County continues to have the worst outbreak in the state, both in total number and per-capita rate.

According to DHS data, 1,837.9 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 (up from 1,802.2) since the outbreak began. Racine County has 1,452.9 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,429.9), Brown County, which is anchored by Green Bay, has 1,419.6 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,411.5).

Kenosha (1,308.7), Walworth (976.6), Trempealeau (866.2), Rock (775.8), Iron (734.9), Dane (704.4), Waukesha (695.4), Dodge (682.4), Forest (609.9), La Crosse (606.7), Jefferson (569.4) and Lafayette (561.7) are the only other counties with more than 550 cases per 100,000 residents.

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 811.9 (up from 794.3 yesterday).

Charts and Maps

Data from DHS.

Percent of COVID-19 cases by hospitalization status

Hospitalization status Number of confirmed cases as of 7/24/2020 Percent of confirmed cases as of 7/24/2020
Ever hospitalized 4,327 9%
Never hospitalized 26,806 57%
Unknown 15,784 34%
Total 46,917 100%

Percent of COVID-19 cases resulting in hospitalization within age group

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity

Data from DHS.

Number of positive cases and deaths by county

Wisconsin County Positive as of 7/24/2020 Negative as of 7/24/2020 Deaths as of 7/24/2020 Rate (positive cases per 100,000 people) as of 7/24/2020 Case fatality percentage (percent of cases who died) as of 7/24/2020
Adams 56 2,136 2 279.0 4%
Ashland 14 1,501 0 89.1 0%
Barron 96 4,794 2 212.1 2%
Bayfield 16 1,675 1 106.7 6%
Brown 3,688 40,364 49 1419.6 1%
Buffalo 34 1,415 2 258.2 6%
Burnett 9 1,286 1 59.0 11%
Calumet 204 4,913 2 409.6 1%
Chippewa 183 9,072 0 287.6 0%
Clark 154 3,210 7 446.5 5%
Columbia 181 8,240 1 317.8 1%
Crawford 50 3,005 0 307.0 0%
Dane 3,732 104,060 33 704.4 1%
Dodge 599 14,056 5 682.4 1%
Door 80 3,731 3 291.6 4%
Douglas 87 3,864 0 200.5 0%
Dunn 84 4,700 0 188.8 0%
Eau Claire 423 12,504 3 410.7 1%
Florence 6 520 0 138.3 0%
Fond du Lac 473 12,867 6 462.3 1%
Forest 55 796 4 609.9 7%
Grant 266 7,760 14 513.2 5%
Green 119 4,107 1 322.8 1%
Green Lake 49 2,175 0 261.2 0%
Iowa 56 3,478 0 237.1 0%
Iron 42 685 1 734.9 2%
Jackson 38 4,668 1 185.3 3%
Jefferson 482 10,335 4 569.4 1%
Juneau 86 5,128 1 325.5 1%
Kenosha 2,203 23,384 49 1308.7 2%
Kewaunee 98 2,156 1 481.3 1%
La Crosse 715 15,285 1 606.7 0%
Lafayette 94 1,950 0 561.7 0%
Langlade 20 1,801 1 104.4 5%
Lincoln 50 2,827 0 179.5 0%
Manitowoc 224 8,775 1 282.1 0%
Marathon 442 10,429 3 326.8 1%
Marinette 208 5,963 3 513.1 1%
Marquette 64 1,603 1 420.9 2%
Menominee 16 1,526 0 349.4 0%
Milwaukee 17,537 153,445 422 1837.9 2%
Monroe 168 6,212 1 369.2 1%
Oconto 134 5,110 0 356.8 0%
Oneida 60 3,824 0 169.8 0%
Outagamie 903 21,787 12 488.8 1%
Ozaukee 449 8,978 16 508.6 4%
Pepin 36 871 0 495.7 0%
Pierce 140 3,877 0 336.5 0%
Polk 94 5,030 2 216.8 2%
Portage 316 7,709 0 447.6 0%
Price 18 1,423 0 133.4 0%
Racine 2,839 37,982 69 1452.9 2%
Richland 21 2,377 4 119.7 19%
Rock 1,255 21,362 25 775.8 2%
Rusk 13 1,114 1 91.7 8%
Sauk 262 10,443 3 412.0 1%
Sawyer 21 2,279 0 128.3 0%
Shawano 124 5,387 0 302.4 0%
Sheboygan 446 13,156 5 387.1 1%
St. Croix 375 9,130 2 426.5 1%
Taylor 38 1,535 0 186.7 0%
Trempealeau 255 4,379 1 866.2 0%
Vernon 46 3,357 0 150.7 0%
Vilas 22 1,848 0 101.9 0%
Walworth 1,006 13,057 20 976.6 2%
Washburn 9 1,543 0 57.4 0%
Washington 662 11,820 19 492.1 3%
Waukesha 2,774 41,337 42 695.4 2%
Waupaca 270 6,639 14 524.8 5%
Waushara 59 4,660 0 244.7 0%
Winnebago 913 23,174 16 537.3 2%
Wood 156 7,691 1 212.9 1%
Total 46,917 795,280 878 811.9 2%

If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.

Categories: Health, What You Need To Know

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us