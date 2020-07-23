What To Expect with MPS Reopening
Answers to questions about testing, childcare and sick leave for teachers.
After the school board approved MPS’ reopening plan for the fall last week, we asked if you had any questions.
Then we followed up MPS, the Department of Public Instruction, or DPI, and the Milwaukee Teachers’ Education Association to get you answers.
Will there be standardized testing?
Yes, for now. There are several standardized tests MPS students take, some of which MPS can decide to end unilaterally. Tests such as STAR, which the district uses to measure academic progress, are being re-evaluated as long as learning is completely virtual.
“The purpose of the standardized tests is to identify what students know and can do in core academic areas,” DPI communication specialist Chris Bucher said. “We are exploring a variety of options to help districts successfully administer the assessments.”
Is the third Friday still how state funding is calculated? Will MPS be at a disadvantage compared to in-person schools?
Bucher says the third Friday will still be the official count of each school’s attendance for the 2020-’21 school year. State funding will then be distributed to districts according to this count, as usual.
“Our intent is that every district and school providing instruction will be able to count their students on the third Friday of September,” Bucher said. “We are preparing information on how that will work for remote and blended instruction.”
It is unclear what effect this will have on Milwaukee schools’ attendance figures and the funding it receives from the state. At last week’s board meeting, several parents expressed frustration with online learning and threatened to transfer out of MPS should the district begin the school year with no in-class instruction.
Is there paid teacher sick leave for a minimum of two weeks?
The Milwaukee Teachers’ Education Association, or MTEA, the union representing MPS teachers, says that under federal law, school districts are required to provide two weeks of paid sick leave to employees if they are quarantined or experiencing COVID-19 symptoms and seeking a medical diagnosis. These protections will expire on Dec. 31. The MTEA says it will seek an extension to these protections for the whole school year.
How is MPS thinking about/planning for an increased need for affordable child care?
Once in-person classes resume, MPS says it will continue providing its after-school services, such as its Community Learning Centers. MPS also is considering an increase in staffing in order to reduce staff to student ratios.
How will they test when a student or teacher is sick?
Once schools reopen, MPS’ reopening plan outlines a list of risk-mitigation measures the district will be taking. Among these measures are isolating symptomatic students, excluding employees who show symptoms of COVID-19 from school buildings, and protections for students “who are at a higher risk for severe illness.”
Neither MPS’ reopening plan nor district spokespeople mentioned on-site testing for COVID-19 at any MPS site.
Are grief specialized therapists hired for the students?
In its reopening plan, MPS did highlight the need for “educational materials on loss and grief,” though the hiring of therapists specializing in grief and loss is not explicitly budgeted for.
MPS will continue to retain school counselors on its payroll through the 2020-’21 school year. The district says that these counselors can assist with social and emotional issues, including grief, or can point students in the direction to get the specialized help they need.
This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee.
If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.
More about the Coronavirus Pandemic
- Entertainment at a Distance: State Fair Continuing As A Drive-Thru - Michael Holloway - Jul 23rd, 2020
- WI Daily: 1,052 New COVID-19 Cases, 13 Deaths - Jeramey Jannene - Jul 23rd, 2020
- Pandemic May Decimate State Aid to Local Governments - Rob Mentzer - Jul 23rd, 2020
- PSC votes to extend moratorium on utility disconnections - Ald. Khalif Rainey - Jul 23rd, 2020
- What To Expect with MPS Reopening - Sam Woods - Jul 23rd, 2020
- Top health care professionals to Wisconsin leaders: time to shut down, start over and do it right - WISPIRG - Jul 23rd, 2020
- Palzewicz and Democrats Have Plan for Pandemic - Tom Palzewicz - Jul 23rd, 2020
- Gov. Evers Announces K-12 Schools Eligible for $46.6 Million - Gov. Tony Evers - Jul 23rd, 2020
- Baldwin, Colleagues Urge Significant New, Flexible Funding for State and Local Governments - U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin - Jul 23rd, 2020
- SportClub Reopens July 23rd with Return of Televised Pro Sports - Caravan Hospitality Group - Jul 22nd, 2020
Read more about Coronavirus Pandemic here
Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service
-
Milwaukee Bakery Reopens CarefullyJul 20th, 2020 by Jimmy Gutierrez
-
Where To Get Free and Locally Made MasksJul 18th, 2020 by Ana Martinez-Ortiz and Bridget Fogarty
-
Tips for Mental Health During PandemicJul 16th, 2020 by Matt Martinez