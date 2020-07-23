Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

There’s plenty to do in the Milwaukee area this week while still maintaining social distancing.

Each week, Urban Milwaukee is curating a list of events that are taking the necessary safety precautions provided by the CDC in order to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. This week there are drive-thrus and drive-ins, virtual concerts and plenty of farmers markets.

July 23: Rock the Stream with Dead Horses

Every week, Rock the Green puts on its virtual concert series Rock the Stream featuring a different local artist raising funds in support of an eco-focused non-profit organization. This week, Milwaukee folk duo Dead Horses will raise donations for Milwaukee Water Commons — a cross-city network focused on bringing together Milwaukee’s leaders in defense of common waters. The concert will begin at 7 p.m. and can be streamed via Facebook or Youtube. Donations are split 50/50 between the artist and the non-profit.

July 23-26: Wisconsin State Fair Drive-Thru

While we’ll still be missing out on the hog races and a packed expo center, Wisconsinites can still indulge in cream puffs and other iconic Wisconsin State Fair eats from a drive-thru. For four weeks, the Wisconsin State Fair Park will have a rotating lineup of state fair vendors. For its first week, choose from 3B Corn Dogs & Dippin’ Dots, Pork Schoppe, The Big Cheese, Island Noodles, Rick’s Pizza, Sweets and Treats, Waffle Chix, Gertrude’s Fresh Pretzels, G&G Funnel Cakes, Charlie’s Great Food and Kora’s Cookie Dough. If you see your favorite vendor on that list, visit the fair grounds from 4-8 p.m. from July 24-25 and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. on July 26. Cars should enter at Gate 9 located at S. 76th St. and W. Pierce St. For full list of food items sold by vendors and drive-thru instructions, visit wistatefair.com.

The Marcus Theater drive-in pop-up will be showing two films from July 24 through 26 as well as a special video performance featuring Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and Trace Adkins as part of the Encore Drive-In Nights series. Enjoy a night of musicals with “Grease” and “Pitch Perfect” on either July 24 or 26, or enjoy the brand new performance from Shelton and company on July 25. All will be shown on a 42-foot screen attached to the side of the Majestic Cinema building. Tickets are sold per car and online concession ordering is available. Tickets for the Shelton performance are pricier than the film tickets, running at $114.99 per vehicle. Visit marcustheatres.com for more information on upcoming films and safety guidelines.

July 24-25: South Shore Parking Lot Cinema

South Shore’s parking lot drive-in pop-up will be showing a double feature this week on Friday and a brand new performance from Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and Trace Adkins on Saturday. The double feature will show iconic horror flicks “A Nightmare on Elm Street” and “Friday the 13th” on July 24. Tickets are purchased per car and an option for ordering concessions online is available. Tickets for the Shelton performance are pricier than the film tickets, running at $114.99 per vehicle. Visit marcustheatres.com for more information on upcoming films and safety guidelines.

July 24-25 Apocalypse Drive-In

Bounce Milwaukee and Milwaukee Record have teamed up for Apocalypse Drive-In — a drive-in movie series focused on dystopian films and lovably cheesy production values. Every Friday and Saturday, the event series shows a double feature. This week, you can catch “Madagascar” at 8:30 p.m. and “This is the End” at 10:30 p.m. The event is free to attend — all you need is a vehicle and a working FM radio to broadcast the film’s sound. Curbside food, beverage and merchandise will be provided by Bounce Milwaukee staff. As a bonus, QuizCube Trivia will be providing movie and pandemic trivia before the event begins. Movies are shown on the exterior of Bounce Milwaukee at 2801 S. 5th Ct.

July 24: Milwaukee Strong Virtual Music Video Premier

Milwaukee artists, photographers, videographers and musicians have teamed up to create a virtual experience celebrating the strength of Milwaukee’s communities when they come together. 88 Nine Radio Milwaukee host Dori Zori will host a live-streamed event premiering a song and music video that will showcase a 620-foot mural created by Ken Brown. Imagine MKE, 88Nine Radio Milwaukee, Milwaukee Downtown BID #21 and the City of Milwaukee collaborated with a plethora of Milwaukee artists such as B-Free, Shonn Hinton and many more to create this virtual experience. The event will begin at 10 a.m. and can be live-streamed via Facebook or Youtube.

July 25: Kringle and Craft Beer Pairing

MobCraft Beer is hosting another weekly installment of its virtual beer pairing series, this time in collaboration with Uncle Mike’s Bake Shoppe. Each course will take a different quarter-portion of kringle and pair it with a MobCraft beer. Kringle flavors include strawberry cream cheese, sea salt caramel pecan, raspberry and caramel apple. Beer styles include Lemon Meringue Pie Low pHunk Sour Ale, Rabbit’s Bounty Carrot Cake Ale, Kringle Monster Pastry Stout and Brandy Barrel Aged Existence Belgian Style Sour Ale. Here’s how it works: order your beer pairings ahead of time, and pick-up will be available the day of the event. Then, you’ll follow along via Zoom. Orders for this event close on July 24 at 11 a.m., and pick-up begins July 25 at 12 p.m. The event will begin on Zoom later that day at 7 p.m.

July 25: Tosa Farmer’s Market 2020

Every Saturday up until October 17, the Wauwatosa Farmer’s Market will be open from 8 a.m. to noon. In accordance with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and local health officials, the market has added new safety precautions to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Some important guidelines include limiting families to one healthy adult shopper (leave the kids at home if possible), one-way walking traffic routes and pre-ordering for quick pick-up. For a full list of guidelines, check out the Facebook event page. The market is located at Hart Mills Parking Lot at 7720 Harwood Ave.

July 25: Oak Creek Farmer’s Market

Every Saturday until the end of October, the Oak Creek Farmer’s Market will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The market has new safety precautions put into place and has added an online ordering option that includes a drive-thru. Vendors start taking orders for pickup each Monday. The market is located at the Drexel Town Square located at 8040 S. 6th St.

Every Saturday until the end of October, South Shore Farmer’s Market will be open from 8 a.m. until noon. The market is following a new social-distancing format that will allow for safe, fast and easy transactions. Pre-orders can be made from the online store Monday through Thursday.

July 26: Shorewood Farmer’s Market

Every Sunday up until October 25, the Shorewood Farmer’s Market will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The market is taking the necessary precautions to make the event as safe as possible, such as closing all seating intended for consuming food, prohibiting food samples and following social distance requirements. This year, the market has a new location at the South end of Estabrook Park on Estabrook Parkway near the Benjamin Church House. For more info on the market’s safety guidelines or new location, visit its website at shorewoodfarmersmarket.com.

July 26: Greenfield Farmer’s Market

Every Sunday up until the end of October the Greenfield Farmer’s Market will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The market is encouraging socially distancing as well as masks, and one-way traffic arrows will help prevent crowded spaces. The market is accepting cash, Visa, Mastercard and SNAP Benefits payments and is located at Konkel Park at 5151 W. Layton Ave., Greenfield. For more information, visit greenfieldwifarmersmarket.com.

July 28-30: Wild Space’s Drive-In Dance Performance

Watch a live dance performance from the safety of your car put together by Wild Space Dance Company. This free event will take place at the empty Interstate Parking/ICC lot located at 178 N. Jackson St. and marks Milwaukee’s first live dance performance since shutdown. There are two scheduled performances per day — at 8:00 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Advanced registration is required, and shows will be limited to 20 cars. The show will utilize headlights and hunting lanterns under the night sky to create a unique, socially distanced experience. To register, visit wildspacedance.org.