Positive Case Rate Hits Two-Week Low
One day blip or start of a new trend?
Wisconsin reported its second-biggest 24-hour COVID-19 testing total, but didn’t come anywhere close to its all-time high in new cases.
A total of 14,780 tests were processed in the past 24 hours according to data released Wednesday afternoon by the state Department of Health Services. From those tests, 712 new cases were confirmed, a positive case rate of 4.82 percent.
The positive case rate is the lowest reported in just over two weeks, and comes just a day after a high case rate and high testing total led to the state reporting 1,117 new cases, a one-day high.
The seven- and 14-day positive case rates, figures that have been on a steady upward climb for just over a month, both fell. The seven-day rate is now 7.25 percent, while the 14-day figure fell to 7.08 percent. The 14-day average hit a low of 2.69 percent on June 19th.
A collection issue with data in the Wisconsin electronic records system prevents an accurate count of active hospitalizations. DHS reports that 31 people were newly hospitalized, two below the 30-day average.
The death toll from the disease climbed by six to 865. An average of 4.0 deaths per day have been reported over the past 30 days. The death rate stands at two percent of confirmed cases.
Milwaukee County continues to have the worst outbreak in the state, both in total number and per-capita rate.
According to DHS data, 1,758.2 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 (up from 1,736.5) since the outbreak began. Brown County, which is anchored by Green Bay, has 1,401.8 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,389.5). Racine County has 1,1396.9 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,384.2).
Kenosha (1,248.7), Walworth (954.2), Trempealeau (821.1), Rock (759.1), Dane (685.7), Dodge (665.3), Iron (647.4), Waukesha (636.8), La Crosse (581.2), and Forest (565.5) are the only other counties with more than 550 cases per 100,000 residents.
The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 776.1 (up from 763.8 yesterday).
Charts and Maps
Percent of COVID-19 cases by hospitalization status
|Hospitalization status
|Number of confirmed cases as of 7/22/2020
|Percent of confirmed cases as of 7/22/2020
|Ever hospitalized
|4,225
|9%
|Never hospitalized
|25,661
|57%
|Unknown
|14,961
|33%
|Total
|44,847
|100%
Percent of COVID-19 cases resulting in hospitalization within age group
Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender
Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race
Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity
Number of positive cases and deaths by county
|Wisconsin County
|Positive as of 7/22/2020
|Negative as of 7/22/2020
|Deaths as of 7/22/2020
|Rate (positive cases per 100,000 people) as of 7/22/2020
|Case fatality percentage (percent of cases who died) as of 7/22/2020
|Adams
|54
|2,056
|2
|269.0
|4%
|Ashland
|11
|1,297
|0
|70.0
|0%
|Barron
|82
|4,698
|2
|181.2
|2%
|Bayfield
|14
|1,551
|1
|93.4
|7%
|Brown
|3,629
|39,320
|47
|1396.9
|1%
|Buffalo
|28
|1,360
|2
|212.7
|7%
|Burnett
|6
|1,237
|1
|39.3
|17%
|Calumet
|192
|4,769
|2
|385.5
|1%
|Chippewa
|172
|8,770
|0
|270.3
|0%
|Clark
|147
|3,092
|7
|426.2
|5%
|Columbia
|171
|8,059
|1
|300.2
|1%
|Crawford
|49
|2,942
|0
|300.8
|0%
|Dane
|3,633
|98,805
|33
|685.7
|1%
|Dodge
|584
|13,687
|5
|665.3
|1%
|Door
|75
|3,680
|3
|273.3
|4%
|Douglas
|77
|3,740
|0
|177.4
|0%
|Dunn
|74
|4,614
|0
|166.3
|0%
|Eau Claire
|409
|11,866
|2
|397.1
|0%
|Florence
|5
|517
|0
|115.3
|0%
|Fond du Lac
|458
|12,637
|6
|447.6
|1%
|Forest
|51
|779
|4
|565.5
|8%
|Grant
|256
|7,631
|14
|493.9
|5%
|Green
|118
|3,975
|1
|320.1
|1%
|Green Lake
|49
|2,125
|0
|261.2
|0%
|Iowa
|54
|3,411
|0
|228.6
|0%
|Iron
|37
|650
|1
|647.4
|3%
|Jackson
|37
|4,531
|1
|180.4
|3%
|Jefferson
|449
|10,004
|4
|530.4
|1%
|Juneau
|80
|4,675
|1
|302.8
|1%
|Kenosha
|2,102
|22,538
|47
|1248.7
|2%
|Kewaunee
|93
|2,082
|1
|456.8
|1%
|La Crosse
|685
|15,033
|1
|581.2
|0%
|Lafayette
|87
|1,784
|0
|519.9
|0%
|Langlade
|13
|1,753
|1
|67.8
|8%
|Lincoln
|46
|2,694
|0
|165.2
|0%
|Manitowoc
|212
|8,551
|1
|267.0
|0%
|Marathon
|410
|9,989
|3
|303.1
|1%
|Marinette
|196
|5,793
|3
|483.5
|2%
|Marquette
|60
|1,563
|1
|394.6
|2%
|Menominee
|10
|1,494
|0
|218.4
|0%
|Milwaukee
|16,777
|147,959
|417
|1758.2
|2%
|Monroe
|163
|6,065
|1
|358.2
|1%
|Oconto
|129
|4,853
|0
|343.5
|0%
|Oneida
|53
|3,653
|0
|150.0
|0%
|Outagamie
|858
|20,961
|11
|464.4
|1%
|Ozaukee
|422
|8,556
|16
|478.0
|4%
|Pepin
|29
|810
|0
|399.3
|0%
|Pierce
|136
|3,719
|0
|326.9
|0%
|Polk
|88
|4,884
|2
|203.0
|2%
|Portage
|303
|7,507
|0
|429.2
|0%
|Price
|16
|1,362
|0
|118.6
|0%
|Racine
|2,739
|36,069
|69
|1401.8
|3%
|Richland
|19
|2,134
|4
|108.3
|21%
|Rock
|1,228
|20,514
|25
|759.1
|2%
|Rusk
|13
|1,063
|1
|91.7
|8%
|Sauk
|247
|10,117
|3
|388.4
|1%
|Sawyer
|19
|2,199
|0
|116.1
|0%
|Shawano
|118
|5,266
|0
|287.7
|0%
|Sheboygan
|419
|12,789
|5
|363.7
|1%
|St. Croix
|346
|8,836
|2
|393.6
|1%
|Taylor
|34
|1,428
|0
|167.0
|0%
|Trempealeau
|242
|4,287
|1
|822.1
|0%
|Vernon
|46
|3,305
|0
|150.7
|0%
|Vilas
|20
|1,734
|0
|92.6
|0%
|Walworth
|983
|12,778
|19
|954.2
|2%
|Washburn
|8
|1,503
|0
|51.0
|0%
|Washington
|608
|11,343
|19
|451.9
|3%
|Waukesha
|2,540
|38,486
|42
|636.8
|2%
|Waupaca
|248
|6,190
|14
|482.1
|6%
|Waushara
|57
|4,528
|0
|236.4
|0%
|Winnebago
|884
|22,631
|15
|520.2
|2%
|Wood
|140
|7,349
|1
|191.1
|1%
|Total
|44,847
|764,630
|865
|776.1
|2%
If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.
More about the Coronavirus Pandemic
- WI Daily: Positive Case Rate Hits Two-Week Low - Jeramey Jannene - Jul 22nd, 2020
- Op Ed: State Law Punishes People With Disabilities - Ken Lonnquist - Jul 22nd, 2020
- Data Wonk: Why Evers Must Take Action - Bruce Thompson - Jul 22nd, 2020
- Bipartisan Group Will Promote Voting By Mail - Laurel White - Jul 22nd, 2020
- WEDC reviews more than 30,500 applications for We’re All In grants for small businesses - Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation - Jul 22nd, 2020
- Kowalik Still Resists School Reopenings - Jeramey Jannene - Jul 21st, 2020
- Kids From Wisconsin Halts Tour Season..But the Love of the Arts and Learning are Alive and Well - Kids From Wisconsin - Jul 21st, 2020
- DPW Statement on Donald Trump’s Endangerment of Senior Wisconsinites - Democratic Party of Wisconsin - Jul 21st, 2020
- WI Daily: 1,117 New COVID-19 Cases, A Record High in Wisconsin - Jeramey Jannene - Jul 21st, 2020
- Milwaukee Alphas and Alderman Stamper working to say “Thanks!” to local essential workers - Ald. Russell Stamper, II - Jul 21st, 2020
Read more about Coronavirus Pandemic here