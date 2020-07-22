One day blip or start of a new trend?

Wisconsin reported its second-biggest 24-hour COVID-19 testing total, but didn’t come anywhere close to its all-time high in new cases.

A total of 14,780 tests were processed in the past 24 hours according to data released Wednesday afternoon by the state Department of Health Services. From those tests, 712 new cases were confirmed, a positive case rate of 4.82 percent.

The positive case rate is the lowest reported in just over two weeks, and comes just a day after a high case rate and high testing total led to the state reporting 1,117 new cases, a one-day high.

The seven- and 14-day positive case rates, figures that have been on a steady upward climb for just over a month, both fell. The seven-day rate is now 7.25 percent, while the 14-day figure fell to 7.08 percent. The 14-day average hit a low of 2.69 percent on June 19th.

The 712 cases are still a large number of new cases for the state. The state has reported over 700 cases in 13 of the last 40 days after doing so only once before the stretch.

A collection issue with data in the Wisconsin electronic records system prevents an accurate count of active hospitalizations. DHS reports that 31 people were newly hospitalized, two below the 30-day average.

The death toll from the disease climbed by six to 865. An average of 4.0 deaths per day have been reported over the past 30 days. The death rate stands at two percent of confirmed cases.

Milwaukee County continues to have the worst outbreak in the state, both in total number and per-capita rate.

According to DHS data, 1,758.2 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 (up from 1,736.5) since the outbreak began. Brown County, which is anchored by Green Bay, has 1,401.8 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,389.5). Racine County has 1,1396.9 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,384.2).

Kenosha (1,248.7), Walworth (954.2), Trempealeau (821.1), Rock (759.1), Dane (685.7), Dodge (665.3), Iron (647.4), Waukesha (636.8), La Crosse (581.2), and Forest (565.5) are the only other counties with more than 550 cases per 100,000 residents.

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 776.1 (up from 763.8 yesterday).

Hospitalization status Number of confirmed cases as of 7/22/2020 Percent of confirmed cases as of 7/22/2020 Ever hospitalized 4,225 9% Never hospitalized 25,661 57% Unknown 14,961 33% Total 44,847 100%

