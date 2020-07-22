Jeramey Jannene
WI Daily

Positive Case Rate Hits Two-Week Low

One day blip or start of a new trend?

By - Jul 22nd, 2020 02:44 pm
COVID-19. Credit: U.S. Army.

Wisconsin reported its second-biggest 24-hour COVID-19 testing total, but didn’t come anywhere close to its all-time high in new cases.

A total of 14,780 tests were processed in the past 24 hours according to data released Wednesday afternoon by the state Department of Health Services. From those tests, 712 new cases were confirmed, a positive case rate of 4.82 percent.

The positive case rate is the lowest reported in just over two weeks, and comes just a day after a high case rate and high testing total led to the state reporting 1,117 new cases, a one-day high.

The seven- and 14-day positive case rates, figures that have been on a steady upward climb for just over a month, both fell. The seven-day rate is now 7.25 percent, while the 14-day figure fell to 7.08 percent. The 14-day average hit a low of 2.69 percent on June 19th.

The 712 cases are still a large number of new cases for the state. The state has reported over 700 cases in 13 of the last 40 days after doing so only once before the stretch.

A collection issue with data in the Wisconsin electronic records system prevents an accurate count of active hospitalizations. DHS reports that 31 people were newly hospitalized, two below the 30-day average.

The death toll from the disease climbed by six to 865. An average of 4.0 deaths per day have been reported over the past 30 days. The death rate stands at two percent of confirmed cases.

Milwaukee County continues to have the worst outbreak in the state, both in total number and per-capita rate.

According to DHS data, 1,758.2 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 (up from 1,736.5) since the outbreak began. Brown County, which is anchored by Green Bay, has 1,401.8 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,389.5). Racine County has 1,1396.9 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,384.2).

Kenosha (1,248.7), Walworth (954.2), Trempealeau (821.1), Rock (759.1), Dane (685.7), Dodge (665.3), Iron (647.4), Waukesha (636.8), La Crosse (581.2), and Forest (565.5) are the only other counties with more than 550 cases per 100,000 residents.

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 776.1 (up from 763.8 yesterday).

Charts and Maps

Data from DHS.

Percent of COVID-19 cases by hospitalization status

Hospitalization status Number of confirmed cases as of 7/22/2020 Percent of confirmed cases as of 7/22/2020
Ever hospitalized 4,225 9%
Never hospitalized 25,661 57%
Unknown 14,961 33%
Total 44,847 100%

Percent of COVID-19 cases resulting in hospitalization within age group

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity

Data from DHS.

Number of positive cases and deaths by county

Wisconsin County Positive as of 7/22/2020 Negative as of 7/22/2020 Deaths as of 7/22/2020 Rate (positive cases per 100,000 people) as of 7/22/2020 Case fatality percentage (percent of cases who died) as of 7/22/2020
Adams 54 2,056 2 269.0 4%
Ashland 11 1,297 0 70.0 0%
Barron 82 4,698 2 181.2 2%
Bayfield 14 1,551 1 93.4 7%
Brown 3,629 39,320 47 1396.9 1%
Buffalo 28 1,360 2 212.7 7%
Burnett 6 1,237 1 39.3 17%
Calumet 192 4,769 2 385.5 1%
Chippewa 172 8,770 0 270.3 0%
Clark 147 3,092 7 426.2 5%
Columbia 171 8,059 1 300.2 1%
Crawford 49 2,942 0 300.8 0%
Dane 3,633 98,805 33 685.7 1%
Dodge 584 13,687 5 665.3 1%
Door 75 3,680 3 273.3 4%
Douglas 77 3,740 0 177.4 0%
Dunn 74 4,614 0 166.3 0%
Eau Claire 409 11,866 2 397.1 0%
Florence 5 517 0 115.3 0%
Fond du Lac 458 12,637 6 447.6 1%
Forest 51 779 4 565.5 8%
Grant 256 7,631 14 493.9 5%
Green 118 3,975 1 320.1 1%
Green Lake 49 2,125 0 261.2 0%
Iowa 54 3,411 0 228.6 0%
Iron 37 650 1 647.4 3%
Jackson 37 4,531 1 180.4 3%
Jefferson 449 10,004 4 530.4 1%
Juneau 80 4,675 1 302.8 1%
Kenosha 2,102 22,538 47 1248.7 2%
Kewaunee 93 2,082 1 456.8 1%
La Crosse 685 15,033 1 581.2 0%
Lafayette 87 1,784 0 519.9 0%
Langlade 13 1,753 1 67.8 8%
Lincoln 46 2,694 0 165.2 0%
Manitowoc 212 8,551 1 267.0 0%
Marathon 410 9,989 3 303.1 1%
Marinette 196 5,793 3 483.5 2%
Marquette 60 1,563 1 394.6 2%
Menominee 10 1,494 0 218.4 0%
Milwaukee 16,777 147,959 417 1758.2 2%
Monroe 163 6,065 1 358.2 1%
Oconto 129 4,853 0 343.5 0%
Oneida 53 3,653 0 150.0 0%
Outagamie 858 20,961 11 464.4 1%
Ozaukee 422 8,556 16 478.0 4%
Pepin 29 810 0 399.3 0%
Pierce 136 3,719 0 326.9 0%
Polk 88 4,884 2 203.0 2%
Portage 303 7,507 0 429.2 0%
Price 16 1,362 0 118.6 0%
Racine 2,739 36,069 69 1401.8 3%
Richland 19 2,134 4 108.3 21%
Rock 1,228 20,514 25 759.1 2%
Rusk 13 1,063 1 91.7 8%
Sauk 247 10,117 3 388.4 1%
Sawyer 19 2,199 0 116.1 0%
Shawano 118 5,266 0 287.7 0%
Sheboygan 419 12,789 5 363.7 1%
St. Croix 346 8,836 2 393.6 1%
Taylor 34 1,428 0 167.0 0%
Trempealeau 242 4,287 1 822.1 0%
Vernon 46 3,305 0 150.7 0%
Vilas 20 1,734 0 92.6 0%
Walworth 983 12,778 19 954.2 2%
Washburn 8 1,503 0 51.0 0%
Washington 608 11,343 19 451.9 3%
Waukesha 2,540 38,486 42 636.8 2%
Waupaca 248 6,190 14 482.1 6%
Waushara 57 4,528 0 236.4 0%
Winnebago 884 22,631 15 520.2 2%
Wood 140 7,349 1 191.1 1%
Total 44,847 764,630 865 776.1 2%

Categories: Health, What You Need To Know

