Jeramey Jannene
WI Daily

1,117 New COVID-19 Cases, A Record High in Wisconsin

100-day high in new hospital admissions. Gap between Milwaukee and state continues to grow.

By - Jul 21st, 2020 02:24 pm
COVID-19. Credit: U.S. Army.

Data released Tuesday afternoon by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services shows a new, single-day high in the number of COVID-19 cases.

A total of 1,117 Wisconsin residents were confirmed to have the disease for the first time, a jump of 14.2 percent from the previous high of 978 set three days ago.

The new cases come from 14,488 processed tests, the third-highest total on record. But the increase in testing isn’t the sole reason more cases are being confirmed.

DHS reported a one-day positive case rate of 7.71 percent. The seven- and 14-day positive case rates continue to rise even as testing rises, indicating an accelerating spread of the disease. The seven-day figure stands at 7.45 percent, while the 14-day average has reached 7.19 percent and has climbed steadily from a low of 2.69 percent on June 19th.

A total of 44,135 people have tested positive for the disease since the outbreak began, with 19,316 of those coming in the past 30 days and 6,229 in the past week.  DHS reports that 77 percent of individuals with a confirmed case have “recovered,” as defined by a documented abatement of symptoms or a diagnosis over 30 days ago. The percent fell from a high of 79 as a surge in new cases has been reported.

The number of people actively hospitalized with the disease fell from 367 to 354 even as a 100-day high of 65 people were newly admitted to the hospital. An average of 32 people per day has been admitted to the hospital in the past 30 days. A total of 4,194 people have required hospitalization since the outbreak began.

The death rate has fallen from the disease over the past 30 days, but 13 new deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours. It’s the second time in the past four days that a double-digit death total was reported; the state had previously gone 21 days in the single digits. An average of 3.83 deaths per day has been reported in the past 30 days. To date  859 Wisconsin residents have died from the disease.

Over half of the new cases in the past 30 days have been in individuals under the age of 40. Tuesday’s data release was not excepted with 58.4 percent of cases in individuals under the age of 40. Younger people have substantially lower hospitalization and death rates as a result of the pandemic.

The gap between the disease’s spread in Milwaukee County and the state continues to grow. Waukesha County is seeing a dramatic surge in cases, but over the length of the outbreak still has over 1,000 cases per 100,000 residents less than Milwaukee County.

According to DHS data, 1,736.5 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 (up from 1,705.6) since the outbreak began. Brown County, which is anchored by Green Bay, has 1,389.5 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,351.1). Racine County has 1,384.2 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,342.9).

Kenosha (1,236.9), Walworth (935.8), Trempealeau (808.5), Rock (741.8), Dane (669.8), Dodge (657.4), Waukesha (614), La Crosse (581.2), Iron (577.4) and Forest (554.4) are the only other counties with more than 550 cases per 100,000 residents.

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 763.8 (up from 744.5 yesterday).

There are currently 964 ventilators and 298 intensive care unit (ICU) beds available across the state according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association. Since the data became publicly available on April 10th, WHA has reported an average of 947 ventilators and 385 ICU beds as available.

Charts and Maps

Data from DHS.

Percent of COVID-19 cases by hospitalization status

Hospitalization status Number of confirmed cases as of 7/21/2020 Percent of confirmed cases as of 7/21/2020
Ever hospitalized 4,194 10%
Never hospitalized 25,052 57%
Unknown 14,889 34%
Total 44,135 100%

Percent of COVID-19 cases resulting in hospitalization within age group

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity

Data from DHS.

Number of positive cases and deaths by county

Wisconsin County Positive as of 7/21/2020 Negative as of 7/21/2020 Deaths as of 7/21/2020 Rate (positive cases per 100,000 people) as of 7/21/2020 Case fatality percentage (percent of cases who died) as of 7/21/2020
Adams 54 2,037 2 269.0 4%
Ashland 11 1,279 0 70.0 0%
Barron 78 4,483 1 172.4 1%
Bayfield 13 1,537 1 86.7 8%
Brown 3,596 38,747 46 1384.2 1%
Buffalo 29 1,340 2 220.2 7%
Burnett 5 1,220 1 32.8 20%
Calumet 190 4,669 2 381.5 1%
Chippewa 165 8,665 0 259.3 0%
Clark 142 3,047 7 411.7 5%
Columbia 166 7,948 1 291.5 1%
Crawford 48 2,922 0 294.7 0%
Dane 3,586 96,518 33 676.8 1%
Dodge 577 13,622 5 657.4 1%
Door 74 3,596 3 269.7 4%
Douglas 75 3,699 0 172.8 0%
Dunn 71 4,580 0 159.6 0%
Eau Claire 407 11,647 2 395.2 0%
Florence 5 514 0 115.3 0%
Fond du Lac 451 12,471 6 440.8 1%
Forest 50 770 4 554.4 8%
Grant 252 7,564 14 486.2 6%
Green 118 3,911 1 320.1 1%
Green Lake 48 2,095 0 255.9 0%
Iowa 51 3,361 0 215.9 0%
Iron 33 627 1 577.4 3%
Jackson 36 4,485 1 175.6 3%
Jefferson 441 9,860 4 521.0 1%
Juneau 77 4,661 1 291.5 1%
Kenosha 2,082 22,475 47 1236.9 2%
Kewaunee 91 2,049 1 447.0 1%
La Crosse 685 14,777 1 581.2 0%
Lafayette 87 1,762 0 519.9 0%
Langlade 13 1,712 1 67.8 8%
Lincoln 40 2,646 0 143.6 0%
Manitowoc 207 8,527 1 260.7 0%
Marathon 388 9,803 3 286.8 1%
Marinette 189 5,726 3 466.2 2%
Marquette 58 1,545 1 381.4 2%
Menominee 10 1,475 0 218.4 0%
Milwaukee 16,570 145,448 416 1736.5 3%
Monroe 163 6,011 1 358.2 1%
Oconto 125 4,646 0 332.8 0%
Oneida 52 3,592 0 147.1 0%
Outagamie 840 20,504 10 454.7 1%
Ozaukee 409 8,287 16 463.3 4%
Pepin 27 784 0 371.8 0%
Pierce 133 3,658 0 319.7 0%
Polk 84 4,755 2 193.8 2%
Portage 296 7,300 0 419.3 0%
Price 14 1,324 0 103.8 0%
Racine 2,715 35,010 69 1389.5 3%
Richland 19 2,099 4 108.3 21%
Rock 1,200 20,419 25 741.8 2%
Rusk 13 1,050 1 91.7 8%
Sauk 232 9,837 3 364.8 1%
Sawyer 19 2,171 0 116.1 0%
Shawano 116 5,210 0 282.9 0%
Sheboygan 410 12,304 5 355.9 1%
St. Croix 337 8,651 2 383.3 1%
Taylor 34 1,420 0 167.0 0%
Trempealeau 238 4,229 1 808.5 0%
Vernon 46 3,274 0 150.7 0%
Vilas 21 1,687 0 97.3 0%
Walworth 964 12,494 18 935.8 2%
Washburn 8 1,480 0 51.0 0%
Washington 591 10,960 19 439.3 3%
Waukesha 2,449 37,374 42 614.0 2%
Waupaca 239 6,055 14 464.6 6%
Waushara 56 4,480 0 232.2 0%
Winnebago 876 22,467 14 515.5 2%
Wood 140 7,210 1 191.1 1%
Total 44,135 750,562 859 763.8 2%

Categories: Health, What You Need To Know

