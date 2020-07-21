Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Data released Tuesday afternoon by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services shows a new, single-day high in the number of COVID-19 cases.

A total of 1,117 Wisconsin residents were confirmed to have the disease for the first time, a jump of 14.2 percent from the previous high of 978 set three days ago.

The new cases come from 14,488 processed tests, the third-highest total on record. But the increase in testing isn’t the sole reason more cases are being confirmed.

DHS reported a one-day positive case rate of 7.71 percent. The seven- and 14-day positive case rates continue to rise even as testing rises, indicating an accelerating spread of the disease. The seven-day figure stands at 7.45 percent, while the 14-day average has reached 7.19 percent and has climbed steadily from a low of 2.69 percent on June 19th.

A total of 44,135 people have tested positive for the disease since the outbreak began, with 19,316 of those coming in the past 30 days and 6,229 in the past week. DHS reports that 77 percent of individuals with a confirmed case have “recovered,” as defined by a documented abatement of symptoms or a diagnosis over 30 days ago. The percent fell from a high of 79 as a surge in new cases has been reported.

The number of people actively hospitalized with the disease fell from 367 to 354 even as a 100-day high of 65 people were newly admitted to the hospital. An average of 32 people per day has been admitted to the hospital in the past 30 days. A total of 4,194 people have required hospitalization since the outbreak began.

The death rate has fallen from the disease over the past 30 days, but 13 new deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours. It’s the second time in the past four days that a double-digit death total was reported; the state had previously gone 21 days in the single digits. An average of 3.83 deaths per day has been reported in the past 30 days. To date 859 Wisconsin residents have died from the disease.

Over half of the new cases in the past 30 days have been in individuals under the age of 40. Tuesday’s data release was not excepted with 58.4 percent of cases in individuals under the age of 40. Younger people have substantially lower hospitalization and death rates as a result of the pandemic.

The gap between the disease’s spread in Milwaukee County and the state continues to grow. Waukesha County is seeing a dramatic surge in cases, but over the length of the outbreak still has over 1,000 cases per 100,000 residents less than Milwaukee County.

According to DHS data, 1,736.5 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 (up from 1,705.6) since the outbreak began. Brown County, which is anchored by Green Bay, has 1,389.5 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,351.1). Racine County has 1,384.2 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,342.9).

Kenosha (1,236.9), Walworth (935.8), Trempealeau (808.5), Rock (741.8), Dane (669.8), Dodge (657.4), Waukesha (614), La Crosse (581.2), Iron (577.4) and Forest (554.4) are the only other counties with more than 550 cases per 100,000 residents.

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 763.8 (up from 744.5 yesterday).

There are currently 964 ventilators and 298 intensive care unit (ICU) beds available across the state according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association. Since the data became publicly available on April 10th, WHA has reported an average of 947 ventilators and 385 ICU beds as available.

Charts and Maps

Percent of COVID-19 cases by hospitalization status

Hospitalization status Number of confirmed cases as of 7/21/2020 Percent of confirmed cases as of 7/21/2020 Ever hospitalized 4,194 10% Never hospitalized 25,052 57% Unknown 14,889 34% Total 44,135 100%

Percent of COVID-19 cases resulting in hospitalization within age group

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity

Number of positive cases and deaths by county