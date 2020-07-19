30-day death rate as low as it has been since outbreak began.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

For the tenth time in 11 days, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported that over 750 people were newly confirmed to have COVID-19. Prior to the stretch, the state had never recorded over 750 cases in a single day.

Data released Sunday afternoon by DHS shows that 830 new cases were detected in the past 24 hours from 8,089 positive tests.

The positive case rate, the percentage of tests showing a positive result, was 10.26 percent, the highest percentage reported in 15 days.

The seven-day and 14-day positive case rate averages are 7.03 and 6.81 percent. The latter figure has climbed from an outbreak low of 2.69 percent on June 19th.

The number of people actively hospitalized with COVID-19 in Wisconsin climbed to 339 from 315. The total was last eclipsed on June 5th when 355 people were hospitalized. A high of 446 people actively hospitalized with a confirmed case of the disease was recorded on April 9th.

A total of 4,107 people have now been hospitalized as a result of the disease, with 25 newly hospitalized in the past 24 hours.

Hospitalization rates vary tremendously by age of those infected. An average of 10 percent of positive cases require hospitalization, but that figure ranges from two percent for people under 20 to 45 percent people ages 80 to 89.

The majority of cases (63.7 percent) in the past 30 days have been in individuals under the age of 40. But individuals under the age of 40 represent only 17.7 percent of all hospitalizations and two percent of all deaths.

“The danger is that these transmission networks are going to continue until they get to older folks,” said Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer of the DHS Bureau of Communicable Diseases in a press briefing two weeks ago.

State data indicates that could be happening. While 63.7 percent of cases in the past 30 days have been in individuals under the age of 40, only 55.1 percent in the past week were.

The evolving transmission network comes as the state just reported its highest one-week case total with 5,867 new cases, 996 cases higher than the next biggest week. Testing is up recently, with 83,417 tests processed in the past week, but that’s below the seven-day record-high of 85,858 set June 2nd through the 9th when 2,391 new cases were reported.

And while 10 new deaths were recorded yesterday, only one was reported in Sunday’s data release. The statewide death total stands at 844. An average of 3.8 deaths per day have been recorded over the past 30 days, the lowest total since the pandemic took hold in Wisconsin.

A total of 42,315 people have tested positive for the disease since the outbreak began with 18,161 in the past 30 days and 5,867 in the past week. DHS reports that 77 percent of individuals with a confirmed case have “recovered,” as defined by a documented abatement of symptoms or a diagnosis over 30 days ago. The percent fell from a high of 79 as a surge in new cases has been reported.

According to DHS data, 1,675.2 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 (up from 1,638.2) since the outbreak began. Brown County, which is anchored by Green Bay, has 1,350 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,332.6). Racine County has 1,325 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,312.2).

Kenosha (1,179.8), Walworth (877.5), Trempealeau (771.1), Rock (723.9), Dane (659.4), Dodge (642.5), La Crosse (566), Forest (554.4), Waukesha (547.8) and Lafayette (513.9) are the only other counties with more than 500 cases per 100,000 residents.

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 732.3 (up from 717.9 yesterday).

For more on how the gap between Milwaukee and the rest of the state continues to grow, see our coverage from Thursday.

There are currently 977 ventilators and 302 intensive care unit (ICU) beds available across the state according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association. Since the data became publicly available on April 10th, WHA has reported an average of 946 ventilators and 386 ICU beds as available.

Charts and Maps

Percent of COVID-19 cases by hospitalization status

Hospitalization status Number of confirmed cases as of 7/19/2020 Percent of confirmed cases as of 7/19/2020 Ever hospitalized 4,107 10% Never hospitalized 24,056 57% Unknown 14,152 33% Total 42,315 100%

Percent of COVID-19 cases resulting in hospitalization within age group

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity

Number of positive cases and deaths by county