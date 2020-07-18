Where To Get Free and Locally Made Masks

With the city's new mandate, here's a list of local resources for face coverings.

It’s official.

If you are in public places – both indoors and outdoors — in the City of Milwaukee, you are required to wear a mask.

The ordinance went into effect Thursday and will remain until the Moving Milwaukee Forward health and safety order is lifted.

In addition, the ordinance requires the city to create a program that provides free masks for residents in need.

Here are a few places in Milwaukee where you can find free or locally made masks.

Free masks

The Fiserv Forum

The Fiserv Forum, 1111 Vel R. Phillips Ave., serves as the distribution site for 2.5 million non-surgical face masks from MaskUpMKE.

Milwaukee Health Department

The Milwaukee Health Department is giving away free masks at the following locations:

Health Department Administrative Office, 841 N. Broadway

Keenan Health Center, 3200 N. 36th St.

Northwest Health Center, 7630 W. Mill Rd.

Southside Health Center, 1639 S. 23rd St.

Local vendors

FlyBlooms

Tiffany Miller, the owner and creative force behind FlyBlooms, a local boutique that is part of the Bronzeville Collective MKE, is selling masks that come in different sizes and designs. They include sizes for children (7 inches by 5 inches); for adults (8.5 inches by 5.75 inches); and extra large for adults (9.6 inches by 6.5 inches). Masks can be purchased online. In-store supplies are limited at the Bronzeville Collective MKE, 339 W. North Ave. Prices vary.

Basia Rose Designs

Local designer Basia Spencer is selling face masks through her boutique, Basia Rose Designs. The masks cost $10 and come in a variety of designs. Masks can be ordered online.

Blest by Campuzano

Blest By Campuzano, a family-owned tailor shop, recently got into the mask-making business. Customers can pick up masks at the shop, 2926 W. Forest Home Ave.

A single mask costs $5 and five masks cost $20. Check the Facebook page for store hours.

Regenia Henderson

Regenia Henderson, a local self-taught seamstress, has been making masks since the start of quarantine. Masks can be ordered through her Facebook page or by calling/texting 414-745-4207.

Masks cost $7, embellishments such as bling cost an additional $3 and sport team masks such as the Milwaukee Brewers cost $10. Masks can be delivered, picked up or shipped.

Konkada

Milwaukee-based artist Amin Djaouga, who hails from Benin, West Africa, creates homemade reusable masks inspired by African patterns and culture. He sells them through his business Konkada on Etsy for $10 to $12. You can also find Konkada masks sold at The Waxwing, 1800 E. North Ave.

How to make your own cloth face covering

There are plenty of online tutorials approved by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for making your own face covering out of household materials.

Where can I get masks in bulk for my organization or establishment?

Submit your information through the #MaskUPMKE request form or email ASKMHDCOVID19@milwaukee.gov to request masks.

Frequently asked questions

Check the Milwaukee Health Department’s list of frequently asked questions regarding the mask ordinance.

Still have questions about mask-wearing and where to find one for yourself? Email the City of Milwaukee Health Department at ASKMHDCOVID19@milwaukee.gov for more information.

The ordinance at a glance

Indoor and outdoor requirements:

Anyone ages 3 and older must wear a face covering when leaving place of residence.

Face coverings must be worn in an indoor public place and when around people who do not live in your household.

When outdoors, individuals must wear face coverings whenever they are within 6 feet of another person and around others that are not members of individual household.

City employees and anyone on city facility premises are required to adhere to face-covering requirements.

Exceptions may include:

Anyone under the age of 3.

Anyone with a medical condition, mental health condition, developmental disability, or for whom no other accommodation can be offered under the Americans with Disabilities Act (under the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidance).

Persons with upper-respiratory chronic conditions and silent disabilities.

Persons in settings where it is not practical or feasible to wear face coverings, including when obtaining or rendering goods or services, such as the receipt of dental services or medical treatments. The duration may vary according to the provider.

Whenever federal, state, or local law otherwise prohibits or where it is necessary to evaluate or verify an individual’s identity.

Persons whose religious beliefs prevent them from wearing a face covering.

Persons present in government facilities closed to the public, institutions of higher education, public and private K through 12 schools, and child care or youth serving facilities that have a mitigation strategy approved by the Commissioner of Health. The only exception is child care centers that have an approved safety plan by the health department.

Enforcement:

Any owner or operator of a building open to the public that permits a person to violate in their building open to the public, shall upon conviction, pay a fine between $50 and not more than $500.

The Commissioner of Health and City Attorney are authorized to pursue license revocation or a court order closing a building open to the public in accordance with state and local law for failing to require persons present to abide.

