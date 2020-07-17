COVID-19 Hospitalizations Up 40 Percent In Two Weeks
Lagging indicator of disease's spread has upward trend.
Two weeks ago Wisconsin reported a three-month low in active COVID-19 hospitalizations. A total of 235 state residents were reported to be hospitalized.
Two weeks later that figure has jumped by 40 percent to 331, back where it was on June 9th.
The upward trend comes as the Department of Health Services reported the largest 24-hour total of people newly hospitalized, 63, since DHS began reporting the figure in early April.
Hospitalizations are seen as a lagging indicator of the spread of the disease, but the leading indicator, confirmed cases of the disease, has been growing steadily for the past month.
For eight of the past nine days the state has recorded over 750 newly-confirmed cases of the disease. Prior to the stretch, the state had never recorded over 750 cases in a single day.
The percentage of tests returning a positive result continues to rise. For the past 28 days, the 14-day rolling average has grown from 2.69 percent to 6.85 percent, even as the 14-day rolling average of tests processed has grown from 10,380 to 10,631.
DHS reported 880 new tests Friday from 13,407 processed tests, a positive case rate of 6.56 percent.
One lagging indicator continues to trend downward. Two deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours, bringing the statewide total to 833. The state has reported an average of 4.03 deaths per day over the past month, the lowest total since early in the outbreak.
The majority of new cases remain concentrated in individuals under the age of 40 who have a lower hospitalization rate and lower death rate.
A total of 40,507 people have tested positive for the disease since the outbreak began with 17,053 in the past 30 days and 5,765 in the past week. DHS reports that 77 percent of individuals with a confirmed case have “recovered,” as defined by a documented abatement of symptoms or a diagnosis over 30 days ago. The percent fell from a high of 79 as a surge in new cases has been reported.
According to DHS data, 1,610 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 (up from 1,578) since the outbreak began. Brown County, which is anchored by Green Bay, has 1,311.5 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,306.1). Racine County has 1,289.2 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,260.5).
Kenosha (1,124.6), Walworth (832.9), Trempealeau (743.9), Rock (394.8), Dane (635.1), Dodge (634.6), La Crosse (548.2), Forest (543.8), Lafayette (507.9), Waukesha (506.9), Winnebago (480.8), Jefferson (478.4) and Grant (455.4) are the only other counties with more than 450 cases per 100,000 residents.
The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 701 (up from 685.8 yesterday).
For more on how the gap between Milwaukee and the rest of the state continues to grow, see our coverage from yesterday.
There are currently 961 ventilators and 359 intensive care unit (ICU) beds available across the state according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association. Since the data became publicly available on April 10th, WHA has reported an average of 946 ventilators and 387 ICU beds as available.
Charts and Maps
Percent of COVID-19 cases by hospitalization status
|Hospitalization status
|Number of confirmed cases as of 7/17/2020
|Percent of confirmed cases as of 7/17/2020
|Ever hospitalized
|4,031
|10%
|Never hospitalized
|23,149
|57%
|Unknown
|13,327
|33%
|Total
|40,507
|100%
Percent of COVID-19 cases resulting in hospitalization within age group
Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender
Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race
Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity
Number of positive cases and deaths by county
|Wisconsin County
|Positive as of 7/17/2020
|Negative as of 7/17/2020
|Deaths as of 7/17/2020
|Rate (positive cases per 100,000 people) as of 7/17/2020
|Case fatality percentage (percent of cases who died) as of 7/17/2020
|Adams
|49
|1,937
|2
|244.1
|4%
|Ashland
|10
|1,208
|0
|63.6
|0%
|Barron
|66
|4,328
|1
|145.8
|2%
|Bayfield
|12
|1,467
|1
|80.0
|8%
|Brown
|3,407
|36,752
|45
|1311.5
|1%
|Buffalo
|19
|1,257
|2
|144.3
|11%
|Burnett
|5
|1,155
|1
|32.8
|20%
|Calumet
|176
|4,391
|2
|353.4
|1%
|Chippewa
|151
|8,317
|0
|237.3
|0%
|Clark
|130
|2,930
|7
|376.9
|5%
|Columbia
|141
|7,516
|1
|247.6
|1%
|Crawford
|46
|2,815
|0
|282.4
|0%
|Dane
|3,365
|93,024
|33
|635.1
|1%
|Dodge
|557
|13,028
|5
|634.6
|1%
|Door
|70
|3,386
|3
|255.1
|4%
|Douglas
|66
|3,461
|0
|152.1
|0%
|Dunn
|60
|4,348
|0
|134.8
|0%
|Eau Claire
|371
|11,119
|1
|360.2
|0%
|Florence
|6
|484
|0
|138.3
|0%
|Fond du Lac
|418
|11,863
|6
|408.5
|1%
|Forest
|49
|713
|3
|543.4
|6%
|Grant
|236
|7,160
|14
|455.4
|6%
|Green
|114
|3,709
|1
|309.2
|1%
|Green Lake
|44
|2,008
|0
|234.6
|0%
|Iowa
|47
|3,211
|0
|199.0
|0%
|Iron
|24
|551
|1
|419.9
|4%
|Jackson
|36
|4,354
|1
|175.6
|3%
|Jefferson
|405
|9,102
|4
|478.4
|1%
|Juneau
|69
|4,511
|1
|261.2
|1%
|Kenosha
|1,893
|21,047
|47
|1124.6
|2%
|Kewaunee
|86
|1,906
|1
|422.4
|1%
|La Crosse
|646
|14,486
|0
|548.2
|0%
|Lafayette
|85
|1,681
|0
|507.9
|0%
|Langlade
|11
|1,642
|1
|57.4
|9%
|Lincoln
|31
|2,447
|0
|111.3
|0%
|Manitowoc
|180
|7,885
|1
|226.7
|1%
|Marathon
|343
|9,351
|2
|253.6
|1%
|Marinette
|139
|5,248
|3
|342.9
|2%
|Marquette
|56
|1,477
|1
|368.3
|2%
|Menominee
|10
|1,417
|0
|218.4
|0%
|Milwaukee
|15,363
|137,256
|404
|1610.0
|3%
|Monroe
|156
|5,806
|1
|342.8
|1%
|Oconto
|108
|4,462
|0
|287.6
|0%
|Oneida
|40
|3,200
|0
|113.2
|0%
|Outagamie
|750
|19,248
|10
|405.9
|1%
|Ozaukee
|360
|7,841
|16
|407.8
|4%
|Pepin
|19
|740
|0
|261.6
|0%
|Pierce
|123
|3,439
|0
|295.7
|0%
|Polk
|75
|4,476
|2
|173.0
|3%
|Portage
|266
|7,001
|0
|376.8
|0%
|Price
|9
|1,276
|0
|66.7
|0%
|Racine
|2,519
|33,227
|66
|1289.2
|3%
|Richland
|18
|2,012
|4
|102.6
|22%
|Rock
|1,124
|19,220
|24
|694.8
|2%
|Rusk
|13
|999
|1
|91.7
|8%
|Sauk
|201
|8,855
|3
|316.1
|1%
|Sawyer
|17
|2,084
|0
|103.8
|0%
|Shawano
|107
|4,939
|0
|260.9
|0%
|Sheboygan
|368
|11,462
|4
|319.4
|1%
|St. Croix
|316
|8,177
|2
|359.4
|1%
|Taylor
|29
|1,338
|0
|142.5
|0%
|Trempealeau
|219
|4,088
|0
|743.9
|0%
|Vernon
|43
|3,142
|0
|140.9
|0%
|Vilas
|18
|1,569
|0
|83.4
|0%
|Walworth
|858
|11,782
|18
|832.9
|2%
|Washburn
|6
|1,387
|0
|38.2
|0%
|Washington
|535
|10,616
|19
|397.7
|4%
|Waukesha
|2,022
|35,323
|40
|506.9
|2%
|Waupaca
|205
|5,881
|13
|398.5
|6%
|Waushara
|50
|4,270
|0
|207.3
|0%
|Winnebago
|817
|21,599
|14
|480.8
|2%
|Wood
|124
|6,790
|1
|169.2
|1%
|Total
|40,507
|712,197
|833
|701.0
|2%
