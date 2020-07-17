Jeramey Jannene
COVID-19 Hospitalizations Up 40 Percent In Two Weeks

Lagging indicator of disease's spread has upward trend.

By - Jul 17th, 2020 03:30 pm
COVID-19. Credit: U.S. Army.

Two weeks ago Wisconsin reported a three-month low in active COVID-19 hospitalizations. A total of 235 state residents were reported to be hospitalized.

Two weeks later that figure has jumped by 40 percent to 331, back where it was on June 9th.

The upward trend comes as the Department of Health Services reported the largest 24-hour total of people newly hospitalized, 63, since DHS began reporting the figure in early April.

Hospitalizations are seen as a lagging indicator of the spread of the disease, but the leading indicator, confirmed cases of the disease, has been growing steadily for the past month.

For eight of the past nine days the state has recorded over 750 newly-confirmed cases of the disease. Prior to the stretch, the state had never recorded over 750 cases in a single day.

The increase isn’t solely due to more testing. During the state’s highest seven-day stretch of testing, June 3rd through the 9th, 2,391 new cases of the disease were reported. Over the last seven days, with approximately 3,000 fewer tests, the state reported 5,754 cases of the disease.

The percentage of tests returning a positive result continues to rise. For the past 28 days, the 14-day rolling average has grown from 2.69 percent to 6.85 percent, even as the 14-day rolling average of tests processed has grown from 10,380 to 10,631.

DHS reported 880 new tests Friday from 13,407 processed tests, a positive case rate of 6.56 percent.

One lagging indicator continues to trend downward. Two deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours, bringing the statewide total to 833. The state has reported an average of 4.03 deaths per day over the past month, the lowest total since early in the outbreak.

The majority of new cases remain concentrated in individuals under the age of 40 who have a lower hospitalization rate and lower death rate.

A total of 40,507 people have tested positive for the disease since the outbreak began with 17,053 in the past 30 days and 5,765 in the past week.  DHS reports that 77 percent of individuals with a confirmed case have “recovered,” as defined by a documented abatement of symptoms or a diagnosis over 30 days ago. The percent fell from a high of 79 as a surge in new cases has been reported.

According to DHS data, 1,610 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 (up from 1,578) since the outbreak began. Brown County, which is anchored by Green Bay, has 1,311.5 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,306.1). Racine County has 1,289.2 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,260.5).

Kenosha (1,124.6), Walworth (832.9), Trempealeau (743.9), Rock (394.8), Dane (635.1), Dodge (634.6), La Crosse (548.2), Forest (543.8), Lafayette (507.9), Waukesha (506.9), Winnebago (480.8), Jefferson (478.4) and Grant (455.4) are the only other counties with more than 450 cases per 100,000 residents.

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 701 (up from 685.8 yesterday).

For more on how the gap between Milwaukee and the rest of the state continues to grow, see our coverage from yesterday.

There are currently 961 ventilators and 359 intensive care unit (ICU) beds available across the state according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association. Since the data became publicly available on April 10th, WHA has reported an average of 946 ventilators and 387 ICU beds as available.

Charts and Maps

Data from DHS.

Percent of COVID-19 cases by hospitalization status

Hospitalization status Number of confirmed cases as of 7/17/2020 Percent of confirmed cases as of 7/17/2020
Ever hospitalized 4,031 10%
Never hospitalized 23,149 57%
Unknown 13,327 33%
Total 40,507 100%

Percent of COVID-19 cases resulting in hospitalization within age group

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity

Data from DHS.

Number of positive cases and deaths by county

Wisconsin County Positive as of 7/17/2020 Negative as of 7/17/2020 Deaths as of 7/17/2020 Rate (positive cases per 100,000 people) as of 7/17/2020 Case fatality percentage (percent of cases who died) as of 7/17/2020
Adams 49 1,937 2 244.1 4%
Ashland 10 1,208 0 63.6 0%
Barron 66 4,328 1 145.8 2%
Bayfield 12 1,467 1 80.0 8%
Brown 3,407 36,752 45 1311.5 1%
Buffalo 19 1,257 2 144.3 11%
Burnett 5 1,155 1 32.8 20%
Calumet 176 4,391 2 353.4 1%
Chippewa 151 8,317 0 237.3 0%
Clark 130 2,930 7 376.9 5%
Columbia 141 7,516 1 247.6 1%
Crawford 46 2,815 0 282.4 0%
Dane 3,365 93,024 33 635.1 1%
Dodge 557 13,028 5 634.6 1%
Door 70 3,386 3 255.1 4%
Douglas 66 3,461 0 152.1 0%
Dunn 60 4,348 0 134.8 0%
Eau Claire 371 11,119 1 360.2 0%
Florence 6 484 0 138.3 0%
Fond du Lac 418 11,863 6 408.5 1%
Forest 49 713 3 543.4 6%
Grant 236 7,160 14 455.4 6%
Green 114 3,709 1 309.2 1%
Green Lake 44 2,008 0 234.6 0%
Iowa 47 3,211 0 199.0 0%
Iron 24 551 1 419.9 4%
Jackson 36 4,354 1 175.6 3%
Jefferson 405 9,102 4 478.4 1%
Juneau 69 4,511 1 261.2 1%
Kenosha 1,893 21,047 47 1124.6 2%
Kewaunee 86 1,906 1 422.4 1%
La Crosse 646 14,486 0 548.2 0%
Lafayette 85 1,681 0 507.9 0%
Langlade 11 1,642 1 57.4 9%
Lincoln 31 2,447 0 111.3 0%
Manitowoc 180 7,885 1 226.7 1%
Marathon 343 9,351 2 253.6 1%
Marinette 139 5,248 3 342.9 2%
Marquette 56 1,477 1 368.3 2%
Menominee 10 1,417 0 218.4 0%
Milwaukee 15,363 137,256 404 1610.0 3%
Monroe 156 5,806 1 342.8 1%
Oconto 108 4,462 0 287.6 0%
Oneida 40 3,200 0 113.2 0%
Outagamie 750 19,248 10 405.9 1%
Ozaukee 360 7,841 16 407.8 4%
Pepin 19 740 0 261.6 0%
Pierce 123 3,439 0 295.7 0%
Polk 75 4,476 2 173.0 3%
Portage 266 7,001 0 376.8 0%
Price 9 1,276 0 66.7 0%
Racine 2,519 33,227 66 1289.2 3%
Richland 18 2,012 4 102.6 22%
Rock 1,124 19,220 24 694.8 2%
Rusk 13 999 1 91.7 8%
Sauk 201 8,855 3 316.1 1%
Sawyer 17 2,084 0 103.8 0%
Shawano 107 4,939 0 260.9 0%
Sheboygan 368 11,462 4 319.4 1%
St. Croix 316 8,177 2 359.4 1%
Taylor 29 1,338 0 142.5 0%
Trempealeau 219 4,088 0 743.9 0%
Vernon 43 3,142 0 140.9 0%
Vilas 18 1,569 0 83.4 0%
Walworth 858 11,782 18 832.9 2%
Washburn 6 1,387 0 38.2 0%
Washington 535 10,616 19 397.7 4%
Waukesha 2,022 35,323 40 506.9 2%
Waupaca 205 5,881 13 398.5 6%
Waushara 50 4,270 0 207.3 0%
Winnebago 817 21,599 14 480.8 2%
Wood 124 6,790 1 169.2 1%
Total 40,507 712,197 833 701.0 2%

