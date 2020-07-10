Wisconsin Sets Single-Day COVID-19 Case High, Again
Third time in seven days. Testing falls, but positive case rate increases.
Three times in the past week Wisconsin has set a new COVID-19 single-day case record, and each time it’s been accomplished differently.
On July 4th, the Department of Health Services reported the highest positive case rate in 50 days (10.82 percent) as testing fall by over 3,500 cases from the day prior to 6,822 processed tests. A total of 738 newly-confirmed cases were reported.
Yesterday the state set a 30-day high in testing at 13,158 tests and a had positive case rate of 5.73 percent. The two factors were enough to set a new single-day case high of 754.
Testing fell on Friday to 12,702 processed tests, but the positive case rate spiked to 6.65 percent. As a result, Wisconsin reported 845 new COVID-19 cases, a single-day record.
The 14-day positive case rate has increased for 21 straight days and now stands at 5.88 percent. The seven-day average stands at 6.69 percent.
The number of people actively hospitalized climbed to 278, a decrease of six from yesterday as 40 people were newly hospitalized. Six days ago the state set a three-month low with 235 people actively hospitalized.
The statewide death toll from the disease increased by five to 814. Both hospitalizations and deaths are seen as lagging indicators of the spread of the disease by public health officials, but the disease has recently been spreading primarily among young residents that require less hospitalization and have a lower death rate.
According to DHS data, 1,395.1 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 (up from 1,362.8) since the outbreak began. Brown County, which is anchored by Green Bay, has 1,210.2 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,202.1). Racine County has 1,180.2 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,174).
Kenosha (1,008.1), Walworth (712.5), Rock (623.1), Trempealeau (584.3), Dodge (570.8), Dane (523), Forest (521.2), La Crosse (479.4), Lafayette (454.1) and Winnebago (444.3) are the only other counties with more than 400 cases per 100,000 residents.
The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 601.4 (up from 586.8 yesterday).
There are currently 951 ventilators and 321 intensive care unit (ICU) beds available across the state according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association. Since the data became publicly available on April 10th, WHA has reported an average of 945 ventilators and 390 ICU beds as available.
Charts and Maps
Percent of COVID-19 cases by hospitalization status
|Hospitalization status
|Number of confirmed cases as of 7/10/2020
|Percent of confirmed cases as of 7/10/2020
|Ever hospitalized
|3,766
|11%
|Never hospitalized
|20,215
|58%
|Unknown
|10,772
|31%
|Total
|34,753
|100%
Summary of COVID-19 cases by age group
Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender
Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race
Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity
Number of positive cases and deaths by county
|Wisconsin County
|Positive as of 7/10/2020
|Negative as of 7/10/2020
|Deaths as of 7/10/2020
|Rate (positive cases per 100,000 people) as of 7/10/2020
|Case fatality percentage (percent of cases who died) as of 7/10/2020
|Adams
|37
|1,765
|2
|184.3
|5%
|Ashland
|5
|979
|0
|31.8
|0%
|Barron
|41
|4,069
|1
|90.6
|2%
|Bayfield
|5
|1,193
|1
|33.4
|20%
|Brown
|3,144
|34,151
|44
|1210.2
|1%
|Buffalo
|11
|1,092
|2
|83.5
|18%
|Burnett
|5
|1,018
|1
|32.8
|20%
|Calumet
|143
|3,964
|2
|287.1
|1%
|Chippewa
|130
|6,303
|0
|204.3
|0%
|Clark
|98
|2,482
|7
|284.1
|7%
|Columbia
|113
|6,707
|1
|198.4
|1%
|Crawford
|45
|2,645
|0
|276.3
|0%
|Dane
|2,771
|83,016
|33
|523.0
|1%
|Dodge
|501
|11,658
|5
|570.8
|1%
|Door
|53
|3,091
|3
|193.2
|6%
|Douglas
|50
|2,783
|0
|115.2
|0%
|Dunn
|54
|3,967
|0
|121.4
|0%
|Eau Claire
|323
|9,391
|1
|313.6
|0%
|Florence
|4
|457
|0
|92.2
|0%
|Fond du Lac
|364
|11,027
|6
|355.8
|2%
|Forest
|47
|642
|3
|521.2
|6%
|Grant
|188
|6,162
|13
|362.7
|7%
|Green
|105
|3,353
|1
|284.8
|1%
|Green Lake
|41
|1,854
|0
|218.6
|0%
|Iowa
|41
|2,818
|0
|173.6
|0%
|Iron
|9
|458
|1
|157.5
|11%
|Jackson
|34
|3,934
|1
|165.8
|3%
|Jefferson
|338
|7,768
|4
|399.3
|1%
|Juneau
|50
|3,893
|1
|189.3
|2%
|Kenosha
|1,697
|18,959
|46
|1008.1
|3%
|Kewaunee
|69
|1,762
|1
|338.9
|1%
|La Crosse
|565
|13,723
|0
|479.4
|0%
|Lafayette
|76
|1,522
|0
|454.1
|0%
|Langlade
|10
|1,506
|1
|52.2
|10%
|Lincoln
|20
|2,081
|0
|71.8
|0%
|Manitowoc
|139
|7,034
|1
|175.0
|1%
|Marathon
|257
|8,108
|1
|190.0
|0%
|Marinette
|82
|4,779
|3
|202.3
|4%
|Marquette
|44
|1,302
|1
|289.3
|2%
|Menominee
|9
|1,316
|0
|196.5
|0%
|Milwaukee
|13,312
|120,864
|398
|1395.1
|3%
|Monroe
|120
|5,299
|1
|263.7
|1%
|Oconto
|75
|4,066
|0
|199.7
|0%
|Oneida
|24
|2,838
|0
|67.9
|0%
|Outagamie
|615
|17,412
|9
|332.9
|1%
|Ozaukee
|287
|7,221
|15
|325.1
|5%
|Pepin
|5
|633
|0
|68.9
|0%
|Pierce
|92
|3,066
|0
|221.1
|0%
|Polk
|66
|4,122
|2
|152.3
|3%
|Portage
|224
|6,169
|0
|317.3
|0%
|Price
|6
|1,083
|0
|44.5
|0%
|Racine
|2,306
|29,928
|65
|1180.2
|3%
|Richland
|16
|1,762
|4
|91.2
|25%
|Rock
|1,008
|17,309
|24
|623.1
|2%
|Rusk
|11
|878
|1
|77.6
|9%
|Sauk
|144
|7,639
|3
|226.4
|2%
|Sawyer
|15
|1,941
|0
|91.6
|0%
|Shawano
|91
|4,514
|0
|221.9
|0%
|Sheboygan
|275
|10,047
|4
|238.7
|1%
|St. Croix
|257
|7,260
|1
|292.3
|0%
|Taylor
|19
|1,167
|0
|93.3
|0%
|Trempealeau
|172
|3,714
|0
|584.3
|0%
|Vernon
|41
|2,960
|0
|134.4
|0%
|Vilas
|15
|1,368
|0
|69.5
|0%
|Walworth
|734
|10,698
|18
|712.5
|2%
|Washburn
|5
|1,260
|0
|31.9
|0%
|Washington
|466
|9,644
|17
|346.4
|4%
|Waukesha
|1,576
|31,050
|40
|395.1
|3%
|Waupaca
|161
|5,424
|11
|313.0
|7%
|Waushara
|41
|3,866
|0
|170.0
|0%
|Winnebago
|755
|19,551
|13
|444.3
|2%
|Wood
|101
|5,926
|1
|137.8
|1%
|Total
|34,753
|635,411
|814
|601.4
|2%
One thought on “WI Daily: Wisconsin Sets Single-Day COVID-19 Case High, Again”
In the second table (“Summary of COVID-19 cases by age group”), the headings are unclear: How do “Total Cases” and “Cases” differ? Should the column headed “Cases” instead read “Cases requiring hospitalization”?