Third time in seven days. Testing falls, but positive case rate increases.

Three times in the past week Wisconsin has set a new COVID-19 single-day case record, and each time it’s been accomplished differently.

On July 4th, the Department of Health Services reported the highest positive case rate in 50 days (10.82 percent) as testing fall by over 3,500 cases from the day prior to 6,822 processed tests. A total of 738 newly-confirmed cases were reported.

Yesterday the state set a 30-day high in testing at 13,158 tests and a had positive case rate of 5.73 percent. The two factors were enough to set a new single-day case high of 754.

Testing fell on Friday to 12,702 processed tests, but the positive case rate spiked to 6.65 percent. As a result, Wisconsin reported 845 new COVID-19 cases, a single-day record.

The 14-day positive case rate has increased for 21 straight days and now stands at 5.88 percent. The seven-day average stands at 6.69 percent.

A total of 34,753 people have tested positive for the disease since the outbreak began with 13,160 in the past 30 days and 4,436 in the past week. DHS reports that 79 percent of individuals with a confirmed case have “recovered,” as defined by a documented abatement of symptoms or a diagnosis over 30 days ago.

The number of people actively hospitalized climbed to 278, a decrease of six from yesterday as 40 people were newly hospitalized. Six days ago the state set a three-month low with 235 people actively hospitalized.

The statewide death toll from the disease increased by five to 814. Both hospitalizations and deaths are seen as lagging indicators of the spread of the disease by public health officials, but the disease has recently been spreading primarily among young residents that require less hospitalization and have a lower death rate.

According to DHS data, 1,395.1 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 (up from 1,362.8) since the outbreak began. Brown County, which is anchored by Green Bay, has 1,210.2 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,202.1). Racine County has 1,180.2 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,174).

Kenosha (1,008.1), Walworth (712.5), Rock (623.1), Trempealeau (584.3), Dodge (570.8), Dane (523), Forest (521.2), La Crosse (479.4), Lafayette (454.1) and Winnebago (444.3) are the only other counties with more than 400 cases per 100,000 residents.

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 601.4 (up from 586.8 yesterday).

There are currently 951 ventilators and 321 intensive care unit (ICU) beds available across the state according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association. Since the data became publicly available on April 10th, WHA has reported an average of 945 ventilators and 390 ICU beds as available.

Charts and Maps

Hospitalization status Number of confirmed cases as of 7/10/2020 Percent of confirmed cases as of 7/10/2020 Ever hospitalized 3,766 11% Never hospitalized 20,215 58% Unknown 10,772 31% Total 34,753 100%

