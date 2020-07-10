Jeramey Jannene
Wisconsin Sets Single-Day COVID-19 Case High, Again

Third time in seven days. Testing falls, but positive case rate increases.

By - Jul 10th, 2020 03:46 pm
COVID-19. Credit: U.S. Army.

Three times in the past week Wisconsin has set a new COVID-19 single-day case record, and each time it’s been accomplished differently.

On July 4th, the Department of Health Services reported the highest positive case rate in 50 days (10.82 percent) as testing fall by over 3,500 cases from the day prior to 6,822 processed tests. A total of 738 newly-confirmed cases were reported.

Yesterday the state set a 30-day high in testing at 13,158 tests and a had positive case rate of 5.73 percent. The two factors were enough to set a new single-day case high of 754.

Testing fell on Friday to 12,702 processed tests, but the positive case rate spiked to 6.65 percent. As a result, Wisconsin reported 845 new COVID-19 cases, a single-day record.

The 14-day positive case rate has increased for 21 straight days and now stands at 5.88 percent. The seven-day average stands at 6.69 percent.

A total of 34,753 people have tested positive for the disease since the outbreak began with 13,160 in the past 30 days and 4,436 in the past week.  DHS reports that 79 percent of individuals with a confirmed case have “recovered,” as defined by a documented abatement of symptoms or a diagnosis over 30 days ago.

The number of people actively hospitalized climbed to 278, a decrease of six from yesterday as 40 people were newly hospitalized. Six days ago the state set a three-month low with 235 people actively hospitalized.

The statewide death toll from the disease increased by five to 814. Both hospitalizations and deaths are seen as lagging indicators of the spread of the disease by public health officials, but the disease has recently been spreading primarily among young residents that require less hospitalization and have a lower death rate.

According to DHS data, 1,395.1 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 (up from 1,362.8) since the outbreak began. Brown County, which is anchored by Green Bay, has 1,210.2 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,202.1). Racine County has 1,180.2 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,174).

Kenosha (1,008.1), Walworth (712.5), Rock (623.1), Trempealeau (584.3), Dodge (570.8), Dane (523), Forest (521.2), La Crosse (479.4), Lafayette (454.1) and Winnebago (444.3) are the only other counties with more than 400 cases per 100,000 residents.

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 601.4 (up from 586.8 yesterday).

There are currently 951 ventilators and 321 intensive care unit (ICU) beds available across the state according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association. Since the data became publicly available on April 10th, WHA has reported an average of 945 ventilators and 390 ICU beds as available.

Charts and Maps

Data from DHS.

Percent of COVID-19 cases by hospitalization status

Hospitalization status Number of confirmed cases as of 7/10/2020 Percent of confirmed cases as of 7/10/2020
Ever hospitalized 3,766 11%
Never hospitalized 20,215 58%
Unknown 10,772 31%
Total 34,753 100%

Summary of COVID-19 cases by age group

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity

Data from DHS.

Number of positive cases and deaths by county

Wisconsin County Positive as of 7/10/2020 Negative as of 7/10/2020 Deaths as of 7/10/2020 Rate (positive cases per 100,000 people) as of 7/10/2020 Case fatality percentage (percent of cases who died) as of 7/10/2020
Adams 37 1,765 2 184.3 5%
Ashland 5 979 0 31.8 0%
Barron 41 4,069 1 90.6 2%
Bayfield 5 1,193 1 33.4 20%
Brown 3,144 34,151 44 1210.2 1%
Buffalo 11 1,092 2 83.5 18%
Burnett 5 1,018 1 32.8 20%
Calumet 143 3,964 2 287.1 1%
Chippewa 130 6,303 0 204.3 0%
Clark 98 2,482 7 284.1 7%
Columbia 113 6,707 1 198.4 1%
Crawford 45 2,645 0 276.3 0%
Dane 2,771 83,016 33 523.0 1%
Dodge 501 11,658 5 570.8 1%
Door 53 3,091 3 193.2 6%
Douglas 50 2,783 0 115.2 0%
Dunn 54 3,967 0 121.4 0%
Eau Claire 323 9,391 1 313.6 0%
Florence 4 457 0 92.2 0%
Fond du Lac 364 11,027 6 355.8 2%
Forest 47 642 3 521.2 6%
Grant 188 6,162 13 362.7 7%
Green 105 3,353 1 284.8 1%
Green Lake 41 1,854 0 218.6 0%
Iowa 41 2,818 0 173.6 0%
Iron 9 458 1 157.5 11%
Jackson 34 3,934 1 165.8 3%
Jefferson 338 7,768 4 399.3 1%
Juneau 50 3,893 1 189.3 2%
Kenosha 1,697 18,959 46 1008.1 3%
Kewaunee 69 1,762 1 338.9 1%
La Crosse 565 13,723 0 479.4 0%
Lafayette 76 1,522 0 454.1 0%
Langlade 10 1,506 1 52.2 10%
Lincoln 20 2,081 0 71.8 0%
Manitowoc 139 7,034 1 175.0 1%
Marathon 257 8,108 1 190.0 0%
Marinette 82 4,779 3 202.3 4%
Marquette 44 1,302 1 289.3 2%
Menominee 9 1,316 0 196.5 0%
Milwaukee 13,312 120,864 398 1395.1 3%
Monroe 120 5,299 1 263.7 1%
Oconto 75 4,066 0 199.7 0%
Oneida 24 2,838 0 67.9 0%
Outagamie 615 17,412 9 332.9 1%
Ozaukee 287 7,221 15 325.1 5%
Pepin 5 633 0 68.9 0%
Pierce 92 3,066 0 221.1 0%
Polk 66 4,122 2 152.3 3%
Portage 224 6,169 0 317.3 0%
Price 6 1,083 0 44.5 0%
Racine 2,306 29,928 65 1180.2 3%
Richland 16 1,762 4 91.2 25%
Rock 1,008 17,309 24 623.1 2%
Rusk 11 878 1 77.6 9%
Sauk 144 7,639 3 226.4 2%
Sawyer 15 1,941 0 91.6 0%
Shawano 91 4,514 0 221.9 0%
Sheboygan 275 10,047 4 238.7 1%
St. Croix 257 7,260 1 292.3 0%
Taylor 19 1,167 0 93.3 0%
Trempealeau 172 3,714 0 584.3 0%
Vernon 41 2,960 0 134.4 0%
Vilas 15 1,368 0 69.5 0%
Walworth 734 10,698 18 712.5 2%
Washburn 5 1,260 0 31.9 0%
Washington 466 9,644 17 346.4 4%
Waukesha 1,576 31,050 40 395.1 3%
Waupaca 161 5,424 11 313.0 7%
Waushara 41 3,866 0 170.0 0%
Winnebago 755 19,551 13 444.3 2%
Wood 101 5,926 1 137.8 1%
Total 34,753 635,411 814 601.4 2%

One thought on “WI Daily: Wisconsin Sets Single-Day COVID-19 Case High, Again”

  1. TransitRider says:
    July 10, 2020 at 4:09 pm

    In the second table (“Summary of COVID-19 cases by age group”), the headings are unclear: How do “Total Cases” and “Cases” differ? Should the column headed “Cases” instead read “Cases requiring hospitalization”?

