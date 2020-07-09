Jeramey Jannene
WI Daily

Wisconsin Sets New Single-Day COVID-19 Case High

30-day testing high, but positive case rate ticks upward.

By - Jul 9th, 2020 05:57 pm
COVID-19. Credit: U.S. Army.

Wisconsin set a new 24-hour COVID-19 high for the number of newly confirmed cases. A total of 754 cases were confirmed in the past day according to data released Thursday afternoon by the Department of Health Services.

But unlike July 4th when the state last set a new high with 738 cases, the new record was set with a surge in testing. A total of 13,158 tests were processed in the past 24 hours, the highest total reported in 31 days.

The positive case rate, the percentage of tests that confirm a new case, was 5.73 percent. The 14-day average has now climbed for 21 straight days and stands at 5.79 percent. The seven-day average is 6.54 percent.

The last time the state reported over 13,000 tests in a single day, June 9th, only 1.90 percent came back positive. Eighty labs across the state have the combined capacity to process 19,032 tests in a single day according to DHS.

The number of people actively hospitalized climbed to 284, an increase of 10 from yesterday as 43 people were newly hospitalized. Five days ago the state set a three-month low with 235 people actively hospitalized.

The statewide death toll from the disease increased by two to 809. Both hospitalizations and deaths are seen as lagging indicators of the spread of the disease by public health officials, but the disease has recently been spreading primarily among young residents that require less hospitalization and have a lower death rate.

DHS reports that 79 percent of individuals with a confirmed case have “recovered,” as defined by a documented abatement of symptoms or a diagnosis over 30 days ago. “The biggest driver of that recovery rate is time,” said Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer of the DHS Bureau of Communicable Diseases, during a press briefing July 7th. He said most people don’t provide documentation of symptom abatement.

According to DHS data, 1,362.8 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 (up from 1,333.9) since the outbreak began. Brown County, which is anchored by Green Bay, has 1,202.1 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,188.3). Racine County has 1,174 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,162.8).

Kenosha (989.7), Walworth (701.9), Rock (607), Trempealeau (570.7), Dodge (560.5), Dane (500.5), Forest (499), La Crosse (471.8), Lafayette (454.1) and Winnebago (439.6) are the only other counties with more than 400 cases per 100,000 residents.

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 586.8 (up from 573.8 yesterday).

There are currently 961 ventilators and 354 intensive care unit (ICU) beds available across the state according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association. Since the data became publicly available on April 10th, WHA has reported an average of 945 ventilators and 391 ICU beds as available.

Charts and Maps

Data from DHS.

Percent of COVID-19 cases by hospitalization status

Hospitalization status Number of confirmed cases as of 7/9/2020 Percent of confirmed cases as of 7/9/2020
Ever hospitalized 3,726 11%
Never hospitalized 19,756 58%
Unknown 10,426 31%
Total 33,908 100%

Summary of COVID-19 cases by age group

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity

Data from DHS.

Number of positive cases and deaths by county

Wisconsin County Positive as of 7/9/2020 Negative as of 7/9/2020 Deaths as of 7/9/2020 Rate (positive cases per 100,000 people) as of 7/9/2020 Case fatality percentage (percent of cases who died) as of 7/9/2020
Adams 35 1,742 2 174.4 6%
Ashland 3 969 0 19.1 0%
Barron 39 4,054 1 86.2 3%
Bayfield 4 1,167 1 26.7 25%
Brown 3,123 34,179 43 1202.1 1%
Buffalo 11 1,089 2 83.5 18%
Burnett 6 997 1 39.3 17%
Calumet 133 3,917 2 267.0 2%
Chippewa 127 6,100 0 199.6 0%
Clark 93 2,411 7 269.6 8%
Columbia 110 6,611 1 193.1 1%
Crawford 44 2,585 0 270.1 0%
Dane 2,652 80,741 33 500.5 1%
Dodge 492 11,481 5 560.5 1%
Door 52 3,055 3 189.5 6%
Douglas 48 2,628 0 110.6 0%
Dunn 50 3,866 0 112.4 0%
Eau Claire 314 9,065 1 304.9 0%
Florence 4 456 0 92.2 0%
Fond du Lac 354 10,940 6 346.0 2%
Forest 45 627 3 499.0 7%
Grant 185 6,098 13 356.9 7%
Green 103 3,283 1 279.4 1%
Green Lake 41 1,845 0 218.6 0%
Iowa 38 2,750 0 160.9 0%
Iron 9 447 1 157.5 11%
Jackson 32 3,509 1 156.1 3%
Jefferson 315 7,640 4 372.1 1%
Juneau 47 3,801 1 177.9 2%
Kenosha 1,666 18,826 44 989.7 3%
Kewaunee 69 1,718 1 338.9 1%
La Crosse 556 13,508 0 471.8 0%
Lafayette 76 1,478 0 454.1 0%
Langlade 10 1,489 1 52.2 10%
Lincoln 21 2,037 0 75.4 0%
Manitowoc 132 6,982 1 166.2 1%
Marathon 240 7,976 1 177.4 0%
Marinette 75 4,695 3 185.0 4%
Marquette 44 1,270 1 289.3 2%
Menominee 9 1,301 0 196.5 0%
Milwaukee 13,004 118,310 397 1362.8 3%
Monroe 110 5,212 1 241.7 1%
Oconto 73 3,983 0 194.4 0%
Oneida 24 2,801 0 67.9 0%
Outagamie 597 17,161 9 323.1 2%
Ozaukee 281 7,211 15 318.3 5%
Pepin 4 614 0 55.1 0%
Pierce 83 2,996 0 199.5 0%
Polk 63 4,071 2 145.3 3%
Portage 211 6,011 0 298.9 0%
Price 4 1,065 0 29.7 0%
Racine 2,294 29,625 65 1174.0 3%
Richland 15 1,708 4 85.5 27%
Rock 982 17,070 24 607.0 2%
Rusk 11 856 1 77.6 9%
Sauk 137 7,617 3 215.4 2%
Sawyer 15 1,924 0 91.6 0%
Shawano 89 4,435 0 217.0 0%
Sheboygan 265 9,900 4 230.0 2%
St. Croix 243 7,080 1 276.4 0%
Taylor 18 1,130 0 88.4 0%
Trempealeau 168 3,671 0 570.7 0%
Vernon 40 2,642 0 131.1 0%
Vilas 14 1,351 0 64.8 0%
Walworth 723 10,387 18 701.9 2%
Washburn 5 1,247 0 31.9 0%
Washington 461 9,641 17 342.7 4%
Waukesha 1,526 30,268 39 382.6 3%
Waupaca 157 5,350 11 305.2 7%
Waushara 38 3,829 0 157.6 0%
Winnebago 747 19,250 13 439.6 2%
Wood 99 5,805 1 135.1 1%
Total 33,908 623,554 809 586.8 2%

