Wisconsin set a new 24-hour COVID-19 high for the number of newly confirmed cases. A total of 754 cases were confirmed in the past day according to data released Thursday afternoon by the Department of Health Services.

But unlike July 4th when the state last set a new high with 738 cases, the new record was set with a surge in testing. A total of 13,158 tests were processed in the past 24 hours, the highest total reported in 31 days.

The positive case rate, the percentage of tests that confirm a new case, was 5.73 percent. The 14-day average has now climbed for 21 straight days and stands at 5.79 percent. The seven-day average is 6.54 percent.

The last time the state reported over 13,000 tests in a single day, June 9th, only 1.90 percent came back positive. Eighty labs across the state have the combined capacity to process 19,032 tests in a single day according to DHS.

The number of people actively hospitalized climbed to 284, an increase of 10 from yesterday as 43 people were newly hospitalized. Five days ago the state set a three-month low with 235 people actively hospitalized.

The statewide death toll from the disease increased by two to 809. Both hospitalizations and deaths are seen as lagging indicators of the spread of the disease by public health officials, but the disease has recently been spreading primarily among young residents that require less hospitalization and have a lower death rate.

DHS reports that 79 percent of individuals with a confirmed case have “recovered,” as defined by a documented abatement of symptoms or a diagnosis over 30 days ago. “The biggest driver of that recovery rate is time,” said Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer of the DHS Bureau of Communicable Diseases, during a press briefing July 7th. He said most people don’t provide documentation of symptom abatement.

According to DHS data, 1,362.8 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 (up from 1,333.9) since the outbreak began. Brown County, which is anchored by Green Bay, has 1,202.1 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,188.3). Racine County has 1,174 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,162.8).

Kenosha (989.7), Walworth (701.9), Rock (607), Trempealeau (570.7), Dodge (560.5), Dane (500.5), Forest (499), La Crosse (471.8), Lafayette (454.1) and Winnebago (439.6) are the only other counties with more than 400 cases per 100,000 residents.

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 586.8 (up from 573.8 yesterday).

There are currently 961 ventilators and 354 intensive care unit (ICU) beds available across the state according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association. Since the data became publicly available on April 10th, WHA has reported an average of 945 ventilators and 391 ICU beds as available.

Charts and Maps

Percent of COVID-19 cases by hospitalization status

Hospitalization status Number of confirmed cases as of 7/9/2020 Percent of confirmed cases as of 7/9/2020 Ever hospitalized 3,726 11% Never hospitalized 19,756 58% Unknown 10,426 31% Total 33,908 100%

Summary of COVID-19 cases by age group

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity

Number of positive cases and deaths by county