Wisconsin’s COVID-19 spread has now been climbing for 20 days.

The positive case rate, the percentage of daily tests that confirm new cases of the disease, has now increased for 20 straight days when looking at the two-week trend line.

The state Department of Health Services reported Wednesday afternoon that 10,736 tests were processed in the past 24 hours, the third-highest total in the past week.

From those tests 598 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed, bringing the statewide total to 33,154. The figures result in a 5.57 percent positive case rate.

The seven- and 14-day rates stand at 6.23 percent and 5.65 percent respectively.

DHS reports that 79 percent of individuals with a confirmed case have “recovered,” as defined by a documented abatement of symptoms or a diagnosis over 30 days ago. “The biggest driver of that recovery rate is time,” said Dr., Chief Medical Officer of the DHS Bureau of Communicable Diseases, during a press briefing July 7th. He said most people don’t provide documentation of symptom abatement.

The number of people actively hospitalized increased by 20 to 274 as 44 people were newly hospitalized. Four days ago the state set a three-month low with 235 active hospitalizations.

The death toll increased by two in the past 24 hours, and now stands at 807.

According to DHS data, 1,333.9 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 (up from 1,314.1) since the outbreak began. Brown County, which is anchored by Green Bay, has 1,188.3 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,182.5). Racine County has 1,162.8 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,153).

Kenosha (967.1), Walworth (692.1), Rock (595.9), Dodge (556), Trempealeau (536.7), Dane (488.3), La Crosse (488.3), Forest (454.6), Lafayette (454.1), Winnebago (427.2), Waukesha (371.8) and Jefferson (357.9) are the only other counties with more than 350 cases per 100,000 residents.

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 573.8 (up from 563.4 yesterday).

There are currently 946 ventilators and 341 intensive care unit (ICU) beds available across the state according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association. Since the data became publicly available on April 10th, WHA has reported an average of 945 ventilators and 391 ICU beds as available.

Hospitalization status Number of confirmed cases as of 7/8/2020 Percent of confirmed cases as of 7/8/2020 Ever hospitalized 3,683 11% Never hospitalized 19,304 58% Unknown 10,167 31% Total 33,154 100%

