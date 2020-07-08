Jeramey Jannene
WI Daily

20 Days of Climbing COVID-19 Positive Case Rate

Active hospitalizations also hit three week high.

By - Jul 8th, 2020 05:23 pm
COVID-19. Credit: U.S. Army.

Wisconsin’s COVID-19 spread has now been climbing for 20 days.

The positive case rate, the percentage of daily tests that confirm new cases of the disease, has now increased for 20 straight days when looking at the two-week trend line.

The state Department of Health Services reported Wednesday afternoon that 10,736 tests were processed in the past 24 hours, the third-highest total in the past week.

From those tests 598 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed, bringing the statewide total to 33,154. The figures result in a 5.57 percent positive case rate.

The seven- and 14-day rates stand at 6.23 percent and 5.65 percent respectively.

DHS reports that 79 percent of individuals with a confirmed case have “recovered,” as defined by a documented abatement of symptoms or a diagnosis over 30 days ago. “The biggest driver of that recovery rate is time,” said Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer of the DHS Bureau of Communicable Diseases, during a press briefing July 7th. He said most people don’t provide documentation of symptom abatement.

The number of people actively hospitalized increased by 20 to 274 as 44 people were newly hospitalized. Four days ago the state set a three-month low with 235 active hospitalizations.

The death toll increased by two in the past 24 hours, and now stands at 807.

According to DHS data, 1,333.9 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 (up from 1,314.1) since the outbreak began. Brown County, which is anchored by Green Bay, has 1,188.3 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,182.5). Racine County has 1,162.8 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,153).

Kenosha (967.1), Walworth (692.1), Rock (595.9), Dodge (556), Trempealeau (536.7), Dane (488.3), La Crosse (488.3), Forest (454.6), Lafayette (454.1), Winnebago (427.2), Waukesha (371.8) and Jefferson (357.9) are the only other counties with more than 350 cases per 100,000 residents.

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 573.8 (up from 563.4 yesterday).

There are currently 946 ventilators and 341 intensive care unit (ICU) beds available across the state according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association. Since the data became publicly available on April 10th, WHA has reported an average of 945 ventilators and 391 ICU beds as available.

Charts and Maps

Data from DHS.

Percent of COVID-19 cases by hospitalization status

Hospitalization status Number of confirmed cases as of 7/8/2020 Percent of confirmed cases as of 7/8/2020
Ever hospitalized 3,683 11%
Never hospitalized 19,304 58%
Unknown 10,167 31%
Total 33,154 100%

Summary of COVID-19 cases by age group

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity

Data from DHS.

Number of positive cases and deaths by county

Wisconsin County Positive as of 7/8/2020 Negative as of 7/8/2020 Deaths as of 7/8/2020 Rate (positive cases per 100,000 people) as of 7/8/2020 Case fatality percentage (percent of cases who died) as of 7/8/2020
Adams 35 1,727 2 174.4 6%
Ashland 3 942 0 19.1 0%
Barron 37 3,910 1 81.8 3%
Bayfield 4 1,155 1 26.7 25%
Brown 3,087 33,991 42 1188.3 1%
Buffalo 10 1,057 2 75.9 20%
Burnett 5 983 1 32.8 20%
Calumet 127 3,858 2 255.0 2%
Chippewa 124 5,890 0 194.9 0%
Clark 88 2,332 7 255.1 8%
Columbia 105 6,500 1 184.4 1%
Crawford 44 2,562 0 270.1 0%
Dane 2,587 77,760 32 488.3 1%
Dodge 488 11,361 5 556.0 1%
Door 50 3,019 3 182.2 6%
Douglas 47 2,567 0 108.3 0%
Dunn 48 3,819 0 107.9 0%
Eau Claire 307 8,825 1 298.1 0%
Florence 4 455 0 92.2 0%
Fond du Lac 347 10,820 6 339.1 2%
Forest 41 615 3 454.6 7%
Grant 180 5,999 13 347.3 7%
Green 101 3,225 1 274.0 1%
Green Lake 41 1,812 0 218.6 0%
Iowa 38 2,708 0 160.9 0%
Iron 8 429 1 140.0 13%
Jackson 31 3,051 1 151.2 3%
Jefferson 303 7,462 4 357.9 1%
Juneau 44 3,334 1 166.5 2%
Kenosha 1,628 18,719 44 967.1 3%
Kewaunee 67 1,684 1 329.1 1%
La Crosse 540 13,259 0 458.2 0%
Lafayette 76 1,459 0 454.1 0%
Langlade 11 1,470 1 57.4 9%
Lincoln 18 1,984 0 64.6 0%
Manitowoc 128 6,930 1 161.2 1%
Marathon 233 7,781 1 172.3 0%
Marinette 73 4,656 3 180.1 4%
Marquette 35 1,240 1 230.2 3%
Menominee 9 1,277 0 196.5 0%
Milwaukee 12,728 116,034 397 1333.9 3%
Monroe 103 5,098 1 226.4 1%
Oconto 69 3,951 0 183.7 0%
Oneida 22 2,747 0 62.2 0%
Outagamie 581 16,910 9 314.5 2%
Ozaukee 275 7,165 15 311.5 5%
Pepin 2 601 0 27.5 0%
Pierce 80 2,944 0 192.3 0%
Polk 63 3,986 2 145.3 3%
Portage 204 5,923 0 289.0 0%
Price 2 1,040 0 14.8 0%
Racine 2,272 29,236 65 1162.8 3%
Richland 15 1,686 4 85.5 27%
Rock 964 16,724 24 595.9 2%
Rusk 11 837 1 77.6 9%
Sauk 130 7,510 3 204.4 2%
Sawyer 14 1,908 0 85.5 0%
Shawano 87 4,352 0 212.1 0%
Sheboygan 255 9,715 4 221.3 2%
St. Croix 238 6,886 1 270.7 0%
Taylor 17 1,102 0 83.5 0%
Trempealeau 158 3,627 0 536.7 0%
Vernon 39 2,607 0 127.8 0%
Vilas 14 1,322 0 64.8 0%
Walworth 713 10,224 18 692.1 3%
Washburn 5 1,233 0 31.9 0%
Washington 451 9,617 17 335.2 4%
Waukesha 1,483 29,597 39 371.8 3%
Waupaca 152 5,267 11 295.5 7%
Waushara 36 3,788 0 149.3 0%
Winnebago 726 19,190 13 427.2 2%
Wood 93 5,696 1 126.9 1%
Total 33,154 611,150 807 573.8 2%

