Please Honor Interdependence Day(s)
We’re all in this pandemic together. Please do your part.
Last weekend, we celebrated Independence Day, our salute to America’s birth and for the history buffs, an opportunity to recall a date in 1826, when Presidents John Adams and Thomas Jefferson passed away on the same Fourth of July, a sad, but altogether fitting historical coincidence.
This year felt especially satisfying I’m sure, as we’ve all been constrained by COVID 19. So the chance to watch some fireworks and enjoy some sunny summer weather made for a sense of, well independence.
But it should be remembered, the 2020 pandemic is far from over. Confirmed cases of coronavirus continue to climb in Wisconsin, with the number passing 32,000.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Health & Human Services, best practices continue to include social distancing and wearing a mask.
But some people are less cautious. Some consider it a point of personal freedom, a matter of, well, independence to go mask-free. Sure, freedom and independence are American distinctions, but let’s not forget, so is personal responsibility.
So while we’re celebrating independence, let’s carefully consider its corollary: interdependence.
We rely on each other for so much. We rely on the farmer and the grocer for our food, on doctors, nurses and caregivers to ensure our health and well-being, and on our friends and family for everything that makes the pursuit of happiness worthwhile.
We’re independent, but we’re also interdependent.
Do your part. Wear a mask in public. Protect yourself. Protect others. Protect businesses. Protect the community. Consider it patriotic. Consider it a civic virtue.
The virtue of Interdependence Day.
Tom Nelson, Outagamie County executive.
More about the Coronavirus Pandemic
- Wisconsin Has Fastest COVID-19 Spread In U.S. - Jeramey Jannene - Jul 7th, 2020
- Op Ed: Please Honor Interdependence Day(s) - Tom Nelson - Jul 7th, 2020
- WI Daily: COVID-19 Cases Double Since Memorial Day - Jeramey Jannene - Jul 7th, 2020
- Gov. Evers Announces Statewide Efforts to Distribute PPE to Schools, Food Processors, Businesses - Gov. Tony Evers - Jul 7th, 2020
- Two Milwaukee Brewers Have COVID-19 - Brady Carlson - Jul 7th, 2020
- Legislators Who Opposed Pandemic Aid Grab Grants - Erik Gunn - Jul 7th, 2020
- Wisconsin To Have Nation’s COVID-19 Testing Center - Rob Mentzer - Jul 7th, 2020
- BBB Alert: Mask Exemption Cards are Fake - Wisconsin Better Business Bureau - Jul 7th, 2020
- Milwaukee-Area Company Offers 1 Million Free Masks To Help Residents Comply With Proposed City Mandatory Mask Ordinance For Public Places - Rebel Converting - Jul 7th, 2020
- City Hall: What Is And Isn’t In Milwaukee’s Mask Mandate - Jeramey Jannene - Jul 6th, 2020
Read more about Coronavirus Pandemic here
Op-Ed
-
County Parks Lost Funding to Bucks ArenaJul 7th, 2020 by Patricia Jursik
-
History May Be Written By WisconsinJul 6th, 2020 by Tom Nelson
-
5 Pragmatic Solutions Biden Could OfferJul 5th, 2020 by John Torinus