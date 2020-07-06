Jeramey Jannene
WI Daily

Three Days of No Deaths, 18 Days of Rising Case Rate

Hospitalizations tick upward for second straight day.

By - Jul 6th, 2020 04:07 pm
Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee
COVID-19. Credit: U.S. Army.

COVID-19. Credit: U.S. Army.

For the third day in a row, no Wisconsin residents were newly confirmed to have died from COVID-19.

But that doesn’t mean the disease isn’t spreading.

For the 18th day in a row, the 14-day rolling average of the state’s positive case rate ticked upward. The measure now stands at 5.41 percent, up from a low of 2.69 percent on June 19th. The seven-day average is at 6.11 percent.

A total of 484 Wisconsin residents were newly confirmed to have the disease as of Monday afternoon according to the Department of Health Services. The new cases come from 5,286 processed tests, a positive case rate of 9.16 percent.

Across Wisconsin 32,061 people have been confirmed to have the disease. DHS reports that 79 percent of individuals with a confirmed case have “recovered,” as defined by a documented abatement of symptoms or a diagnosis over 30 days ago.

The number of people actively hospitalized increased for the second straight day from a three-month low of 235. A total of 255 are currently hospitalized according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association. DHS reports that 16 people newly hospitalized in the past 24 hours.

Both hospitalizations and deaths are lagging indicators of the spread of the disease, and both figures are influenced by the age and health of the individuals contracting the disease. The majority of cases in the past 30 days have been in individuals under the age of 40, while over 70 percent of deaths have been individuals aged 70 or older.

According to DHS data, 1,299.1 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 (up from 1,282) since the outbreak began. Brown County, which is anchored by Green Bay, has 1,173.7 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,161.7). Racine County has 1,135.1 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,134.6).

Kenosha (945.8), Walworth (670.8), Rock (581.1), Dodge (551.4), Trempealeau (465.4), Dane (463.7), Lafayette (454.1), La Crosse (440.4), Forest (432.5), Winnebago (420.8) and Waukesha (354) are the only other counties with more than 350 cases per 100,000 residents.

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 554.8 (up from 546.5 yesterday)

There are currently 978 ventilators and 394 intensive care unit (ICU) beds available across the state according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association. Since the data became publicly available on April 10th, WHA has reported an average of 944 ventilators and 393 ICU beds as available.

Charts and Maps

Data from DHS.

Percent of COVID-19 cases by hospitalization status

Hospitalization status Number of confirmed cases as of 7/6/2020 Percent of confirmed cases as of 7/6/2020
Ever hospitalized 3,602 11%
Never hospitalized 18,478 58%
Unknown 9,981 31%
Total 32,061 100%

Summary of COVID-19 cases by age group

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity

Data from DHS.

Number of positive cases and deaths by county

Wisconsin County Positive as of 7/6/2020 Negative as of 7/6/2020 Deaths as of 7/6/2020 Rate (positive cases per 100,000 people) as of 7/6/2020 Case fatality percentage (percent of cases who died) as of 7/6/2020
Adams 33 1,683 2 164.4 6%
Ashland 3 918 0 19.1 0%
Barron 36 3,841 1 79.6 3%
Bayfield 3 1,131 1 20.0 33%
Brown 3,049 33,265 42 1173.7 1%
Buffalo 8 1,045 2 60.8 25%
Burnett 4 917 1 26.2 25%
Calumet 119 3,739 2 238.9 2%
Chippewa 105 5,382 0 165.0 0%
Clark 87 2,279 7 252.2 8%
Columbia 101 6,337 1 177.3 1%
Crawford 41 2,497 0 251.7 0%
Dane 2,457 72,604 32 463.7 1%
Dodge 484 11,172 5 551.4 1%
Door 45 2,922 3 164.0 7%
Douglas 41 2,510 0 94.5 0%
Dunn 46 3,734 0 103.4 0%
Eau Claire 290 8,629 1 281.6 0%
Florence 4 443 0 92.2 0%
Fond du Lac 329 10,481 6 321.6 2%
Forest 39 597 3 432.5 8%
Grant 177 5,829 13 341.5 7%
Green 100 3,141 1 271.3 1%
Green Lake 40 1,786 0 213.3 0%
Iowa 37 2,613 0 156.6 0%
Iron 8 414 1 140.0 13%
Jackson 27 2,861 1 131.7 4%
Jefferson 291 7,238 4 343.8 1%
Juneau 43 3,108 1 162.8 2%
Kenosha 1,592 18,650 44 945.8 3%
Kewaunee 64 1,624 1 314.3 2%
La Crosse 519 13,006 0 440.4 0%
Lafayette 76 1,435 0 454.1 0%
Langlade 11 1,441 0 57.4 0%
Lincoln 15 1,920 0 53.9 0%
Manitowoc 116 6,639 1 146.1 1%
Marathon 225 7,384 1 166.3 0%
Marinette 68 4,555 3 167.7 4%
Marquette 24 1,194 1 157.8 4%
Menominee 7 1,244 0 152.9 0%
Milwaukee 12,396 112,757 391 1299.1 3%
Monroe 88 4,996 1 193.4 1%
Oconto 67 3,712 0 178.4 0%
Oneida 20 2,610 0 56.6 0%
Outagamie 552 16,351 9 298.8 2%
Ozaukee 263 7,145 15 297.9 6%
Pepin 1 580 0 13.8 0%
Pierce 76 2,869 0 182.7 0%
Polk 60 3,828 1 138.4 2%
Portage 196 5,740 0 277.6 0%
Price 2 966 0 14.8 0%
Racine 2,218 27,446 65 1135.1 3%
Richland 15 1,631 4 85.5 27%
Rock 940 15,852 24 581.1 3%
Rusk 11 794 0 77.6 0%
Sauk 123 7,233 3 193.4 2%
Sawyer 12 1,877 0 73.3 0%
Shawano 86 4,240 0 209.7 0%
Sheboygan 236 9,348 4 204.9 2%
St. Croix 218 6,685 1 248.0 0%
Taylor 15 1,067 0 73.7 0%
Trempealeau 137 3,589 0 465.4 0%
Vernon 38 2,559 0 124.5 0%
Vilas 11 1,264 0 50.9 0%
Walworth 691 9,543 18 670.8 3%
Washburn 4 1,198 0 25.5 0%
Washington 436 9,561 16 324.1 4%
Waukesha 1,412 28,012 39 354.0 3%
Waupaca 139 5,117 10 270.2 7%
Waushara 33 3,735 0 136.8 0%
Winnebago 715 18,942 13 420.8 2%
Wood 86 5,458 1 117.4 1%
Total 32,061 588,913 796 554.8 2%

If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.

Categories: Health

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us