Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

For the third day in a row, no Wisconsin residents were newly confirmed to have died from COVID-19.

But that doesn’t mean the disease isn’t spreading.

For the 18th day in a row, the 14-day rolling average of the state’s positive case rate ticked upward. The measure now stands at 5.41 percent, up from a low of 2.69 percent on June 19th. The seven-day average is at 6.11 percent.

A total of 484 Wisconsin residents were newly confirmed to have the disease as of Monday afternoon according to the Department of Health Services. The new cases come from 5,286 processed tests, a positive case rate of 9.16 percent.

Across Wisconsin 32,061 people have been confirmed to have the disease. DHS reports that 79 percent of individuals with a confirmed case have “recovered,” as defined by a documented abatement of symptoms or a diagnosis over 30 days ago.

The number of people actively hospitalized increased for the second straight day from a three-month low of 235. A total of 255 are currently hospitalized according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association. DHS reports that 16 people newly hospitalized in the past 24 hours.

Both hospitalizations and deaths are lagging indicators of the spread of the disease, and both figures are influenced by the age and health of the individuals contracting the disease. The majority of cases in the past 30 days have been in individuals under the age of 40, while over 70 percent of deaths have been individuals aged 70 or older.

According to DHS data, 1,299.1 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 (up from 1,282) since the outbreak began. Brown County, which is anchored by Green Bay, has 1,173.7 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,161.7). Racine County has 1,135.1 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,134.6).

Kenosha (945.8), Walworth (670.8), Rock (581.1), Dodge (551.4), Trempealeau (465.4), Dane (463.7), Lafayette (454.1), La Crosse (440.4), Forest (432.5), Winnebago (420.8) and Waukesha (354) are the only other counties with more than 350 cases per 100,000 residents.

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 554.8 (up from 546.5 yesterday)

There are currently 978 ventilators and 394 intensive care unit (ICU) beds available across the state according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association. Since the data became publicly available on April 10th, WHA has reported an average of 944 ventilators and 393 ICU beds as available.

Charts and Maps

Percent of COVID-19 cases by hospitalization status

Hospitalization status Number of confirmed cases as of 7/6/2020 Percent of confirmed cases as of 7/6/2020 Ever hospitalized 3,602 11% Never hospitalized 18,478 58% Unknown 9,981 31% Total 32,061 100%

Summary of COVID-19 cases by age group

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity

Number of positive cases and deaths by county