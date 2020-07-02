Spread of disease has increased, even as testing has expected in past week. Brown County now has second-worst outbreak.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

For only the second time since the COVID-19 outbreak began over 500 Wisconsin residents have been newly confirmed to have the disease in each of three straight days.

A total of 539 people were confirmed to have the disease from 12,878 tests according to data from the Department of Health Services. It was the third straight day labs across the state have hit the daily average necessary to reach the 85,000 tests per week goal established in the Badger Bounce Pack plan.

The recent streak is the only time the 12,000 test threshold has been met in the past three weeks. Labs in the state have the cumulative capacity to process over 18,000 tests per day.

The positive case rate, the percentage of tests that came back positive, was 4.19 percent, the third straight day it’s fallen. But Thursday also marked the 14th day the 14-day positive case rate average has increased. It’s climbed from 2.69 percent to 4.31 percent as of Thursday.

The seven-day average stands at 5.10 percent, down from a June peak of 5.14 percent two days ago.

Public health officials have looked for the figures to trend downward as evidence of sufficient testing and a slowing spread of the disease, but the case rate has climbed in recent weeks.

A total of 29,738 people have been confirmed to have the disease in Wisconsin. DHS reports that 79 percent of individuals with a confirmed case have “recovered,” as defined by a documented abatement of symptoms or a diagnosis over 30 days ago.

DHS reported Thursday afternoon that 37 people were newly hospitalized in the past 24 hours, above the 30-day average of 29, but the number of people actively hospitalized has fallen to 236 again. The active hospitalization total is the lowest figure recorded since early April.

A total of 793 Wisconsin residents have now died from COVID-19, an increase of seven over the prior day.

Brown County overtook Racine County for the second-worst outbreak in the state on a per-capita basis.

According to DHS data, 1,220.8 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 (up from 1,206.2) since the outbreak began. Brown County, which is anchored by Green Bay, has 1,130.5 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,113.9). Racine County has 1,119.3 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,122.5).

Kenosha (909.5), Walworth (603.8), Rock (545.2), Dodge (532), Lafayette (442.2), Forest (432.5), La Crosse (417.5), Trempealeau (414.4), Winnebago (407.2) and Dane (389) are the only other counties with more than 350 cases per 100,000 residents.

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 514.6 (up from 505.3 yesterday)

There are currently 976 ventilators and 340 intensive care unit (ICU) beds available across the state according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association. Since the data became publicly available on April 10th, WHA has reported an average of 943 ventilators and 394 ICU beds as available.

For more on the outbreak’s localized impact on Milwaukee County, see our coverage from earlier Thursday.

Charts and Maps

Wisconsin COVID-19 summary by person

Percent of COVID-19 cases by hospitalization status

Hospitalization status Number of confirmed cases as of 7/2/2020 Percent of confirmed cases as of 7/2/2020 Ever hospitalized 3,519 12% Never hospitalized 17,394 58% Unknown 8,825 30% Total 29,738 100%

Summary of COVID-19 cases by age group

Age Group (Years) Cases as of 7/2/2020 Ever hospitalized as of 7/2/2020 Any Intensive Care as of 7/2/2020 Deaths as of 7/2/2020 <10 990 29 2 0 10-19 2,310 52 3 0 20-29 6,871 207 26 8 30-39 5,200 295 37 8 40-49 4,587 423 91 24 50-59 4,140 589 134 60 60-69 2,770 723 210 133 70-79 1,466 612 153 206 80-89 937 425 77 197 90+ 467 164 30 157 Total 29,738 3,519 763 793

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity

Number of positive cases and deaths by county