Jeramey Jannene
14-Day Positive Case Rate Continues Upward Climb

Spread of disease has increased, even as testing has expected in past week. Brown County now has second-worst outbreak.

By - Jul 2nd, 2020 06:09 pm
COVID-19. Credit: U.S. Army.

For only the second time since the COVID-19 outbreak began over 500 Wisconsin residents have been newly confirmed to have the disease in each of three straight days.

A total of 539 people were confirmed to have the disease from 12,878 tests according to data from the Department of Health Services. It was the third straight day labs across the state have hit the daily average necessary to reach the 85,000 tests per week goal established in the Badger Bounce Pack plan.

The recent streak is the only time the 12,000 test threshold has been met in the past three weeks. Labs in the state have the cumulative capacity to process over 18,000 tests per day.

The positive case rate, the percentage of tests that came back positive, was 4.19 percent, the third straight day it’s fallen. But Thursday also marked the 14th day the 14-day positive case rate average has increased. It’s climbed from 2.69 percent to 4.31 percent as of Thursday.

The seven-day average stands at 5.10 percent, down from a June peak of 5.14 percent two days ago.

Public health officials have looked for the figures to trend downward as evidence of sufficient testing and a slowing spread of the disease, but the case rate has climbed in recent weeks.

A total of 29,738 people have been confirmed to have the disease in Wisconsin. DHS reports that 79 percent of individuals with a confirmed case have “recovered,” as defined by a documented abatement of symptoms or a diagnosis over 30 days ago.

DHS reported Thursday afternoon that 37 people were newly hospitalized in the past 24 hours, above the 30-day average of 29, but the number of people actively hospitalized has fallen to 236 again. The active hospitalization total is the lowest figure recorded since early April.

A total of 793 Wisconsin residents have now died from COVID-19, an increase of seven over the prior day.

Brown County overtook Racine County for the second-worst outbreak in the state on a per-capita basis.

According to DHS data, 1,220.8 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 (up from 1,206.2) since the outbreak began. Brown County, which is anchored by Green Bay, has 1,130.5 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,113.9). Racine County has 1,119.3 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,122.5).

Kenosha (909.5), Walworth (603.8), Rock (545.2), Dodge (532), Lafayette (442.2), Forest (432.5), La Crosse (417.5), Trempealeau (414.4), Winnebago (407.2) and Dane (389) are the only other counties with more than 350 cases per 100,000 residents.

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 514.6 (up from 505.3 yesterday)

There are currently 976 ventilators and 340 intensive care unit (ICU) beds available across the state according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association. Since the data became publicly available on April 10th, WHA has reported an average of 943 ventilators and 394 ICU beds as available.

For more on the outbreak’s localized impact on Milwaukee County, see our coverage from earlier Thursday.

Charts and Maps

Wisconsin COVID-19 summary by person

Data from DHS.

Percent of COVID-19 cases by hospitalization status

Hospitalization status Number of confirmed cases as of 7/2/2020 Percent of confirmed cases as of 7/2/2020
Ever hospitalized 3,519 12%
Never hospitalized 17,394 58%
Unknown 8,825 30%
Total 29,738 100%

Summary of COVID-19 cases by age group

Age Group (Years) Cases as of 7/2/2020 Ever hospitalized as of 7/2/2020 Any Intensive Care as of 7/2/2020 Deaths as of 7/2/2020
<10 990 29 2 0
10-19 2,310 52 3 0
20-29 6,871 207 26 8
30-39 5,200 295 37 8
40-49 4,587 423 91 24
50-59 4,140 589 134 60
60-69 2,770 723 210 133
70-79 1,466 612 153 206
80-89 937 425 77 197
90+ 467 164 30 157
Total 29,738 3,519 763 793

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity

Data from DHS.

Number of positive cases and deaths by county

Wisconsin County Positive as of 7/2/2020 Negative as of 7/2/2020 Deaths as of 7/2/2020 Rate (positive cases per 100,000 people) as of 7/2/2020 Case fatality percentage (percent of cases who died) as of 7/2/2020
Adams 20 1,525 2 99.6 10%
Ashland 3 815 0 19.1 0%
Barron 35 3,699 1 77.3 3%
Bayfield 3 1,100 1 20.0 33%
Brown 2,937 32,469 42 1130.5 1%
Buffalo 7 1,008 2 53.2 29%
Burnett 3 898 1 19.7 33%
Calumet 112 3,566 2 224.9 2%
Chippewa 91 5,068 0 143.0 0%
Clark 81 2,177 7 234.8 9%
Columbia 89 5,963 1 156.3 1%
Crawford 36 2,418 0 221.0 0%
Dane 2,061 68,889 32 389.0 2%
Dodge 467 10,797 5 532.0 1%
Door 44 2,852 3 160.4 7%
Douglas 31 2,346 0 71.4 0%
Dunn 41 3,585 0 92.1 0%
Eau Claire 249 8,395 1 241.8 0%
Florence 3 429 0 69.2 0%
Fond du Lac 314 10,232 6 306.9 2%
Forest 39 586 3 432.5 8%
Grant 162 5,688 13 312.6 8%
Green 90 2,967 1 244.1 1%
Green Lake 34 1,714 0 181.3 0%
Iowa 32 2,460 0 135.5 0%
Iron 7 379 1 122.5 14%
Jackson 27 2,625 1 131.7 4%
Jefferson 257 6,859 4 303.6 2%
Juneau 40 2,874 1 151.4 3%
Kenosha 1,531 17,700 44 909.5 3%
Kewaunee 60 1,523 1 294.7 2%
La Crosse 492 12,509 0 417.5 0%
Lafayette 74 1,361 0 442.2 0%
Langlade 10 1,373 0 52.2 0%
Lincoln 11 1,646 0 39.5 0%
Manitowoc 100 6,372 1 125.9 1%
Marathon 186 6,966 1 137.5 1%
Marinette 60 4,397 3 148.0 5%
Marquette 17 1,126 1 111.8 6%
Menominee 7 1,225 0 152.9 0%
Milwaukee 11,649 107,404 391 1220.8 3%
Monroe 66 4,615 1 145.0 2%
Oconto 61 3,634 0 162.4 0%
Oneida 20 2,491 0 56.6 0%
Outagamie 500 15,732 9 270.6 2%
Ozaukee 241 7,117 15 273.0 6%
Pepin 1 556 0 13.8 0%
Pierce 68 2,734 0 163.4 0%
Polk 57 3,640 1 131.5 2%
Portage 162 5,477 0 229.5 0%
Price 2 954 0 14.8 0%
Racine 2,187 26,983 64 1119.3 3%
Richland 15 1,555 4 85.5 27%
Rock 882 15,590 24 545.2 3%
Rusk 11 787 0 77.6 0%
Sauk 109 7,092 3 171.4 3%
Sawyer 12 1,828 0 73.3 0%
Shawano 78 4,067 0 190.2 0%
Sheboygan 214 8,899 4 185.8 2%
St. Croix 179 6,306 1 203.6 1%
Taylor 14 1,023 0 68.8 0%
Trempealeau 122 3,433 0 414.4 0%
Vernon 37 2,449 0 121.2 0%
Vilas 10 1,211 0 46.3 0%
Walworth 622 9,222 18 603.8 3%
Washburn 4 1,154 0 25.5 0%
Washington 395 9,536 16 293.6 4%
Waukesha 1,250 26,603 39 313.4 3%
Waupaca 121 5,004 10 235.2 8%
Waushara 31 3,512 0 128.5 0%
Winnebago 692 17,613 11 407.2 2%
Wood 63 5,144 1 86.0 2%
Total 29,738 563,946 793 514.6 3%

Categories: Health, What You Need To Know

