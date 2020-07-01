Become a Member on Independence Day

While it’s true Independence Day will be celebrated a little differently in 2020, the desire to celebrate freedom is still as relevant today as it was in 1776. Some may say even more relevant now as the original fight for American independence benefited only white, property-owning men. As the centuries progressed and the definition of the phrase “freedom for all” slowly and painstakingly changed in the eyes of the law and its citizens, independent and local news media, like Urban Milwaukee, have been and will continue to be on the front lines of the fight.

To celebrate that progress, we wanted to offer a special deal for all of our readers interested in supporting the fight for freedom. From now until July 5, you can get an Urban Milwaukee annual membership for only $77. It’s your chance to support an independent press that stands behind your right — and the right of every citizen — to be free. By joining, you’ll help support a publication that is fiercely mission-centered, with a goal of championing Milwaukee and urban solutions while accurately and aggressively reporting the news.

Use special discount code JULY42020 to get $22 off of an annual membership for the first year.

Coming from a news publication, we take our rights, especially freedom of the press, seriously. Because we want to have as much impact as possible with our stories, we don’t believe in a pay wall, and want as many readers as possible to have access to the information we publish. And never has information — on the pandemic, on the protests, on so many vital issues — been more important. Which is why we want every reader who believe in us and our mission and who wants to help us grow, to become an Urban Milwaukee member. Our membership program ensures the survival of our publication and of independent journalism. But besides supporting independent local journalism when you become a member. you also get:

Free tickets to concerts, festivals, and other events as they become available through our partners

Invitations to member-only events when we can come together in person again, and online chats with a chance to meet and converse with Urban Milwaukee staff

A better, faster photo browser on the website

Access to an advertising-free daily or weekly emails

A website free of banner ads that provides faster page loads and a unique, editorial-only experience

A chance to provide support that assures Urban Milwaukee can continue focusing on smart, substantive news coverage rather than clickbait

A 10 percent discount on all merchandise at Urban Milwaukee: The Store, when we are up and running again

Ability to comment on stories

The price of all that is just $9/month or $99/year, but through Sunday, July 5th, you can claim our Independence Day Special and sign-up for just $77 for the first year. Signing up is easy, and you are welcome to cancel at anytime. Use the special code JULY42020 through, July 5th only to get your discounted annual membership.

Our publication continues to grow its editorial coverage, publishing more than 75 stories and 100 press releases per week, and with a readership now reaching new highs with more than 1.5 million page views per month. But, as many newsrooms around the country continue to shut their doors, it is more important than ever to support local journalism.

So on this Independence Day, celebrate it with only a very few, keep socially distanced, and remember that the fight for freedom is still going on and you can do your part.