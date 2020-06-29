Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

For the second straight day, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported that no Wisconsin residents died from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. It’s the third time no new deaths were reported in the past four days, even as the 30-day average stands at 6.3 deaths per day.

Wisconsin has 777 deaths as a result of the disease. Of those 44 percent have resided in a nursing home or assisted living facility. DHS reports that 71 percent have been 70 or older.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association also reported the number of people actively hospitalized with the disease fell to 236, a low not seen since April 3rd. A total of 14 people were newly hospitalized in the past 24 hours.

The positive indicators come as the percentage of tests coming back positive, the positive case rate, continues to increase.

A total of 5,927 tests were processed in the past 24 hours, a figure for which DHS reported a lower total only once in the past 40 days.

From those processed tests, 315 came back positive, a 5.31 percent positive case rate. The seven-day and 14-average climbed to 3.97 and 4.69 percent respectively. The 14-day average was last higher on June 6th and the seven-day average was last higher on May 30th.

According to DHS data, 1,175.4 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 (up from 1,164.3) since the outbreak began. Racine County has 1,102.9 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,100.8). Brown County, which is anchored by Green Bay, has 1,087.4 cases per 100,000 residents (down from DHS prior report of 1,087.8 as one case was removed).

Kenosha (885.2), Walworth (557.2), Rock (527.3), Dodge (519.5), Forest (421.4), Lafayette (418.3), Winnebago (389.6), Trempealeau (377.1), La Crosse (342.8), Dane (325.9) and Fond du Lac (302) are the only other counties with more than 300 cases per 100,000 residents.

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 485.6 (up from 480.1).

There are currently 949 ventilators and 385 intensive care unit (ICU) beds available across the state according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association. Since the data became publicly available on April 10th, WHA has reported an average of 942 ventilators and 396 ICU beds as available

Hospitalization status Number of confirmed cases as of 6/29/2020 Percent of confirmed cases as of 6/29/2020 Ever hospitalized 3,407 12% Never hospitalized 16,331 58% Unknown 8,320 30% Total 28,058 100%

Age Group (Years) Cases as of 6/29/2020 Ever hospitalized as of 6/29/2020 Any Intensive Care as of 6/29/2020 Deaths as of 6/29/2020 <10 933 26 2 0 10-19 2,138 51 3 0 20-29 6,254 196 26 8 30-39 4,948 278 37 8 40-49 4,376 413 91 23 50-59 3,962 570 132 59 60-69 2,659 702 206 133 70-79 1,416 600 147 200 80-89 912 416 75 193 90+ 460 155 28 153 Total 28,058 3,407 747 777

