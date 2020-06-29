Jeramey Jannene
Two Straight Days With No COVID-19 Deaths

Hospitalizations hit 88-day low, but new cases continue to accelerate.

Jun 29th, 2020
COVID-19. Credit: U.S. Army.

For the second straight day, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported that no Wisconsin residents died from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. It’s the third time no new deaths were reported in the past four days, even as the 30-day average stands at 6.3 deaths per day.

Wisconsin has 777 deaths as a result of the disease. Of those 44 percent have resided in a nursing home or assisted living facility. DHS reports that 71 percent have been 70 or older.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association also reported the number of people actively hospitalized with the disease fell to 236, a low not seen since April 3rd. A total of 14 people were newly hospitalized in the past 24 hours.

The positive indicators come as the percentage of tests coming back positive, the positive case rate, continues to increase.

A total of 5,927 tests were processed in the past 24 hours, a figure for which DHS reported a lower total only once in the past 40 days.

From those processed tests, 315 came back positive, a 5.31 percent positive case rate. The seven-day and 14-average climbed to 3.97 and 4.69 percent respectively. The 14-day average was last higher on June 6th and the seven-day average was last higher on May 30th.

According to DHS data, 1,175.4 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 (up from 1,164.3) since the outbreak began. Racine County has 1,102.9 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,100.8). Brown County, which is anchored by Green Bay, has 1,087.4 cases per 100,000 residents (down from DHS prior report of 1,087.8 as one case was removed).

Kenosha (885.2), Walworth (557.2), Rock (527.3), Dodge (519.5), Forest (421.4), Lafayette (418.3), Winnebago (389.6), Trempealeau (377.1), La Crosse (342.8), Dane (325.9) and Fond du Lac (302) are the only other counties with more than 300 cases per 100,000 residents.

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 485.6 (up from 480.1).

There are currently 949 ventilators and 385 intensive care unit (ICU) beds available across the state according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association. Since the data became publicly available on April 10th, WHA has reported an average of 942 ventilators and 396 ICU beds as available

Wisconsin COVID-19 summary by person

Data from DHS.

Percent of COVID-19 cases by hospitalization status

Hospitalization status Number of confirmed cases as of 6/29/2020 Percent of confirmed cases as of 6/29/2020
Ever hospitalized 3,407 12%
Never hospitalized 16,331 58%
Unknown 8,320 30%
Total 28,058 100%

Summary of COVID-19 cases by age group

Age Group (Years) Cases as of 6/29/2020 Ever hospitalized as of 6/29/2020 Any Intensive Care as of 6/29/2020 Deaths as of 6/29/2020
<10 933 26 2 0
10-19 2,138 51 3 0
20-29 6,254 196 26 8
30-39 4,948 278 37 8
40-49 4,376 413 91 23
50-59 3,962 570 132 59
60-69 2,659 702 206 133
70-79 1,416 600 147 200
80-89 912 416 75 193
90+ 460 155 28 153
Total 28,058 3,407 747 777

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity

Data from DHS.

Number of positive cases and deaths by county

Wisconsin County Positive as of 6/29/2020 Negative as of 6/29/2020 Deaths as of 6/29/2020 Rate (positive cases per 100,000 people) as of 6/29/2020 Case fatality percentage (percent of cases who died) as of 6/29/2020
Adams 19 1,458 2 94.7 11%
Ashland 3 753 0 19.1 0%
Barron 34 3,513 0 75.1 0%
Bayfield 3 1,049 1 20.0 33%
Brown 2,825 31,493 42 1087.4 1%
Buffalo 7 953 2 53.2 29%
Burnett 3 831 1 19.7 33%
Calumet 106 3,347 2 212.8 2%
Chippewa 84 4,850 0 132.0 0%
Clark 70 2,084 6 203.0 9%
Columbia 83 5,161 1 145.7 1%
Crawford 33 2,343 0 202.6 0%
Dane 1,727 61,383 32 325.9 2%
Dodge 456 10,254 5 519.5 1%
Door 43 2,665 3 156.7 7%
Douglas 24 2,164 0 55.3 0%
Dunn 37 3,449 0 83.1 0%
Eau Claire 218 8,215 1 211.7 0%
Florence 3 423 0 69.2 0%
Fond du Lac 309 9,906 6 302.0 2%
Forest 38 519 3 421.4 8%
Grant 152 5,244 13 293.3 9%
Green 88 2,858 1 238.7 1%
Green Lake 32 1,661 0 170.6 0%
Iowa 29 2,254 0 122.8 0%
Iron 6 350 1 105.0 17%
Jackson 26 2,426 1 126.8 4%
Jefferson 234 6,522 4 276.4 2%
Juneau 35 2,506 1 132.5 3%
Kenosha 1,490 16,588 43 885.2 3%
Kewaunee 55 1,442 1 270.1 2%
La Crosse 404 11,386 0 342.8 0%
Lafayette 70 1,290 0 418.3 0%
Langlade 8 1,336 0 41.7 0%
Lincoln 9 1,569 0 32.3 0%
Manitowoc 92 5,805 1 115.9 1%
Marathon 158 6,470 1 116.8 1%
Marinette 53 4,231 3 130.7 6%
Marquette 13 1,085 1 85.5 8%
Menominee 6 1,157 0 131.0 0%
Milwaukee 11,216 102,732 389 1175.4 3%
Monroe 63 4,455 1 138.5 2%
Oconto 56 3,230 0 149.1 0%
Oneida 19 2,274 0 53.8 0%
Outagamie 463 14,751 8 250.6 2%
Ozaukee 223 6,358 15 252.6 7%
Pepin 1 543 0 13.8 0%
Pierce 68 2,591 0 163.4 0%
Polk 48 3,436 1 110.7 2%
Portage 135 5,208 0 191.2 0%
Price 2 886 0 14.8 0%
Racine 2,155 24,939 61 1102.9 3%
Richland 15 1,472 4 85.5 27%
Rock 853 15,064 23 527.3 3%
Rusk 11 735 0 77.6 0%
Sauk 105 6,501 3 165.1 3%
Sawyer 12 1,771 0 73.3 0%
Shawano 76 3,905 0 185.3 0%
Sheboygan 201 8,156 4 174.5 2%
St. Croix 159 6,019 1 180.9 1%
Taylor 12 988 0 59.0 0%
Trempealeau 111 3,323 0 377.1 0%
Vernon 32 2,351 0 104.9 0%
Vilas 10 1,099 0 46.3 0%
Walworth 574 8,637 18 557.2 3%
Washburn 4 1,091 0 25.5 0%
Washington 358 8,673 15 266.1 4%
Waukesha 1,151 23,553 38 288.6 3%
Waupaca 106 4,729 6 206.0 6%
Waushara 23 3,364 0 95.4 0%
Winnebago 662 16,675 11 389.6 2%
Wood 49 4,857 1 66.9 2%
Total 28,058 527,359 777 485.6 3%

