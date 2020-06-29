Two Straight Days With No COVID-19 Deaths
Hospitalizations hit 88-day low, but new cases continue to accelerate.
For the second straight day, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported that no Wisconsin residents died from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. It’s the third time no new deaths were reported in the past four days, even as the 30-day average stands at 6.3 deaths per day.
Wisconsin has 777 deaths as a result of the disease. Of those 44 percent have resided in a nursing home or assisted living facility. DHS reports that 71 percent have been 70 or older.
The Wisconsin Hospital Association also reported the number of people actively hospitalized with the disease fell to 236, a low not seen since April 3rd. A total of 14 people were newly hospitalized in the past 24 hours.
The positive indicators come as the percentage of tests coming back positive, the positive case rate, continues to increase.
A total of 5,927 tests were processed in the past 24 hours, a figure for which DHS reported a lower total only once in the past 40 days.
According to DHS data, 1,175.4 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 (up from 1,164.3) since the outbreak began. Racine County has 1,102.9 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,100.8). Brown County, which is anchored by Green Bay, has 1,087.4 cases per 100,000 residents (down from DHS prior report of 1,087.8 as one case was removed).
Kenosha (885.2), Walworth (557.2), Rock (527.3), Dodge (519.5), Forest (421.4), Lafayette (418.3), Winnebago (389.6), Trempealeau (377.1), La Crosse (342.8), Dane (325.9) and Fond du Lac (302) are the only other counties with more than 300 cases per 100,000 residents.
The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 485.6 (up from 480.1).
There are currently 949 ventilators and 385 intensive care unit (ICU) beds available across the state according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association. Since the data became publicly available on April 10th, WHA has reported an average of 942 ventilators and 396 ICU beds as available
Wisconsin COVID-19 summary by person
Percent of COVID-19 cases by hospitalization status
|Hospitalization status
|Number of confirmed cases as of 6/29/2020
|Percent of confirmed cases as of 6/29/2020
|Ever hospitalized
|3,407
|12%
|Never hospitalized
|16,331
|58%
|Unknown
|8,320
|30%
|Total
|28,058
|100%
Summary of COVID-19 cases by age group
|Age Group (Years)
|Cases as of 6/29/2020
|Ever hospitalized as of 6/29/2020
|Any Intensive Care as of 6/29/2020
|Deaths as of 6/29/2020
|<10
|933
|26
|2
|0
|10-19
|2,138
|51
|3
|0
|20-29
|6,254
|196
|26
|8
|30-39
|4,948
|278
|37
|8
|40-49
|4,376
|413
|91
|23
|50-59
|3,962
|570
|132
|59
|60-69
|2,659
|702
|206
|133
|70-79
|1,416
|600
|147
|200
|80-89
|912
|416
|75
|193
|90+
|460
|155
|28
|153
|Total
|28,058
|3,407
|747
|777
Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender
Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race
Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity
Number of positive cases and deaths by county
|Wisconsin County
|Positive as of 6/29/2020
|Negative as of 6/29/2020
|Deaths as of 6/29/2020
|Rate (positive cases per 100,000 people) as of 6/29/2020
|Case fatality percentage (percent of cases who died) as of 6/29/2020
|Adams
|19
|1,458
|2
|94.7
|11%
|Ashland
|3
|753
|0
|19.1
|0%
|Barron
|34
|3,513
|0
|75.1
|0%
|Bayfield
|3
|1,049
|1
|20.0
|33%
|Brown
|2,825
|31,493
|42
|1087.4
|1%
|Buffalo
|7
|953
|2
|53.2
|29%
|Burnett
|3
|831
|1
|19.7
|33%
|Calumet
|106
|3,347
|2
|212.8
|2%
|Chippewa
|84
|4,850
|0
|132.0
|0%
|Clark
|70
|2,084
|6
|203.0
|9%
|Columbia
|83
|5,161
|1
|145.7
|1%
|Crawford
|33
|2,343
|0
|202.6
|0%
|Dane
|1,727
|61,383
|32
|325.9
|2%
|Dodge
|456
|10,254
|5
|519.5
|1%
|Door
|43
|2,665
|3
|156.7
|7%
|Douglas
|24
|2,164
|0
|55.3
|0%
|Dunn
|37
|3,449
|0
|83.1
|0%
|Eau Claire
|218
|8,215
|1
|211.7
|0%
|Florence
|3
|423
|0
|69.2
|0%
|Fond du Lac
|309
|9,906
|6
|302.0
|2%
|Forest
|38
|519
|3
|421.4
|8%
|Grant
|152
|5,244
|13
|293.3
|9%
|Green
|88
|2,858
|1
|238.7
|1%
|Green Lake
|32
|1,661
|0
|170.6
|0%
|Iowa
|29
|2,254
|0
|122.8
|0%
|Iron
|6
|350
|1
|105.0
|17%
|Jackson
|26
|2,426
|1
|126.8
|4%
|Jefferson
|234
|6,522
|4
|276.4
|2%
|Juneau
|35
|2,506
|1
|132.5
|3%
|Kenosha
|1,490
|16,588
|43
|885.2
|3%
|Kewaunee
|55
|1,442
|1
|270.1
|2%
|La Crosse
|404
|11,386
|0
|342.8
|0%
|Lafayette
|70
|1,290
|0
|418.3
|0%
|Langlade
|8
|1,336
|0
|41.7
|0%
|Lincoln
|9
|1,569
|0
|32.3
|0%
|Manitowoc
|92
|5,805
|1
|115.9
|1%
|Marathon
|158
|6,470
|1
|116.8
|1%
|Marinette
|53
|4,231
|3
|130.7
|6%
|Marquette
|13
|1,085
|1
|85.5
|8%
|Menominee
|6
|1,157
|0
|131.0
|0%
|Milwaukee
|11,216
|102,732
|389
|1175.4
|3%
|Monroe
|63
|4,455
|1
|138.5
|2%
|Oconto
|56
|3,230
|0
|149.1
|0%
|Oneida
|19
|2,274
|0
|53.8
|0%
|Outagamie
|463
|14,751
|8
|250.6
|2%
|Ozaukee
|223
|6,358
|15
|252.6
|7%
|Pepin
|1
|543
|0
|13.8
|0%
|Pierce
|68
|2,591
|0
|163.4
|0%
|Polk
|48
|3,436
|1
|110.7
|2%
|Portage
|135
|5,208
|0
|191.2
|0%
|Price
|2
|886
|0
|14.8
|0%
|Racine
|2,155
|24,939
|61
|1102.9
|3%
|Richland
|15
|1,472
|4
|85.5
|27%
|Rock
|853
|15,064
|23
|527.3
|3%
|Rusk
|11
|735
|0
|77.6
|0%
|Sauk
|105
|6,501
|3
|165.1
|3%
|Sawyer
|12
|1,771
|0
|73.3
|0%
|Shawano
|76
|3,905
|0
|185.3
|0%
|Sheboygan
|201
|8,156
|4
|174.5
|2%
|St. Croix
|159
|6,019
|1
|180.9
|1%
|Taylor
|12
|988
|0
|59.0
|0%
|Trempealeau
|111
|3,323
|0
|377.1
|0%
|Vernon
|32
|2,351
|0
|104.9
|0%
|Vilas
|10
|1,099
|0
|46.3
|0%
|Walworth
|574
|8,637
|18
|557.2
|3%
|Washburn
|4
|1,091
|0
|25.5
|0%
|Washington
|358
|8,673
|15
|266.1
|4%
|Waukesha
|1,151
|23,553
|38
|288.6
|3%
|Waupaca
|106
|4,729
|6
|206.0
|6%
|Waushara
|23
|3,364
|0
|95.4
|0%
|Winnebago
|662
|16,675
|11
|389.6
|2%
|Wood
|49
|4,857
|1
|66.9
|2%
|Total
|28,058
|527,359
|777
|485.6
|3%
