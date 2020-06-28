Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

COVID-19’s spread across Wisconsin continues to accelerate according to testing data from the Department of Health Services.

The percentage of tests that registered a positive result, confirming a new case of the disease, was 7.05 percent over the past 24 hours according to data released Sunday afternoon. The state last recorded a higher percentage, 8.01 percent, 40 days ago.

The positive case rate reflects a nine-day upward trend when looking at daily changes to the 14-day rolling average. It also represents the third straight day the single-day percentage increased.

Prior to bottoming at 2.69 percent on June 19th, the 14-day average trended downward for over a month from over six percent. As of Sunday, the 14-day average climbed to 3.85 percent and the seven-day average stands at 4.54 percent.

DHS reported that 6,481 tests were processed in the past 24 hours, the third-lowest total in the past two weeks and below the two-week average of 9,240. From the processed tests, 457 positive results were found, the third-highest figure in the past two weeks.

A total of 27,743 Wisconsin residents have now tested positive for the disease. DHS reports that 79 percent of individuals with a confirmed case have “recovered,” as defined by a documented abatement of symptoms or a diagnosis over 30 days ago.

While cases have trended upward, the hospitalization and death totals, lagging indicators, have slowed as the demographics of who is getting the disease change.

The number of cases confirmed in the 20 to 29 age group has nearly doubled in the past month and the age group has the largest number of total cases by a growing margin. The death rate is under one percent for the age group compared to three percent for all age groups combined, and the hospitalization rate is three percent compared to 12 percent for all age groups.

The number of people actively hospitalized increased to 251 and has now grown by eight over the past week, but is still near a low last seen in the first days of April. Eleven people were newly hospitalized in the past 24 hours, below the 30-day average of 30.

The death toll from the disease stands at 777, with no new deaths reported in the past day.

According to DHS data, 1,164.3 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 (up from 1,150.7) since the outbreak began. Racine County has 1,100.8 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,099.3). Brown County, which is anchored by Green Bay, has 1,087.8 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,069).

Kenosha (878), Walworth (555.3), Rock (524.2), Dodge (516.1), Forest (421.4), Lafayette (418.3), Winnebago (385.5), Trempealeau (380.5), La Crosse (342), Dane (310.8) and Fond du Lac (301) are the only other counties with more than 300 cases per 100,000 residents.

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 480.1 (up from 472.2).

There are currently 964 ventilators and 338 intensive care unit (ICU) beds available across the state according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association. Since the data became publicly available on April 10th, WHA has reported an average of 942 ventilators and 396 ICU beds as available.

Charts and Maps

Wisconsin COVID-19 summary by person

Percent of COVID-19 cases by hospitalization status

Hospitalization status Number of confirmed cases as of 6/28/2020 Percent of confirmed cases as of 6/28/2020 Ever hospitalized 3,393 12% Never hospitalized 16,188 58% Unknown 8,162 29% Total 27,743 100%

Summary of COVID-19 cases by age group

Age Group (Years) Cases as of 6/28/2020 Ever hospitalized as of 6/28/2020 Any Intensive Care as of 6/28/2020 Deaths as of 6/28/2020 <10 922 26 2 0 10-19 2,104 51 3 0 20-29 6,136 193 26 8 30-39 4,903 275 37 8 40-49 4,344 410 91 23 50-59 3,919 567 131 59 60-69 2,639 702 206 133 70-79 1,411 598 147 200 80-89 907 416 75 193 90+ 458 155 28 153 Total 27,743 3,393 746 777

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity

Number of positive cases and deaths by county