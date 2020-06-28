Jeramey Jannene
WI Daily

Wisconsin Records Highest COVID-19 Case Rate in 40 Days

Testing slows, but cases grow.

By - Jun 28th, 2020 03:42 pm
Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee
COVID-19. Credit: U.S. Army.

COVID-19. Credit: U.S. Army.

COVID-19’s spread across Wisconsin continues to accelerate according to testing data from the Department of Health Services.

The percentage of tests that registered a positive result, confirming a new case of the disease, was 7.05 percent over the past 24 hours according to data released Sunday afternoon. The state last recorded a higher percentage, 8.01 percent, 40 days ago.

The positive case rate reflects a nine-day upward trend when looking at daily changes to the 14-day rolling average. It also represents the third straight day the single-day percentage increased.

Prior to bottoming at 2.69 percent on June 19th, the 14-day average trended downward for over a month from over six percent. As of Sunday, the 14-day average climbed to 3.85 percent and the seven-day average stands at 4.54 percent.

DHS reported that 6,481 tests were processed in the past 24 hours, the third-lowest total in the past two weeks and below the two-week average of 9,240. From the processed tests, 457 positive results were found, the third-highest figure in the past two weeks.

A total of 27,743 Wisconsin residents have now tested positive for the disease. DHS reports that 79 percent of individuals with a confirmed case have “recovered,” as defined by a documented abatement of symptoms or a diagnosis over 30 days ago.

While cases have trended upward, the hospitalization and death totals, lagging indicators, have slowed as the demographics of who is getting the disease change.

The number of cases confirmed in the 20 to 29 age group has nearly doubled in the past month and the age group has the largest number of total cases by a growing margin. The death rate is under one percent for the age group compared to three percent for all age groups combined, and the hospitalization rate is three percent compared to 12 percent for all age groups.

The number of people actively hospitalized increased to 251 and has now grown by eight over the past week, but is still near a low last seen in the first days of April. Eleven people were newly hospitalized in the past 24 hours, below the 30-day average of 30.

The death toll from the disease stands at 777, with no new deaths reported in the past day.

According to DHS data, 1,164.3 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 (up from 1,150.7) since the outbreak began. Racine County has 1,100.8 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,099.3). Brown County, which is anchored by Green Bay, has 1,087.8 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,069).

Kenosha (878), Walworth (555.3), Rock (524.2), Dodge (516.1), Forest (421.4), Lafayette (418.3), Winnebago (385.5), Trempealeau (380.5), La Crosse (342), Dane (310.8) and Fond du Lac (301) are the only other counties with more than 300 cases per 100,000 residents.

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 480.1 (up from 472.2).

There are currently 964 ventilators and 338 intensive care unit (ICU) beds available across the state according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association. Since the data became publicly available on April 10th, WHA has reported an average of 942 ventilators and 396 ICU beds as available.

Charts and Maps

Wisconsin COVID-19 summary by person

Data from DHS.

Percent of COVID-19 cases by hospitalization status

Hospitalization status Number of confirmed cases as of 6/28/2020 Percent of confirmed cases as of 6/28/2020
Ever hospitalized 3,393 12%
Never hospitalized 16,188 58%
Unknown 8,162 29%
Total 27,743 100%

Summary of COVID-19 cases by age group

Age Group (Years) Cases as of 6/28/2020 Ever hospitalized as of 6/28/2020 Any Intensive Care as of 6/28/2020 Deaths as of 6/28/2020
<10 922 26 2 0
10-19 2,104 51 3 0
20-29 6,136 193 26 8
30-39 4,903 275 37 8
40-49 4,344 410 91 23
50-59 3,919 567 131 59
60-69 2,639 702 206 133
70-79 1,411 598 147 200
80-89 907 416 75 193
90+ 458 155 28 153
Total 27,743 3,393 746 777

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity

Data from DHS.

Number of positive cases and deaths by county

Wisconsin County Positive as of 6/28/2020 Negative as of 6/28/2020 Deaths as of 6/28/2020 Rate (positive cases per 100,000 people) as of 6/28/2020 Case fatality percentage (percent of cases who died) as of 6/28/2020
Adams 15 1,436 2 74.7 13%
Ashland 3 739 0 19.1 0%
Barron 34 3,513 0 75.1 0%
Bayfield 3 1,047 1 20.0 33%
Brown 2,826 31,340 42 1087.8 1%
Buffalo 7 952 2 53.2 29%
Burnett 3 830 1 19.7 33%
Calumet 103 3,299 2 206.8 2%
Chippewa 82 4,733 0 128.9 0%
Clark 70 2,051 6 203.0 9%
Columbia 80 4,981 1 140.5 1%
Crawford 33 2,338 0 202.6 0%
Dane 1,647 60,588 32 310.8 2%
Dodge 453 10,148 5 516.1 1%
Door 43 2,665 3 156.7 7%
Douglas 24 2,158 0 55.3 0%
Dunn 38 3,403 0 85.4 0%
Eau Claire 208 8,127 1 202.0 0%
Florence 3 423 0 69.2 0%
Fond du Lac 308 9,657 6 301.0 2%
Forest 38 519 3 421.4 8%
Grant 150 5,195 13 289.4 9%
Green 88 2,808 1 238.7 1%
Green Lake 32 1,645 0 170.6 0%
Iowa 29 2,254 0 122.8 0%
Iron 5 350 1 87.5 20%
Jackson 26 2,341 1 126.8 4%
Jefferson 228 6,405 4 269.3 2%
Juneau 32 2,460 1 121.1 3%
Kenosha 1,478 16,548 43 878.0 3%
Kewaunee 55 1,442 1 270.1 2%
La Crosse 403 11,327 0 342.0 0%
Lafayette 70 1,269 0 418.3 0%
Langlade 7 1,316 0 36.5 0%
Lincoln 9 1,554 0 32.3 0%
Manitowoc 91 5,796 1 114.6 1%
Marathon 150 6,404 1 110.9 1%
Marinette 53 4,210 3 130.7 6%
Marquette 13 1,061 1 85.5 8%
Menominee 6 1,111 0 131.0 0%
Milwaukee 11,110 101,755 389 1164.3 4%
Monroe 61 4,394 1 134.1 2%
Oconto 56 3,202 0 149.1 0%
Oneida 19 2,246 0 53.8 0%
Outagamie 454 14,620 8 245.7 2%
Ozaukee 222 6,357 15 251.5 7%
Pepin 1 538 0 13.8 0%
Pierce 66 2,577 0 158.6 0%
Polk 46 3,427 1 106.1 2%
Portage 130 5,154 0 184.1 0%
Price 2 885 0 14.8 0%
Racine 2,151 24,530 61 1100.8 3%
Richland 15 1,453 4 85.5 27%
Rock 848 14,928 23 524.2 3%
Rusk 11 735 0 77.6 0%
Sauk 102 6,486 3 160.4 3%
Sawyer 12 1,764 0 73.3 0%
Shawano 75 3,779 0 182.9 0%
Sheboygan 198 8,156 4 171.9 2%
St. Croix 158 5,823 1 179.7 1%
Taylor 12 975 0 59.0 0%
Trempealeau 112 3,281 0 380.5 0%
Vernon 32 2,315 0 104.9 0%
Vilas 10 1,099 0 46.3 0%
Walworth 572 8,500 18 555.3 3%
Washburn 4 1,090 0 25.5 0%
Washington 354 8,671 15 263.1 4%
Waukesha 1,133 23,509 38 284.0 3%
Waupaca 106 4,728 6 206.0 6%
Waushara 23 2,929 0 95.4 0%
Winnebago 655 16,619 11 385.5 2%
Wood 47 4,779 1 64.1 2%
Total 27,743 521,747 777 480.1 3%

If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.

Categories: Health

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us