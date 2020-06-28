Wisconsin Records Highest COVID-19 Case Rate in 40 Days
Testing slows, but cases grow.
COVID-19’s spread across Wisconsin continues to accelerate according to testing data from the Department of Health Services.
The percentage of tests that registered a positive result, confirming a new case of the disease, was 7.05 percent over the past 24 hours according to data released Sunday afternoon. The state last recorded a higher percentage, 8.01 percent, 40 days ago.
The positive case rate reflects a nine-day upward trend when looking at daily changes to the 14-day rolling average. It also represents the third straight day the single-day percentage increased.
Prior to bottoming at 2.69 percent on June 19th, the 14-day average trended downward for over a month from over six percent. As of Sunday, the 14-day average climbed to 3.85 percent and the seven-day average stands at 4.54 percent.
DHS reported that 6,481 tests were processed in the past 24 hours, the third-lowest total in the past two weeks and below the two-week average of 9,240. From the processed tests, 457 positive results were found, the third-highest figure in the past two weeks.
While cases have trended upward, the hospitalization and death totals, lagging indicators, have slowed as the demographics of who is getting the disease change.
The number of cases confirmed in the 20 to 29 age group has nearly doubled in the past month and the age group has the largest number of total cases by a growing margin. The death rate is under one percent for the age group compared to three percent for all age groups combined, and the hospitalization rate is three percent compared to 12 percent for all age groups.
The number of people actively hospitalized increased to 251 and has now grown by eight over the past week, but is still near a low last seen in the first days of April. Eleven people were newly hospitalized in the past 24 hours, below the 30-day average of 30.
The death toll from the disease stands at 777, with no new deaths reported in the past day.
According to DHS data, 1,164.3 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 (up from 1,150.7) since the outbreak began. Racine County has 1,100.8 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,099.3). Brown County, which is anchored by Green Bay, has 1,087.8 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,069).
Kenosha (878), Walworth (555.3), Rock (524.2), Dodge (516.1), Forest (421.4), Lafayette (418.3), Winnebago (385.5), Trempealeau (380.5), La Crosse (342), Dane (310.8) and Fond du Lac (301) are the only other counties with more than 300 cases per 100,000 residents.
The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 480.1 (up from 472.2).
There are currently 964 ventilators and 338 intensive care unit (ICU) beds available across the state according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association. Since the data became publicly available on April 10th, WHA has reported an average of 942 ventilators and 396 ICU beds as available.
Charts and Maps
Wisconsin COVID-19 summary by person
Percent of COVID-19 cases by hospitalization status
|Hospitalization status
|Number of confirmed cases as of 6/28/2020
|Percent of confirmed cases as of 6/28/2020
|Ever hospitalized
|3,393
|12%
|Never hospitalized
|16,188
|58%
|Unknown
|8,162
|29%
|Total
|27,743
|100%
Summary of COVID-19 cases by age group
|Age Group (Years)
|Cases as of 6/28/2020
|Ever hospitalized as of 6/28/2020
|Any Intensive Care as of 6/28/2020
|Deaths as of 6/28/2020
|<10
|922
|26
|2
|0
|10-19
|2,104
|51
|3
|0
|20-29
|6,136
|193
|26
|8
|30-39
|4,903
|275
|37
|8
|40-49
|4,344
|410
|91
|23
|50-59
|3,919
|567
|131
|59
|60-69
|2,639
|702
|206
|133
|70-79
|1,411
|598
|147
|200
|80-89
|907
|416
|75
|193
|90+
|458
|155
|28
|153
|Total
|27,743
|3,393
|746
|777
Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender
Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race
Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity
Number of positive cases and deaths by county
|Wisconsin County
|Positive as of 6/28/2020
|Negative as of 6/28/2020
|Deaths as of 6/28/2020
|Rate (positive cases per 100,000 people) as of 6/28/2020
|Case fatality percentage (percent of cases who died) as of 6/28/2020
|Adams
|15
|1,436
|2
|74.7
|13%
|Ashland
|3
|739
|0
|19.1
|0%
|Barron
|34
|3,513
|0
|75.1
|0%
|Bayfield
|3
|1,047
|1
|20.0
|33%
|Brown
|2,826
|31,340
|42
|1087.8
|1%
|Buffalo
|7
|952
|2
|53.2
|29%
|Burnett
|3
|830
|1
|19.7
|33%
|Calumet
|103
|3,299
|2
|206.8
|2%
|Chippewa
|82
|4,733
|0
|128.9
|0%
|Clark
|70
|2,051
|6
|203.0
|9%
|Columbia
|80
|4,981
|1
|140.5
|1%
|Crawford
|33
|2,338
|0
|202.6
|0%
|Dane
|1,647
|60,588
|32
|310.8
|2%
|Dodge
|453
|10,148
|5
|516.1
|1%
|Door
|43
|2,665
|3
|156.7
|7%
|Douglas
|24
|2,158
|0
|55.3
|0%
|Dunn
|38
|3,403
|0
|85.4
|0%
|Eau Claire
|208
|8,127
|1
|202.0
|0%
|Florence
|3
|423
|0
|69.2
|0%
|Fond du Lac
|308
|9,657
|6
|301.0
|2%
|Forest
|38
|519
|3
|421.4
|8%
|Grant
|150
|5,195
|13
|289.4
|9%
|Green
|88
|2,808
|1
|238.7
|1%
|Green Lake
|32
|1,645
|0
|170.6
|0%
|Iowa
|29
|2,254
|0
|122.8
|0%
|Iron
|5
|350
|1
|87.5
|20%
|Jackson
|26
|2,341
|1
|126.8
|4%
|Jefferson
|228
|6,405
|4
|269.3
|2%
|Juneau
|32
|2,460
|1
|121.1
|3%
|Kenosha
|1,478
|16,548
|43
|878.0
|3%
|Kewaunee
|55
|1,442
|1
|270.1
|2%
|La Crosse
|403
|11,327
|0
|342.0
|0%
|Lafayette
|70
|1,269
|0
|418.3
|0%
|Langlade
|7
|1,316
|0
|36.5
|0%
|Lincoln
|9
|1,554
|0
|32.3
|0%
|Manitowoc
|91
|5,796
|1
|114.6
|1%
|Marathon
|150
|6,404
|1
|110.9
|1%
|Marinette
|53
|4,210
|3
|130.7
|6%
|Marquette
|13
|1,061
|1
|85.5
|8%
|Menominee
|6
|1,111
|0
|131.0
|0%
|Milwaukee
|11,110
|101,755
|389
|1164.3
|4%
|Monroe
|61
|4,394
|1
|134.1
|2%
|Oconto
|56
|3,202
|0
|149.1
|0%
|Oneida
|19
|2,246
|0
|53.8
|0%
|Outagamie
|454
|14,620
|8
|245.7
|2%
|Ozaukee
|222
|6,357
|15
|251.5
|7%
|Pepin
|1
|538
|0
|13.8
|0%
|Pierce
|66
|2,577
|0
|158.6
|0%
|Polk
|46
|3,427
|1
|106.1
|2%
|Portage
|130
|5,154
|0
|184.1
|0%
|Price
|2
|885
|0
|14.8
|0%
|Racine
|2,151
|24,530
|61
|1100.8
|3%
|Richland
|15
|1,453
|4
|85.5
|27%
|Rock
|848
|14,928
|23
|524.2
|3%
|Rusk
|11
|735
|0
|77.6
|0%
|Sauk
|102
|6,486
|3
|160.4
|3%
|Sawyer
|12
|1,764
|0
|73.3
|0%
|Shawano
|75
|3,779
|0
|182.9
|0%
|Sheboygan
|198
|8,156
|4
|171.9
|2%
|St. Croix
|158
|5,823
|1
|179.7
|1%
|Taylor
|12
|975
|0
|59.0
|0%
|Trempealeau
|112
|3,281
|0
|380.5
|0%
|Vernon
|32
|2,315
|0
|104.9
|0%
|Vilas
|10
|1,099
|0
|46.3
|0%
|Walworth
|572
|8,500
|18
|555.3
|3%
|Washburn
|4
|1,090
|0
|25.5
|0%
|Washington
|354
|8,671
|15
|263.1
|4%
|Waukesha
|1,133
|23,509
|38
|284.0
|3%
|Waupaca
|106
|4,728
|6
|206.0
|6%
|Waushara
|23
|2,929
|0
|95.4
|0%
|Winnebago
|655
|16,619
|11
|385.5
|2%
|Wood
|47
|4,779
|1
|64.1
|2%
|Total
|27,743
|521,747
|777
|480.1
|3%
If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.
More about the Coronavirus Pandemic
- Brewers Season May Include Pictures of Fans - Megan Hart - Jun 28th, 2020
- WI Daily: Wisconsin Records Highest COVID-19 Case Rate in 40 Days - Jeramey Jannene - Jun 28th, 2020
- State Was a Leader in Handling AIDS - Andy Soth - Jun 28th, 2020
- Antimicrobial Product Misuse May Contribute to Antibiotic Resistance - Mary Kate McCoy - Jun 28th, 2020
- CVS Health Opens 4 New COVID-19 Testing Sites - Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service - Jun 27th, 2020
- WI Daily: COVID-19 Cases Increase As Testing Falls in Wisconsin - Jeramey Jannene - Jun 27th, 2020
- Milwaukee Increases Bar Capacity to 50% As Cases Spike Statewide - Jeramey Jannene - Jun 27th, 2020
- Will COVID-19 Vaccine be a Silver Bullet? - Shamane Mills - Jun 27th, 2020
- A COVID-19 Case Spike May Merit Bar Limits, Sen. Johnson Says - Shawn Johnson - Jun 26th, 2020
- WI Daily: COVID-19 Spread Accelerating in Wisconsin - Jeramey Jannene - Jun 26th, 2020
Read more about Coronavirus Pandemic here