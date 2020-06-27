This Weekend’s Protests Against Police Brutality

List of protests against the killing of George Floyd and police brutality.

For the fifth consecutive weekend, dozens of events will take place across the Milwaukee area in response to the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer and other police-related incidents.

Events have varied in size and message, ranging from small groups demanding change at sit-ins to marches of several thousand people circling Milwaukee.

Saturday

9:00 a.m. – Plants for Protests – A (mask required) plant sale at Humboldt Park in Bay View. Proceeds this week Black Educators Caucus MKE.

10 a.m. – Black Lives Matter Chalk Drawing – “Draw a message for black lives matter” runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. outside Greendale Village Hall.

10:30 a.m. – Reform the Blue Rally – A counter-protest in Kenosha outside a pro-police rally in which former Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke is planned to speak.

11:00 a.m. – Children’s Protest – Children’s protest supported by Frank Nitty and The People’s Movement. Group will meet at parking lot at N. 6th St. and W. State St.

12:00 p.m. – Stand for Justice – “This small protest is perfect for folks like me who are unable to attend long protests and rallies.” Group meets at S. 27th St. and W. Oklahoma Ave.

2:00 p.m. – Holton and Center Black Lives Matter Mural Painting – Block party and mural painting on building scheduled to run until 9 p.m. Hosted by Tommy Franecki and The People’s Movement of Milwaukee. Speeches at 3 p.m.

3:00 p.m. – March for All Black Lives – Group will gather in Gordon Park in Riverwest. Organized by Curtis A. Cook II and Ashton Monroe.

3:00 p.m. – Wee Chalk Your Walk – The family-friendly group will chalk the streets and sidewalks along W. Washington Blvd. between N. 49th St. and N. 55th St. in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter at School movement.

4:00 p.m. – Chalk Art Protest and Kneel for Nine – Hosted by the Redeemer United Church of Christ – Sussex, this one-hour event will take place at the Sussex Civic Center.

Sunday

12:00 p.m. – Burgers for Black Lives – Fundraiser for social causes at The Original, 2498 N. Bartlett Ave., led by chef Vinny Cornils.

2:00 p.m. – LGBTQ Pride March (Black Lives Matter) – Hosted by Jeremy Bradley, the march will head south towards W. National Ave. from the intersection of W. Center St. and N. Holton St.

2:00 p.m. – Waukesha March for the Future of Black Lives – Hosted by Ben Strong, the march will leave from 515 W. Moreland Blvd.

4 p.m. – Youth and Families March for Black Lives Matter – Led by Courage MKE, the march will go from W. Lapham St. to W. National Ave. via S. 2nd St. All speakers will be children and teenagers.