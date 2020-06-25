Unemployment Benefits Extended by 13 Weeks
Unemployed workers who have exhausted their benefits can apply for an additional 13 weeks of support.
The state’s Department of Workforce Development announced Wednesday that some Wisconsinites who’ve exhausted their unemployment benefits can now apply for an additional 13 weeks of assistance.
The Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program was created as part of the CARES Act, the federal coronavirus stimulus bill passed by Congress in March. People who’ve already received 26 weeks of unemployment insurance, typically the limit, can apply for the benefit through DWD, according to a news release from the agency.
“The added 13 weeks of benefits will provide financial support to thousands of Wisconsinites who remain out of work through this difficult time in our state,” DWD Secretary Caleb Frostman said in a statement.
The agency notified individuals who’ve already exhausted their benefits that they may be eligible for the new program. It said people who are currently filing weekly unemployment claims will receive information about the program through their online claimant portal.
People who receive extended benefits will also receive an additional $600 per week from the federal government, another component of the CARES Act, through July 25, 2020, according to DWD.
On Wednesday, DWD also released local unemployment data for May. Estimates from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics show unemployment was down from April in Wisconsin’s 12 metro areas, though it was up year-over-year.
Compared to April, when many businesses were closed under the state’s “Safer at Home” order, unemployment was also down in 69 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties. According to DWD, Taylor County had the lowest unemployment rate at 7 percent and Menominee had the highest at 31.2 percent.
On Tuesday, DWD said 23,773 initial unemployment claims were filed last week. That was down slightly from the week prior.
Wisconsinites Can Now Apply For 13 Weeks Of Extended Unemployment Benefits was originally published by Wisconsin Public Radio.
More about the Coronavirus Pandemic
- Pandemic Reduced Black Vote, Study Finds - Dee J. Hall - Jun 25th, 2020
- Mail-In Voting for Nursing Home Residents Maintained - Laurel White - Jun 25th, 2020
- Unemployment Benefits Extended by 13 Weeks - Megan Hart - Jun 25th, 2020
- Data Wonk: Is Less Testing for COVID-19 the Answer? - Bruce Thompson - Jun 25th, 2020
- Dining: Milwaukee Restaurants Could Return to 100 Percent Capacity - Jeramey Jannene - Jun 24th, 2020
- WI Daily: Biggest Number of New COVID-19 Cases in Three Weeks - Jeramey Jannene - Jun 24th, 2020
- DNC Will Be Largely Virtual, Not At Fiserv Forum - Jeramey Jannene - Jun 24th, 2020
- County Spending $10 Million to Prevent Evictions - Corri Hess - Jun 24th, 2020
- MKE County: Courts Reopening With Backlog of Cases - Graham Kilmer - Jun 24th, 2020
- Baldwin, Moore, Kind, Pocan Urge Trump Administration to Make Disabled Wisconsinites Eligible for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance - U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin - Jun 24th, 2020
Read more about Coronavirus Pandemic here