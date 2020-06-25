Op Ed
38 Different Kinds of Trump Rage
So many ways of blowing up that headline writers are challenged.
I’m sure headline writers are as tired trying to craft new ways to describe Donald Trump‘s bottomless anger as we are reading, seeing and hearing them, including:
Flying into a self-pitying rage
Boosts insane conspiracy theory
Was red in the face and going off the rails
Throws a fit
Throws a temper tantrum
James Rowen, a former journalist and mayoral staffer in Milwaukee and Madison, writes a regular blog, The Political Environment.
