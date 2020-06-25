James Rowen
Op Ed

38 Different Kinds of Trump Rage

So many ways of blowing up that headline writers are challenged.

By - Jun 25th, 2020 01:50 pm
Donald Trump. Photo from whitehouse.gov.

I’m sure headline writers are as tired trying to craft new ways to describe Donald Trump‘s bottomless anger as we are reading, seeing and hearing them, including:

Rages

Rage tweets

Flying into a self-pitying rage

Storms out

Flips out

Freaks out

Berated

Trashes

Boosts insane conspiracy theory

Routinely humiliates

Fat shames his own supporter

Is unraveling

Explodes at

Curses more publicly

Snaps at

Melts down

Unleashes fury

Was apoplectic

Fumes

Fury

Clashes

Going crazy

Viciously attacks

Savages

Was pissed

Was furious

Lashes out

Was peeved

Goes off

Was red in the face and going off the rails

Had a hissy fit

Stamps his foot

Flies off the handle

Blows a gasket

Throws a fit

Throws a temper tantrum

Is losing his mind.

James Rowen, a former journalist and mayoral staffer in Milwaukee and Madison, writes a regular blog, The Political Environment.

Categories: Op-Ed, Politics

