Positive case rate is trending up, the opposite of what public health officials want to see.

The percentage of COVID-19 tests indicating a positive result, a confirmed case of the disease, is on an upward trend in Wisconsin. Now the state has set a new three-week high for the number of newly diagnosed cases.

A total of 432 Wisconsin residents were newly confirmed to have the disease according to data released Wednesday afternoon by the Department of Health Services.

The results come from 10,070 processed tests from which 4.29 percent were positive. That percentage is above the seven- and 14-day averages of 3.48 and 3.09 percent. Officials have looked for the percentage to trend downward as testing expands, and it did over the first half of June, with the 14-day average bottoming at 2.69 percent on June 19th. The figure is now above the 3.06 percent 14-day average recorded on June 12th.

The 10,070 tests processed were below the 30-day average of 10,153 tests. Daily testing capacity has grown to a cumulative 18,355 tests per day at 68 labs across the state.

Throughout the outbreak, 25,763 people have tested positive for the disease. The state health department reports that 78 percent of individuals with a confirmed case have “recovered,” as defined by a documented abatement of symptoms or a diagnosis over 30 days ago.

The number of people actively hospitalized fell to 239 and is at the lowest seen since the first days of April. A total of 31 people were newly admitted for hospitalization in the past 24 hours, below the 30-day average of 32.

The death toll from the virus increased to 757, an increase of seven over the day prior.

According to DHS data, 1,105 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 (up from 1,090.5). Racine County has 1,081.9 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,078.5). Brown County, which is anchored by Green Bay, has 1,024.3 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,008.5).

Kenosha (853.1), Walworth (506.7), Dodge (505.8), Rock (504.4), Forest (388.1), Winnebago (368.4), Lafayette (364.5) and Trempealeau (332.9) are the only other counties with more than 300 cases per 100,000 residents.

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 445.9 (up from 438.4).

There are currently 962 ventilators and 309 intensive care unit (ICU) beds available across the state according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association. Since the data became publicly available on April 10th, WHA has reported an average of 941 ventilators and 400 ICU beds as available.

For more on the spread of the disease, see the new 14-day localized dashboard released by DHS on Tuesday.

Charts and Maps

Wisconsin COVID-19 summary by person

Percent of COVID-19 cases by hospitalization status

Hospitalization status Number of confirmed cases as of 6/24/2020 Percent of confirmed cases as of 6/24/2020 Ever hospitalized 3,299 13% Never hospitalized 15,093 59% Unknown 7,371 29% Total 25,763 100%

Summary of COVID-19 cases by age group

Age Group (Years) Cases as of 6/24/2020 Ever hospitalized as of 6/24/2020 Any Intensive Care as of 6/24/2020 Deaths as of 6/24/2020 <10 831 24 2 0 10-19 1,930 47 3 0 20-29 5,333 174 25 8 30-39 4,634 267 36 8 40-49 4,093 396 85 22 50-59 3,721 558 129 58 60-69 2,543 690 202 125 70-79 1,356 585 144 200 80-89 873 404 69 188 90+ 449 154 28 148 Total 25,763 3,299 723 757

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity

Number of positive cases and deaths by county