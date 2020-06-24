Jeramey Jannene
WI Daily

Biggest Number of New COVID-19 Cases in Three Weeks

Positive case rate is trending up, the opposite of what public health officials want to see.

By - Jun 24th, 2020 06:10 pm
COVID-19. Credit: U.S. Army.

The percentage of COVID-19 tests indicating a positive result, a confirmed case of the disease, is on an upward trend in Wisconsin. Now the state has set a new three-week high for the number of newly diagnosed cases.

A total of 432 Wisconsin residents were newly confirmed to have the disease according to data released Wednesday afternoon by the Department of Health Services.

The results come from 10,070 processed tests from which 4.29 percent were positive. That percentage is above the seven- and 14-day averages of 3.48 and 3.09 percent. Officials have looked for the percentage to trend downward as testing expands, and it did over the first half of June, with the 14-day average bottoming at 2.69 percent on June 19th. The figure is now above the 3.06 percent 14-day average recorded on June 12th.

The 10,070 tests processed were below the 30-day average of 10,153 tests. Daily testing capacity has grown to a cumulative 18,355 tests per day at 68 labs across the state.

Throughout the outbreak, 25,763 people have tested positive for the disease. The state health department reports that 78 percent of individuals with a confirmed case have “recovered,” as defined by a documented abatement of symptoms or a diagnosis over 30 days ago.

The number of people actively hospitalized fell to 239 and is at the lowest seen since the first days of April. A total of 31 people were newly admitted for hospitalization in the past 24 hours, below the 30-day average of 32.

The death toll from the virus increased to 757, an increase of seven over the day prior.

According to DHS data, 1,105 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 (up from 1,090.5). Racine County has 1,081.9 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,078.5). Brown County, which is anchored by Green Bay, has 1,024.3 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,008.5).

Kenosha (853.1), Walworth (506.7), Dodge (505.8), Rock (504.4), Forest (388.1), Winnebago (368.4), Lafayette (364.5) and Trempealeau (332.9) are the only other counties with more than 300 cases per 100,000 residents.

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 445.9 (up from 438.4).

There are currently 962 ventilators and 309 intensive care unit (ICU) beds available across the state according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association. Since the data became publicly available on April 10th, WHA has reported an average of 941 ventilators and 400 ICU beds as available.

For more on the spread of the disease, see the new 14-day localized dashboard released by DHS on Tuesday.

Charts and Maps

Wisconsin COVID-19 summary by person

Data from DHS.

Percent of COVID-19 cases by hospitalization status

Hospitalization status Number of confirmed cases as of 6/24/2020 Percent of confirmed cases as of 6/24/2020
Ever hospitalized 3,299 13%
Never hospitalized 15,093 59%
Unknown 7,371 29%
Total 25,763 100%

Summary of COVID-19 cases by age group

Age Group (Years) Cases as of 6/24/2020 Ever hospitalized as of 6/24/2020 Any Intensive Care as of 6/24/2020 Deaths as of 6/24/2020
<10 831 24 2 0
10-19 1,930 47 3 0
20-29 5,333 174 25 8
30-39 4,634 267 36 8
40-49 4,093 396 85 22
50-59 3,721 558 129 58
60-69 2,543 690 202 125
70-79 1,356 585 144 200
80-89 873 404 69 188
90+ 449 154 28 148
Total 25,763 3,299 723 757

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity

Data from DHS.

Number of positive cases and deaths by county

Wisconsin County Positive as of 6/24/2020 Negative as of 6/24/2020 Deaths as of 6/24/2020 Rate (positive cases per 100,000 people) as of 6/24/2020 Case fatality percentage (percent of cases who died) as of 6/24/2020
Adams 11 1,350 2 54.8 18%
Ashland 3 701 0 19.1 0%
Barron 32 3,398 0 70.7 0%
Bayfield 3 1,028 1 20.0 33%
Brown 2,661 29,762 40 1024.3 2%
Buffalo 7 922 2 53.2 29%
Burnett 2 781 1 13.1 50%
Calumet 92 3,069 2 184.7 2%
Chippewa 71 4,412 0 111.6 0%
Clark 64 1,947 6 185.6 9%
Columbia 70 4,723 1 122.9 1%
Crawford 32 2,267 0 196.5 0%
Dane 1,235 56,516 32 233.1 3%
Dodge 444 9,085 5 505.8 1%
Door 40 2,596 3 145.8 8%
Douglas 20 2,055 0 46.1 0%
Dunn 29 3,194 0 65.2 0%
Eau Claire 170 7,439 1 165.1 1%
Florence 3 354 0 69.2 0%
Fond du Lac 297 8,929 6 290.3 2%
Forest 35 468 3 388.1 9%
Grant 134 4,920 12 258.5 9%
Green 81 2,639 1 219.7 1%
Green Lake 26 1,569 0 138.6 0%
Iowa 23 2,035 0 97.4 0%
Iron 2 339 1 35.0 50%
Jackson 24 2,206 1 117.0 4%
Jefferson 194 5,852 4 229.2 2%
Juneau 31 2,304 1 117.3 3%
Kenosha 1,436 15,476 40 853.1 3%
Kewaunee 46 1,356 1 225.9 2%
La Crosse 316 10,152 0 268.1 0%
Lafayette 61 1,091 0 364.5 0%
Langlade 7 1,235 0 36.5 0%
Lincoln 8 1,443 0 28.7 0%
Manitowoc 81 5,496 1 102.0 1%
Marathon 130 6,125 1 96.1 1%
Marinette 45 4,022 3 111.0 7%
Marquette 10 999 1 65.8 10%
Menominee 4 1,047 0 87.4 0%
Milwaukee 10,544 96,139 377 1105.0 4%
Monroe 51 4,149 1 112.1 2%
Oconto 50 3,020 0 133.1 0%
Oneida 17 2,073 0 48.1 0%
Outagamie 415 13,731 8 224.6 2%
Ozaukee 210 5,816 15 237.9 7%
Pepin 1 512 0 13.8 0%
Pierce 57 2,376 0 137.0 0%
Polk 41 3,159 1 94.6 2%
Portage 101 4,850 0 143.1 0%
Price 2 853 0 14.8 0%
Racine 2,114 23,409 61 1081.9 3%
Richland 15 1,387 4 85.5 27%
Rock 816 14,141 23 504.4 3%
Rusk 11 689 0 77.6 0%
Sauk 97 6,106 3 152.5 3%
Sawyer 9 1,695 0 55.0 0%
Shawano 70 3,350 0 170.7 0%
Sheboygan 187 7,696 4 162.3 2%
St. Croix 135 5,362 1 153.6 1%
Taylor 10 905 0 49.1 0%
Trempealeau 98 3,124 0 332.9 0%
Vernon 31 2,182 0 101.6 0%
Vilas 10 1,014 0 46.3 0%
Walworth 522 7,568 18 506.7 3%
Washburn 4 1,057 0 25.5 0%
Washington 330 8,033 14 245.3 4%
Waukesha 1,056 21,173 37 264.7 4%
Waupaca 96 4,564 6 186.6 6%
Waushara 20 2,432 0 82.9 0%
Winnebago 626 15,581 11 368.4 2%
Wood 37 4,355 1 50.5 3%
Total 25,763 487,803 757 445.9 3%

