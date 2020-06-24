Biggest Number of New COVID-19 Cases in Three Weeks
Positive case rate is trending up, the opposite of what public health officials want to see.
The percentage of COVID-19 tests indicating a positive result, a confirmed case of the disease, is on an upward trend in Wisconsin. Now the state has set a new three-week high for the number of newly diagnosed cases.
A total of 432 Wisconsin residents were newly confirmed to have the disease according to data released Wednesday afternoon by the Department of Health Services.
The results come from 10,070 processed tests from which 4.29 percent were positive. That percentage is above the seven- and 14-day averages of 3.48 and 3.09 percent. Officials have looked for the percentage to trend downward as testing expands, and it did over the first half of June, with the 14-day average bottoming at 2.69 percent on June 19th. The figure is now above the 3.06 percent 14-day average recorded on June 12th.
The 10,070 tests processed were below the 30-day average of 10,153 tests. Daily testing capacity has grown to a cumulative 18,355 tests per day at 68 labs across the state.
The number of people actively hospitalized fell to 239 and is at the lowest seen since the first days of April. A total of 31 people were newly admitted for hospitalization in the past 24 hours, below the 30-day average of 32.
The death toll from the virus increased to 757, an increase of seven over the day prior.
According to DHS data, 1,105 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 (up from 1,090.5). Racine County has 1,081.9 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,078.5). Brown County, which is anchored by Green Bay, has 1,024.3 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,008.5).
Kenosha (853.1), Walworth (506.7), Dodge (505.8), Rock (504.4), Forest (388.1), Winnebago (368.4), Lafayette (364.5) and Trempealeau (332.9) are the only other counties with more than 300 cases per 100,000 residents.
The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 445.9 (up from 438.4).
There are currently 962 ventilators and 309 intensive care unit (ICU) beds available across the state according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association. Since the data became publicly available on April 10th, WHA has reported an average of 941 ventilators and 400 ICU beds as available.
For more on the spread of the disease, see the new 14-day localized dashboard released by DHS on Tuesday.
Charts and Maps
Wisconsin COVID-19 summary by person
Percent of COVID-19 cases by hospitalization status
|Hospitalization status
|Number of confirmed cases as of 6/24/2020
|Percent of confirmed cases as of 6/24/2020
|Ever hospitalized
|3,299
|13%
|Never hospitalized
|15,093
|59%
|Unknown
|7,371
|29%
|Total
|25,763
|100%
Summary of COVID-19 cases by age group
|Age Group (Years)
|Cases as of 6/24/2020
|Ever hospitalized as of 6/24/2020
|Any Intensive Care as of 6/24/2020
|Deaths as of 6/24/2020
|<10
|831
|24
|2
|0
|10-19
|1,930
|47
|3
|0
|20-29
|5,333
|174
|25
|8
|30-39
|4,634
|267
|36
|8
|40-49
|4,093
|396
|85
|22
|50-59
|3,721
|558
|129
|58
|60-69
|2,543
|690
|202
|125
|70-79
|1,356
|585
|144
|200
|80-89
|873
|404
|69
|188
|90+
|449
|154
|28
|148
|Total
|25,763
|3,299
|723
|757
Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender
Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race
Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity
Number of positive cases and deaths by county
|Wisconsin County
|Positive as of 6/24/2020
|Negative as of 6/24/2020
|Deaths as of 6/24/2020
|Rate (positive cases per 100,000 people) as of 6/24/2020
|Case fatality percentage (percent of cases who died) as of 6/24/2020
|Adams
|11
|1,350
|2
|54.8
|18%
|Ashland
|3
|701
|0
|19.1
|0%
|Barron
|32
|3,398
|0
|70.7
|0%
|Bayfield
|3
|1,028
|1
|20.0
|33%
|Brown
|2,661
|29,762
|40
|1024.3
|2%
|Buffalo
|7
|922
|2
|53.2
|29%
|Burnett
|2
|781
|1
|13.1
|50%
|Calumet
|92
|3,069
|2
|184.7
|2%
|Chippewa
|71
|4,412
|0
|111.6
|0%
|Clark
|64
|1,947
|6
|185.6
|9%
|Columbia
|70
|4,723
|1
|122.9
|1%
|Crawford
|32
|2,267
|0
|196.5
|0%
|Dane
|1,235
|56,516
|32
|233.1
|3%
|Dodge
|444
|9,085
|5
|505.8
|1%
|Door
|40
|2,596
|3
|145.8
|8%
|Douglas
|20
|2,055
|0
|46.1
|0%
|Dunn
|29
|3,194
|0
|65.2
|0%
|Eau Claire
|170
|7,439
|1
|165.1
|1%
|Florence
|3
|354
|0
|69.2
|0%
|Fond du Lac
|297
|8,929
|6
|290.3
|2%
|Forest
|35
|468
|3
|388.1
|9%
|Grant
|134
|4,920
|12
|258.5
|9%
|Green
|81
|2,639
|1
|219.7
|1%
|Green Lake
|26
|1,569
|0
|138.6
|0%
|Iowa
|23
|2,035
|0
|97.4
|0%
|Iron
|2
|339
|1
|35.0
|50%
|Jackson
|24
|2,206
|1
|117.0
|4%
|Jefferson
|194
|5,852
|4
|229.2
|2%
|Juneau
|31
|2,304
|1
|117.3
|3%
|Kenosha
|1,436
|15,476
|40
|853.1
|3%
|Kewaunee
|46
|1,356
|1
|225.9
|2%
|La Crosse
|316
|10,152
|0
|268.1
|0%
|Lafayette
|61
|1,091
|0
|364.5
|0%
|Langlade
|7
|1,235
|0
|36.5
|0%
|Lincoln
|8
|1,443
|0
|28.7
|0%
|Manitowoc
|81
|5,496
|1
|102.0
|1%
|Marathon
|130
|6,125
|1
|96.1
|1%
|Marinette
|45
|4,022
|3
|111.0
|7%
|Marquette
|10
|999
|1
|65.8
|10%
|Menominee
|4
|1,047
|0
|87.4
|0%
|Milwaukee
|10,544
|96,139
|377
|1105.0
|4%
|Monroe
|51
|4,149
|1
|112.1
|2%
|Oconto
|50
|3,020
|0
|133.1
|0%
|Oneida
|17
|2,073
|0
|48.1
|0%
|Outagamie
|415
|13,731
|8
|224.6
|2%
|Ozaukee
|210
|5,816
|15
|237.9
|7%
|Pepin
|1
|512
|0
|13.8
|0%
|Pierce
|57
|2,376
|0
|137.0
|0%
|Polk
|41
|3,159
|1
|94.6
|2%
|Portage
|101
|4,850
|0
|143.1
|0%
|Price
|2
|853
|0
|14.8
|0%
|Racine
|2,114
|23,409
|61
|1081.9
|3%
|Richland
|15
|1,387
|4
|85.5
|27%
|Rock
|816
|14,141
|23
|504.4
|3%
|Rusk
|11
|689
|0
|77.6
|0%
|Sauk
|97
|6,106
|3
|152.5
|3%
|Sawyer
|9
|1,695
|0
|55.0
|0%
|Shawano
|70
|3,350
|0
|170.7
|0%
|Sheboygan
|187
|7,696
|4
|162.3
|2%
|St. Croix
|135
|5,362
|1
|153.6
|1%
|Taylor
|10
|905
|0
|49.1
|0%
|Trempealeau
|98
|3,124
|0
|332.9
|0%
|Vernon
|31
|2,182
|0
|101.6
|0%
|Vilas
|10
|1,014
|0
|46.3
|0%
|Walworth
|522
|7,568
|18
|506.7
|3%
|Washburn
|4
|1,057
|0
|25.5
|0%
|Washington
|330
|8,033
|14
|245.3
|4%
|Waukesha
|1,056
|21,173
|37
|264.7
|4%
|Waupaca
|96
|4,564
|6
|186.6
|6%
|Waushara
|20
|2,432
|0
|82.9
|0%
|Winnebago
|626
|15,581
|11
|368.4
|2%
|Wood
|37
|4,355
|1
|50.5
|3%
|Total
|25,763
|487,803
|757
|445.9
|3%
If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.
More about the Coronavirus Pandemic
- WI Daily: Biggest Number of New COVID-19 Cases in Three Weeks - Jeramey Jannene - Jun 24th, 2020
- DNC Will Be Largely Virtual, Not At Fiserv Forum - Jeramey Jannene - Jun 24th, 2020
- County Spending $10 Million to Prevent Evictions - Corri Hess - Jun 24th, 2020
- MKE County: Courts Reopening With Backlog of Cases - Graham Kilmer - Jun 24th, 2020
- Baldwin, Moore, Kind, Pocan Urge Trump Administration to Make Disabled Wisconsinites Eligible for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance - U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin - Jun 24th, 2020
- Oriental Theatre Closed for Summer, Plans Renovations - Jeramey Jannene - Jun 23rd, 2020
- Daily: Positive COVID-19 Case Rate Drops To Two-Week Low, But Trend Still Increasing - Jeramey Jannene - Jun 23rd, 2020
- Gov. Evers Applauds SEOC’s Response to COVID-19 Pandemic - Gov. Tony Evers - Jun 23rd, 2020
- New Tool Tracks COVID-19 Changes By County - Jeramey Jannene - Jun 23rd, 2020
- With Less Than A Week Until PPP Deadline, Small Business Majority Releases Recommendations to Improve and Extend the Program - Small Business Majority - Jun 23rd, 2020
Read more about Coronavirus Pandemic here