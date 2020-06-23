Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Even as the one-day positive COVID-19 test rate fell in Wisconsin, the two-week rolling average has gone up.

The state Department of Health Services reported Tuesday afternoon that 11,794 tests were processed in the past 24 hours with 263 coming back positive, a positive rate of 2.23 percent, the lowest percent in two weeks.

But Tuesday’s data replaces the June 9th data that had 14,227 tests processed with a positive rate of 1.90 percent, the lowest figure reported since early March.

The seven-day positive rate fell to 3.23 percent from 3.27 percent, but the 14-day rate climbed to 2.98 percent from 2.93 percent.

Wisconsin has also now gone 15 days without meeting Governor Tony Evers‘ Badger Bounce Back plan goal of over 12,000 tests per day. Over the past 14 days an average of 9,641 tests have been processed per day. The state has averaged 10,217 tests per day in June versus an average of 6,202 tests in May.

Only once, June 3rd through June 9th (85,858 tests), did Wisconsin meet the seven-day testing goal of 85,000 tests. DHS reports that 68 labs across the state have a combined testing capacity of 17,688 tests per day.

A total of 263 cases of the disease were newly confirmed over the prior 24 hours, bringing the outbreak total to 25,331. The state health department reports that 78 percent of individuals with a confirmed case have “recovered,” as defined by a documented abatement of symptoms or a diagnosis over 30 days ago.

The number of people actively hospitalized fell to 240 and is at the lowest seen since the first days of April. A total of 11 people were newly admitted for hospitalization in the past 24 hours, below the 30-day average of 31.

The death toll from the virus increased to 745, an increase of one over the day prior.

According to DHS data, 1,090.5 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 (up from 1,085.2). Racine County has 1,078.5 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,069.6). Brown County, which is anchored by Green Bay, has 1,008.5 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 993.5).

Kenosha (846), Dodge (501.3), Rock (494.5), Walworth (494.1), Forest (388.1), Winnebago (364.3), Lafayette (358.5) and Trempealeau (312.5) are the only other counties with more than 300 cases per 100,000 residents.

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 438.4 (up from 433.8).

There are currently 970 ventilators and 289 intensive care unit (ICU) beds available across the state according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association. Since the data became publicly available on April 10th, WHA has reported an average of 941 ventilators and 401 ICU beds as available.

For more on the spread of the disease, see the new 14-day localized dashboard released by DHS on Tuesday.

Hospitalization status Number of confirmed cases as of 6/23/2020 Percent of confirmed cases as of 6/23/2020 Ever hospitalized 3,268 13% Never hospitalized 14,829 59% Unknown 7,234 29% Total 25,331 100%

Age Group (Years) Cases as of 6/23/2020 Ever hospitalized as of 6/23/2020 Any Intensive Care as of 6/23/2020 Deaths as of 6/23/2020 <10 815 24 2 0 10-19 1,889 47 3 0 20-29 5,165 171 25 7 30-39 4,564 262 36 8 40-49 4,038 390 83 22 50-59 3,680 555 128 58 60-69 2,520 687 202 125 70-79 1,346 579 141 200 80-89 867 400 69 185 90+ 447 153 27 145 Total 25,331 3,268 716 750

