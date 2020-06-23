Jeramey Jannene
Daily

Positive COVID-19 Case Rate Drops To Two-Week Low, But Trend Still Increasing

Testing volume is declining in Wisconsin.

By - Jun 23rd, 2020 03:46 pm
Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee
COVID-19. Credit: U.S. Army.

COVID-19. Credit: U.S. Army.

Even as the one-day positive COVID-19 test rate fell in Wisconsin, the two-week rolling average has gone up.

The state Department of Health Services reported Tuesday afternoon that 11,794 tests were processed in the past 24 hours with 263 coming back positive, a positive rate of 2.23 percent, the lowest percent in two weeks.

But Tuesday’s data replaces the June 9th data that had 14,227 tests processed with a positive rate of 1.90 percent, the lowest figure reported since early March.

The seven-day positive rate fell to 3.23 percent from 3.27 percent, but the 14-day rate climbed to 2.98 percent from 2.93 percent.

Wisconsin has also now gone 15 days without meeting Governor Tony Evers‘ Badger Bounce Back plan goal of over 12,000 tests per day. Over the past 14 days an average of 9,641 tests have been processed per day. The state has averaged 10,217 tests per day in June versus an average of 6,202 tests in May.

Only once, June 3rd through June 9th (85,858 tests), did Wisconsin meet the seven-day testing goal of 85,000 tests. DHS reports that 68 labs across the state have a combined testing capacity of 17,688 tests per day.

A total of 263 cases of the disease were newly confirmed over the prior 24 hours, bringing the outbreak total to 25,331. The state health department reports that 78 percent of individuals with a confirmed case have “recovered,” as defined by a documented abatement of symptoms or a diagnosis over 30 days ago.

The number of people actively hospitalized fell to 240 and is at the lowest seen since the first days of April. A total of 11 people were newly admitted for hospitalization in the past 24 hours, below the 30-day average of 31.

The death toll from the virus increased to 745, an increase of one over the day prior.

According to DHS data, 1,090.5 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 (up from 1,085.2). Racine County has 1,078.5 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,069.6). Brown County, which is anchored by Green Bay, has 1,008.5 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 993.5).

Kenosha (846), Dodge (501.3), Rock (494.5), Walworth (494.1), Forest (388.1), Winnebago (364.3), Lafayette (358.5) and Trempealeau (312.5) are the only other counties with more than 300 cases per 100,000 residents.

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 438.4 (up from 433.8).

There are currently 970 ventilators and 289 intensive care unit (ICU) beds available across the state according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association. Since the data became publicly available on April 10th, WHA has reported an average of 941 ventilators and 401 ICU beds as available.

For more on the spread of the disease, see the new 14-day localized dashboard released by DHS on Tuesday.

Charts and Maps

Wisconsin COVID-19 summary by person

Data from DHS.

Percent of COVID-19 cases by hospitalization status

Hospitalization status Number of confirmed cases as of 6/23/2020 Percent of confirmed cases as of 6/23/2020
Ever hospitalized 3,268 13%
Never hospitalized 14,829 59%
Unknown 7,234 29%
Total 25,331 100%

Summary of COVID-19 cases by age group

Age Group (Years) Cases as of 6/23/2020 Ever hospitalized as of 6/23/2020 Any Intensive Care as of 6/23/2020 Deaths as of 6/23/2020
<10 815 24 2 0
10-19 1,889 47 3 0
20-29 5,165 171 25 7
30-39 4,564 262 36 8
40-49 4,038 390 83 22
50-59 3,680 555 128 58
60-69 2,520 687 202 125
70-79 1,346 579 141 200
80-89 867 400 69 185
90+ 447 153 27 145
Total 25,331 3,268 716 750

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity

Data from DHS.

Number of positive cases and deaths by county

Wisconsin County Positive as of 6/23/2020 Negative as of 6/23/2020 Deaths as of 6/23/2020 Rate (positive cases per 100,000 people) as of 6/23/2020 Case fatality percentage (percent of cases who died) as of 6/23/2020
Adams 11 1,331 2 54.8 18%
Ashland 3 695 0 19.1 0%
Barron 31 3,310 0 68.5 0%
Bayfield 3 1,026 1 20.0 33%
Brown 2,620 29,198 39 1008.5 1%
Buffalo 7 901 2 53.2 29%
Burnett 2 766 1 13.1 50%
Calumet 92 3,014 2 184.7 2%
Chippewa 70 4,322 0 110.0 0%
Clark 60 1,896 6 174.0 10%
Columbia 70 4,656 1 122.9 1%
Crawford 31 2,234 0 190.3 0%
Dane 1,172 55,227 32 221.2 3%
Dodge 440 8,952 5 501.3 1%
Door 40 2,508 3 145.8 8%
Douglas 20 2,047 0 46.1 0%
Dunn 29 3,144 0 65.2 0%
Eau Claire 167 7,278 1 162.2 1%
Florence 2 351 0 46.1 0%
Fond du Lac 296 8,808 6 289.3 2%
Forest 35 465 3 388.1 9%
Grant 130 4,857 12 250.8 9%
Green 80 2,606 1 217.0 1%
Green Lake 25 1,561 0 133.3 0%
Iowa 21 1,982 0 88.9 0%
Iron 2 330 1 35.0 50%
Jackson 24 2,163 1 117.0 4%
Jefferson 185 5,734 4 218.5 2%
Juneau 29 2,270 1 109.8 3%
Kenosha 1,424 15,213 39 846.0 3%
Kewaunee 46 1,320 1 225.9 2%
La Crosse 294 9,869 0 249.5 0%
Lafayette 60 1,082 0 358.5 0%
Langlade 7 1,220 0 36.5 0%
Lincoln 8 1,418 0 28.7 0%
Manitowoc 76 5,354 1 95.7 1%
Marathon 121 6,044 1 89.5 1%
Marinette 45 3,943 3 111.0 7%
Marquette 10 988 1 65.8 10%
Menominee 4 1,019 0 87.4 0%
Milwaukee 10,406 94,846 373 1090.5 4%
Monroe 49 4,052 1 107.7 2%
Oconto 49 2,975 0 130.5 0%
Oneida 17 2,050 0 48.1 0%
Outagamie 412 13,526 8 223.0 2%
Ozaukee 208 5,639 15 235.6 7%
Pepin 1 506 0 13.8 0%
Pierce 57 2,353 0 137.0 0%
Polk 40 3,071 1 92.3 3%
Portage 99 4,733 0 140.2 0%
Price 2 833 0 14.8 0%
Racine 2,107 22,944 60 1078.3 3%
Richland 15 1,356 4 85.5 27%
Rock 800 13,770 23 494.5 3%
Rusk 11 674 0 77.6 0%
Sauk 97 5,930 3 152.5 3%
Sawyer 9 1,681 0 55.0 0%
Shawano 70 3,296 0 170.7 0%
Sheboygan 186 7,551 4 161.5 2%
St. Croix 134 5,278 1 152.4 1%
Taylor 9 875 0 44.2 0%
Trempealeau 92 3,084 0 312.5 0%
Vernon 31 2,141 0 101.6 0%
Vilas 11 982 0 50.9 0%
Walworth 509 7,381 18 494.1 4%
Washburn 4 1,038 0 25.5 0%
Washington 326 7,881 13 242.3 4%
Waukesha 1,020 20,172 38 255.7 4%
Waupaca 95 4,464 6 184.7 6%
Waushara 20 2,389 0 82.9 0%
Winnebago 619 15,345 11 364.3 2%
Wood 34 4,247 1 46.4 3%
Total 25,331 478,165 750 438.4 3%

If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.

Categories: Health, What You Need To Know

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us