Positive COVID-19 Case Rate Drops To Two-Week Low, But Trend Still Increasing
Testing volume is declining in Wisconsin.
Even as the one-day positive COVID-19 test rate fell in Wisconsin, the two-week rolling average has gone up.
The state Department of Health Services reported Tuesday afternoon that 11,794 tests were processed in the past 24 hours with 263 coming back positive, a positive rate of 2.23 percent, the lowest percent in two weeks.
But Tuesday’s data replaces the June 9th data that had 14,227 tests processed with a positive rate of 1.90 percent, the lowest figure reported since early March.
The seven-day positive rate fell to 3.23 percent from 3.27 percent, but the 14-day rate climbed to 2.98 percent from 2.93 percent.
Wisconsin has also now gone 15 days without meeting Governor Tony Evers‘ Badger Bounce Back plan goal of over 12,000 tests per day. Over the past 14 days an average of 9,641 tests have been processed per day. The state has averaged 10,217 tests per day in June versus an average of 6,202 tests in May.
A total of 263 cases of the disease were newly confirmed over the prior 24 hours, bringing the outbreak total to 25,331. The state health department reports that 78 percent of individuals with a confirmed case have “recovered,” as defined by a documented abatement of symptoms or a diagnosis over 30 days ago.
The number of people actively hospitalized fell to 240 and is at the lowest seen since the first days of April. A total of 11 people were newly admitted for hospitalization in the past 24 hours, below the 30-day average of 31.
The death toll from the virus increased to 745, an increase of one over the day prior.
According to DHS data, 1,090.5 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 (up from 1,085.2). Racine County has 1,078.5 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,069.6). Brown County, which is anchored by Green Bay, has 1,008.5 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 993.5).
Kenosha (846), Dodge (501.3), Rock (494.5), Walworth (494.1), Forest (388.1), Winnebago (364.3), Lafayette (358.5) and Trempealeau (312.5) are the only other counties with more than 300 cases per 100,000 residents.
The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 438.4 (up from 433.8).
There are currently 970 ventilators and 289 intensive care unit (ICU) beds available across the state according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association. Since the data became publicly available on April 10th, WHA has reported an average of 941 ventilators and 401 ICU beds as available.
For more on the spread of the disease, see the new 14-day localized dashboard released by DHS on Tuesday.
Charts and Maps
Wisconsin COVID-19 summary by person
Percent of COVID-19 cases by hospitalization status
|Hospitalization status
|Number of confirmed cases as of 6/23/2020
|Percent of confirmed cases as of 6/23/2020
|Ever hospitalized
|3,268
|13%
|Never hospitalized
|14,829
|59%
|Unknown
|7,234
|29%
|Total
|25,331
|100%
Summary of COVID-19 cases by age group
|Age Group (Years)
|Cases as of 6/23/2020
|Ever hospitalized as of 6/23/2020
|Any Intensive Care as of 6/23/2020
|Deaths as of 6/23/2020
|<10
|815
|24
|2
|0
|10-19
|1,889
|47
|3
|0
|20-29
|5,165
|171
|25
|7
|30-39
|4,564
|262
|36
|8
|40-49
|4,038
|390
|83
|22
|50-59
|3,680
|555
|128
|58
|60-69
|2,520
|687
|202
|125
|70-79
|1,346
|579
|141
|200
|80-89
|867
|400
|69
|185
|90+
|447
|153
|27
|145
|Total
|25,331
|3,268
|716
|750
Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender
Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race
Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity
Number of positive cases and deaths by county
|Wisconsin County
|Positive as of 6/23/2020
|Negative as of 6/23/2020
|Deaths as of 6/23/2020
|Rate (positive cases per 100,000 people) as of 6/23/2020
|Case fatality percentage (percent of cases who died) as of 6/23/2020
|Adams
|11
|1,331
|2
|54.8
|18%
|Ashland
|3
|695
|0
|19.1
|0%
|Barron
|31
|3,310
|0
|68.5
|0%
|Bayfield
|3
|1,026
|1
|20.0
|33%
|Brown
|2,620
|29,198
|39
|1008.5
|1%
|Buffalo
|7
|901
|2
|53.2
|29%
|Burnett
|2
|766
|1
|13.1
|50%
|Calumet
|92
|3,014
|2
|184.7
|2%
|Chippewa
|70
|4,322
|0
|110.0
|0%
|Clark
|60
|1,896
|6
|174.0
|10%
|Columbia
|70
|4,656
|1
|122.9
|1%
|Crawford
|31
|2,234
|0
|190.3
|0%
|Dane
|1,172
|55,227
|32
|221.2
|3%
|Dodge
|440
|8,952
|5
|501.3
|1%
|Door
|40
|2,508
|3
|145.8
|8%
|Douglas
|20
|2,047
|0
|46.1
|0%
|Dunn
|29
|3,144
|0
|65.2
|0%
|Eau Claire
|167
|7,278
|1
|162.2
|1%
|Florence
|2
|351
|0
|46.1
|0%
|Fond du Lac
|296
|8,808
|6
|289.3
|2%
|Forest
|35
|465
|3
|388.1
|9%
|Grant
|130
|4,857
|12
|250.8
|9%
|Green
|80
|2,606
|1
|217.0
|1%
|Green Lake
|25
|1,561
|0
|133.3
|0%
|Iowa
|21
|1,982
|0
|88.9
|0%
|Iron
|2
|330
|1
|35.0
|50%
|Jackson
|24
|2,163
|1
|117.0
|4%
|Jefferson
|185
|5,734
|4
|218.5
|2%
|Juneau
|29
|2,270
|1
|109.8
|3%
|Kenosha
|1,424
|15,213
|39
|846.0
|3%
|Kewaunee
|46
|1,320
|1
|225.9
|2%
|La Crosse
|294
|9,869
|0
|249.5
|0%
|Lafayette
|60
|1,082
|0
|358.5
|0%
|Langlade
|7
|1,220
|0
|36.5
|0%
|Lincoln
|8
|1,418
|0
|28.7
|0%
|Manitowoc
|76
|5,354
|1
|95.7
|1%
|Marathon
|121
|6,044
|1
|89.5
|1%
|Marinette
|45
|3,943
|3
|111.0
|7%
|Marquette
|10
|988
|1
|65.8
|10%
|Menominee
|4
|1,019
|0
|87.4
|0%
|Milwaukee
|10,406
|94,846
|373
|1090.5
|4%
|Monroe
|49
|4,052
|1
|107.7
|2%
|Oconto
|49
|2,975
|0
|130.5
|0%
|Oneida
|17
|2,050
|0
|48.1
|0%
|Outagamie
|412
|13,526
|8
|223.0
|2%
|Ozaukee
|208
|5,639
|15
|235.6
|7%
|Pepin
|1
|506
|0
|13.8
|0%
|Pierce
|57
|2,353
|0
|137.0
|0%
|Polk
|40
|3,071
|1
|92.3
|3%
|Portage
|99
|4,733
|0
|140.2
|0%
|Price
|2
|833
|0
|14.8
|0%
|Racine
|2,107
|22,944
|60
|1078.3
|3%
|Richland
|15
|1,356
|4
|85.5
|27%
|Rock
|800
|13,770
|23
|494.5
|3%
|Rusk
|11
|674
|0
|77.6
|0%
|Sauk
|97
|5,930
|3
|152.5
|3%
|Sawyer
|9
|1,681
|0
|55.0
|0%
|Shawano
|70
|3,296
|0
|170.7
|0%
|Sheboygan
|186
|7,551
|4
|161.5
|2%
|St. Croix
|134
|5,278
|1
|152.4
|1%
|Taylor
|9
|875
|0
|44.2
|0%
|Trempealeau
|92
|3,084
|0
|312.5
|0%
|Vernon
|31
|2,141
|0
|101.6
|0%
|Vilas
|11
|982
|0
|50.9
|0%
|Walworth
|509
|7,381
|18
|494.1
|4%
|Washburn
|4
|1,038
|0
|25.5
|0%
|Washington
|326
|7,881
|13
|242.3
|4%
|Waukesha
|1,020
|20,172
|38
|255.7
|4%
|Waupaca
|95
|4,464
|6
|184.7
|6%
|Waushara
|20
|2,389
|0
|82.9
|0%
|Winnebago
|619
|15,345
|11
|364.3
|2%
|Wood
|34
|4,247
|1
|46.4
|3%
|Total
|25,331
|478,165
|750
|438.4
|3%
