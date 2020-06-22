The Benefits of Being an Urban Milwaukee Member

Why are so many people joining? The answers are many.

For the past four years we have been building and growing our membership program at Urban Milwaukee. What does a membership program include? How can we have paying members while also keeping our content free to everyone? How do people become members? All of these questions and more have been asked, troubleshooted and answered throughout the years. Then came the time to put this idea out into the public and hope that our readers would want to join.

And people joined by the hundreds! Before we knew it we had monthly member events to program, free tickets to events to collect and a long new list of customers who needed our help with their accounts, passwords and payments.

Since COVID-19, some parts of the membership program have had to evolve and change, and of course we miss and cannot wait for the day we can come together at events again. In the meantime here are the benefits a membership will get you!

By becoming a member of Urban Milwaukee for only $9 per month/$99 per year, you have the immediate opportunity to get:

Ad-free content on our website and daily newsletters when you go online and sign into your account

The ability to comment on our articles and start a conversation with our staff and our members

Regular surveys sent to you asking how we can improve our news coverage, membership program and company as a whole

10 percent off gift cards to our store at UrbanMilwaukeeTheStore.com

Virtual member events which can include deals from local breweries, exclusive interviews with Milwaukee leaders and question-and-answer chats with our staff.

However, becoming a member also means you are helping us expand this program with ideas we are exploring such as:

Discounted and free tickets to local virtual events and workshops

Regularly scheduled virtual member events happening monthly or even weekly, with a broader list of topics and activities

One day the membership program will once again include:

Events at breweries, restaurants, high-rise apartment buildings and summer concert series for our members to take tours, socialize and build a community

Free tickets to concerts, events and festivals all around the city that our members can snatch up while they last

Gift cards from local businesses

10 percent off discount at Urban Milwaukee: The Store, when it reopens.

Discounted tickets to our Sculpture Milwaukee tours and anniversary parties.

Most importantly however, becoming a member of Urban Milwaukee comes with the benefit that you are directly supporting local, independent journalism. Because of you we now publish 75 stories and 100 press releases every week, and we only want to see those numbers grow.

So become a member today and join the Urban Milwaukee community. Signing up is easy and quick.