The percentage of COVID-19 tests resulting in a confirmed case of the disease over a rolling two-week window is trending upward in Wisconsin.

After hitting an outbreak low on June 19th of 2.69 percent, a rate that had steadily fallen since June 1st, the rate has grown to 2.93 percent.

The increase comes as the seven-day rate has climbed to 3.27 percent, a rate not seen since June 5th.

According to data released Monday afternoon by the state Department of Health Services, 3.80 percent of the 6,549 tests processed in the past 24 hours were positive.

Officials have looked for the percentage to trend downward as testing expands as evidence of the disease’s growth slowing.

A total of 249 cases of the disease were newly confirmed over the prior 24 hours, bringing the outbreak total to 25,068. The state health department reports that 78 percent of individuals with a confirmed case have “recovered,” as defined by a documented abatement of symptoms or a diagnosis over 30 days ago. The totals only reflect the number of confirmed cases.

The 6,549 tests processed is below the 30-day average of 9,916. Data released Monday is regularly the lowest total reported across the week.

The number of people actively hospitalized increased to 246. But excluding the past four days, the total is still the lowest seen since the first days of April. A total of 11 people were newly admitted for hospitalization in the past 24 hours, below the 30-day average of 31.

The death toll from the virus increased to 745, an increase of one over the day prior.

According to DHS data, 1,085.2 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 (up from 1,076). Racine County has 1,069.6 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,065). Brown County, which is anchored by Green Bay, has 993.5 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 993.1).

Kenosha (844.2), Dodge (497.9), Rock (489), Walworth (483.4), Forest (388.1), Winnebago (357.8), Lafayette (334.6) and Trempealeau (312.5) are the only other counties with more than 300 cases per 100,000 residents.

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 433.8 (up from 429.5).

Charts and Maps

Wisconsin COVID-19 summary by person

Percent of COVID-19 cases by hospitalization status

Hospitalization status Number of confirmed cases as of 6/22/2020 Percent of confirmed cases as of 6/22/2020 Ever hospitalized 3,231 13% Never hospitalized 14,535 58% Unknown 7,302 29% Total 25,068 100%

Summary of COVID-19 cases by age group

Age Group (Years) Cases as of 6/22/2020 Ever hospitalized as of 6/22/2020 Any Intensive Care as of 6/22/2020 Deaths as of 6/22/2020 <10 810 23 2 0 10-19 1,871 47 3 0 20-29 5,069 169 24 7 30-39 4,526 257 36 8 40-49 3,999 385 83 22 50-59 3,641 550 127 58 60-69 2,507 684 202 125 70-79 1,340 571 138 197 80-89 860 395 69 184 90+ 445 150 27 144 Total 25,068 3,231 711 745

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity

Number of positive cases and deaths by county