14-Day Positive COVID-19 Case Rate Continues Upward Trend
Percentage of tests coming back positive is growing.
The percentage of COVID-19 tests resulting in a confirmed case of the disease over a rolling two-week window is trending upward in Wisconsin.
After hitting an outbreak low on June 19th of 2.69 percent, a rate that had steadily fallen since June 1st, the rate has grown to 2.93 percent.
The increase comes as the seven-day rate has climbed to 3.27 percent, a rate not seen since June 5th.
According to data released Monday afternoon by the state Department of Health Services, 3.80 percent of the 6,549 tests processed in the past 24 hours were positive.
A total of 249 cases of the disease were newly confirmed over the prior 24 hours, bringing the outbreak total to 25,068. The state health department reports that 78 percent of individuals with a confirmed case have “recovered,” as defined by a documented abatement of symptoms or a diagnosis over 30 days ago. The totals only reflect the number of confirmed cases.
The 6,549 tests processed is below the 30-day average of 9,916. Data released Monday is regularly the lowest total reported across the week.
The number of people actively hospitalized increased to 246. But excluding the past four days, the total is still the lowest seen since the first days of April. A total of 11 people were newly admitted for hospitalization in the past 24 hours, below the 30-day average of 31.
The death toll from the virus increased to 745, an increase of one over the day prior.
According to DHS data, 1,085.2 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 (up from 1,076). Racine County has 1,069.6 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,065). Brown County, which is anchored by Green Bay, has 993.5 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 993.1).
Kenosha (844.2), Dodge (497.9), Rock (489), Walworth (483.4), Forest (388.1), Winnebago (357.8), Lafayette (334.6) and Trempealeau (312.5) are the only other counties with more than 300 cases per 100,000 residents.
The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 433.8 (up from 429.5).
Charts and Maps
Wisconsin COVID-19 summary by person
Percent of COVID-19 cases by hospitalization status
|Hospitalization status
|Number of confirmed cases as of 6/22/2020
|Percent of confirmed cases as of 6/22/2020
|Ever hospitalized
|3,231
|13%
|Never hospitalized
|14,535
|58%
|Unknown
|7,302
|29%
|Total
|25,068
|100%
Summary of COVID-19 cases by age group
|Age Group (Years)
|Cases as of 6/22/2020
|Ever hospitalized as of 6/22/2020
|Any Intensive Care as of 6/22/2020
|Deaths as of 6/22/2020
|<10
|810
|23
|2
|0
|10-19
|1,871
|47
|3
|0
|20-29
|5,069
|169
|24
|7
|30-39
|4,526
|257
|36
|8
|40-49
|3,999
|385
|83
|22
|50-59
|3,641
|550
|127
|58
|60-69
|2,507
|684
|202
|125
|70-79
|1,340
|571
|138
|197
|80-89
|860
|395
|69
|184
|90+
|445
|150
|27
|144
|Total
|25,068
|3,231
|711
|745
Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender
Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race
Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity
Number of positive cases and deaths by county
|Wisconsin County
|Positive as of 6/22/2020
|Negative as of 6/22/2020
|Deaths as of 6/22/2020
|Rate (positive cases per 100,000 people) as of 6/22/2020
|Case fatality percentage (percent of cases who died) as of 6/22/2020
|Adams
|11
|1,323
|2
|54.8
|18%
|Ashland
|3
|680
|0
|19.1
|0%
|Barron
|31
|3,257
|0
|68.5
|0%
|Bayfield
|3
|1,018
|1
|20.0
|33%
|Brown
|2,581
|28,776
|39
|993.5
|2%
|Buffalo
|6
|897
|2
|45.6
|33%
|Burnett
|2
|727
|1
|13.1
|50%
|Calumet
|92
|2,951
|2
|184.7
|2%
|Chippewa
|70
|4,294
|0
|110.0
|0%
|Clark
|60
|1,883
|6
|174.0
|10%
|Columbia
|69
|4,226
|1
|121.2
|1%
|Crawford
|31
|2,220
|0
|190.3
|0%
|Dane
|1,139
|52,792
|32
|215.0
|3%
|Dodge
|437
|8,724
|5
|497.9
|1%
|Door
|40
|2,431
|3
|145.8
|8%
|Douglas
|20
|2,028
|0
|46.1
|0%
|Dunn
|29
|3,137
|0
|65.2
|0%
|Eau Claire
|163
|7,027
|1
|158.3
|1%
|Florence
|2
|350
|0
|46.1
|0%
|Fond du Lac
|295
|8,604
|6
|288.3
|2%
|Forest
|35
|457
|3
|388.1
|9%
|Grant
|129
|4,813
|12
|248.9
|9%
|Green
|80
|2,590
|1
|217.0
|1%
|Green Lake
|24
|1,531
|0
|128.0
|0%
|Iowa
|22
|1,954
|0
|93.1
|0%
|Iron
|2
|323
|1
|35.0
|50%
|Jackson
|24
|2,147
|1
|117.0
|4%
|Jefferson
|181
|5,612
|4
|213.8
|2%
|Juneau
|29
|2,256
|1
|109.8
|3%
|Kenosha
|1,421
|15,148
|39
|844.2
|3%
|Kewaunee
|44
|1,277
|1
|216.1
|2%
|La Crosse
|274
|9,091
|0
|232.5
|0%
|Lafayette
|56
|1,072
|0
|334.6
|0%
|Langlade
|7
|1,214
|0
|36.5
|0%
|Lincoln
|8
|1,402
|0
|28.7
|0%
|Manitowoc
|70
|5,287
|1
|88.2
|1%
|Marathon
|115
|5,973
|1
|85.0
|1%
|Marinette
|42
|3,912
|3
|103.6
|7%
|Marquette
|10
|966
|1
|65.8
|10%
|Menominee
|4
|1,019
|0
|87.4
|0%
|Milwaukee
|10,355
|93,658
|371
|1085.2
|4%
|Monroe
|50
|4,009
|1
|109.9
|2%
|Oconto
|49
|2,817
|0
|130.5
|0%
|Oneida
|17
|2,029
|0
|48.1
|0%
|Outagamie
|402
|13,155
|8
|217.6
|2%
|Ozaukee
|209
|5,523
|15
|236.7
|7%
|Pepin
|1
|504
|0
|13.8
|0%
|Pierce
|57
|2,332
|0
|137.0
|0%
|Polk
|40
|3,012
|1
|92.3
|3%
|Portage
|96
|4,695
|0
|136.0
|0%
|Price
|2
|804
|0
|14.8
|0%
|Racine
|2,090
|21,702
|58
|1069.6
|3%
|Richland
|15
|1,343
|4
|85.5
|27%
|Rock
|791
|13,676
|23
|489.0
|3%
|Rusk
|11
|647
|0
|77.6
|0%
|Sauk
|96
|5,839
|3
|151.0
|3%
|Sawyer
|9
|1,652
|0
|55.0
|0%
|Shawano
|70
|3,239
|0
|170.7
|0%
|Sheboygan
|185
|7,447
|4
|160.6
|2%
|St. Croix
|131
|5,208
|1
|149.0
|1%
|Taylor
|8
|861
|0
|39.3
|0%
|Trempealeau
|92
|3,061
|0
|312.5
|0%
|Vernon
|30
|2,114
|0
|98.3
|0%
|Vilas
|10
|933
|0
|46.3
|0%
|Walworth
|498
|7,177
|18
|483.4
|4%
|Washburn
|4
|1,023
|0
|25.5
|0%
|Washington
|322
|7,718
|13
|239.3
|4%
|Waukesha
|1,015
|19,012
|38
|254.5
|4%
|Waupaca
|91
|4,336
|5
|176.9
|5%
|Waushara
|20
|2,321
|0
|82.9
|0%
|Winnebago
|608
|15,254
|11
|357.8
|2%
|Wood
|33
|4,144
|1
|45.0
|3%
|Total
|25,068
|466,634
|745
|433.8
|3%
