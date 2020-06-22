Jeramey Jannene
14-Day Positive COVID-19 Case Rate Continues Upward Trend

Percentage of tests coming back positive is growing.

By - Jun 22nd, 2020 07:02 pm
COVID-19. Credit: U.S. Army.

The percentage of COVID-19 tests resulting in a confirmed case of the disease over a rolling two-week window is trending upward in Wisconsin.

After hitting an outbreak low on June 19th of 2.69 percent, a rate that had steadily fallen since June 1st, the rate has grown to 2.93 percent.

The increase comes as the seven-day rate has climbed to 3.27 percent, a rate not seen since June 5th.

According to data released Monday afternoon by the state Department of Health Services, 3.80 percent of the 6,549 tests processed in the past 24 hours were positive.

Officials have looked for the percentage to trend downward as testing expands as evidence of the disease’s growth slowing.

A total of 249 cases of the disease were newly confirmed over the prior 24 hours, bringing the outbreak total to 25,068. The state health department reports that 78 percent of individuals with a confirmed case have “recovered,” as defined by a documented abatement of symptoms or a diagnosis over 30 days ago. The totals only reflect the number of confirmed cases.

The 6,549 tests processed is below the 30-day average of 9,916. Data released Monday is regularly the lowest total reported across the week.

The number of people actively hospitalized increased to 246. But excluding the past four days, the total is still the lowest seen since the first days of April. A total of 11 people were newly admitted for hospitalization in the past 24 hours, below the 30-day average of 31.

The death toll from the virus increased to 745, an increase of one over the day prior.

According to DHS data, 1,085.2 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 (up from 1,076). Racine County has 1,069.6 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,065). Brown County, which is anchored by Green Bay, has 993.5 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 993.1).

Kenosha (844.2), Dodge (497.9), Rock (489), Walworth (483.4), Forest (388.1), Winnebago (357.8), Lafayette (334.6) and Trempealeau (312.5) are the only other counties with more than 300 cases per 100,000 residents.

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 433.8 (up from 429.5).

Charts and Maps

Wisconsin COVID-19 summary by person

Data from DHS.

Percent of COVID-19 cases by hospitalization status

Hospitalization status Number of confirmed cases as of 6/22/2020 Percent of confirmed cases as of 6/22/2020
Ever hospitalized 3,231 13%
Never hospitalized 14,535 58%
Unknown 7,302 29%
Total 25,068 100%

Summary of COVID-19 cases by age group

Age Group (Years) Cases as of 6/22/2020 Ever hospitalized as of 6/22/2020 Any Intensive Care as of 6/22/2020 Deaths as of 6/22/2020
<10 810 23 2 0
10-19 1,871 47 3 0
20-29 5,069 169 24 7
30-39 4,526 257 36 8
40-49 3,999 385 83 22
50-59 3,641 550 127 58
60-69 2,507 684 202 125
70-79 1,340 571 138 197
80-89 860 395 69 184
90+ 445 150 27 144
Total 25,068 3,231 711 745

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity

Data from DHS.

Number of positive cases and deaths by county

Wisconsin County Positive as of 6/22/2020 Negative as of 6/22/2020 Deaths as of 6/22/2020 Rate (positive cases per 100,000 people) as of 6/22/2020 Case fatality percentage (percent of cases who died) as of 6/22/2020
Adams 11 1,323 2 54.8 18%
Ashland 3 680 0 19.1 0%
Barron 31 3,257 0 68.5 0%
Bayfield 3 1,018 1 20.0 33%
Brown 2,581 28,776 39 993.5 2%
Buffalo 6 897 2 45.6 33%
Burnett 2 727 1 13.1 50%
Calumet 92 2,951 2 184.7 2%
Chippewa 70 4,294 0 110.0 0%
Clark 60 1,883 6 174.0 10%
Columbia 69 4,226 1 121.2 1%
Crawford 31 2,220 0 190.3 0%
Dane 1,139 52,792 32 215.0 3%
Dodge 437 8,724 5 497.9 1%
Door 40 2,431 3 145.8 8%
Douglas 20 2,028 0 46.1 0%
Dunn 29 3,137 0 65.2 0%
Eau Claire 163 7,027 1 158.3 1%
Florence 2 350 0 46.1 0%
Fond du Lac 295 8,604 6 288.3 2%
Forest 35 457 3 388.1 9%
Grant 129 4,813 12 248.9 9%
Green 80 2,590 1 217.0 1%
Green Lake 24 1,531 0 128.0 0%
Iowa 22 1,954 0 93.1 0%
Iron 2 323 1 35.0 50%
Jackson 24 2,147 1 117.0 4%
Jefferson 181 5,612 4 213.8 2%
Juneau 29 2,256 1 109.8 3%
Kenosha 1,421 15,148 39 844.2 3%
Kewaunee 44 1,277 1 216.1 2%
La Crosse 274 9,091 0 232.5 0%
Lafayette 56 1,072 0 334.6 0%
Langlade 7 1,214 0 36.5 0%
Lincoln 8 1,402 0 28.7 0%
Manitowoc 70 5,287 1 88.2 1%
Marathon 115 5,973 1 85.0 1%
Marinette 42 3,912 3 103.6 7%
Marquette 10 966 1 65.8 10%
Menominee 4 1,019 0 87.4 0%
Milwaukee 10,355 93,658 371 1085.2 4%
Monroe 50 4,009 1 109.9 2%
Oconto 49 2,817 0 130.5 0%
Oneida 17 2,029 0 48.1 0%
Outagamie 402 13,155 8 217.6 2%
Ozaukee 209 5,523 15 236.7 7%
Pepin 1 504 0 13.8 0%
Pierce 57 2,332 0 137.0 0%
Polk 40 3,012 1 92.3 3%
Portage 96 4,695 0 136.0 0%
Price 2 804 0 14.8 0%
Racine 2,090 21,702 58 1069.6 3%
Richland 15 1,343 4 85.5 27%
Rock 791 13,676 23 489.0 3%
Rusk 11 647 0 77.6 0%
Sauk 96 5,839 3 151.0 3%
Sawyer 9 1,652 0 55.0 0%
Shawano 70 3,239 0 170.7 0%
Sheboygan 185 7,447 4 160.6 2%
St. Croix 131 5,208 1 149.0 1%
Taylor 8 861 0 39.3 0%
Trempealeau 92 3,061 0 312.5 0%
Vernon 30 2,114 0 98.3 0%
Vilas 10 933 0 46.3 0%
Walworth 498 7,177 18 483.4 4%
Washburn 4 1,023 0 25.5 0%
Washington 322 7,718 13 239.3 4%
Waukesha 1,015 19,012 38 254.5 4%
Waupaca 91 4,336 5 176.9 5%
Waushara 20 2,321 0 82.9 0%
Winnebago 608 15,254 11 357.8 2%
Wood 33 4,144 1 45.0 3%
Total 25,068 466,634 745 433.8 3%

