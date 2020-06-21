Highest COVID-19 Positive Test Rate in Three Weeks
For the second day in a row, Milwaukee County has worst COVID-19 outbreak in the state.
Wisconsin reported its highest COVID-19 case rate since May 30th on Sunday.
According to data released Sunday afternoon by the state Department of Health Services, 4.63 percent of the 6,051 COVID-19 tests processed in the past 24 hours came back positive.
The 4.63 percent is above the seven-day and 14-day averages of 3.17 percent and 2.88 percent. Throughout June in Wisconsin 2.96 percent of the 216,647 tests processed have come back positive.
From the tests processed in the past 24 hours there were 280 newly confirmed cases. Since the outbreak began 24,819 Wisconsin residents have tested positive for the disease.
Sunday’s testing total, often the lowest total of the week, is below the June average of 10,316 tests per day.
For the first time in over a week the number of people actively hospitalized with the disease increased. The total stands at 243, up from 239. But excluding the past three days, the total is still the lowest seen since the first days of April. A total of 17 people were newly admitted for hospitalization in the past 24 hours, below the 30-day average of 32.
For the second time this month, no new deaths were reported. The statewide death toll from the disease stands at 744.
According to DHS data, 1,076 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 (up from 1,065.5). Racine County has 1,065 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,064). Brown County, which is anchored by Green Bay, has 993.1 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 990).
Kenosha (841.2), Dodge (494.4), Rock (489), Walworth (483.4), Forest (388.1), Winnebago (353.7), Lafayette (322.7) and Trempealeau (309.1) are the only other counties with more than 300 cases per 100,000 residents.
The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 429.5 (up from 424.7).
The state health department reports that 77 percent of individuals with a confirmed case have recovered, as defined by a documented abatement of symptoms or a diagnosis over 30 days ago. The totals only reflect the number of confirmed cases.
There are currently 970 ventilators and 331 intensive care unit (ICU) beds available across the state according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association. Since the data became publicly available on April 10th, WHA has reported an average of 940 ventilators and 403 ICU beds as available.
Charts and Maps
Wisconsin COVID-19 summary by person
Percent of COVID-19 cases by hospitalization status
|Hospitalization status
|Number of confirmed cases as of 6/21/2020
|Percent of confirmed cases as of 6/21/2020
|Ever hospitalized
|3,220
|13%
|Never hospitalized
|14,421
|58%
|Unknown
|7,178
|29%
|Total
|24,819
|100%
Summary of COVID-19 cases by age group
|Age Group (Years)
|Cases as of 6/21/2020
|Ever hospitalized as of 6/21/2020
|Any Intensive Care as of 6/21/2020
|Deaths as of 6/21/2020
|<10
|791
|23
|2
|0
|10-19
|1,850
|47
|3
|0
|20-29
|4,984
|169
|24
|7
|30-39
|4,488
|257
|36
|8
|40-49
|3,969
|384
|83
|22
|50-59
|3,619
|549
|127
|58
|60-69
|2,498
|682
|202
|125
|70-79
|1,328
|565
|138
|196
|80-89
|855
|394
|68
|184
|90+
|437
|150
|27
|144
|Total
|24,819
|3,220
|710
|744
Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender
Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race
Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity
Number of positive cases and deaths by county
|Wisconsin County
|Positive as of 6/21/2020
|Negative as of 6/21/2020
|Deaths as of 6/21/2020
|Rate (positive cases per 100,000 people) as of 6/21/2020
|Case fatality percentage (percent of cases who died) as of 6/21/2020
|Adams
|10
|1,312
|2
|49.8
|20%
|Ashland
|3
|667
|0
|19.1
|0%
|Barron
|31
|3,258
|0
|68.5
|0%
|Bayfield
|3
|1,016
|1
|20.0
|33%
|Brown
|2,580
|28,709
|39
|993.1
|2%
|Buffalo
|6
|892
|2
|45.6
|33%
|Burnett
|2
|727
|1
|13.1
|50%
|Calumet
|92
|2,908
|2
|184.7
|2%
|Chippewa
|69
|4,253
|0
|108.4
|0%
|Clark
|58
|1,848
|6
|168.2
|10%
|Columbia
|68
|4,225
|1
|119.4
|1%
|Crawford
|31
|2,204
|0
|190.3
|0%
|Dane
|1,098
|52,160
|32
|207.2
|3%
|Dodge
|434
|8,648
|5
|494.4
|1%
|Door
|40
|2,430
|3
|145.8
|8%
|Douglas
|20
|1,986
|0
|46.1
|0%
|Dunn
|29
|3,112
|0
|65.2
|0%
|Eau Claire
|161
|7,022
|0
|156.3
|0%
|Florence
|2
|348
|0
|46.1
|0%
|Fond du Lac
|290
|8,397
|6
|283.4
|2%
|Forest
|35
|457
|3
|388.1
|9%
|Grant
|125
|4,681
|12
|241.2
|10%
|Green
|80
|2,547
|1
|217.0
|1%
|Green Lake
|24
|1,523
|0
|128.0
|0%
|Iowa
|21
|1,931
|0
|88.9
|0%
|Iron
|2
|321
|1
|35.0
|50%
|Jackson
|24
|2,139
|1
|117.0
|4%
|Jefferson
|177
|5,439
|4
|209.1
|2%
|Juneau
|28
|2,238
|1
|106.0
|4%
|Kenosha
|1,416
|14,934
|39
|841.2
|3%
|Kewaunee
|44
|1,233
|1
|216.1
|2%
|La Crosse
|250
|8,998
|0
|212.1
|0%
|Lafayette
|54
|1,063
|0
|322.7
|0%
|Langlade
|7
|1,158
|0
|36.5
|0%
|Lincoln
|8
|1,382
|0
|28.7
|0%
|Manitowoc
|68
|5,023
|1
|85.6
|1%
|Marathon
|111
|5,857
|1
|82.1
|1%
|Marinette
|42
|3,871
|3
|103.6
|7%
|Marquette
|9
|957
|1
|59.2
|11%
|Menominee
|4
|1,009
|0
|87.4
|0%
|Milwaukee
|10,267
|92,380
|371
|1076.0
|4%
|Monroe
|46
|3,967
|1
|101.1
|2%
|Oconto
|46
|2,816
|0
|122.5
|0%
|Oneida
|17
|1,998
|0
|48.1
|0%
|Outagamie
|396
|13,039
|8
|214.3
|2%
|Ozaukee
|207
|5,525
|15
|234.5
|7%
|Pepin
|1
|499
|0
|13.8
|0%
|Pierce
|57
|2,291
|0
|137.0
|0%
|Polk
|40
|2,993
|1
|92.3
|3%
|Portage
|91
|4,630
|0
|128.9
|0%
|Price
|2
|804
|0
|14.8
|0%
|Racine
|2,081
|21,212
|58
|1065.0
|3%
|Richland
|15
|1,337
|4
|85.5
|27%
|Rock
|791
|13,678
|23
|489.0
|3%
|Rusk
|11
|647
|0
|77.6
|0%
|Sauk
|96
|5,803
|3
|151.0
|3%
|Sawyer
|9
|1,648
|0
|55.0
|0%
|Shawano
|68
|3,196
|0
|165.8
|0%
|Sheboygan
|185
|7,182
|4
|160.6
|2%
|St. Croix
|128
|5,110
|1
|145.6
|1%
|Taylor
|9
|850
|0
|44.2
|0%
|Trempealeau
|91
|3,019
|0
|309.1
|0%
|Vernon
|29
|2,094
|0
|95.0
|0%
|Vilas
|10
|933
|0
|46.3
|0%
|Walworth
|498
|7,175
|18
|483.4
|4%
|Washburn
|4
|1,019
|0
|25.5
|0%
|Washington
|321
|7,715
|13
|238.6
|4%
|Waukesha
|1,003
|18,612
|38
|251.5
|4%
|Waupaca
|91
|4,337
|5
|176.9
|5%
|Waushara
|20
|2,291
|0
|82.9
|0%
|Winnebago
|601
|14,629
|11
|353.7
|2%
|Wood
|32
|4,022
|1
|43.7
|3%
|Total
|24,819
|460,334
|744
|429.5
|3%
