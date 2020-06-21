For the second day in a row, Milwaukee County has worst COVID-19 outbreak in the state.

Wisconsin reported its highest COVID-19 case rate since May 30th on Sunday.

According to data released Sunday afternoon by the state Department of Health Services, 4.63 percent of the 6,051 COVID-19 tests processed in the past 24 hours came back positive.

The 4.63 percent is above the seven-day and 14-day averages of 3.17 percent and 2.88 percent. Throughout June in Wisconsin 2.96 percent of the 216,647 tests processed have come back positive.

From the tests processed in the past 24 hours there were 280 newly confirmed cases. Since the outbreak began 24,819 Wisconsin residents have tested positive for the disease.

Sunday’s testing total, often the lowest total of the week, is below the June average of 10,316 tests per day.

For the first time in over a week the number of people actively hospitalized with the disease increased. The total stands at 243, up from 239. But excluding the past three days, the total is still the lowest seen since the first days of April. A total of 17 people were newly admitted for hospitalization in the past 24 hours, below the 30-day average of 32.

For the second time this month, no new deaths were reported. The statewide death toll from the disease stands at 744.

According to DHS data, 1,076 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 (up from 1,065.5). Racine County has 1,065 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,064). Brown County, which is anchored by Green Bay, has 993.1 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 990).

Kenosha (841.2), Dodge (494.4), Rock (489), Walworth (483.4), Forest (388.1), Winnebago (353.7), Lafayette (322.7) and Trempealeau (309.1) are the only other counties with more than 300 cases per 100,000 residents.

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 429.5 (up from 424.7).

The state health department reports that 77 percent of individuals with a confirmed case have recovered, as defined by a documented abatement of symptoms or a diagnosis over 30 days ago. The totals only reflect the number of confirmed cases.

There are currently 970 ventilators and 331 intensive care unit (ICU) beds available across the state according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association. Since the data became publicly available on April 10th, WHA has reported an average of 940 ventilators and 403 ICU beds as available.

Charts and Maps

Wisconsin COVID-19 summary by person

Percent of COVID-19 cases by hospitalization status

Hospitalization status Number of confirmed cases as of 6/21/2020 Percent of confirmed cases as of 6/21/2020 Ever hospitalized 3,220 13% Never hospitalized 14,421 58% Unknown 7,178 29% Total 24,819 100%

Summary of COVID-19 cases by age group

Age Group (Years) Cases as of 6/21/2020 Ever hospitalized as of 6/21/2020 Any Intensive Care as of 6/21/2020 Deaths as of 6/21/2020 <10 791 23 2 0 10-19 1,850 47 3 0 20-29 4,984 169 24 7 30-39 4,488 257 36 8 40-49 3,969 384 83 22 50-59 3,619 549 127 58 60-69 2,498 682 202 125 70-79 1,328 565 138 196 80-89 855 394 68 184 90+ 437 150 27 144 Total 24,819 3,220 710 744

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity

Number of positive cases and deaths by county