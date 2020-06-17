Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 256 newly-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday afternoon.

In its 2 p.m. data release, DHS reported a total of 9,662 tests were processed in the past 24 hours, below the 30-day average of 9,864.

The new cases represent a 2.65 percent positive test rate, below the seven-day and 14-day averages of 2.72 percent and 2.74 percent. Officials have looked for those measures to trend downward as testing expands as evidence of sufficient testing and a slowing spread of the disease.

The number of people hospitalized fell from 275 to 247 even as 32 people were reported to be newly hospitalized with the disease. The total is the lowest total in over 75 days. Hospitals across the state have cumulatively averaged 35 newly hospitalized patients over the past 30 days.

Why is the number of people actively hospitalized falling if the number of people newly hospitalized is staying relatively flat?

Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer of the DHS Bureau of Communicable Diseases, believes the age of the people with new COVID-19 cases is a factor. “It is now well-understood that the risk of serious illness requiring hospitalization is lower for younger adults,” said Westergaard via email. A growing proportion of new cases are in individuals under the age of 40.

The rate of new hospitalizations has also slowed slightly after peaking two weeks ago. Over the past 14 days, the state has averaged 31 new admissions. The 14 days prior to that had an average of 39, while the 30 days before that had an average of 31.

The death toll from the disease climbed to 712 on Wednesday, with nine newly-confirmed deaths in the past 24 hours. DHS has reported an average of 8.43 deaths per day over the past month.

In total 23,454 Wisconsin residents have tested positive for the disease. DHS reports that 75 percent of individuals with a confirmed case have recovered, as defined by a documented abatement of symptoms or a diagnosis over 30 days ago.

Racine County has 1043.5 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1040.4). Milwaukee County has 1,021.8 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,012.1). Brown County, which is anchored by Green Bay, has 965 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 959.3).

Kenosha (821), Dodge (484.2), Rock (474.1), Walworth (466.9), Forest (377), Winnebago (324.3), Trempealeau (271.8), Fond du Lac (267.8) and Lafayette (256.9) are the only other counties with more than 250 cases per 100,000 presidents.

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 405.9 (up from 396.9).

There are currently 940 ventilators and 349 intensive care unit (ICU) beds available across the state according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association. Since the data became publicly available on April 10th, WHA has reported an average of 939 ventilators and 407 ICU beds as available.

Charts and Maps

Wisconsin COVID-19 summary by person

Percent of COVID-19 cases by hospitalization status

Hospitalization status Number of confirmed cases as of 6/17/2020 Percent of confirmed cases as of 6/17/2020 Ever hospitalized 3,128 13% Never hospitalized 13,642 58% Unknown 6,684 28% Total 23,454 100%

Summary of COVID-19 cases by age group

Age Group (Years) Cases as of 6/17/2020 Ever hospitalized as of 6/17/2020 Any Intensive Care as of 6/17/2020 Deaths as of 6/17/2020 <10 723 21 2 0 10-19 1,713 46 3 0 20-29 4,550 162 22 6 30-39 4,264 243 36 8 40-49 3,793 373 83 22 50-59 3,447 534 125 57 60-69 2,425 661 195 119 70-79 1,282 556 137 188 80-89 835 383 66 173 90+ 422 149 27 139 Total 23,454 3,128 696 712

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity

Number of positive cases and deaths by county