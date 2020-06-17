Jeramey Jannene
Why Do COVID-19 Hospitalizations Continue To Drop?

256 new cases of disease confirmed on Wednesday.

By - Jun 17th, 2020 06:09 pm
COVID-19. Credit: U.S. Army.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 256 newly-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday afternoon.

In its 2 p.m. data release, DHS reported a total of 9,662 tests were processed in the past 24 hours, below the 30-day average of 9,864.

The new cases represent a 2.65 percent positive test rate, below the seven-day and 14-day averages of 2.72 percent and 2.74 percent. Officials have looked for those measures to trend downward as testing expands as evidence of sufficient testing and a slowing spread of the disease.

The number of people hospitalized fell from 275 to 247 even as 32 people were reported to be newly hospitalized with the disease. The total is the lowest total in over 75 days. Hospitals across the state have cumulatively averaged 35 newly hospitalized patients over the past 30 days.

Why is the number of people actively hospitalized falling if the number of people newly hospitalized is staying relatively flat?

Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer of the DHS Bureau of Communicable Diseases, believes the age of the people with new COVID-19 cases is a factor. “It is now well-understood that the risk of serious illness requiring hospitalization is lower for younger adults,” said Westergaard via email. A growing proportion of new cases are in individuals under the age of 40.

The rate of new hospitalizations has also slowed slightly after peaking two weeks ago. Over the past 14 days, the state has averaged 31 new admissions. The 14 days prior to that had an average of 39, while the 30 days before that had an average of 31.

The death toll from the disease climbed to 712 on Wednesday, with nine newly-confirmed deaths in the past 24 hours. DHS has reported an average of 8.43 deaths per day over the past month.

In total 23,454 Wisconsin residents have tested positive for the disease. DHS reports that 75 percent of individuals with a confirmed case have recovered, as defined by a documented abatement of symptoms or a diagnosis over 30 days ago.

Racine County has 1043.5 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1040.4). Milwaukee County has 1,021.8 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,012.1). Brown County, which is anchored by Green Bay, has 965 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 959.3).

Kenosha (821), Dodge (484.2), Rock (474.1), Walworth (466.9), Forest (377), Winnebago (324.3), Trempealeau (271.8), Fond du Lac (267.8) and Lafayette (256.9) are the only other counties with more than 250 cases per 100,000 presidents.

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 405.9 (up from 396.9).

There are currently 940 ventilators and 349 intensive care unit (ICU) beds available across the state according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association. Since the data became publicly available on April 10th, WHA has reported an average of 939 ventilators and 407 ICU beds as available.

Charts and Maps

Wisconsin COVID-19 summary by person

Data from DHS.

Percent of COVID-19 cases by hospitalization status

Hospitalization status Number of confirmed cases as of 6/17/2020 Percent of confirmed cases as of 6/17/2020
Ever hospitalized 3,128 13%
Never hospitalized 13,642 58%
Unknown 6,684 28%
Total 23,454 100%

Summary of COVID-19 cases by age group

Age Group (Years) Cases as of 6/17/2020 Ever hospitalized as of 6/17/2020 Any Intensive Care as of 6/17/2020 Deaths as of 6/17/2020
<10 723 21 2 0
10-19 1,713 46 3 0
20-29 4,550 162 22 6
30-39 4,264 243 36 8
40-49 3,793 373 83 22
50-59 3,447 534 125 57
60-69 2,425 661 195 119
70-79 1,282 556 137 188
80-89 835 383 66 173
90+ 422 149 27 139
Total 23,454 3,128 696 712

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity

Data from DHS.

Number of positive cases and deaths by county

Wisconsin County Positive as of 6/17/2020 Negative as of 6/17/2020 Deaths as of 6/17/2020 Rate (positive cases per 100,000 people) as of 6/17/2020 Case fatality percentage (percent of cases who died) as of 6/17/2020
Adams 9 1,181 2 44.8 22%
Ashland 3 631 0 19.1 0%
Barron 26 3,133 0 57.5 0%
Bayfield 3 809 1 20.0 33%
Brown 2,507 26,894 39 965.0 2%
Buffalo 7 860 2 53.2 29%
Burnett 2 690 1 13.1 50%
Calumet 88 2,735 2 176.7 2%
Chippewa 63 3,944 0 99.0 0%
Clark 53 1,719 4 153.7 8%
Columbia 59 3,901 1 103.6 2%
Crawford 27 1,522 0 165.8 0%
Dane 1,000 48,708 31 188.7 3%
Dodge 425 8,162 5 484.2 1%
Door 39 2,284 3 142.1 8%
Douglas 20 1,863 0 46.1 0%
Dunn 29 2,953 0 65.2 0%
Eau Claire 140 6,603 0 135.9 0%
Florence 2 282 0 46.1 0%
Fond du Lac 274 7,875 6 267.8 2%
Forest 34 433 2 377.0 6%
Grant 113 3,701 12 218.0 11%
Green 78 2,266 1 211.6 1%
Green Lake 24 1,452 0 128.0 0%
Iowa 18 1,734 0 76.2 0%
Iron 2 311 1 35.0 50%
Jackson 22 1,888 1 107.3 5%
Jefferson 161 5,014 4 190.2 2%
Juneau 25 2,113 1 94.6 4%
Kenosha 1,382 13,502 36 821.0 3%
Kewaunee 39 1,157 1 191.6 3%
La Crosse 152 8,344 0 129.0 0%
Lafayette 43 966 0 256.9 0%
Langlade 6 1,100 0 31.3 0%
Lincoln 8 1,316 0 28.7 0%
Manitowoc 50 4,710 1 63.0 2%
Marathon 88 5,176 1 65.1 1%
Marinette 40 3,705 3 98.7 8%
Marquette 9 889 1 59.2 11%
Menominee 4 965 0 87.4 0%
Milwaukee 9,750 86,286 356 1021.8 4%
Monroe 38 3,737 1 83.5 3%
Oconto 45 2,691 0 119.8 0%
Oneida 17 1,872 0 48.1 0%
Outagamie 354 12,412 8 191.6 2%
Ozaukee 199 4,907 15 225.4 8%
Pepin 1 478 0 13.8 0%
Pierce 57 2,140 0 137.0 0%
Polk 37 2,830 1 85.4 3%
Portage 82 3,909 0 116.1 0%
Price 2 775 0 14.8 0%
Racine 2,039 19,380 56 1043.5 3%
Richland 14 1,266 4 79.8 29%
Rock 767 12,985 22 474.1 3%
Rusk 10 572 0 70.5 0%
Sauk 87 5,334 3 136.8 3%
Sawyer 9 1,597 0 55.0 0%
Shawano 64 2,957 0 156.1 0%
Sheboygan 171 6,089 4 148.4 2%
St. Croix 116 4,658 0 131.9 0%
Taylor 5 791 0 24.6 0%
Trempealeau 80 2,773 0 271.8 0%
Vernon 26 1,957 0 85.2 0%
Vilas 8 894 0 37.0 0%
Walworth 481 6,850 17 466.9 4%
Washburn 3 967 0 19.1 0%
Washington 299 6,945 12 222.2 4%
Waukesha 942 15,639 35 236.2 4%
Waupaca 82 4,009 5 159.4 6%
Waushara 19 2,016 0 78.8 0%
Winnebago 551 13,096 10 324.3 2%
Wood 25 3,433 1 34.1 4%
Total 23,454 423,736 712 405.9 3%

