The confirmed spread of COVID-19 in Milwaukee County has hit a milestone level, one out of every 100 residents has now tested positive for the disease.

The figure underrepresents the true spread of the disease because of testing limitations, particularly early in the outbreak. Individuals with no or mild symptoms might have never been tested.

According to data released Monday by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS), 1,004.8 out of every 100,000 residents have tested positive. A total of 9,588 individuals have tested positive according to state data.

That rate is even higher in the City of Milwaukee. A Milwaukee Health Department dashboard reports that 7,722 residents have tested positive, over 1.3 percent of residents, a rate of 1,308.47 cases per 100,000 residents.

The number of people with confirmed cases grows almost five-fold when looking at most severely impacted census tract. The area on the city’s South Side near Kosciuszko Park at S. 9th St. and W. Lincoln Ave. has over 5,551 cases per 100,000 residents, a 5.5 percent rate.

Conversely, River Hills, the wealthiest community in the county, has a rate of 128 cases per 100,000 residents, with only 0.13 percent of residents having a confirmed case.

The lowest census tract in the city proper, located near the Shorewood border in the city’s Cambridge Woods neighborhood, has 72 cases per 100,000 residents.

Milwaukee County is the second of 72 counties in Wisconsin to cross the one-per-100 threshold, with Racine County crossing the threshold on June 11th.

The number of COVID-19 tests processed in the past 24 hours hit a two-week low in Wisconsin according to DHS.

The department reported that 6,255 tests were processed over the past day, the lowest total reported since June 1st when 3,632 tests were reported and the third-lowest total reported in the past four weeks.

Over the past two weeks, an average of 11,017 tests have been processed per day, with 9,333 per day over the past 30 days.

Of the 6,255 tests, 174 came back positive increasing the statewide total to 22,932 since the outbreak started. DHS reports that 73 percent of individuals with a confirmed case have recovered, as defined by a documented abatement of symptoms or a diagnosis over 30 days ago.

The positive case rate was 2.78 percent, above the seven-day average of 2.63 percent, but below the 14-day average of 2.85 percent. Officials have looked for the percentage to trend downward as testing expands.

The number of people actively hospitalized fell to a two-month low at 284, below the previous low set two days ago at 285. Twelve people were newly hospitalized, below the 30-day average of 35.

The death toll from the disease grew to 694, an increase of two deaths in the past 24 hours. For more details on the disparities in COVID-19 deaths, see our coverage from yesterday.

Racine County has 1018.9 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1017.9). Milwaukee County has 1,004.8 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 996.7). Brown County, which is anchored by Green Bay, has 950.4 cases per 100,000 residents (no change from yesterday).

Kenosha (806.2), Dodge (483), Rock (466.1), Walworth (457.2), Forest (377), Winnebago (313.1), Fond du Lac (262.9) and Lafayette (256.9) are the only other counties with more than 250 cases per 100,000 presidents.

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 396.9 (up from 393.8).

There are currently 958 ventilators and 411 intensive care unit (ICU) beds available across the state according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association. Since the data became publicly available on April 10th, WHA has reported an average of 939 ventilators and 408 ICU beds as available.

Charts and Maps

Wisconsin COVID-19 summary by person

Percent of COVID-19 cases by hospitalization status

Hospitalization status Number of confirmed cases as of 6/15/2020 Percent of confirmed cases as of 6/15/2020 Ever hospitalized 3,061 13% Never hospitalized 13,262 58% Unknown 6,609 29% Total 22,932 100%

Summary of COVID-19 cases by age group

Age Group (Years) Cases as of 6/15/2020 Ever hospitalized as of 6/15/2020 Any Intensive Care as of 6/15/2020 Deaths as of 6/15/2020 <10 703 20 2 0 10-19 1,657 46 3 0 20-29 4,403 156 21 6 30-39 4,168 235 35 8 40-49 3,735 363 83 22 50-59 3,370 527 121 56 60-69 2,386 646 187 116 70-79 1,268 550 136 185 80-89 826 373 64 169 90+ 416 145 28 132 Total 22,932 3,061 680 694

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity

Number of positive cases and deaths by county