Jeramey Jannene
Daily

1% of Milwaukee County Residents Have Tested Positive For COVID-19

Rate hits 5% in one city neighborhood, under represents true spread.

By - Jun 15th, 2020 04:19 pm
COVID-19. Credit: U.S. Army.

The confirmed spread of COVID-19 in Milwaukee County has hit a milestone level, one out of every 100 residents has now tested positive for the disease.

The figure underrepresents the true spread of the disease because of testing limitations, particularly early in the outbreak. Individuals with no or mild symptoms might have never been tested.

According to data released Monday by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS), 1,004.8 out of every 100,000 residents have tested positive. A total of 9,588 individuals have tested positive according to state data.

That rate is even higher in the City of Milwaukee. A Milwaukee Health Department dashboard reports that 7,722 residents have tested positive, over 1.3 percent of residents, a rate of 1,308.47 cases per 100,000 residents.

The number of people with confirmed cases grows almost five-fold when looking at most severely impacted census tract. The area on the city’s South Side near Kosciuszko Park at S. 9th St. and W. Lincoln Ave. has over 5,551 cases per 100,000 residents, a 5.5 percent rate.

Conversely, River Hills, the wealthiest community in the county, has a rate of 128 cases per 100,000 residents, with only 0.13 percent of residents having a confirmed case.

The lowest census tract in the city proper, located near the Shorewood border in the city’s Cambridge Woods neighborhood, has 72 cases per 100,000 residents.

Milwaukee County is the second of 72 counties in Wisconsin to cross the one-per-100 threshold, with Racine County crossing the threshold on June 11th.

The number of COVID-19 tests processed in the past 24 hours hit a two-week low in Wisconsin according to DHS.

The department reported that 6,255 tests were processed over the past day, the lowest total reported since June 1st when 3,632 tests were reported and the third-lowest total reported in the past four weeks.

Over the past two weeks, an average of 11,017 tests have been processed per day, with 9,333 per day over the past 30 days.

Of the 6,255 tests, 174 came back positive increasing the statewide total to 22,932 since the outbreak started. DHS reports that 73 percent of individuals with a confirmed case have recovered, as defined by a documented abatement of symptoms or a diagnosis over 30 days ago.

The positive case rate was 2.78 percent, above the seven-day average of 2.63 percent, but below the 14-day average of 2.85 percent. Officials have looked for the percentage to trend downward as testing expands.

The number of people actively hospitalized fell to a two-month low at 284, below the previous low set two days ago at 285. Twelve people were newly hospitalized, below the 30-day average of 35.

The death toll from the disease grew to 694, an increase of two deaths in the past 24 hours. For more details on the disparities in COVID-19 deaths, see our coverage from yesterday.

Racine County has 1018.9 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1017.9). Milwaukee County has 1,004.8 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 996.7). Brown County, which is anchored by Green Bay, has 950.4 cases per 100,000 residents (no change from yesterday).

Kenosha (806.2), Dodge (483), Rock (466.1), Walworth (457.2), Forest (377), Winnebago (313.1), Fond du Lac (262.9) and Lafayette (256.9) are the only other counties with more than 250 cases per 100,000 presidents.

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 396.9 (up from 393.8).

There are currently 958 ventilators and 411 intensive care unit (ICU) beds available across the state according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association. Since the data became publicly available on April 10th, WHA has reported an average of 939 ventilators and 408 ICU beds as available.

Charts and Maps

Wisconsin COVID-19 summary by person

Data from DHS.

Percent of COVID-19 cases by hospitalization status

Hospitalization status Number of confirmed cases as of 6/15/2020 Percent of confirmed cases as of 6/15/2020
Ever hospitalized 3,061 13%
Never hospitalized 13,262 58%
Unknown 6,609 29%
Total 22,932 100%

Summary of COVID-19 cases by age group

Age Group (Years) Cases as of 6/15/2020 Ever hospitalized as of 6/15/2020 Any Intensive Care as of 6/15/2020 Deaths as of 6/15/2020
<10 703 20 2 0
10-19 1,657 46 3 0
20-29 4,403 156 21 6
30-39 4,168 235 35 8
40-49 3,735 363 83 22
50-59 3,370 527 121 56
60-69 2,386 646 187 116
70-79 1,268 550 136 185
80-89 826 373 64 169
90+ 416 145 28 132
Total 22,932 3,061 680 694

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity

Data from DHS.

Number of positive cases and deaths by county

Wisconsin County Positive as of 6/15/2020 Negative as of 6/15/2020 Deaths as of 6/15/2020 Rate (positive cases per 100,000 people) as of 6/15/2020 Case fatality percentage (percent of cases who died) as of 6/15/2020
Adams 8 1,138 2 39.9 25%
Ashland 3 607 0 19.1 0%
Barron 25 2,990 0 55.2 0%
Bayfield 3 739 1 20.0 33%
Brown 2,469 25,974 38 950.4 2%
Buffalo 7 824 2 53.2 29%
Burnett 2 641 1 13.1 50%
Calumet 86 2,600 2 172.7 2%
Chippewa 62 3,822 0 97.4 0%
Clark 51 1,655 4 147.9 8%
Columbia 56 3,319 1 98.3 2%
Crawford 27 1,482 0 165.8 0%
Dane 968 45,812 30 182.7 3%
Dodge 424 8,031 4 483.0 1%
Door 39 2,223 3 142.1 8%
Douglas 20 1,745 0 46.1 0%
Dunn 29 2,847 0 65.2 0%
Eau Claire 137 6,480 0 133.0 0%
Florence 2 280 0 46.1 0%
Fond du Lac 269 7,396 6 262.9 2%
Forest 34 419 2 377.0 6%
Grant 107 3,588 12 206.5 11%
Green 75 2,195 1 203.5 1%
Green Lake 24 1,399 0 128.0 0%
Iowa 17 1,575 0 72.0 0%
Iron 2 302 1 35.0 50%
Jackson 21 1,791 1 102.4 5%
Jefferson 160 4,875 4 189.0 3%
Juneau 25 1,995 1 94.6 4%
Kenosha 1,357 12,779 36 806.2 3%
Kewaunee 37 1,101 1 181.7 3%
La Crosse 123 7,846 0 104.4 0%
Lafayette 43 948 0 256.9 0%
Langlade 6 1,063 0 31.3 0%
Lincoln 8 1,281 0 28.7 0%
Manitowoc 47 4,393 1 59.2 2%
Marathon 82 4,705 1 60.6 1%
Marinette 40 3,609 3 98.7 8%
Marquette 9 829 1 59.2 11%
Menominee 4 956 0 87.4 0%
Milwaukee 9,588 83,451 350 1004.8 4%
Monroe 33 3,582 1 72.5 3%
Oconto 45 2,544 0 119.8 0%
Oneida 16 1,796 0 45.3 0%
Outagamie 343 11,848 8 185.7 2%
Ozaukee 193 4,742 13 218.6 7%
Pepin 1 463 0 13.8 0%
Pierce 57 2,068 0 137.0 0%
Polk 37 2,695 1 85.4 3%
Portage 79 3,467 0 111.9 0%
Price 2 712 0 14.8 0%
Racine 1,991 18,336 54 1018.9 3%
Richland 14 1,238 4 79.8 29%
Rock 754 12,439 21 466.1 3%
Rusk 10 566 0 70.5 0%
Sauk 85 5,115 3 133.7 4%
Sawyer 9 1,544 0 55.0 0%
Shawano 64 2,854 0 156.1 0%
Sheboygan 158 5,847 4 137.1 3%
St. Croix 111 4,518 0 126.3 0%
Taylor 5 760 0 24.6 0%
Trempealeau 64 2,705 0 217.4 0%
Vernon 24 1,879 0 78.6 0%
Vilas 8 753 0 37.0 0%
Walworth 471 6,491 17 457.2 4%
Washburn 3 925 0 19.1 0%
Washington 294 6,713 11 218.5 4%
Waukesha 915 13,526 35 229.4 4%
Waupaca 79 3,875 3 153.6 4%
Waushara 16 1,927 0 66.3 0%
Winnebago 532 12,616 9 313.1 2%
Wood 23 3,198 1 31.4 4%
Total 22,932 403,447 694 396.9 3%

