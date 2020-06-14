Approximately one in three individuals that have died from COVID-19 in Wisconsin have resided in the city of Milwaukee

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The death toll from COVID-19 in Wisconsin reached 692 on Sunday, an increase of one over the day prior.

That’s according to data released Sunday afternoon by the Department of Health Services. The number of confirmed deaths on any day has fluctuated greatly, but over the past 30 days an average of 8.23 Wisconsin residents with the disease are reported to have died from complications from COVID-19.

When factoring in the 22,758 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, three percent of people with a confirmed case of the disease died. The percentage overstates the death rate because of limited testing, particularly early in the outbreak and of mild or asymptomatic cases.

The percentage of those that die as a result of the disease also varies greatly based on age and underlying health conditions. For those 39 and under the death rate is less than one percent, while it climbs to 32 percent for those 90 and older.

Of the 692 deaths, 70 percent have been individuals age 70 or older. That same age group represents only 12 percent of total cases, with 47 percent of cases in individuals age 39 or younger.

And while Milwaukee County does not have the most significant per-capita outbreak, it has the greatest number of cases and deaths. The death rate in Milwaukee County, four percent, is above the state average.

A Milwaukee Health Department city-specific dashboard reports 218 deaths in the city proper. Approximately one in three individuals that have died from COVID-19 in Wisconsin have resided in the city of Milwaukee, while the city only represents approximately 10 percent of the state’s population.

For more on the racial and ethnic disparities in COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin, see our coverage from yesterday.

The 240 new cases reported Sunday by DHS represent a positive case rate of 2.61 percent. That rate is just below the seven-day rate of 2.62 percent and under the 14-day rate of 2.87. The seven- and 14-day averages are at lows since the beginning of the outbreak.

For the first time in six days the number of people actively hospitalized increased. The figure now stands at 291, up from 285, as 14 people were newly hospitalized in the past 24 hours.

Racine County has 1017.9 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1016.4). Milwaukee County has 996.7 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 987). Brown County, which is anchored by Green Bay, has 950.4 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 946.2).

Kenosha (805.6), Dodge (481.9), Rock (466.1), Walworth (457.2), Forest (377), Winnebago (304.8) and Fond du Lac (256.1) are the only other counties with more than 250 cases per 100,000 presidents.

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 393.8 (up from 389.7).

There are currently 960 ventilators and 363 intensive care unit (ICU) beds available across the state according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association. Since the data became publicly available on April 10th, WHA has reported an average of 938 ventilators and 408 ICU beds as available.

Charts and Maps

Wisconsin COVID-19 summary by person

Percent of COVID-19 cases by hospitalization status

Hospitalization status Number of confirmed cases as of 6/14/2020 Percent of confirmed cases as of 6/14/2020 Ever hospitalized 3,049 13% Never hospitalized 13,173 58% Unknown 6,536 29% Total 22,758 100%

Summary of COVID-19 cases by age group

Age Group (Years) Cases as of 6/14/2020 Ever hospitalized as of 6/14/2020 Any Intensive Care as of 6/14/2020 Deaths as of 6/14/2020 <10 696 20 2 0 10-19 1,647 46 3 0 20-29 4,353 155 21 6 30-39 4,145 233 35 8 40-49 3,715 362 83 22 50-59 3,342 526 121 56 60-69 2,357 642 187 115 70-79 1,264 547 136 184 80-89 823 373 64 169 90+ 416 145 28 132 Total 22,758 3,049 680 692

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity

Number of positive cases and deaths by county