The racial and ethnic disparities in the spread of COVID-19 continue to persist, more than three months after a widespread outbreak was confirmed in Wisconsin.

The Department of Health Services reports that 33 percent of those with a confirmed case identify as Hispanic or Latino (12 percent unknown). The group represents only 6.9 percent of the state’s nearly six million residents.

The state’s black population is also disproportionately represented with 19 percent of cases, but only 6.7 percent of the state’s population.

The disparities have persisted even as areas beyond Milwaukee, the state’s largest and most diverse county, have seen substantial outbreaks.

Across Wisconsin, 691 people have died from COVID-19. DHS reported two newly-confirmed deaths on Saturday.

Just over 70 percent of those that have perished from the disease have been 70 years old or older, but those individuals represent only 12 percent of all confirmed cases.

DHS reported 272 newly-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin on Saturday. The data reflects testing results submitted to a state database in the past 24 hours.

A total of 22,518 people have now tested positive for COVID-19 in Wisconsin. Statewide data from DHS indicates that 72 percent of residents with COVID-19 have recovered as defined by a documented abatement of symptoms or a diagnosis over 30 days ago. Twenty-five percent of cases are listed as active, with a three percent death rate among confirmed cases.

DHS reported 11,309 tests were processed in the past 24 hours with a positive rate of 2.41 percent. The rate is below the seven-day average of 2.58 percent and 14-day average of 2.86 percent. Public health officials have looked for that percentage to trend downward as evidence that the disease spread may be slowing and that enough testing is being done.

Hospitalizations, a lagging indicator of the spread of the disease, fell again Saturday. There are currently 285 people hospitalized, down from 287 yesterday. The last time the Wisconsin Hospital Association reported a figure so lower was April 4th when 279 people were hospitalized.

DHS reported that 32 people were newly hospitalized Saturday, below the 30-day average of 37. A total of 3,035 Wisconsin residents have required hospitalization since the outbreak began.

Racine County has 1016.4 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1010.8. Milwaukee County has 987 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 975.7). Brown County, which is anchored by Green Bay, has 946.2 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 940).

Kenosha (797.8), Dodge (481.9), Rock (464.9), Walworth (457.2), Forest (377), Winnebago (297.8), Fond du Lac (253.1), Lafayette (245), Waukesha (224.1), Washington (215.6), Ozaukee (215.2), Grant (204.5) and Green (203.5) are the only other counties with more than 200 cases per 100,000 presidents.

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 389.7 (up from 379.4).

There are currently 932 ventilators and 358 intensive care unit (ICU) beds available across the state according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association. Since the data became publicly available on April 10th, WHA has reported an average of 938 ventilators and 409 ICU beds as available.

Charts and Maps

Wisconsin COVID-19 summary by person

Percent of COVID-19 cases by hospitalization status

Hospitalization status Number of confirmed cases as of 6/13/2020 Percent of confirmed cases as of 6/13/2020 Ever hospitalized 3,035 13% Never hospitalized 13,057 58% Unknown 6,426 29% Total 22,518 100%

Summary of COVID-19 cases by age group

Age Group (Years) Cases as of 6/13/2020 Ever hospitalized as of 6/13/2020 Any Intensive Care as of 6/13/2020 Deaths as of 6/13/2020 <10 681 20 2 0 10-19 1,622 45 3 0 20-29 4,284 154 21 6 30-39 4,095 231 34 8 40-49 3,682 361 83 22 50-59 3,318 525 121 56 60-69 2,345 639 187 115 70-79 1,256 545 134 183 80-89 822 371 64 169 90+ 413 144 28 132 Total 22,518 3,035 677 691

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity

Number of positive cases and deaths by county