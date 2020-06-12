Pete’s Pops Opens Second, Dog-friendly Location in Bay View

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Pete’s Pops, a summertime popsicle pop-up turned brick-and-mortar business, is celebrating the grand opening of its second location today — a walk-up window located at 916 E. Russell Ave. in Bay View.

Dubbed “The Pop Shed,” the new venture is a small building tucked away behind the Shape Up Shoppe located at 2697 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. and will serve as a fast and convenient way for passersby to grab one of Pete’s pops. The window is dog-friendly in the way that not only can you bring your furry friend along, but The Pop Shed will also be serving dog-friendly popsicles.

Pete’s Pops specializes in popsicles made entirely from fresh fruits and vegetables. To date, there have been over 80 flavors, with anywhere between five to 10 on deck at any time. While most are made from a base of cream, milk, sugar and egg, vegans need not worry — ten percent of Pete’s pops are made with coconut milk instead.

Owner Pete Cooney got into popsicle making years ago after trying an avocado popsicle at a farmers market and being inspired by its bold flavor. His determination to recreate that flavor eventually grew into a side business that he ran while working as an accountant for The Bartolotta Restaurants. By 2014, Cooney was pushing a cart around farmers markets and E. Russell Avenue in Bay View selling his popsicles.

The popsicle cart was a seasonal business — only operating during Milwaukee’s short but sweet summers. But in 2018, Pete’s Pops established its first brick-and-mortar location at 3809 W. Vliet St. Anchoring down in Washington Park allowed Cooney the opportunity to participate in community outreach events and hire kids from the neighborhood to work in the shop. It’s an aspect he hopes to bring to the Bay View neighborhood as well.

The Pop Shed will be open Tuesday through Thursday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday through Saturday from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.; and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.