Jeramey Jannene
Daily

COVID-19 Hospitalizations Fall To Two-Month Low

Number of people hospitalized hasn't been this low since April 4th.

By - Jun 12th, 2020 05:14 pm
COVID-19. Credit: U.S. Army.

It has been 70 days since Wisconsin had as few people hospitalized with COVID-19 as it does now according to data from the Wisconsin Hospital Association.

There are currently 287 Wisconsin residents across the state hospitalized with a confirmed case of the disease. The last time the number was lower was April 4th when 279 people were hospitalized.

Friday’s total is down 68 from the week before, even as 27 people were newly admitted to the hospital in the past 24 hours according to the Department of Health Services. An average of 37 people have been admitted per day over the past 30 days.

The decline comes as the state appeared headed towards a second peak that would eclipse the first. A total of 446 people were actively hospitalized as of April 9th, falling to 298 on May 6th before peaking again at 423 on May 29th. The number has trended downward since.

State health officials have previously cautioned that the number of hospitalizations is not directly tied to new infections of the disease at the given time. “We generally think that the lag on hospitalizations is about three to five weeks,” said DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm on May 21st. “Any uptick we are seeing in hospitalizations right now is not the result of Safer at Home ending.”

Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer at the DHS Bureau of Communicable Diseases, said that some individuals will need to be hospitalized shortly after contracting the virus, for others it will take weeks and for many they never will need to be hospitalized.

According to DHS 11,628 tests were processed in the past 24 hours, with 320 coming back positive. The statewide total now stands at 22,246 positive cases.

The 320 cases represent a positive rate of 2.75 percent. That is above the seven-day average of 2.63 percent, but below the 14-day of 3.06 percent. Public health officials have looked for that percentage to trend downward as evidence that the disease spread may be slowing and that enough testing is being done.

Across Wisconsin 689 people have died from COVID-19. DHS reported seven newly-confirmed deaths on Friday.

Racine County has 1010.8 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,006.2). Milwaukee County has 975.7 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 966.2). Brown County, which is anchored by Green Bay, has 940 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 931.9).

Kenosha (793.7), Dodge (472.8), Rock (459.9), Walworth (455.3), Forest (377), Winnebago (285.4), Fond du Lac (247.3), Lafayette (227.1), Waukesha (221.6), Washington (214.8), Ozaukee (212.9) and Green (203.5) are the only other counties with more than 200 cases per 100,000 presidents.

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 379.4 (up from 373.7).

There are currently 950 ventilators and 374 intensive care unit (ICU) beds available across the state according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association. Since the data became publicly available on April 10th, WHA has reported an average of 938 ventilators and 410 ICU beds as available.

Charts and Maps

Wisconsin COVID-19 summary by person

Data from DHS.

Percent of COVID-19 cases by hospitalization status

Hospitalization status Number of confirmed cases as of 6/12/2020 Percent of confirmed cases as of 6/12/2020
Ever hospitalized 3,003 13%
Never hospitalized 12,832 58%
Unknown 6,411 29%
Total 22,246 100%

Summary of COVID-19 cases by age group

Age Group (Years) Cases as of 6/12/2020 Ever hospitalized as of 6/12/2020 Any Intensive Care as of 6/12/2020 Deaths as of 6/12/2020
<10 672 19 1 0
10-19 1,598 44 3 0
20-29 4,196 153 21 6
30-39 4,045 227 34 8
40-49 3,645 357 83 22
50-59 3,294 518 120 55
60-69 2,322 634 184 115
70-79 1,250 544 132 182
80-89 814 364 64 169
90+ 410 143 28 132
Total 22,246 3,003 670 689

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity

Data from DHS.

Number of positive cases and deaths by county

Wisconsin County Positive as of 6/12/2020 Negative as of 6/12/2020 Deaths as of 6/12/2020 Rate (positive cases per 100,000 people) as of 6/12/2020 Case fatality percentage (percent of cases who died) as of 6/12/2020
Adams 7 1,055 1 34.9 14%
Ashland 3 560 0 19.1 0%
Barron 24 2,725 0 53.0 0%
Bayfield 3 487 1 20.0 33%
Brown 2,442 24,485 38 940.0 2%
Buffalo 7 809 2 53.2 29%
Burnett 2 628 1 13.1 50%
Calumet 84 2,476 2 168.7 2%
Chippewa 64 3,643 0 100.6 0%
Clark 50 1,595 4 145.0 8%
Columbia 55 3,298 1 96.6 2%
Crawford 26 1,214 0 159.6 0%
Dane 930 43,846 31 175.5 3%
Dodge 415 7,027 4 472.8 1%
Door 41 2,135 3 149.4 7%
Douglas 20 1,725 0 46.1 0%
Dunn 29 2,787 0 65.2 0%
Eau Claire 130 6,326 0 126.2 0%
Florence 2 271 0 46.1 0%
Fond du Lac 253 6,998 6 247.3 2%
Forest 34 414 2 377.0 6%
Grant 103 3,486 12 198.7 12%
Green 75 2,106 0 203.5 0%
Green Lake 24 1,346 0 128.0 0%
Iowa 16 1,506 0 67.7 0%
Iron 2 295 1 35.0 50%
Jackson 21 1,731 1 102.4 5%
Jefferson 152 4,594 4 179.6 3%
Juneau 24 1,478 1 90.8 4%
Kenosha 1,336 12,437 36 793.7 3%
Kewaunee 37 1,055 1 181.7 3%
La Crosse 100 7,558 0 84.9 0%
Lafayette 38 902 0 227.1 0%
Langlade 5 1,019 0 26.1 0%
Lincoln 7 1,128 0 25.1 0%
Manitowoc 42 4,065 1 52.9 2%
Marathon 80 4,550 1 59.1 1%
Marinette 37 3,486 3 91.3 8%
Marquette 9 782 1 59.2 11%
Menominee 3 935 0 65.5 0%
Milwaukee 9,310 74,617 349 975.7 4%
Monroe 29 3,386 1 63.7 3%
Oconto 43 2,481 0 114.5 0%
Oneida 14 1,727 0 39.6 0%
Outagamie 318 11,441 8 172.1 3%
Ozaukee 188 4,673 13 212.9 7%
Pepin 1 452 0 13.8 0%
Pierce 51 2,010 0 122.6 0%
Polk 36 2,550 1 83.0 3%
Portage 68 2,990 0 96.3 0%
Price 2 707 0 14.8 0%
Racine 1,975 17,703 52 1010.8 3%
Richland 14 1,197 4 79.8 29%
Rock 744 11,922 21 459.9 3%
Rusk 9 554 0 63.5 0%
Sauk 84 4,775 3 132.1 4%
Sawyer 9 1,450 0 55.0 0%
Shawano 62 2,691 0 151.2 0%
Sheboygan 137 5,293 4 118.9 3%
St. Croix 110 4,248 0 125.1 0%
Taylor 2 724 0 9.8 0%
Trempealeau 49 2,605 0 166.5 0%
Vernon 23 1,764 0 75.4 0%
Vilas 8 719 0 37.0 0%
Walworth 469 6,245 17 455.3 4%
Washburn 3 809 0 19.1 0%
Washington 289 6,547 11 214.8 4%
Waukesha 884 13,077 34 221.6 4%
Waupaca 66 3,768 3 128.3 5%
Waushara 16 1,749 0 66.3 0%
Winnebago 485 10,567 9 285.4 2%
Wood 16 2,958 1 21.8 6%
Total 22,246 377,362 689 385.0 3%

